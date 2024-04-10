31 Healthy Mushroom Recipes You’ll Want to Make Right Now  (2024)

Updated: By Sara
These unique and healthy mushroom recipes are packed with earthy flavors and are super healthy for you and your family. From stuffed mushrooms and tacos to bumper burgers, these dishes are all about showcasing these versatile fungi!
Ah, the mighty mushroom.
Although this textured and surprisingly meaty fungus is undeniably tasty, finding inspiring ways to use it can be tricky.
And that’s where these healthy mushroom recipes come in!
Looking for breakfast inspiration? Or perhaps you fancy a hearty soup?
Maybe you just want a quick and easy dinner when you’ve run out of steam for the week.
Whatever you’re searching for, these nutrient-rich mushroom dishes will make you consider adding mushrooms to your meals more often!
Why Should You Add Mushrooms to Your Diet?
Mushrooms are so much more than a kitchen staple; they’re a subtle nod to holistic well-being.
With every bite, you’re not just enjoying their earthy richness – you’re also getting plenty of nourishing nutrients into your body.
It’s comfort food that actually cares for you, a simple ingredient with complex benefits:
- Big on Nutrients, Low on Calories: Mushrooms are like nature’s vitamin pills, filled with lots of B vitamins, minerals, selenium, potassium, copper, and vitamin D (especially if they’ve been exposed to sunlight). But barely any calories!
- Filled with Antioxidants and immunity boosters: Mushrooms have antioxidants that will help you protect the body from damaging free radicals.
- Umami Bomb: The fifth taste, umami, it’s like a hug for your taste buds. Use mushrooms to cut down on salt but ramp up the flavor.
- Super Versatile: From fry-ups to stews, mushrooms fit in just about anywhere. They can easily replace or reduce meat in dishes, helping you decrease calorie and fat intake.
Don’t forget to check my tips below to find out How To Prep Mushrooms!
31 Best Healthy Mushroom Recipes Full of Umami Flavor
1
Stroganoff Pasta Bake
Photo Credit: www.supergoldenbakes.com
There’s nothing more comforting than a rich, creamy, and herby pasta bake.
This stroganoff-inspired pasta combines pulled beef with grated parmesan, mushrooms, and flat-leaf parsley.
Plus, adding beef stock, Dijon mustard, sour cream, and Worcestershire sauce adds amazing depth!
2
Lasagna Stuffed Mushrooms
Photo Credit: www.twopeasandtheirpod.com
I love a traditional lasagna with sinful bechamel and sheets of pasta drenched in marinara.
But these stuffed portobello mushrooms bring the party with tons of cheese, iron-rich spinach, and fresh basil!
The marinara sauce keeps the dish earthy.
But the perfectly melted cheese and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes keep things vibrant.
3
Mushroom Risotto
Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com
Is there anything better than a huge bowl of rich, creamy, elegant risotto?
This healthy mushroom recipe is an ideal weeknight dinner as prep time is minimal and the result is so satisfying.
Throw in the antioxidants from the olive oil and the citrusy thyme and you’ve got a total winner!
4
Mushroom Pizza
Photo Credit: www.acouplecooks.com
This recipe uses fresh mushrooms and lots of fresh herbs to make a simple white pizza taste special.
The sharp taste of goat cheese blends perfectly with woody mushrooms.
Plus, you can’t beat the stringy cheese pull from the creamy mozzarella!
Mark my words. It’s one of the healthy mushroom recipes that’ll have you reaching for multiple slices.
5
Mushroom Ravioli
Photo Credit: www.halfbakedharvest.com
Mushroom pasta is always surprisingly hearty, and a butter and balsamic glaze brings this delicious dinner to life.
The stuffed pasta parcels are bursting with flavor from the smashed garlic, thyme leaves, and sage.
But it’s that amazing butter sauce and meaty mushrooms that make this a meal to remember.
6
Creamy Wild Mushroom and Rice Soup
Photo Credit: wholefoodsoulfoodkitchen.com
I love chunky soups.
They’re super wholesome, satisfying, and perfect for mopping up with a hunk of bread.
This soup is made with wild rice, tender mushrooms, and sweet carrots for a well-rounded flavor.
And hey, you can’t beat the fact that it’s ready in under 30 minutes and is brimming with fiber!
7
Portobello Mushroom Burger
Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com
These portobello mushroom burgers scream summertime BBQ vibes and fit neatly on soft buns!
A splash of extra-virgin olive oil dials up the antioxidant factor and helps the portobello mushrooms crisp up beautifully.
Oh, and you’ll want to keep your taste buds on alert for the glorious tamari and balsamic vinegar marinade (it’s tangy!).
8
Stuffed Peppers with Mushrooms
Photo Credit: www.hellospoonful.com
These stuffed peppers pack a serious protein punch with seasoned ground turkey and delicious tender mushrooms.
The peppers crisp up beautifully in the oven and the filling is spiced with a simple garlic, chili, and cumin combo.
Plus, I love that you can switch out traditional rice for cauliflower if you’re looking for a low-carb option!
9
Mushroom Polenta
Photo Credit: www.loveandlemons.com
This light and fresh soup is the perfect transitional dish for the cooler autumn months!
The polenta makes things thick and creamy, while the vegetable broth adds savory goodness.
But it’s the herby chimichurri, sauteed mushrooms, and microgreens that are the nutritious finishing touches.
10
Mediterranean Chicken Skillet with Mushrooms
Photo Credit: ifoodreal.com
This Mediterranean skillet recipe is packed with bite-sized tender chicken, juicy veggies, and tart olives.
And to make things even sweeter, it’s made in a single pot for effortless cleanup!
Serve it over brown rice, a bed of quinoa, or even a creamy potato salad for those last-minute summertime BBQs.
11
Easy Chicken Marsala
Photo Credit: www.foodiecrush.com
The savory marsala wine sauce promises to elevate a boring weeknight to a restaurant-worthy night at home!
The sweet shallots and meaty mushrooms pair beautifully with the rich chicken stock and fresh parsley.
And honestly, you can’t beat the depth you get from adding a hunk of butter to the mix!
12
Pumpkin Soup with Mushrooms
I adore healthy soups when I’m curled up by the fire during the fall and winter months.
This mixed mushroom and pumpkin soup is loaded with comforting fall flavors.
Oh, and it gets an amazing creaminess from Yukon potatoes and carrots!
Did I mention the combination of almond milk and vegetable broth also creates the perfect creamy base?
13
Meatballs with Mushroom Sauce
Photo Credit: www.jocooks.com
Move over marinara.
This creamy mushroom sauce is the new kid on the block that’s prepared to steal your crown!
The infusion of dill instantly lifts the savory pork meatballs and creamy mushroom gravy.
And the breadcrumbs and hot sauce? They add a slight crunch and just a hint of heat to each bite!
14
Braised Chicken Thighs
Photo Credit: www.themediterraneandish.com
When I want to feel like I’m dining on the shores of the Med, I’ll whip out these braised chicken thighs.
The flavorful red wine sauce and dried figs make the entire dish taste so authentic (and slightly sweet!).
15
Butternut Squash Buddha Bowl
This nutritious Buddha Bowl is one of my favorite healthy mushroom recipes as it’s loaded with whole grains.
Now, the roasted butternut squash is the star of the show here as it’s vibrant, soft, and brimming with fall flavor.
But the savory sauteed mushrooms, protein-packed lentils, and farro are key for keeping you full!
16
Asada Mushroom Tacos
Photo Credit: www.halfbakedharvest.com
These delicious tacos will make you say Cinco de My-Oh-My with mushrooms, veggies, and a creamy avocado spread.
Seriously, just look at that impressive crispy char on each portobello mushroom!
Throw in tangy pineapple salsa and spicy jalapenos to transport you straight to Mexico.
17
Savory Mushroom Galette
Photo Credit: www.themediterraneandish.com
If you’re not feeling herby farinata tonight, why not whip up a delicious veggie-based galette?
It’s essentially a crispy pie shell topped with mushrooms, leeks, peas, and nutritional yeast.
Serve it with a simple lettuce salad for a well-balanced meal to chase away those hunger pangs.
18
Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Mushroom Sauce
Photo Credit: thecleaneatingcouple.com
Gnocchi doesn’t get enough love outside of the Italian community, but these sweet potato parcels will blow your mind.
The brown mushroom sauce is made with earthy ingredients like sage and mushroom that pairs beautifully with pillowy gnocchi.
And the rich brown butter? It adds an authentic decadence that’ll take you right to a local trattoria!
19
Mushroom Barley Soup
Photo Credit: pinchandswirl.com
Attention, slow cooker lovers!
This mushroom barley soup is a comfort food delight that you simmer in a richly flavored broth.
Plus, the celery and pearl barley lend crucial crunch and texture to this recipe.
20
Stuffed Mushrooms
Photo Credit: www.twopeasandtheirpod.com
I’m always in the mood for stuffed mushrooms as they’re such a crowd-pleasing appetizer.
The onion, garlic, herbs, and red pepper flakes are key for getting that fresh, bright, and flavorful filling.
But it’s the panko breadcrumbs and parmesan that create the moreish crunchy topping that steals the show!
21
Spinach Mushroom Breakfast Casserole
Photo Credit: www.twopeasandtheirpod.com
Don’t get me wrong, I’ll never turn down a plate of egg muffins.
But there’s something about a creamy egg casserole with mushrooms and goat cheese that hits differently.
Oh, and this meal prep gem makes tons of leftovers that you can reheat during those busy weeks!
22
Vegetarian Shepherd’s Pie
Photo Credit: pinchofyum.com
Meatless Mondays just got a whole lot more delicious with this mushroom, carrot, and pea-based Shepherd’s Pie!
The wholesome gravy base is made from veggie broth and herbs (which makes this the ultimate comfort food).
And the secret to the perfect mashed potato topping? It’s butter and full-fat Greek yogurt, of course!
23
Spinach Beef Pasta With Mushroom
Photo Credit: www.ambitiouskitchen.com
This spinach beef pasta is one of my go-to healthy mushroom recipes when I’m looking for veggie power.
The layers of cheese make every bite incredibly indulgent and the spinach adds color and iron to the mix!
Although it boosts the calorie count, a touch of butter or ghee makes the veggies way more flavorful.
24
Grilled Chimichurri Portobellos
Photo Credit: pinchofyum.com
A punchy and bright chimichurri drizzled over a mountain of creamy mashed potatoes and crisp portobello mushrooms?
Talk about a dinner dream come true!
The goat cheese tastes amazing whipped into the potatoes, but it’s the herby chimichurri that instantly lifts this dish.
25
Creamy Mushroom Asparagus Orzo
Photo Credit: thefirstmess.com
Switch out old-school spaghetti in this healthy mushroom recipe with its underrated little sister – orzo!
The savory base of leeks and garlic gets a zingy boost from capers, saffron, and umami miso.
Although the orzo takes time to simmer, the result is a creamy, herby, and lemony labor of love!
26
White Wine Mushroom Chicken Thighs
Photo Credit: www.saltandlavender.com
If you can’t get enough of buttery white wine sauces, prepare to please your palate with chicken thighs!
The buttery sauce is light but bursting with flavor, and pan-searing the thighs makes them oh-so-crispy.
And the earthy cremini mushrooms are stellar texture boosters that just soak up all that buttery goodness!
27
Truffled Mushroom Naan Pizza
Photo Credit: www.saltandlavender.com
I don’t often cook with truffles.
But this fancy ingredient is a great way to boost an uneventful night on the couch!
Using a naan for the base keeps things super simple (AKA: no kneading!) and the truffle oil falls into every small crevice.
Just make sure to buy good quality truffle oil and not the nasty stuff made with synthetic flavors!
28
Chicken Mushroom Stir Fry
Photo Credit: www.jocooks.com
Sometimes, the healthy mushroom recipes that hit the spot are simple and packed with tasty veggies!
The tender chicken gives this stir fry a major protein boost while the bell peppers are the vitamin-rich superstars.
But honestly?
It’s the mixture of oyster sauce, soy sauce, and brown sugar that makes the final product better than takeout!
29
Asparagus Mushroom Frittata Goat Cheese
Photo Credit: www.foodiecrush.com
Fresh asparagus, mushrooms and green onion turn an otherwise basic frittata into a total flavor sensation!
I adore the creaminess you get from adding a sprinkle of goat cheese, and you can easily customize the veggies to your liking.
Eat it fresh for a bougie brunch or eat it cold for a light lunch – anything goes when eggs taste this good.
30
Caramelized Mushroom and Brie Crostini
Photo Credit: www.barleyandsage.com
News just in.
Bruschetta is quickly becoming old news with this brie and caramelized onion star in the picture!
The fresh thyme, butter, and onions boost the savory flavor here.
But it’s the creamy brie that dials things up to 11 as it melts and oozes over the French bread!
31
Green Bean Casserole
Photo Credit: www.barleyandsage.com
Green bean casserole is a Thanksgiving staple, but it’s just as tasty at any time of year!
This recipe skips the canned soup for a rich and creamy homemade mushroom sauce with French-fried onions.
So, it gets its distinctive richness from the butter, vegetable stock, heavy cream, and spices!
How to Prep Mushrooms
- Clean
- Brush Off The Dirt: Use a soft brush or damp cloth to wipe away any dirt or debris. Do it gently to avoid damaging them.
- Rinsing: If they are excessively dirty, you can give them a quick rinse under cold water, but don’t soak them as they can absorb a lot of water. After rinsing, pat them dry with a paper towel.
- Trim
If they look tough or dry, just snip off the ends. But don’t throw them away. Save them for a stock or soup. Nothing is wasted here!
- Slice or Chop
Depending on your recipe, you can slice them thinly or chop them into pieces. Some recipes might call for whole mushrooms. But no matter what you do, try to cook them immediately after chopping them, or they’ll start getting brown.
How To Store Mushrooms
When you bring mushrooms home from the grocery store, a farmer’s market, or even a foraging adventure, your first priority is step 1: get rid of any dirt before storing them in the fridge.
Keep your mushrooms in a paper bag to give them a chance to breathe.
If plastic or silicon containers are your only options, keep the lid slightly ajar or toss in a paper towel to soak up any excess moisture.
Have you tried any of these healthy mushroom recipes? Let me know in the comments!
