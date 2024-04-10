31 Healthy Mushroom Recipes You’ll Want to Make Right Now  (2024)

This article may contain links from our partners. We may receive a small commission if you make a purchase through a link. Please readour disclosure and how we make money.

These unique and healthy mushroom recipes are packed with earthy flavors and are super healthy for you and your family. From stuffed mushrooms and tacos to bumper burgers, these dishes are all about showcasing these versatile fungi!

Ah, the mighty mushroom.

Although this textured and surprisingly meaty fungus is undeniably tasty, finding inspiring ways to use it can be tricky.

And that’s where these healthy mushroom recipes come in!

Looking for breakfast inspiration? Or perhaps you fancy a hearty soup?

Maybe you just want a quick and easy dinner when you’ve run out of steam for the week.

Whatever you’re searching for, these nutrient-rich mushroom dishes will make you consider adding mushrooms to your meals more often!

Why Should You Add Mushrooms to Your Diet?

Mushrooms are so much more than a kitchen staple; they’re a subtle nod to holistic well-being.

With every bite, you’re not just enjoying their earthy richness – you’re also getting plenty of nourishing nutrients into your body.

It’s comfort food that actually cares for you, a simple ingredient with complex benefits:

Big on Nutrients, Low on Calories: Mushrooms are like nature’s vitamin pills, filled with lots of B vitamins, minerals, selenium, potassium, copper, and vitamin D (especially if they’ve been exposed to sunlight). But barely any calories!

Filled with Antioxidants and immunity boosters: Mushrooms have antioxidants that will help you protect the body from damaging free radicals.

Umami Bomb: The fifth taste, umami, it’s like a hug for your taste buds. Use mushrooms to cut down on salt but ramp up the flavor.

Super Versatile: From fry-ups to stews, mushrooms fit in just about anywhere. They can easily replace or reduce meat in dishes, helping you decrease calorie and fat intake.

Don’t forget to check my tips below to find out How To Prep Mushrooms!

How to Prep Mushrooms

Clean Brush Off The Dirt: Use a soft brush or damp cloth to wipe away any dirt or debris. Do it gently to avoid damaging them.

Use a soft brush or damp cloth to wipe away any dirt or debris. Do it gently to avoid damaging them. Rinsing: If they are excessively dirty, you can give them a quick rinse under cold water, but don’t soak them as they can absorb a lot of water. After rinsing, pat them dry with a paper towel.

Trim

If they look tough or dry, just snip off the ends. But don’t throw them away. Save them for a stock or soup. Nothing is wasted here!

Slice or Chop

Depending on your recipe, you can slice them thinly or chop them into pieces. Some recipes might call for whole mushrooms. But no matter what you do, try to cook them immediately after chopping them, or they’ll start getting brown.

How To Store Mushrooms

When you bring mushrooms home from the grocery store, a farmer’s market, or even a foraging adventure, your first priority is step 1: get rid of any dirt before storing them in the fridge.

Keep your mushrooms in a paper bag to give them a chance to breathe.

If plastic or silicon containers are your only options, keep the lid slightly ajar or toss in a paper towel to soak up any excess moisture.

