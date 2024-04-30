31 Plant Based Recipes for New Vegans who are Starting in October | LIVEKINDLY (2024)

Transitioning into a vegan diet? Just curious? Old hat? Look no further for October meal inspiration, LIVEKINDLY have got you covered 31 times with these mouth-watering vegan recipes! Perfect to eat outside by the campfire on autumnal nights, or rugged up inside in the warm with a steamy mug of hot, dairy-free cocoa – we’ve got one meal or snack for you every day throughout October!

31 Plant Based Recipes for New Vegans who are Starting in October

1. Vegan Pot Pies

Got less than an hour? That’s just enough time to make these healthy, delicious and filling vegan pot pies. They’re even gluten-free and have a handy follow-along recipe video.

Get the recipe here.

2. Hearty Lentil and Mushroom Shepherd’s Pie

This vegan shepherd’s pie is a comforting and delicious stew of lentils and mushrooms, covered by a creamy layer of mashed potatoes which can be enjoyed by all on a chilly evening.

Get the recipe here.

3. Five Ingredient Roasted Broccoli Soup

This is soup is perfect for colder nights and has a creamy texture with rich a taste. Also full of fiber and high in nutritional value, you can enjoy seconds guilt-free.

Get the recipe here.

4. Lentil Veggie Burger With Spiced Tomato Relish

How could one go wrong with an awesome lentil veggie burger and arguably even more awesome spiced tomato relish?

Get the recipe here.

5. Nut Roast

Jamie Oliver’s website has a range of vegan recipes that prove a plant-based does not make any flavour compromises. In particular, this nut roast which is full of festive flavours. Has Jamie Oliver lead us wrong before? Probably. Even so, everyone is sure to enjoy this roast because…. well, what’s not to love?

Get the recipe here.

6. Kale and Farro Salad

For those days when you need a lighter meal that feels nourishing yet boasts a mouthful of flavours – then this recipe is for you. It’s also perfect to serve at a buffet-style social.

Get the recipe here.

7. Savoury Pumpkin Tart

Got a spare pumpkin, some puff pastry, a red onion, and some rosemary? If the answer is yes then look no further than this hearty, savoury pumpkin tart with garlic-cashew sauce.

Get the recipe here.

8. Creamy Garlic Pasta With Roasted Tomatoes

You’re sure to get excited by the sound of this creamy, garlicky, savory and rich-flavoured meal that is warm, comforting and super satisfying. The perfect simple meal without any flavor compromises whatsoever.

Get the recipe here.

9. Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls

If you are looking for a new use for sweet potatoes that isn’t an over-done vegetable roast or shepherd’s pie, try turning these versatile vegetables into a plant-based take on this traditional, decadent dessert, perfect for ‘afters’ or a lunch box snack.

Get the recipe here.

10. Roasted Red Pepper Pasta

This Roasted Red Pepper Pasta recipe, is the perfect warming weeknight meal, as you simply can’t beat good ol’ carbs, and a tangy yet creamy sauce that explodes with flavour.

Get the recipe here.

11. Soy Vegetable Stir-Fry

A simple, quick and tasty soy stir-fry, with the addition of vegetables gives the dish a pleasant undertone and enhances the dimension of flavor, without having any one flavour being too overpowering.

Get the recipe here.

12. Polenta With Rustic Stew

Look no further than this recipe for the perfect warming stew that hits-the-spot and is served over polenta that is creamy, soft and simple to make. This will easily become a go-to winter warmer.

Get the recipe here.

13. Warm + Roasted Salad Bowl

If you like your salads how you like your partner: warm, hearty and bursting with goodness, then this salad isthe one. To put it simply, this winter salad will love you right back.

Get the recipe here.

14. Comforting Vegetable Paella

It’s hard to beat a hot paella out of a paella pan on a cold evening. This recipe is packed with mushrooms, artichoke hearts, red and yellow bell pepper, roma tomatoes, sweet little green peas, and authentic Bomba Rice.

Get the recipe here.

15. Eggplant Parmesan

Looking for a healthy dinner to serve to picky eaters? Try this easy, 10-ingredient vegan parmesan that pairs exquisitely with red sauce, your choice of pasta and yields the perfect crispy, savoury eggplant.

Get the recipe here.

16. Mediterranean Baked Sweet Potato

The sweet potatoes blend in perfectly to the chickpeas and garlic sauce, and is balanced with a sweet yet sharp lemony-tomato salad with a sprinkle of fresh zest. This is a 30-minute meal which is seriously healthy, easy to make and satisfying.

Get the recipe here.

17. Stuffed Artichokes

This recipe requires a bit of prep work, but is perfect for when you have time to put love and effort into your cooking. Pair with your favourite dipping sauce and let the artichoke admiring begin.

Get the recipe here.

18. Cauliflower Mash With Roasted Garlic andChives

Because this dish is wonderfully light and flavourful, you won’t feel bad when shovelling down a whole bowl, then asking for seconds…. although technically it is a side dish.

Get the recipe here.

19. Maple Baked Lentils With Sweet Potato

This recipe screams everything good about fall with its warming, filling, simple ingredients. Don’t let it’s simplicity fool you though – this mealbursts with balanced, festive flavours.

Get the recipe here.

20. Roasted Broccoli Peanut Noodles

Peanut noodles are a filling and simple meal to quickly construct, and they are even better with the addition of crispy roasted broccoli, a pile of vegetables and flavourful sauce.

Get the recipe here.

21. Pumpkin Spiced Oatmeal

What’s a true Autumn without pumpkin, pumpkin and more pumpkin? If the change of season has you frazzled, oats are a powerful complex carbohydrate and can reduce stress levels. Try making this pumpkin spiced oatmeal with a hot cup of cocoa and good read by the fire.

Get the recipe here.

22. Jackfruit Pot Pie

The Jackfruit Pot Pie was born to keep you cosy through long days and cold nights. Tucking into a golden hot pie with flaky pastry and creamy vegetable filling is exactly what autumn is made for.

Get the recipe here.

23. Pumpkin Ravioli

Love pumpkin and love pasta but don’t want to make pumpkin soup and pasta? Pumpkin-filled ravioli is the perfect compromise that doesn’t compromise any flavours.

Get the recipe here.

24. Sweet Potato And Oatmeal Muffins

Oats and sweet potato can lower stress levels, as can baking, so what better excuse to whip on an apron and spend your afternoon in the kitchen? Whether you eat these as an easy breakfast on the go, afternoon snack or to satiate that nagging sweet-tooth, good luck stopping after one, or two, or three of muffins with a yummy, crumbly top.

Get the recipe here.

25. Jackfruit Buffalo Dip

This recipe is the perfect veganized spicy, creamy buffalo dip. You’ve now found the perfect appetizer and crowd pleaser for any event that awaits! Enjoy with warm tortilla, pita bread or veggie sticks if you’re on a health kick.

Get the recipe here.

26. Mocha Almond Chocolate Chunk Vegan Brownie Recipe

Can it get any better than warm, gooey mocha almond vegan brownies? Serve with ice-cream and you have an unbeatable combination. This recipe was simply not made for sharing.

Get the recipe here.

27. Apple Sauce Pumpkin Cookies

These cookies are soft, chewy, cake-like, and are very popular with peckish guests or hungry kiddos. Also the perfect holiday dessert, they pair well with a hot beverage and will be the first plate cleaned at a Thanksgiving table.

Get the recipe here.

28. No-Bake Pumpkin Pie Bars

With only 4 ingredients and no baking required, these bars are easy as pie to make. Inspired by a guilt-free version of Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkin Cups, this recipe tastes like an indulgent dessert but is actually very healthy.

Get the recipe here.

29. No-Bake Pumpkin Spice Latte Bites

Craving a Starbucks PSL this fall? Why not try these healthy, no-bake Pumpkin Spice Latte Bites, which take 5 minutes to whip up? Soft, doughy and delicious, they make a perfect snack for anytime, anywhere.

Get the recipe here.

30. Banoffles

Banoffee and waffles is truly a match made in vegan-heaven. Perfect as a sweet, luxurious dessert, or to be devoured at any time of the day!

Get the recipe here.

31. Mini Pecan Pies

Fair warning, it is of extreme difficulty to save any for leftovers, or put down a plate of these nutty, caramel mini pecan pies. They really do hit the spot, and won’t last long.

Get the recipe here.

This kicks off our first instalment of monthlyrecipe series with one to try each day in the month, if you would like something included please get in touch.