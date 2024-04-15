31 Rustic Christmas Recipes (2024)

18/31 Milk-and-Honey White Bread My dad has been a wheat farmer all his life and my state is the wheat capital, so this recipe represents my region and my family well. This bread never lasts too long at our house. —Kathy McCreary, Goddard, Kansas Go to Recipe

19/31 Vegetable Strata We always serve food at our Bunco games, and since one of us is a vegetarian we like to make fun meatless dishes we can all enjoy. This strata can easily be doubled and tastes fantastic hot or at room temperature. —Doris Mancini, Port Orchard, Washington Go to Recipe