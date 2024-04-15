31 Rustic Christmas Recipes (2024)

31 Rustic Christmas Recipes

    Cook up some down-home goodness with these rustic Christmas dishes.

    Corned Beef Hash Rustic Pie

    This suppertime pie has all the yummies: homemade pie crust, seasoned potatoes, and lots and lots of corned beef and cheese. How could you not fall in love with it? I know we have. —Colleen Delawder, Herndon, Virginia

    Roasted Fresh Okra

    If you have picky eaters who worry about texture, roasted okra is marvelous. It's OK to crowd the pan. Okra shrinks as it cooks. —Anna Katsoulis, Greenville, North Carolina

    Nantucket Cranberry Tart

    While everyone is enjoying a bountiful meal, this eye-catching tart can be baking to perfection in the oven. The pretty holiday dessert calls for very few ingredients, and it’s a snap to assemble. —Jackie Zack, Riverside, Connecticut

    Amish Onion Cake

    This rich, moist bread with an onion-poppy seed topping is a wonderful break from your everyday bread routine. You can serve it with any meat, and it’s a nice accompaniment to soup or salad. I’ve made it many times and have often been asked to share the recipe. —Mitzi Sentiff, Annapolis, Maryland

    Shredded Barbecue Chicken over Grits

    There’s nothing like juicy meat served over creamy grits. And the pumpkin in these grits makes them taste like a spicy, comforting bowl of fall flavors. Your family will come running to the table for this one. —Erin Renouf Mylroie, Santa Clara, Utah

    Apples ‘n’ Cream Pancake

    This cozy recipe is delicious for breakfast or brunch. I usually make a double batch—because everyone wants more! With our own orchard, we have plenty of Delicious and Winesap apples…they make this a true Midwestern meal. —Ruth Schafer, Defiance, Ohio

    German Chocolate Dump Cake

    We make this for Sunday lunches when the whole family gets together. The cream cheese topping is so good that it doesn't need frosting. —Donna Holdbrooks, Waco, Georgia

    Slow Cooker Beef Vegetable Stew

    Come home to warm comfort food! This vegetable beef stew is based on my mom’s wonderful recipe, but I adjusted it for the slow cooker. Add a sprinkle of Parmesan to each bowl for a nice finishing touch. —Marcella West, Washburn, Illinois

    Moist Cranberry Pork Roast

    I love to serve this tender, flavorful pork to guests. You don’t have to toil away in the kitchen to prepare it, yet it tastes like a gourmet meal. —Kimberley Scasny, Douglasville, Georgia

    Grandma Pruit's Vinegar Pie

    This historic pie has been in our family for many generations and is always served at our get-togethers.—Suzette Pruit, Houston, Texas

    Pastry-Topped Turkey Casserole

    My friends tell me this is the best potpie they've ever had. Hearty and full-flavored, my comforting classic never lets on that it’s also low in fat and a good source of fiber. —Agnes Ward, Stratford, Ontario

    Sausage, Egg and Cheddar Farmers Breakfast

    This hearty combination of sausage, hash browns and eggs is the perfect breakfast to warm you up on a cold winter morning. —Bonnie Roberts, Newaygo, Michigan

    Lemony Walnut-Raisin Galette

    This flaky, buttery pastry dessert has a filling of fruit, walnuts, coconut and cinnamon. There's a lot to love! For even more appeal, dollop sweetened whipped cream on top of each serving. —Ellen Kozak, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Quick Chicken and Dumplings

    Using pre-cooked chicken and ready-made biscuits, this hearty dish is comfort food made simple. It’s the perfect way to warm up on chilly nights. —Lakeya Astwood, Schenectady, New York

    Brussels Sprouts Brown Betty

    I had the idea to make a savory version of the family-favorite brown betty, using vegetables in place of fruit while keeping the classic crunchy bread crumb topping. The result is a creamy, decadent side that will turn anyone into a Brussels sprouts fan. —Shauna Havey, Roy, Utah

    Flavorful Pot Roast

    On hectic days, this is so quick and easy to prep! Convenient packages of dressing and gravy combine to create a sauce worthy of a fall-apart roast. For a filling meal-in-one, serve with make-ahead mashed potatoes and ladle the juices over top. —Arlene Butler, Ogden, Utah

    Apple Dumpling Bake

    I received this recipe for baked apple dumplings with Mountain Dew from a friend of mine, then tweaked it to suit my family’s tastes. The soda is definitely the secret ingredient in this rich apple dessert. —Chris Shields, Monrovia, Indiana

    Milk-and-Honey White Bread

    My dad has been a wheat farmer all his life and my state is the wheat capital, so this recipe represents my region and my family well. This bread never lasts too long at our house. —Kathy McCreary, Goddard, Kansas

    Vegetable Strata

    We always serve food at our Bunco games, and since one of us is a vegetarian we like to make fun meatless dishes we can all enjoy. This strata can easily be doubled and tastes fantastic hot or at room temperature. —Doris Mancini, Port Orchard, Washington

    Skillet Shepherd’s Pie

    This is the best shepherd’s pie recipe I’ve ever tasted. It’s one of my favorite quick recipes to make, and I usually have most—if not all—of the ingredients already on hand. —Tirzah Sandt, San Diego, California

    Deluxe Cornbread Stuffing

    When my husband and I were newlyweds and far from family, we invited friends over for a traditional Thanksgiving feast. I searched for stuffing recipes and combined the best aspects of several to create this one. Everyone liked it, and I still make it for holidays.

    Country Ribs Dinner

    Ribs slow-cooked with carrots, celery, onions and red potatoes are pure comfort food for us. To add a little zip, we sometimes sprinkle in cayenne. —Rose Ingall, Manistee, Michigan

    Caramel Pear Pudding

    Don’t expect this old-fashioned dessert to last long. The delicate pears and irresistible caramel topping make it a winner whenever I serve it. It’s nice to have a tempting fall cake that puts the season’s best pears to excellent use. —Sharon Mensing, Greenfield, Iowa

    Cabbage and Beef Soup

    When I was a little girl, I helped my parents work the fields of their small farm. Lunchtime was always a treat when Mother picked fresh vegetables from the garden and simmered them in her big soup pot. We loved making this delicious recipe. —Ethel Ledbetter, Canton, North Carolina

    Baker's Dozen Yeast Rolls

    A yummy honey-garlic topping turns these easy dinner rolls into something extra special. Try ’em with soups and chili. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

    Apple Butter Biscuit Breakfast Bake

    My grandmother created this recipe to use up the leftovers from Christmas Eve dinner. By combining the leftover ham and biscuits with her homemade apple butter, milk and eggs, she could serve us all a warm, delicious breakfast and still have time to spend with the grandchildren. —Marty Leverette, Columbia, South Carolina

    Pumpkin Dump Cake

    Canned pumpkin and cake mix make these dessert bars an effortless alternative to pumpkin pie. It’s a tried-and-true dessert that always brings big smiles. —Linda Guyot, Fountain Valley, California

    Chicken Potpie Galette with Cheddar-Thyme Crust

    This gorgeous galette takes traditional chicken potpie and gives it a fun open-faced spin. The rich filling and flaky cheddar-flecked crust make it taste so homey. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Utah

    Pearl Onion Broccoli Bake

    With its creamy white cheese sauce and buttery crumb topping, this dish is great comfort food. If you’re looking for a mild way to dress up broccoli, this is the recipe. —Charles Keating, Manchester, Maryland

    One of my husband's favorite childhood memories was eating his Grandma Barney's Tater Tot Casserole. One day I prepared it using potatoes O'Brien instead. Now I always make it this way. — Heather Matthews, Keller, Texas

    Originally Published: November 26, 2018

    31 Rustic Christmas Recipes
