31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (2024)

If you're doing veganuary you need these 31 easy and healthy plant based recipes to get you through the month! From quick family recipes to protein packed winter comfort dishes, this is the ultimate vegan dinner recipes collection.
Just swooping in at the last minute to provide you with a collection of all my fave vegan recipes! These are the ones I go back to again and again when I'm trying to eat a more plant based diet because they're quick, easy and delicious.
One of the most off putting things about doing something like veganuary has to be the thought of coming up with so many new dinner ideas to get you through the whole month but fortunately I've done the hard work for you so now you've really got no excuse.
Vegan Dinner Recipes
Spicy Lentil Soup with Coconut
This spicy lentil soup is my favourite vegan comfort food! It's such a healthy and hearty winter dish made with red lentils, curry powder and coconut milk.
40 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Peanut Curry with Tofu & Broccoli
Vegan peanut curry is made with a mixture of Thai curry paste and coconut milk for a creamy sauce which is perfect with crispy tofu. This peanut butter curry is such an easy dinner!
30 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Jackfruit Tacos
Jackfruit tacos are an easy Mexican inspired dinner made using canned jackfruit and a spicy chipotle sauce. Serve these vegan pulled pork style tacos for a simple weeknight meal.
1 hour hour
Get the recipe
Roasted Vegetable Sandwiches with Avocado Sauce
These healthy vegan pittas are stuffed with roasted cauliflower and chickpeas and topped with a creamy avocado sauce. These roasted vegetable sandwiches make a delicious lunch or easy dinner.
45 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Cauliflower Lentil Curry with Spinach
This cauliflower lentil curry is an easy vegan dinner recipe. Serve this healthy cauliflower dal topped with spinach cooked with mustard seeds for a quick weeknight meal.
40 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Smoky Bean Stew with Kale
This vegan butter bean stew recipe is a healthy cold weather recipe. It's hearty enough to be served on its own or with some crusty bread.
45 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Tofu Curry with Cashew Coconut Sauce
This creamy vegan tofu curry is an easy and healthy weeknight dinner. It has a rich coconut cashew sauce and extra vegetables like cauliflower and red pepper.
30 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
15 Minute Chickpea & Spinach Curry
15 Minute Chickpea and Spinach Curry
This healthy chickpea and spinach curry is an easy vegan recipe which takes just 15 minutes to prepare! Serve with rice and naan for a filling dinner.
15 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Veggie Pulled Pork Sandwich with Slaw
This veggie pulled pork is honestly as good as the real thing! It's made from mushrooms and a delicious homemade BBQ sauce then served in sandwiches with a creamy slaw.
40 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Easy Mixed Bean Chilli with Roasted Red Peppers
This healthy vegan bean chilli is made from a mixture of kidney and black beans for an easy and filling Mexican style dinner. Serve with rice, in wraps or on nachos!
40 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Mushroom Burger with Pearl Barley
This vegan mushroom burger made with chickpeas and pearl barley is served stuffed in a brioche bun with all your classic burger toppings for a delicious veggie option.
45 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Cauliflower Salad with Hummus
This healthy roasted cauliflower salad recipe is loaded with flavour from the olives, hummus and watercress. It's great served warm or cold and it's suitable for vegans.
30 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Spicy Veggie Stew with Quinoa
This spicy veggie stew has a rich curry sauce and plenty of healthy vegetables, spices and quinoa. It's so easy to make and takes just 30 minutes!
30 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Baked Falafel Burger with Chipotle Mayo
This baked falafel burger is a healthy vegan recipe made with chickpeas and spices and served with a spicy chipotle mayo sauce. Plus they're so easy to make!
45 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Chickpea Curry with Coconut Milk
This easy vegan chickpea curry is a healthy dinner which also makes great leftovers for lunches and simple dinners. Serve with a drizzle of coconut milk to make it extra creamy.
35 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Pressure Cooker Vegetable Curry
This pressure cooker vegetable curry is easy, healthy and the perfect way to pack in loads of veggies! Make it as spicy as you like and add in any veg you have on hand.
15 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Spicy Rice Bowls with Korean Marinated Tofu
These spicy rice bowls are an explosion of flavour thanks to the Korean style marinated tofu. Add your favourite toppings and a squeeze of hot sauce for an easy and healthy dinner.
30 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Crispy Fried Salt and Pepper Tofu
This salt and pepper tofu is so crispy and makes the perfect snack or easy dinner. Serve with plenty of soy sauce and rice or noodles to make it a full meal.
30 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Vegan Stew with Beans & Sweet Potato
Vegan Stew with Sweet Potato & Beans
Healthy vegan stew is the perfect winter warmer full of nourishing hearty ingredients like beans, quinoa and sweet potato. Serve with crusty bread for an easy dinner.
30 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Veggie Chilli with Lentils & Sweet Potato
This comforting veggie chilli is a healthy dinner recipe made with lentils and sweet potato. It's spicy and filling and makes the ideal vegetarian comfort food!
45 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Harissa Chickpea Stew with Aubergine
This delicious vegan aubergine stew gets a kick of spice from the harissa paste and is bulked out with aubergine and a rich tomato sauce. It's healthy and so easy to make!
40 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Roasted Red Pepper Soup with White Beans
This roasted red pepper soup is rich and comforting thanks to the coconut milk and smoked paprika. It's a delicious winter warmer that's suitable for vegans.
25 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Vegetable Tagine with Chickpeas
This vegetable tagine is one of my favourite healthy comfort foods. It's full of rich Moroccan spices and plenty of vegetables to help keep you healthy and comforted all winter long!
40 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Winter Broccoli & Wild Rice Salad
Winter Broccoli & Wild Rice Salad with Chickpeas
This healthy broccoli and wild rice salad is a hearty winter meal full of goodness. It makes an ideal vegetarian lunch idea and is perfect for meal prep.
15 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Pressure Cooker Smoky Lentil Stew
This smoky lentil stew is the ultimate cold weather warmer. Simple, healthy & suitable for vegans, this stew takes just 10 minutes in the pressure cooker!
20 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad with Sesame Dressing
Salads are only worth eating if they're going to fill you up and make you feel amazing. This sweet potato and quinoa salad does exactly that. Drizzle with a good helping of creamy sesame dressing and you've got a perfect lunch or dinner.
40 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Easy Pressure Cooker Saag Aloo
Saag aloo is one of my favourite take away dishes! Now you can make your own version quickly and easily in a pressure cooker or instant pot so you can have this vegetarian dish any night of the week.
8 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Peanut & Sweet Potato Stew
This peanut and sweet potato stew is spicy, filling and delicious. Add all your favourite toppings and serve with a healthy portion of rice or other grain.
55 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches with BBQ Sauce
These BBQ pulled jackfruit sandwiches are an amazing vegan alternative to meat! They're so easy to make and the filling can be used for tacos, in wraps, on nachos or even pizza.
1 hour hour
Get the recipe
Coconut Noodle Soup with Mushroom & Edamame
This noodle soup is made with Thai curry paste and coconut milk for a creamy and warming Asian inspired coconut ramen. Leave the egg off to make this coconut curry soup vegan.
20 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
Peanut Tofu Tacos with Cabbage Slaw
These crispy fried peanut tofu tacos are an easy and healthy weeknight meal. The tacos are stuffed with spicy tofu, crunchy red cabbage slaw and chopped peanuts.
7 minutes minutes
Get the recipe
