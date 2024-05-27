31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (2024)

Table of Contents
Vegan Dinner Recipes More Dairy Free Recipes Reader Interactions Leave a Reply

Author: Amy Fulwood | Published: | Modified:

If you're doing veganuary you need these 31 easy and healthy plant based recipes to get you through the month! From quick family recipes to protein packed winter comfort dishes, this is the ultimate vegan dinner recipes collection.

Just swooping in at the last minute to provide you with a collection of all my fave vegan recipes! These are the ones I go back to again and again when I'm trying to eat a more plant based diet because they're quick, easy and delicious.

One of the most off putting things about doing something like veganuary has to be the thought of coming up with so many new dinner ideas to get you through the whole month but fortunately I've done the hard work for you so now you've really got no excuse.

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (1)

Vegan Dinner Recipes

Spicy Lentil Soup with Coconut

Spicy Lentil Soup with Coconut

This spicy lentil soup is my favourite vegan comfort food! It's such a healthy and hearty winter dish made with red lentils, curry powder and coconut milk.

40 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (3)

Peanut Curry with Tofu & Broccoli

Peanut Curry with Tofu & Broccoli

Vegan peanut curry is made with a mixture of Thai curry paste and coconut milk for a creamy sauce which is perfect with crispy tofu. This peanut butter curry is such an easy dinner!

30 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (5)

Jackfruit Tacos

Jackfruit Tacos

Jackfruit tacos are an easy Mexican inspired dinner made using canned jackfruit and a spicy chipotle sauce. Serve these vegan pulled pork style tacos for a simple weeknight meal.

1 hour hour

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (7)

Roasted Vegetable Sandwiches with Avocado Sauce

Roasted Vegetable Sandwiches with Avocado Sauce

These healthy vegan pittas are stuffed with roasted cauliflower and chickpeas and topped with a creamy avocado sauce. These roasted vegetable sandwiches make a delicious lunch or easy dinner.

45 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (9)

Cauliflower Lentil Curry with Spinach

Cauliflower Lentil Curry with Spinach

This cauliflower lentil curry is an easy vegan dinner recipe. Serve this healthy cauliflower dal topped with spinach cooked with mustard seeds for a quick weeknight meal.

40 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (11)

Smoky Bean Stew with Kale

Smoky Bean Stew with Kale

This vegan butter bean stew recipe is a healthy cold weather recipe. It's hearty enough to be served on its own or with some crusty bread.

45 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (13)

Tofu Curry with Cashew Coconut Sauce

Tofu Curry with Cashew Coconut Sauce

This creamy vegan tofu curry is an easy and healthy weeknight dinner. It has a rich coconut cashew sauce and extra vegetables like cauliflower and red pepper.

30 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (15)

15 Minute Chickpea & Spinach Curry

15 Minute Chickpea and Spinach Curry

This healthy chickpea and spinach curry is an easy vegan recipe which takes just 15 minutes to prepare! Serve with rice and naan for a filling dinner.

15 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (17)

See Also
Crustless Broccoli Quiche - Healthy Recipes Blog10 Vegan Recipes For A More Plant-Based YouVegan Chipotle Jungle curry recipe | easy vegan dinner recipesTwo Ingredient Naan Bread - Easy Homemade Recipe!

Veggie Pulled Pork Sandwich with Slaw

Veggie Pulled Pork Sandwich with Slaw

This veggie pulled pork is honestly as good as the real thing! It's made from mushrooms and a delicious homemade BBQ sauce then served in sandwiches with a creamy slaw.

40 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (19)

Easy Mixed Bean Chilli with Roasted Red Peppers

Easy Mixed Bean Chilli with Roasted Red Peppers

This healthy vegan bean chilli is made from a mixture of kidney and black beans for an easy and filling Mexican style dinner. Serve with rice, in wraps or on nachos!

40 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (21)

Mushroom Burger with Pearl Barley

Mushroom Burger with Pearl Barley

This vegan mushroom burger made with chickpeas and pearl barley is served stuffed in a brioche bun with all your classic burger toppings for a delicious veggie option.

45 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (23)

Cauliflower Salad with Hummus

Cauliflower Salad with Hummus

This healthy roasted cauliflower salad recipe is loaded with flavour from the olives, hummus and watercress. It's great served warm or cold and it's suitable for vegans.

30 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (25)

Spicy Veggie Stew with Quinoa

Spicy Veggie Stew with Quinoa

This spicy veggie stew has a rich curry sauce and plenty of healthy vegetables, spices and quinoa. It's so easy to make and takes just 30 minutes!

30 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (27)

Baked Falafel Burger with Chipotle Mayo

Baked Falafel Burger with Chipotle Mayo

This baked falafel burger is a healthy vegan recipe made with chickpeas and spices and served with a spicy chipotle mayo sauce. Plus they're so easy to make!

45 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (29)

Chickpea Curry with Coconut Milk

Chickpea Curry with Coconut Milk

This easy vegan chickpea curry is a healthy dinner which also makes great leftovers for lunches and simple dinners. Serve with a drizzle of coconut milk to make it extra creamy.

35 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (31)

Pressure Cooker Vegetable Curry

Pressure Cooker Vegetable Curry

This pressure cooker vegetable curry is easy, healthy and the perfect way to pack in loads of veggies! Make it as spicy as you like and add in any veg you have on hand.

15 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (33)

See Also
Indian-ish Nachos With Cheddar, Black Beans and Chutney Recipe

Spicy Rice Bowls with Korean Marinated Tofu

Spicy Rice Bowls with Korean Marinated Tofu

These spicy rice bowls are an explosion of flavour thanks to the Korean style marinated tofu. Add your favourite toppings and a squeeze of hot sauce for an easy and healthy dinner.

30 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (35)

Crispy Fried Salt and Pepper Tofu

Crispy Fried Salt and Pepper Tofu

This salt and pepper tofu is so crispy and makes the perfect snack or easy dinner. Serve with plenty of soy sauce and rice or noodles to make it a full meal.

30 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (37)

Vegan Stew with Beans & Sweet Potato

Vegan Stew with Sweet Potato & Beans

Healthy vegan stew is the perfect winter warmer full of nourishing hearty ingredients like beans, quinoa and sweet potato. Serve with crusty bread for an easy dinner.

30 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (39)

Veggie Chilli with Lentils & Sweet Potato

Veggie Chilli with Lentils & Sweet Potato

This comforting veggie chilli is a healthy dinner recipe made with lentils and sweet potato. It's spicy and filling and makes the ideal vegetarian comfort food!

45 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (41)

Harissa Chickpea Stew with Aubergine

Harissa Chickpea Stew with Aubergine

This delicious vegan aubergine stew gets a kick of spice from the harissa paste and is bulked out with aubergine and a rich tomato sauce. It's healthy and so easy to make!

40 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (43)

Roasted Red Pepper Soup with White Beans

Roasted Red Pepper Soup with White Beans

This roasted red pepper soup is rich and comforting thanks to the coconut milk and smoked paprika. It's a delicious winter warmer that's suitable for vegans.

25 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (45)

Vegetable Tagine with Chickpeas

Vegetable Tagine with Chickpeas

This vegetable tagine is one of my favourite healthy comfort foods. It's full of rich Moroccan spices and plenty of vegetables to help keep you healthy and comforted all winter long!

40 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (47)

Winter Broccoli & Wild Rice Salad

Winter Broccoli & Wild Rice Salad with Chickpeas

This healthy broccoli and wild rice salad is a hearty winter meal full of goodness. It makes an ideal vegetarian lunch idea and is perfect for meal prep.

15 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (49)

Pressure Cooker Smoky Lentil Stew

Pressure Cooker Smoky Lentil Stew

This smoky lentil stew is the ultimate cold weather warmer. Simple, healthy & suitable for vegans, this stew takes just 10 minutes in the pressure cooker!

20 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (51)

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad with Sesame Dressing

Sweet Potato & Quinoa Salad with Sesame Dressing

Salads are only worth eating if they're going to fill you up and make you feel amazing. This sweet potato and quinoa salad does exactly that. Drizzle with a good helping of creamy sesame dressing and you've got a perfect lunch or dinner.

40 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (53)

Easy Pressure Cooker Saag Aloo

Easy Pressure Cooker Saag Aloo

Saag aloo is one of my favourite take away dishes! Now you can make your own version quickly and easily in a pressure cooker or instant pot so you can have this vegetarian dish any night of the week.

8 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (55)

Peanut & Sweet Potato Stew

Peanut and Sweet Potato Stew

This peanut and sweet potato stew is spicy, filling and delicious. Add all your favourite toppings and serve with a healthy portion of rice or other grain.

55 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (57)

Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches with BBQ Sauce

Pulled Jackfruit Sandwiches with BBQ Sauce

These BBQ pulled jackfruit sandwiches are an amazing vegan alternative to meat! They're so easy to make and the filling can be used for tacos, in wraps, on nachos or even pizza.

1 hour hour

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (59)

Coconut Noodle Soup with Mushroom & Edamame

Coconut Noodle Soup with Mushroom & Edamame

This noodle soup is made with Thai curry paste and coconut milk for a creamy and warming Asian inspired coconut ramen. Leave the egg off to make this coconut curry soup vegan.

20 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (61)

Peanut Tofu Tacos with Cabbage Slaw

Peanut Tofu Tacos with Red Cabbage Slaw

These crispy fried peanut tofu tacos are an easy and healthy weeknight meal. The tacos are stuffed with spicy tofu, crunchy red cabbage slaw and chopped peanuts.

7 minutes minutes

Get the recipe

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (63)

More Dairy Free Recipes

  • Baked BBQ Chicken Thighs
  • Honey Garlic Salmon with Asparagus

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

31 Vegan Dinner Recipes for Everyday in Veganuary (2024)
Top Articles
Lasagna Soup (Perfected Recipe!) - Cooking Classy
Copycat Mickey Mouse Beignets Recipe (2024) - Magical Family Travel Guide
Les 70 meilleurs restaurants près de Oak Grove Shoppes Shopping Center | OpenTable
2113 Castille Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 | Compass
Latest Posts
23 Totally Epic Slider Recipes for Super Bowl Party
English Scones and Clotted Cream - an easy tasty recipe to try at home
Article information

Author: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Last Updated:

Views: 6191

Rating: 4 / 5 (51 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Pres. Lawanda Wiegand

Birthday: 1993-01-10

Address: Suite 391 6963 Ullrich Shore, Bellefort, WI 01350-7893

Phone: +6806610432415

Job: Dynamic Manufacturing Assistant

Hobby: amateur radio, Taekwondo, Wood carving, Parkour, Skateboarding, Running, Rafting

Introduction: My name is Pres. Lawanda Wiegand, I am a inquisitive, helpful, glamorous, cheerful, open, clever, innocent person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.