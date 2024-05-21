32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (2024)

Table of Contents
1. Maple Balsamic Tempeh Bowls with Pumpkin Rice 2. Thyme & White Bean Potpies 3. Green Goddess Broccoli Soup 4. Tofu Cashew Coconut Curry 5. Cauliflower Hot Wings 6. Stuffed Butternut Squash with Quinoa, Cranberries, and Kale 7. Vegan Beet Burger 8. Fall Harvest Power Bowl with Spiced Maple Tahini Dressing 9. Green Pesto Pizza 10. Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna with Bechamel Sauce 11. Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Polenta 12. Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars 13. Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chickpeas, Asparagus, and Arugula 14. Autumn Roasted Veggies with Apples and Pecans 15. Cajun Roasted Cauliflower Salad 16. Lentil Roast with Balsamic Onion Gravy 17. Sheet Pan Crispy Teriyaki Tofu and Broccoli 18. Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Tempeh Chunks 19. Vegan Potato Dauphinois Gratin 20. Sweet Potato Chowder 21. Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Garlic 22. Quinoa Kale Veggie Burgers 23. Easy Turmeric Chickpea Salad Sandwich 24. Vegan German Schnitzel 25. Black Bean Enchiladas 26. Beet Wellington with Balsamic Reduction 27. Zucchini and Yellow Squash Zoodle Salad 28. Quinoa Taco Salad 29. Red Lentil, Sweet Potato, and Carrot Vegan Chili 30. Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Pasta with Black Pepper Chickpeas 31. Maple Butternut Squash, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pumpkin Seeds, and Cranberries 32. Sun-dried Tomato and Asparagus Quiche FAQs

    Bust out the pumpkins and bring your appetite.

    by Whitney JeffersonBuzzFeed Staff
    32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (2)

    Hannah Wong / BuzzFeed

    1. Maple Balsamic Tempeh Bowls with Pumpkin Rice

    Eating Bird Food / Via eatingbirdfood.com

    Isn't this just the most drooly-worthy savory bowl? Get the recipe here.

    2. Thyme & White Bean Potpies

    Minimalist Baker / Via minimalistbaker.com

    A veganized version of mini potpies. Get the recipe here.

    3. Green Goddess Broccoli Soup

    32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (3)

    The Girl on the Bloor / Via thegirlonbloor.com

    This bright green soup is the perfect comfort food (that's good for you, too). Get the recipe here.

    4. Tofu Cashew Coconut Curry

    Ambitious Kitchen / Via ambitiouskitchen.com

    This simple curry infuses cashews to leave you feeling full and satisfied. Get the recipe here.

    5. Cauliflower Hot Wings

    Vegan Heaven / Via veganheaven.org

    These wings are always a crowd pleaser. Bust them out during your next football viewing. Get the recipe here.

    6. Stuffed Butternut Squash with Quinoa, Cranberries, and Kale

    Well Plated / Via wellplated.com

    Make good use of all the fall squash available at your local farmers market by scooping out the inside and filling it up with your favorite goodness — in this case, quinoa, cranberries, and kale. Get the recipe here.

    7. Vegan Beet Burger

    Eat Drink Shrink / Via eatdrinkshrink.com

    I may not love beets on their own, but I really get down with beet burgers. Try making your own with this recipe.

    See Also
    How to Cook Quinoa (a step-by-step guide + recipes!)Gluten Free Asian Cobb Salad RecipeWhole30 Zuppa Toscana RecipeItalian Cashew Creamed Kale Recipe - Simply Plant Based Kitchen

    8. Fall Harvest Power Bowl with Spiced Maple Tahini Dressing

    Fit Mitten Kitchen / Via fitmittenkitchen.com

    Grill up your favorite fall recipes and pair them with a sweet-and-savory maple tahini dressing. Get the recipe here.

    9. Green Pesto Pizza

    Edible Perspective / Via edibleperspective.com

    This gluten-free recipe is super savory and can be customized with any vegetables you want. Get the recipe here.

    10. Butternut Squash and Kale Lasagna with Bechamel Sauce

    mydarlingvegan.com

    Layers and layers of veggie goodness. Get the recipe here.

    11. Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Polenta

    32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (4)

    Naturally Ella / Via naturallyella.com

    Polenta can only be made better with the addition of perfectly toasted Brussels sprouts. Get the recipe here.

    12. Salted Caramel Apple Pie Bars

    Happy Healthy Mama / Via happyhealthymama.com

    Fall weather — and an abundance of apples — means fall treats. Get the recipe here.

    13. Stuffed Sweet Potatoes with Chickpeas, Asparagus, and Arugula

    32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (5)

    Floating Kitchen / Via floatingkitchen.net

    Sweet potatoes are great. Stuffed sweet potatoes are even greater. Get the recipe here.

    14. Autumn Roasted Veggies with Apples and Pecans

    Cooking Classy / Via cookingclassy.com

    Roasted vegetables are a staple for fall, and the way to do it is actually easy as pie. Get the recipe here.

    15. Cajun Roasted Cauliflower Salad

    The Healthful Ideas / Via thehealthfulideas.com

    A fall salad with a kick. Get the recipe here.

    See Also
    Kale Pistachio Pesto - Easy Recipe!

    16. Lentil Roast with Balsamic Onion Gravy

    Wallflower Kitchen / wallflowerkitchen.com

    Deliciously juicy, especially with the addition of gravy. Get the recipe here.

    17. Sheet Pan Crispy Teriyaki Tofu and Broccoli

    Recipe Runner / Via reciperunner.com

    This simple recipe requires a sheet pan and rice. Easy enough! Get the recipe here.

    18. Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Tempeh Chunks

    Food Graciousness / Via foodnessgracious.com

    Find out how well tempeh and sweet potatoes go together with this recipe.

    19. Vegan Potato Dauphinois Gratin

    Rhian's Recipes / Via rhiansrecipes.com

    This gluten-free, cheese-like recipe is sure to be a hit for sides and full meals alike. Get the recipe here.

    20. Sweet Potato Chowder

    32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (6)

    Christine Han / Via thekitchn.com

    Forget about corn chowder, it's not summer anymore! Get the recipe here.

    21. Roasted Cauliflower Soup with Garlic

    Avocado Pesto / Via avocadopesto.com

    Cauliflower is so versitile in cooking, but one of my favorite uses is in soups. It gives a really creamy texture with no added cream! Try it for yourself with the recipe here.

    22. Quinoa Kale Veggie Burgers

    The Glowing Fridge / Via theglowingfridge.com

    You can eat these guys with or without the bun. Get the recipe here.

    23. Easy Turmeric Chickpea Salad Sandwich

    The Crunchy Chronicles / Via thecrunchychronicles.com

    Perfect for packed lunches. Get the recipe here.

    24. Vegan German Schnitzel

    32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (7)

    The Edgy Veg / theedgyveg.com

    Just in time for Oktoberfest. Get the recipe here.

    25. Black Bean Enchiladas

    Light Orange Bean / Via lightorangebean.com

    Warm, gooey, enchilada goodness — without the cheese. Get the recipe here.

    26. Beet Wellington with Balsamic Reduction

    Lazy Cat Kitchen / Via lazycatkitchen.com

    Yup, you can "Wellington" pretty much whatever you want. Get the recipe here.

    27. Zucchini and Yellow Squash Zoodle Salad

    Krazy Kitchen Mom / Via krazykitchenmom.com

    Simple but tasty. Get the recipe here.

    28. Quinoa Taco Salad

    Contentedness Cooking / Via contentednesscooking.com

    Perfect for cold nights and leftover lunches. Get the recipe here.

    29. Red Lentil, Sweet Potato, and Carrot Vegan Chili

    32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (8)

    Emilie Eats / emilieeats.com

    Try a new spin on chili with this sweet potato edition. Get the recipe here.

    30. Creamy Roasted Red Pepper Pasta with Black Pepper Chickpeas

    Vegan Richa / Via veganricha.com

    This creamy recipe uses both red peppers and chickpeas to give a uniquely savory taste. Get the recipe here.

    31. Maple Butternut Squash, Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Pumpkin Seeds, and Cranberries

    Julia's Album / Via juliasalbum.com

    Just a fall side dish or salad (depends on your hunger level). Get the recipe here.

    32. Sun-dried Tomato and Asparagus Quiche

    My Darling Vegan / Via mydarlingvegan.com

    Experience the beauty of a vegan quiche! Get the recipe here.

    32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (2024)

    FAQs

    What to cook for someone who doesn t like meat? ›

    Parmesan Polenta with Roasted Vegetables

    Whatever veggies you have on hand, toss them into the oven and roast them until just charred and tender. Serve on top of polenta for a satisfying fall meal.

    View More
    Will I lose weight if I stop eating meat and dairy? ›

    Researchers reviewed 15 studies on how a vegetarian diet affects your weight. People who switched to a plant-based diet lost about 10 pounds, and those who were heavier lost more weight.

    Get More Info Here
    What happens when you cut out dairy and meat? ›

    You'll give your microbiome a makeover.

    Plant foods help shape a healthy intestinal microbiome. The fiber in plant foods promotes the growth of “friendly” bacteria in our guts. On the other hand, fiber-poor diets (such as those that are high in dairy, eggs, and meat) can foster the growth of disease-promoting bacteria.

    Discover More Details
    What do you call someone who barely eats meat? ›

    flex·​i·​tar·​i·​an ˌflek-sə-ˈter-ē-ən. : one whose normally meatless diet occasionally includes meat or fish.

    View Details
    What tastes like meat but is not meat? ›

    So, here are six great ideas for you to consider.
    • Jackfruit. Jackfruit is a tropical fruit native to south India. ...
    • Tofu. Tofu is one of the original meat substitutes. ...
    • Seitan. Known as “wheat meat,” seitan is made by filtering out the starch in wheat. ...
    • Textured Vegetable Protein. ...
    • Tempeh. ...
    • Beans.
    Dec 18, 2017

    Discover More Details
    What is a person who doesn't eat meat called? ›

    Vegetarians don't eat meat for a range of health, environmental, ethical, religious or economic reasons. There are many different types of vegetarianism. A well-planned vegetarian diet can meet nutritional needs during all stages of life.

    Learn More
    What does eating no meat do to the body? ›

    And people who don't eat meat, called vegetarians, generally eat fewer calories and less fat. They also tend to weigh less. And they have a lower risk of heart disease than nonvegetarians do. Research shows that people who eat red meat are at a higher risk of death from heart disease, stroke or diabetes.

    Keep Reading
    Can you live longer without eating meat? ›

    For several decades now, research has consistently found that a vegetarian diet, that is mainly made up of fruits and vegetables, nuts, legumes and wholegrains, can reduce your risk of major diseases and help you live longer15.

    Learn More Now
    What can I replace eating meat with? ›

    The most popular meat alternatives are traditional substitutes which include foods like tofu, tempeh, seitan, lentils, beans, and chickpeas.

    Show Me More
    What is it called when you don't eat meat or dairy products? ›

    Lacto-vegetarian – people who do not eat meat, seafood and eggs, but include dairy foods and plant foods. Ovo-vegetarian – people who do not eat meat, seafood and dairy foods, but include eggs and plant foods. Vegan – people who avoid all animal foods and only eat plant foods.

    Learn More Now

    How can I get protein without meat and dairy? ›

    5 Protein-Packed Foods for Healthy, Meatless Meals
    1. Eggs. Eggs are a great source of protein. ...
    2. Tree Nuts. Tree nuts include walnuts, almonds and pecans — don't confuse them with peanuts, which are legumes. ...
    3. Legumes. Legumes include a range of beans and peas such as black beans, chickpeas and lentils. ...
    4. Soy. ...
    5. Yogurt.

    Learn More
    What do Pescatarians eat? ›

    Pescatarians have a lot in common with vegetarians. They eat fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, whole grains, beans, eggs, and dairy, and stay away from meat and poultry. But there's one way they part company from vegetarians: Pescatarians eat fish and other seafood.

    Read More
    Top Articles
    Winter Detox Moroccan Sweet Potato Lentil Soup Recipe | Little Spice Jar
    Japanese Clear Soup Recipe
    316 Islamorada Boulevard, Punta Gorda, FL 33955 | Compass
    5042 San Rocco Court, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 | Compass
    Latest Posts
    Homemade Zuppa Toscana Recipe | My Baking Addiction
    20 Italian Soup Recipes We Absolutely Can't Resist
    Article information

    Author: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

    Last Updated:

    Views: 5697

    Rating: 4.3 / 5 (44 voted)

    Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Saturnina Altenwerth DVM

    Birthday: 1992-08-21

    Address: Apt. 237 662 Haag Mills, East Verenaport, MO 57071-5493

    Phone: +331850833384

    Job: District Real-Estate Architect

    Hobby: Skateboarding, Taxidermy, Air sports, Painting, Knife making, Letterboxing, Inline skating

    Introduction: My name is Saturnina Altenwerth DVM, I am a witty, perfect, combative, beautiful, determined, fancy, determined person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.