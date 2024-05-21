32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (2024)

Experience the beauty of a vegan quiche! Get the recipe here .

Just a fall side dish or salad (depends on your hunger level). Get the recipe here .

This creamy recipe uses both red peppers and chickpeas to give a uniquely savory taste. Get the recipe here .

Try a new spin on chili with this sweet potato edition. Get the recipe here .

Perfect for cold nights and leftover lunches. Get the recipe here .

Yup, you can "Wellington" pretty much whatever you want. Get the recipe here .

Warm, gooey, enchilada goodness — without the cheese. Get the recipe here .

Just in time for Oktoberfest. Get the recipe here .

You can eat these guys with or without the bun. Get the recipe here .

Cauliflower is so versitile in cooking, but one of my favorite uses is in soups. It gives a really creamy texture with no added cream! Try it for yourself with the recipe here .

Forget about corn chowder, it's not summer anymore! Get the recipe here .

This gluten-free, cheese-like recipe is sure to be a hit for sides and full meals alike. Get the recipe here .

Find out how well tempeh and sweet potatoes go together with this recipe .

This simple recipe requires a sheet pan and rice. Easy enough! Get the recipe here .

Deliciously juicy, especially with the addition of gravy. Get the recipe here .

Roasted vegetables are a staple for fall, and the way to do it is actually easy as pie. Get the recipe here .

Sweet potatoes are great. Stuffed sweet potatoes are even greater. Get the recipe here .

Fall weather — and an abundance of apples — means fall treats. Get the recipe here .

Polenta can only be made better with the addition of perfectly toasted Brussels sprouts. Get the recipe here .

Layers and layers of veggie goodness. Get the recipe here .

This gluten-free recipe is super savory and can be customized with any vegetables you want. Get the recipe here .

Grill up your favorite fall recipes and pair them with a sweet-and-savory maple tahini dressing. Get the recipe here .

I may not love beets on their own, but I really get down with beet burgers. Try making your own with this recipe .

Make good use of all the fall squash available at your local farmers market by scooping out the inside and filling it up with your favorite goodness — in this case, quinoa, cranberries, and kale. Get the recipe here .

These wings are always a crowd pleaser. Bust them out during your next football viewing. Get the recipe here .

This simple curry infuses cashews to leave you feeling full and satisfied. Get the recipe here .

This bright green soup is the perfect comfort food (that's good for you, too). Get the recipe here .

Isn't this just the most drooly-worthy savory bowl? Get the recipe here .

FAQs

Parmesan Polenta with Roasted Vegetables



Whatever veggies you have on hand, toss them into the oven and roast them until just charred and tender. Serve on top of polenta for a satisfying fall meal.

Researchers reviewed 15 studies on how a vegetarian diet affects your weight. People who switched to a plant-based diet lost about 10 pounds, and those who were heavier lost more weight.

You'll give your microbiome a makeover.



Plant foods help shape a healthy intestinal microbiome. The fiber in plant foods promotes the growth of “friendly” bacteria in our guts. On the other hand, fiber-poor diets (such as those that are high in dairy, eggs, and meat) can foster the growth of disease-promoting bacteria.

flex·​i·​tar·​i·​an ˌflek-sə-ˈter-ē-ən. : one whose normally meatless diet occasionally includes meat or fish.

So, here are six great ideas for you to consider. Jackfruit. Jackfruit is a tropical fruit native to south India. ...

Tofu. Tofu is one of the original meat substitutes. ...

Seitan. Known as “wheat meat,” seitan is made by filtering out the starch in wheat. ...

Textured Vegetable Protein. ...

Tempeh. ...

Beans. Dec 18, 2017

Vegetarians don't eat meat for a range of health, environmental, ethical, religious or economic reasons. There are many different types of vegetarianism. A well-planned vegetarian diet can meet nutritional needs during all stages of life.

And people who don't eat meat, called vegetarians, generally eat fewer calories and less fat. They also tend to weigh less. And they have a lower risk of heart disease than nonvegetarians do. Research shows that people who eat red meat are at a higher risk of death from heart disease, stroke or diabetes.

For several decades now, research has consistently found that a vegetarian diet, that is mainly made up of fruits and vegetables, nuts, legumes and wholegrains, can reduce your risk of major diseases and help you live longer1–5.

The most popular meat alternatives are traditional substitutes which include foods like tofu, tempeh, seitan, lentils, beans, and chickpeas.

Lacto-vegetarian – people who do not eat meat, seafood and eggs, but include dairy foods and plant foods. Ovo-vegetarian – people who do not eat meat, seafood and dairy foods, but include eggs and plant foods. Vegan – people who avoid all animal foods and only eat plant foods.

5 Protein-Packed Foods for Healthy, Meatless Meals Eggs. Eggs are a great source of protein. ... Tree Nuts. Tree nuts include walnuts, almonds and pecans — don't confuse them with peanuts, which are legumes. ... Legumes. Legumes include a range of beans and peas such as black beans, chickpeas and lentils. ... Soy. ... Yogurt.

Pescatarians have a lot in common with vegetarians. They eat fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, whole grains, beans, eggs, and dairy, and stay away from meat and poultry. But there's one way they part company from vegetarians: Pescatarians eat fish and other seafood.