32 Fall Recipes With No Meat Or Dairy (2024)

Will I lose weight if I stop eating meat and dairy? ›
Researchers reviewed 15 studies on how a vegetarian diet affects your weight. People who switched to a plant-based diet lost about 10 pounds, and those who were heavier lost more weight.
What happens when you cut out dairy and meat? ›
You'll give your microbiome a makeover.
What do you call someone who barely eats meat? ›
Plant foods help shape a healthy intestinal microbiome. The fiber in plant foods promotes the growth of “friendly” bacteria in our guts. On the other hand, fiber-poor diets (such as those that are high in dairy, eggs, and meat) can foster the growth of disease-promoting bacteria.
flex·i·tar·i·an ˌflek-sə-ˈter-ē-ən. : one whose normally meatless diet occasionally includes meat or fish.
What tastes like meat but is not meat? ›
What is a person who doesn't eat meat called? ›
So, here are six great ideas for you to consider.
- Jackfruit. Jackfruit is a tropical fruit native to south India. ...
- Tofu. Tofu is one of the original meat substitutes. ...
- Seitan. Known as “wheat meat,” seitan is made by filtering out the starch in wheat. ...
- Textured Vegetable Protein. ...
- Tempeh. ...
- Beans.
Vegetarians don't eat meat for a range of health, environmental, ethical, religious or economic reasons. There are many different types of vegetarianism. A well-planned vegetarian diet can meet nutritional needs during all stages of life.
What does eating no meat do to the body? ›
And people who don't eat meat, called vegetarians, generally eat fewer calories and less fat. They also tend to weigh less. And they have a lower risk of heart disease than nonvegetarians do. Research shows that people who eat red meat are at a higher risk of death from heart disease, stroke or diabetes.
Can you live longer without eating meat? ›
For several decades now, research has consistently found that a vegetarian diet, that is mainly made up of fruits and vegetables, nuts, legumes and wholegrains, can reduce your risk of major diseases and help you live longer1–5.
What can I replace eating meat with? ›
The most popular meat alternatives are traditional substitutes which include foods like tofu, tempeh, seitan, lentils, beans, and chickpeas.
What is it called when you don't eat meat or dairy products? ›
Lacto-vegetarian – people who do not eat meat, seafood and eggs, but include dairy foods and plant foods. Ovo-vegetarian – people who do not eat meat, seafood and dairy foods, but include eggs and plant foods. Vegan – people who avoid all animal foods and only eat plant foods.
What do Pescatarians eat? ›
5 Protein-Packed Foods for Healthy, Meatless Meals
- Eggs. Eggs are a great source of protein. ...
- Tree Nuts. Tree nuts include walnuts, almonds and pecans — don't confuse them with peanuts, which are legumes. ...
- Legumes. Legumes include a range of beans and peas such as black beans, chickpeas and lentils. ...
- Soy. ...
- Yogurt.
Pescatarians have a lot in common with vegetarians. They eat fruits, veggies, nuts, seeds, whole grains, beans, eggs, and dairy, and stay away from meat and poultry. But there's one way they part company from vegetarians: Pescatarians eat fish and other seafood.