32 Freezer-Friendly Meal Prep Recipes (2024)

Spend a bit of time stocking up on these freezer-friendly meal prep recipes so you have healthy lunches and dinners at your fingertips! This post takes the guesswork out of freezing your meals with vegetarian, and chicken options- plus more!

When it comes to meal prep, picking freezer-friendly meals is such a great idea. This means you can have healthy meals in your freezer at all times, and helps you rotate meals into your meal plan- no more repetition! The problem with freezer meals? It's often unclear what can or cannot be frozen.

This post takes the guesswork out of the equation- these meals are all tried and true freezer-friendly meal prep recipes!

Which meal prep recipes tend to freeze well? curries

stews

stir fries

rice and quinoa freeze/thaw well

cauliflower rice is OK, it gets a little bit softer but not to the point of being unappetizing. If you freeze cauliflower rice in a sauce, this becomes a problem

Freezer meal FAQ

How do you prepare meals for the freezer? The most important thing is to pick meals that are freezer-friendly (that's where this post comes in handy). To learn more about which ingredients freeze well and which don't, check out Freezer Meal Do's and Don'ts.

1. Cool completely- after cooking your meals, it's important to cool them completely. Warm food going into the freezer can lead to condensation, which in turn can cause freezer burn.

2. Use good containers- I love freezing in my Snapware storage containers because they are freezer-friendly, and can be placed into the microwave while still fully frozen. Check out my favorite meal prep containers

3. Label- use tape, labels or dry erase markers to label the container with the recipe and date of freezing. How long can you safely freeze pre-cooked meals? The short answer is you can technically freeze pre-cooked meals indefinitely, as there is no risk of harmful bacteria growing while the food is fully frozen (1). The longer answer is that you do not want to store your meals for longer than 3 months, as the 'freezer taste' can start to creep in (2). Make sure you label the meals with name and date, and make an effort to eat what you've prepared, and to be rotating through your freezer stash. How do you safely thaw freezer meals? Thawing is as simple as placing the container into the fridge. You should need 24 hours for the meal to fully thaw; you can speed the process by partially submerging the container in water for an hour or two. Depending on your containers, you may be able to place them in the microwave. How do you reheat freezer meals? I do try to thaw my meals out before reheating, but sometimes I forget. Because I use good quality meal prep containers, it's OK to place them directly into the microwave. First I heat on low heat for 5-10 minutes until it's mostly thawed, then I heat on a higher heat to heat through until steaming hot. If your meals are fully thawed, reheating is as simple as heating in the microwave until steaming hot.

Meal Prep Plan

If you are looking for a meal prep plan to stock up your freezer, check out 24 lunches in 2 hours. This meal prep plan has a video tutorial + shopping list, and stocks the freezer up with 8 portions of three delicious recipes.

Vegetarian options

Vegan Crockpot Chili This vegan crockpot chili can be assembled ahead and frozen for an easy slow cooker freezer meal! Made with sweet potatoes, corn, black beans, and spices; it's vegan, gluten-free, and seriously tasty! Check out this recipe

Vegan Slow Cooker Peanut Stew (Maafe-Inspired) Slow cooker peanut stew is vegan comfort food at it's finest! With chickpeas, sweet potatoes, and peanut butter, it's inspired by the West African peanut stew, maafe. You can assemble this ahead and freeze as a crockpot freezer meal. Check out this recipe

Sun Dried Tomato One Pot Pasta This sun dried tomato pasta with chickpeas, mushrooms and spinach cooks up in one pot! Give it a few stirs, and dinner is ready! Easy to assemble ahead and customize with your favorite ingredients. Check out this recipe

Perfect Egg Fried Rice (+ Variations) Showing you how to cook perfect egg fried rice! Made with a simple ingredient list including rice, carrots, beans and eggs tossed in a simple soy and sesame oil sauce. It's kid-friendly, freezer-friendly, and perfect for using up what you have in your fridge and pantry. Check out this recipe

Vegan Moroccan Chickpea Skillet Vegan Moroccan chickpea skillet is freezer-friendly and perfect for meal prep! With chickpeas, sweet potatoes and spicy Moroccan seasoning. Check out this recipe

Spicy Slow Cooker Chickpea Chili (+ Instant Pot) An easy and delicious 8-10 hour slow cooker chilli packed with chickpeas and sweet potato, and flavored with chipotle and lime. Ready when you walk in the door from work! Check out this recipe

Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Lentil Curry This slow cooker butternut squash lentil curry is creamy and flavored with warm spices, butternut squash, coconut milk and lime juice! Works great as a comforting vegan dinner, or for meal prep. Check out this recipe

Moroccan Instant Pot Lentils Moroccan Instant Pot lentils made with sweet potato, tomatoes, carrots, and warming spices! Vegan comfort food at it's finest, this recipe is gluten-free, freezer-friendly, and delicious. Check out this recipe

Vegan Slow Cooker Tikka Masala This vegan slow cooker tikka masala is PERFECT for meal prep! It makes an easy freezer crockpot meal, and leftovers keep (and can be frozen) for healthy plant-based lunches. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Quinoa Enchilada Casserole Instant Pot quinoa enchilada casserole is a delicious and easy weeknight dinner! Prep freezer packs for a convenient freezer Instant Pot meal. Vegetarian, gluten-free, and easily made vegan!

Check out this recipe

Chicken options

The Best Dang Crock Pot Teriyaki Chicken This crock pot teriyaki chicken recipe is seriously the BEST! With juicy chicken breasts simmered in a sticky sauce that is better than your favorite take out. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and enjoy! Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Lemon Garlic Chicken Thighs These Instant Pot lemon garlic chicken thighs are tender and infused with lemon garlic flavor. Spoon the sauce over the chicken, rice and vegetables! Low carb and freezer friendly. Check out this recipe

Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls These Honey Sesame Chicken Lunch Bowls have chicken breast, broccoli and asparagus tossed in a sweet and savory honey sesame stir fry sauce. Perfect for healthy meal prep lunches! Check out this recipe

Maple Ginger Cashew Chicken Stir Fry (30 Minutes) A simple cashew chicken stir fry packed with veggies, sprinkled with cashews, and tossed in a sticky maple ginger stir fry sauce. Works great for an easy weeknight dinner or for meal prep. Check out this recipe

Slow Cooker Chicken Korma with Sweet Potato Slow cooker chicken korma with sweet potatoes is made with warm spices like garam masala, almonds and a creamy coconut milk. Kid-friendly and works great for meal prep. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Chicken Tikka Masala This Instant Pot Chicken Tikka Masala is a party in your mouth, but is so simple to prepare! You can even assemble ahead and freeze as a freezer Instant Pot meal. Low carb, dairy-free and delish. Check out this recipe

Broccoli Quinoa Casserole This healthy broccoli quinoa casserole is easy to prepare ahead for easy weeknight dinners! Packed with chicken, broccoli, and quinoa, it's meal prep and freezer friendly. Check out this recipe

Slow Cooker Butter Chicken EASY slow cooker butter chicken is made with healthy ingredients, and can be assembled and frozen for meal prep! Made with tender chicken thighs, and a creamy coconut tomato curry sauce, it's dairy-free, gluten-free, low carb, and delicious! Check out this recipe

Spicy Instant Pot Thai Chicken Curry This Instant Pot Thai curry has a creamy, spicy and flavorful sauce, and comes together quickly for a weeknight dinner. Rich, fragrant, and absolutely delicious. Check out this recipe

One Pot Spinach and Artichoke Pasta Creamy, cheesy one pot spinach artichoke pasta tastes luxurious and is easily made with a handful of ingredients. Juicy chicken thighs, artichoke hearts, spinach and pasta all cook in one pot for a complete, flavorful meal your family will love. Check out this recipe

Baked Honey Garlic Chicken Thighs Easy baked honey garlic chicken thighs with a delicious, sticky sauce perfect for spooning over rice and veggies. Assemble ahead and freeze for easy dinners! Check out this recipe

Other proteins

Korean-Inspired Turkey Meal Prep Bowls These ground turkey meal prep bowls have a delicious Korean-inspired sauce! Packed with flavor and under 400 calories per bowl, you can prep this recipe on the weekend for healthy and delicious lunches through the week. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Turkey Chili With bold Tex Mex flavor and a simple ingredients list, this Instant Pot turkey chili is hands off to cook thanks to the Instant Pot! Cozy up with a bowl of this hearty, yet healthy chili. Check out this recipe

Turkey Zucchini Lasagna (Freezer-Friendly) This freezer turkey zucchini lasagna is the perfect gluten-free and low carb meal prep lunch or dinner! Make it ahead and freeze for when those lasagna cravings hit you. Turkey and vegetarian recipe options included. Check out this recipe

Thai Turkey Lettuce Wraps Simple and so flavorful, these Thai turkey lettuce wraps have a tangy and slightly spicy peanut sauce. Spoon the filling into crisp romaine lettuce leaves for an easy and lower in carbs dinner option. Check out this recipe

Crock Pot Stuffed Peppers Recipe These crock pot stuffed peppers are made with 5 simple ingredients and filled with delicious taco flavors. Easy to prep ahead (you can even freeze them), and cook in the slow cooker for a convenient and hands off dinner. Check out this recipe

Instant Pot Pork Tenderloin with Soy Ginger Sauce You're going to love this juicy Instant Pot pork tenderloin that cooks up with a sweet and sticky soy ginger sauce. It's never dry, always super flavorful, and ready in under 25 minutes! Spoon the soy ginger sauce over the pork tenderloin, rice, or veggies. Check out this recipe

Pulled Pork Stuffed Zucchini Boats With 3 simple ingredients, these pulled pork stuffed zucchini boats are a tasty low carb dinner idea that is ready in 30 minutes! With juicy pulled pork, tender zucchini and gooey cheese, they are the perfect way to use up pulled pork, you can make extras and freeze. Check out this recipe

Maple Pulled Pork Enchiladas with Butternut Squash Maple pork and butternut squash enchiladas are made with creamy mashed butternut squash, juicy pulled pork and spiced enchilada sauce. Easy to prepare and can be prepped ahead! Check out this recipe

Baked Beef Taquitos These crispy baked beef taquitos are made with ground beef, taco seasoning, and lots of cheese! With just a few simple ingredients, they are easy to meal prep and so tasty for a weeknight meal served withsalsa verde, fresh veggies, and avocado slices. Check out this recipe