32 Olive Garden Copycat Recipes (2024)

Whether you're hankering for keep-'em-coming breadsticks, a sky-high layered lasagna or a sweet slice of tiramisu, you can bring your favorite Olive Garden recipes home with these copycat recipes that taste just like their Italian inspirations.

Inspired by: Olive Garden’s Cheese Ravioli

I love to bake and cook, especially Italian dishes like this homemade ravioli recipe. In fact, my idea of a perfect day consists of cooking my family’s favorite foods then watching them dig in!—Lori Daniels, Hartland, Michigan. If you like this, learn how to make Olive Garden’s black tie mousse cake.

