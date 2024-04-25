33 Creamy and Delicious Coconut Milk Recipes (2024)

The Modern Proper

In our humble opinion, coconut milk is the most underrated ingredient in your pantry. It’s easy to find in the grocery store and has a subtle flavor, making it ideal for breakfasts, entrées and everything in between. The canned (and sometimes boxed) liquid is different from coconut water, which is the clear liquid found inside a coconut. To make coconut milk, the flesh of the fruit is blended to create a creamy white liquid that tastes and looks similar to cow’s milk. Totally dairy-free and nonperishable, coconut milk can be used in sweet or savory dishes, and adds a ridiculous amount of creaminess to any recipe. Ready to pop open a can? Here are 33 incredible coconut milk recipes to get you started. (bye, heavy cream).