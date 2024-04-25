33 Creamy and Delicious Coconut Milk Recipes (2024)

The Modern Proper
In our humble opinion, coconut milk is the most underrated ingredient in your pantry. It’s easy to find in the grocery store and has a subtle flavor, making it ideal for breakfasts, entrées and everything in between. The canned (and sometimes boxed) liquid is different from coconut water, which is the clear liquid found inside a coconut. To make coconut milk, the flesh of the fruit is blended to create a creamy white liquid that tastes and looks similar to cow’s milk. Totally dairy-free and nonperishable, coconut milk can be used in sweet or savory dishes, and adds a ridiculous amount of creaminess to any recipe. Ready to pop open a can? Here are 33 incredible coconut milk recipes to get you started. (bye, heavy cream).
1. Chickpea and Vegetable Coconut Curry
2. Vegan Coconut Ice Cream
You need only three ingredients to make this super creamy, indulgent vegan treat. Bonus points if you serve it out of a frozen pineapple.
3. Vegan Keto Coconut Curry
Coconut can get a bad rap because it’s high in fat, but don’t worry. Those are healthy fats, which fill you up and keep you satiated, a key component of any low-carb diet.
4. Red Curry Risotto With Shrimp
Best hybrid recipe ever. Seriously. (And it’s dairy-free, which is the ultimate risotto hack.)
5. Overnight Oats with Coconut and Ginger
6. Chicken Satay with Coconut-Peanut Sauce
7. No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie
8. Coconut Creamed Spinach
9. Dairy-Free Butternut Squash 'Fondue'
Just as smooth, tangy and dippable as the cheese version.
10. Vegan Slow-cooker Detox Coconut Soup
Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and hard-work-free, this soup is a delicious and healthy miracle.
11. Coconut Ice Pops
Creamy, dreamy and downright delicious.
12. Whole Coconut Curry Chicken
If you’ve ever worried about drying out a whole chicken, this recipe that cooks poultry in its own sauce has your name all over it. Once you master the technique, feel free to play around with flavors.
13. Coconut Chia Pudding
Oooh, look at you, making pudding from chia seeds. You’re so healthy. Dress it up with fruit, honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon.
14. Baked Coconut Curry Meatballs
These meatballs aren’t just exceptionally good-looking. They’re tasty too.
15. Thai-Style Peanut Pork with Broccoli
So warm and comforting, it’s like a big hug in a bowl.
16. Coconut Thai Borscht
This mashup of Thai and Eastern European flavors is unlike any soup you’ve ever eaten. A little sweet, a little spicy and super rich and creamy.
17. Thai Peanut Soup With Kale, Zoodles And Shrimp
Are we even worthy of this recipe? It’s low on carbs, high on creaminess and so, so tasty.
18. 15-minute Miso Coconut Chicken Ramen
Fresh ginger, miso paste and coconut milk come together quickly for a wonderfully tasty, creamy bowl of ramen. This is comfort food at its finest.
19. Coconut Marinated Grilled Chicken
Your favorite dairy-free ingredient magically tenderizes cutlets.
20. Indian Coconut Butter Cauliflower
Like butter chicken, only vegan, this cauli dish uses coconut milk and coconut oil for creaminess.
21. Coconut Chowder
A chunky chowder that’s creamy and a little crunchy. We know you won’t be able to stop making this one.
22. Dairy-free Mushroom Soup
Cream of mushroom soup, hold the cream (and lucky for you, it’s impossible to tell the difference).
23. Thai Coconut Mussels
In just a few minutes you can have a pot of mussels in spicy, decadent sauce that’s even better with a side of fries or bread for dipping.
24. Creamy Coconut Hot Chocolate
You’ll be craving this dairy-free hot chocolate during all four seasons. (And if the marshmallow art is too extra, it’s just as comforting without it.)
25. Tamarind Beef Curry
This curry paste–free recipe riffs on the flavors of curry using savory-sweet tamarind paste, lemongrass and herbs that coat the beef and veggies.
26. Poached Salmon In Coconut Lime Sauce
Sick of the same old seafood recipes? Spice up salmon night with this incredible sauce.
27. Thai Coconut Soup With Potstickers
Any soup with dumplings in it is, statistically, the best soup on earth. We checked.
28. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Coconut Ginger Sauce
Add a little flair to a crisp veggie side with this recipe that uses light coconut milk to build a sauce for roasted Brussels.
29. Green Pea And Coconut Soup
When soup cravings hit, whip up this bright green herb-packed bowl, which starts with frozen peas and a can of coconut milk.
30. Burmese-style Vegan Coconut Curry
You’ve probably caught on that coconut milk works really well in curry. Don’t snooze on this one.
31. Paleo Chicken Potpies
Have you ever seen anything more adorable? (No, the answer is no.)
32. Coconut Cream Quinoa Tartlets
This vegan, gluten-free dessert is extra decadent, creamy, crispy and fabulous for any occasion. (Even if that occasion is sitting on your couch.)
33. Anything-You-Have Coconut Curry Soup
Bonus: This can be made with practically any veggie.