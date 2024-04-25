33 Creamy and Delicious Coconut Milk Recipes (2024)

In our humble opinion, coconut milk is the most underrated ingredient in your pantry. It’s easy to find in the grocery store and has a subtle flavor, making it ideal for breakfasts, entrées and everything in between. The canned (and sometimes boxed) liquid is different from coconut water, which is the clear liquid found inside a coconut. To make coconut milk, the flesh of the fruit is blended to create a creamy white liquid that tastes and looks similar to cow’s milk. Totally dairy-free and nonperishable, coconut milk can be used in sweet or savory dishes, and adds a ridiculous amount of creaminess to any recipe. Ready to pop open a can? Here are 33 incredible coconut milk recipes to get you started. (bye, heavy cream).

Photo: Liz Anderson/Styling: Erin McDowell

1. Chickpea and Vegetable Coconut Curry

Ditch the takeout menu.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

2. Vegan Coconut Ice Cream

You need only three ingredients to make this super creamy, indulgent vegan treat. Bonus points if you serve it out of a frozen pineapple.

Get the recipe

Helene Dujardin/The Essential Vegan Keto Cookbook

3. Vegan Keto Coconut Curry

Coconut can get a bad rap because it’s high in fat, but don’t worry. Those are healthy fats, which fill you up and keep you satiated, a key component of any low-carb diet.

Get the recipe

4. Red Curry Risotto With Shrimp

Best hybrid recipe ever. Seriously. (And it’s dairy-free, which is the ultimate risotto hack.)

Photo: Liz Anderson/Styling: Erin McDowell

5. Overnight Oats with Coconut and Ginger

Don’t forget breakfast.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Anderson/Styling: Erin McDowell

6. Chicken Satay with Coconut-Peanut Sauce

Because finger food fun is the most fun.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Anderson/Styling: Erin McDowell

7. No-Bake Coconut Cream Pie

It all comes together in the fridge.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Anderson/Styling: Erin McDowell

8. Coconut Creamed Spinach

It doesn’t taste healthy (but it is).

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Anderson/Styling: Erin McDowell

9. Dairy-Free Butternut Squash 'Fondue'

Just as smooth, tangy and dippable as the cheese version.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

10. Vegan Slow-cooker Detox Coconut Soup

Vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and hard-work-free, this soup is a delicious and healthy miracle.

Get the recipe

Photo: Liz Anderson/Styling: Erin McDowell

11. Coconut Ice Pops

Creamy, dreamy and downright delicious.

Get the recipe

12. Whole Coconut Curry Chicken

If you’ve ever worried about drying out a whole chicken, this recipe that cooks poultry in its own sauce has your name all over it. Once you master the technique, feel free to play around with flavors.

13. Coconut Chia Pudding

Oooh, look at you, making pudding from chia seeds. You’re so healthy. Dress it up with fruit, honey and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

14. Baked Coconut Curry Meatballs

These meatballs aren’t just exceptionally good-looking. They’re tasty too.

Get the recipe

Kitchen Sanctuary

15. Thai-Style Peanut Pork with Broccoli

So warm and comforting, it’s like a big hug in a bowl.

16. Coconut Thai Borscht

This mashup of Thai and Eastern European flavors is unlike any soup you’ve ever eaten. A little sweet, a little spicy and super rich and creamy.

17. Thai Peanut Soup With Kale, Zoodles And Shrimp

Are we even worthy of this recipe? It’s low on carbs, high on creaminess and so, so tasty.

I Am a Food Blog

18. 15-minute Miso Coconut Chicken Ramen

Fresh ginger, miso paste and coconut milk come together quickly for a wonderfully tasty, creamy bowl of ramen. This is comfort food at its finest.

Recipe Tin Eats

19. Coconut Marinated Grilled Chicken

Your favorite dairy-free ingredient magically tenderizes cutlets.

20. Indian Coconut Butter Cauliflower

Like butter chicken, only vegan, this cauli dish uses coconut milk and coconut oil for creaminess.

21. Coconut Chowder

A chunky chowder that’s creamy and a little crunchy. We know you won’t be able to stop making this one.

22. Dairy-free Mushroom Soup

Cream of mushroom soup, hold the cream (and lucky for you, it’s impossible to tell the difference).

23. Thai Coconut Mussels

In just a few minutes you can have a pot of mussels in spicy, decadent sauce that’s even better with a side of fries or bread for dipping.

24. Creamy Coconut Hot Chocolate

You’ll be craving this dairy-free hot chocolate during all four seasons. (And if the marshmallow art is too extra, it’s just as comforting without it.)

25. Tamarind Beef Curry

This curry paste–free recipe riffs on the flavors of curry using savory-sweet tamarind paste, lemongrass and herbs that coat the beef and veggies.

26. Poached Salmon In Coconut Lime Sauce

Sick of the same old seafood recipes? Spice up salmon night with this incredible sauce.

27. Thai Coconut Soup With Potstickers

Any soup with dumplings in it is, statistically, the best soup on earth. We checked.

28. Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Coconut Ginger Sauce

Add a little flair to a crisp veggie side with this recipe that uses light coconut milk to build a sauce for roasted Brussels.

29. Green Pea And Coconut Soup

When soup cravings hit, whip up this bright green herb-packed bowl, which starts with frozen peas and a can of coconut milk.

30. Burmese-style Vegan Coconut Curry

You’ve probably caught on that coconut milk works really well in curry. Don’t snooze on this one.

31. Paleo Chicken Potpies

Have you ever seen anything more adorable? (No, the answer is no.)

32. Coconut Cream Quinoa Tartlets

This vegan, gluten-free dessert is extra decadent, creamy, crispy and fabulous for any occasion. (Even if that occasion is sitting on your couch.)

Pinch of Yum

33. Anything-You-Have Coconut Curry Soup

Bonus: This can be made with practically any veggie.

