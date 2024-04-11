33 Gluten Free Christmas Cookie Recipes for the Holidays (2024)

The holidays are here, and 'tis definitely the season for Christmas cookies! To celebrate National Christmas Cookie Day (which is on December 4, in case you needed an excuse to enjoy some delicious cookies!), I thought I'd round up some of the best gluten free cookies around the blogosphere.

Whether you're looking for vegan sugar cookies, the best gluten free gingerbread cookie recipe or just cookies that everyone will love, you've come to right place! So let's stop talking and start drooling over these 33 gluten free Christmas cookie recipes...

1. Chocolate Cookies with Dark Chocolate Chips (Vegan) - Delicious Everyday

'Cause is there ever such a thing as too much chocolate? I don't think so!

2. Gingerbread Cookies with Sea Salt Caramel Rum Raisin Filling (Vegan) - E. A. Stewart

If this filling tastes anywhere near as good as it looks, I know I'd be eating these cookies by the handful!

3. Fudgy Chocolate Crinkle Cookies - Faithfully Gluten Free

Cookies that are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside and packed with lots of chocolatey flavor? Yes, please!

4. Dye Free Coconut Rainbow Cookies (Vegan) - Casey the College Celiac

If you want to enjoy an extra colorful Christmas treat, look no further than my rainbow cookies! These are dyed naturally with superfoods like turmeric, spirulina and mashed berries. Plus, they're free of refined sugar and taste just as delicious for breakfast as they do dessert.

5. Thumbprint Caramel Pecan Turtle Cookies (Sugar Free) - Wholesome Yum

I'm a sucker for caramel with nuts, so these cookies are high on my Christmas baking to-do list.

6. Easy Ginger Cookies with Candied Ginger -Fearless Dining

Soft, chewy cookies that are also bursting with ginger flavor? I'll take two trays, please!

7. Easy Holiday Cut Out Cookies (Grain Free) -The Real Food RN

Who says you can't enjoy somedeliiiiciousChristmas cookies on a grain-free diet?

8. Chocolate Chip Bacon Cookies (Dairy Free Option) - Raia's Recipes

If you want to give chocolate chip cookies a unique twist (or you just realllly like bacon), this creative gluten free cookie recipe is your Christmas miracle!

9. Gingerbread Men Cookies (Dairy Free, Refined Sugar Free) - Celiac Mama

These gingerbread cookies almost look too good to eat! Keyword: almost...

10.Flourless S’mores Peanut Butter Cookies -The Monday Box

S'mores just got an upgrade.

11. Gluten-Free Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookies (Dairy-Free Option) -Mama Knows Gluten Free

Gluten freechocolate chip cookies + redvelvetcake = one heck of a tasty holiday treat...

12. Spritz Cookies (Dairy Free, Vegan Option) - Flippin' Delicious

Three words: simple and scrumptious!

13. Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies with Dark Chocolate Chips (Dairy Free) -The Rising Spoon

If you love peanut butter, prepare to meet thegluten freecookie recipe of your dreams.

14. Lofthouse-Style Soft Frosted Sugar Cookies (Vegan) - Strength and Sunshine

Anyone else really wishing you could dive head-first into that frosting?!?

15. Oatmeal Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies (Dairy Free Option) -My Gluten-Free Kitchen

Chocolate chip cookies just got a crunchy, chewy upgrade!

16. Rose Shortbread Cookies (Grain Free) - Savory Lotus

Who would've thunk that roses would be just as pretty on cookies as they are in your garden?!?

17. Flourless Chocolate Peppermint Cookies (Paleo) - Hungry Hobby

Chocolate and peppermint is always a winning combo during the holidays, and these cookies are no exception.

18. Sugar Cookies (Dairy Free) - Allergy Free Alaska

This Christmas classic just an allergy friendly makeover...

19. Pumpkin Chai Snickerdoodles (Dairy Free Option) - MI Gluten Free Gal

Pumpkin + chai + snickerdoodles? If there's another more "fall-y" cookie recipe out there, I've yet to find it!

20. Jam-Filled Thumbprint Cookies (Grain Free, Vegan) -Delicious Obsessions

Theseshort-breadlike cookies get a burst of bright, fruity flavors from blackberry, strawberry and blood orange jam.

21. Russian Tea Cookies, AKA Snowballs -Grain Changer

NowTHIS is my kind of snowball!

22. Christmas Tree Spiced Biscuits (Dairy Free) - Honest Mum

Talk about a gluten free cookie recipe that's just as gorgeous as it is tasty!

23. Perfect Peppermint Cookies (Paleo, Vegan) - Texanerin Baking

No one will ever guess that these cookies are paleo, dairy free and egg free...

24. 3-Ingredient Pumpkin Cookies (Vegan) - Casey the College Celiac

If you need to have Christmas cookies baked by, like,yesterday, this super simple pumpkin cookie recipe is exactly what you need! It uses Namaste's Organic Pumpkin Baking Mix, along with water and aquafaba (the liquid from canned chickpeas), and the cookies turn out crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. Droooool....

25. Mantecado and Spanish Polvorón (Grain Free) - Oh, The Things We'll Make

I'd never heard of these Spanish cookies before, but I love how soft and crumbly they look! In the spirit of my college Spanish classes, these grain free cookies look "muy delicioso."

26. Stained Glass Cookies - Noshtastic

The best thing about these gorgeous cookies? They're surprisingly easy to make!

27. Holiday Thin Mints (Vegan) -Gluten Free with Emily

Thinmintswere always my favorite Girl Scout cookie, so this cookie is really calling my name...

28. Chocolate Pepper Cookies -Masala Herb

I never would've thought to combine chocolate with peppercorns, but I think thisgluten freecookie would definitely win me over!

29. Peppermint Macarons with Chocolate Ganache (Dairy Free) -What the Fork Food Blog

The holidays just got awhoooolelot tastier with these homemade macarons...

30. Gingerbread Men Cookies (Egg Free) - Dishing Delish

These gluten free gingerbread men cookies are as classic as they get...except they're gluten free and egg free, so even more people can enjoy them.

31. White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies - Gluten Free Palate

I rarely splurge on gluten free macadamia nuts, but the next time I do, these cookies will definitely be high on my to-do list!

32. Sugar Cookies (Vegan) - Rhian's Recipes

What really makes these vegan sugar cookies stand out is the homemade frosting. Soaked and blended cashew nuts make up most of the frosting, and it's dyed naturally with superfoods like beetroot and spirulina!

33. Chocolate Peppermint Dipped Meringues - Boulder Locavore

These holiday treats are light, crunchy and packed with lots of Christmas cheer!

Happy cookie time!

I don't know about you, but making Christmas cookies with my family during the holidays is one of my favorite winter activities. When I was diagnosed with celiac disease five years ago, I worried about not being able to enjoy that delicious tradition - but, as all of these yummy gluten freecookie recipes show, you can definitely enjoy Christmas cookies even with dietary restrictions.

And who knows? You might end up having the same experience I did and find a gluten freecookie recipe that you like even better than the wheat-filled treats you used to eat!

Happy holidays, everyone! Let me know which one of these gluten freeChristmas cookies sound the most delicious to you in the comments...