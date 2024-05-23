34 Best Instant Pot Chicken Recipe Ideas For 2022 (2024)



Whenever I’m in a rush for dinner, I know I can whip up a chicken dish that everyone will be happy with! These super quick and easy instant pot chicken recipe ideas will help you get dinner on the table in under 30 minutes in most cases… Plus, it doesn’t matter if you want to just cook some simple chicken breasts or a full dump meal, you’ll find one that the whole family will love!

Here are the recipe ideas I found:

Instant Pot Chicken Breast



Source: Recipes From A Pantry

If you’re the type that just likes to make a full package of chicken breasts to have later in the week… then this simple but tasty recipe is for you! Plus, she gives instructions for both fresh and frozen chicken to make it even easier

Instant Pot Chicken Shawarma



Source: Jo Cooks

Want to switch things up next time you break out the instant pot? This chicken shawarma is the perfect recipe if you want to try something new!

Creamy Italian Instant Pot Chicken Breasts



Source: The Recipe Rebel

I absolutely love chicken over pasta! This creamy Italian chicken recipe is a quick and easy way to make dinner when you’re in a pinch

Instant Pot Chicken and Rice



Source: A Pinch of Healthy

This chicken and rice recipe is the perfect solution for a dinner that everyone will enjoy. Plus, if you have any leftovers, it would be a great lunch for the kids the next day!

Instant Pot Chicken and Noodles



Source: Simply Happy Foodie

These noodles are the best! I love this type of soup on a nice fall day with the football game in the background

Instant Pot Chicken Alfredo Pasta



Source: No. 2 Pencil

It doesn’t get easier than an instant pot dump recipe! This chicken alfredo pasta will definitely be a hit with the family

Instant Pot Chicken Teriyaki Bowls



Source: Tastes Better From Scratch

Don’t waste your money on Panda Express… this instant pot chicken teriyaki is the perfect recipe to break out when to want to spice things up a bit!

Instant Pot Chicken Pesto Pasta



Source: Eating Instantly

Don’t want to mess around with making a bunch of side dishes for dinner? Make this all in one chicken pesto pasta and knock it out all at once!

Instant Pot Chicken Parmesan



Source: Skinny Taste

There’s nothing better than chicken parmesan on a Sunday… especially when it’s this easy!

Chicken Taco Soup



Source: Slap Dash Mom

This instant pot chicken taco soup is the perfect recipe to break out on game days or when you’re having people over! Regular tacos can get messy so just make it all in one

Pressure Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala



Source: Savory Tooth

If you have a spice rack that’s just waiting to be used, then this recipe is for you! In about 40 minutes you could have this delicious chicken tikka masala on the table

Instant Pot Chicken Gyros



Source: 365 Days of Slow Cooking and Pressure Cooking

If you’re looking for something that isn’t a soup or dump recipe, then these chicken gyros will be right up your alley! Is it pronounced gyro or gyro?? ?

Instant Pot Chicken Pho



Source: Platings & Pairings

Want to add some CULTURE to your instant pot? Pho is a classic Vietnamese dish and is a perfect meal if you want something light… it’s also delicious with beef. Is it pronounced pho or pho?? ( okay, I’m done with that joke)

Chicken Jalapeno Popper Soup



Source: This Old Gal

Want to spice up that chicken?? This jalapeno popper soup is a great change from the typical chicken recipes you’re used to!

Instant Pot Chicken Risotto



Source: Happy Foods Tube

This chicken risotto is a great recipe to break out when you’re short on time but the family wants a hearty Italian meal! In just about 25 minutes you can have this dish on the table…. and it will be gone in way less time

Chicken and Potatoes



Source: Creme De La Crumb

You can’t go wrong with the classic chicken and potato recipe, right? Next time you’re breaking out the instant pot, try this one out

Instant Pot Honey Garlic Chicken



Source: Family Fresh Meals

With about 10 minutes of prep time and 20 minutes of cooking, you could have this honey garlic chicken on the table! Say goodbye to carry out

Chicken & Stuffing



Source: The Cozy Cook

This instant pot chicken and stuffing recipe is always great to break out when you want a little taste of Thanksgiving without the inlaws! Just like most of the recipes here, this one can be whipped up in about 35 minutes

Butter Chicken Curry



Source: A Spicy Perspective

If you want to take things up a notch… try this awesome instant pot butter chicken curry recipe! Throw together chicken thighs, butter, curry with some other spices and you’ll have this dish ready to eat in no time

Smoky Honey Cilantro Chicken



Source: Mels Kitchen

If you need to make chicken in bulk to put away for the week, this recipe is your answer! It goes with anything from shredded chicken sandwiches to burritos and more!

Pressure Cooker Chicken Salad



Source: The Foodie Eats

Who doesn’t love ranch?? If you’re a ranch lover like me, then you’ll love this super easy chicken salad recipe! Just toss in some chicken thighs, chicken stock, ranch seasoning with some other simple ingredients and you can have this ready to eat in about 30 minutes

15 Minute Orange Chicken



Source: A Forks Tale

Here’s another recipe that lets you say BYE to Panda Express! I’m a sucker for orange chicken so I’m definitely going to try this one out

Instant Pot Chicken Wings



Source: A Mindful Mom

Okay, I know I just said I’m a sucker for orange chicken… but I think mild chicken wings with ranch comes in first! Plus, I don’t think it gets any easy than these

Instant Pot Chicken Spaghetti



Source: 365 Days of Crock Pot

Okay… two of my favorite things, chicken and pasta! I love that she uses chicken breasts and a half brick of cream cheese to really make this dish come together

Instant Pot Keto Creamy Garlic Tuscan Chicken



Source: Stay Snatched

Whether you want to use bone-in or boneless chicken thighs, this recipe would be perfect for a tasty weeknight dinner! If you aren’t going Keto, you could even pair this with a side of rice and you’d be good to go!

Instant Pot Chicken Cacciatore



Source: Life Made Sweeter

This hearty chicken cacciatore is a great dish to whip up when you need something to fill up the kids on those cold winter days! All you need are some chicken thighs, vegetables, and spices

Chicken and Dumplings



Source: Flavor Mosaic

Here’s another great recipe that’s perfect on a cold day. Plus, she even includes instructions for making the dumplings from scratch or canned!

Instant Pot Crack Chicken Recipe



Source: A Mom’s Impression

Need a quick Saturday afternoon lunch idea for the kids?? Try these instant pot crack chicken sandwiches that you can make in about 15 minutes!

Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Pasta



Source: Meatloaf and Melodrama

I don’t know about you but I could eat shells and chicken every day of the week! This recipe is great to make a huge portion of and have plenty of leftovers

Instant Pot Queso Chicken



Source: Wondermom Wannabe

This instant pot chicken recipe is super easy to make! She uses boneless chicken tenderloins, cream cheese, tomatoes, and spices to whip up this dish in about 25 minutes!

Instant Pot BBQ Chicken



Source: Life Made Simple Bakes

Need a quick and easy dish for the tailgate or game day get together?? These instant pot bbq chicken sandwiches so simple and easy you won’t have to stress over what to bring!

Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup



Source: Sum of Yum

Need a classic chicken noodle soup recipe for the instant pot?? Look no further! This one can be ready with a hand full of ingredients and under 30 minutes!

Chicken Spinach Pasta



Source: I Don’t Have Time For That!

Looking for a hearty dinner meal with some FLAVOR?? Try this delicious chicken recipe with parmesan, garlic, pesto and more!

Instant Pot Beer Can Chicken



Source: Family Fresh Meals

Want to just cook the whole chicken in the instant pot?? This beer can chicken recipe is a great way to cook it all at once while still keeping it from drying out!

