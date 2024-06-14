34 Easy Christmas Leftover Recipes (2024)

Christmas Leftover Recipes

The Christmas feast has been devoured, the turkey and ham stored in the refrigerator. The savory nibbles and leftover cheeseboard items are stored.

So the question, then, is “What can I make with leftover ham and turkey?” We have some delicious, festive, easy, and comforting meal ideas you won’t want to miss.

Especially if you are celebrating Boxing Day!

Here you will find recipes for everything from pasta to sandwiches, leftover casseroles, and more.

But first, let’s take a look at how long you can safely store both ham and turkey in the refrigerator.