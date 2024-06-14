34 Easy Christmas Leftover Recipes (2024)

Christmas Recipes and Ideas | RECIPES
ByStephanie Wilson
These Christmas Leftover Recipes will help transform leftovers into easy, festive food everyone will love during during Christmas week. Delicious, satisfying and oh-so-delicious!
Christmas Leftover Recipes
The Christmas feast has been devoured, the turkey and ham stored in the refrigerator. The savory nibbles and leftover cheeseboard items are stored.
So the question, then, is “What can I make with leftover ham and turkey?” We have some delicious, festive, easy, and comforting meal ideas you won’t want to miss.
Especially if you are celebrating Boxing Day!
Here you will find recipes for everything from pasta to sandwiches, leftover casseroles, and more.
But first, let’s take a look at how long you can safely store both ham and turkey in the refrigerator.
How Long Does Ham Keep in the Refrigerator?
Ham will keep in the refrigerator between 3 to 4 days if properly stored. To extend the shelf life, freeze portions in airtight containers or wrap tightly with plastic wrap and foil.
I love to have quart-size bags of cooked ham in the freezer for quick meals, pasta, soups, and frittatas.
How Long Does Turkey Keep in the Refrigerator?
The same is true for cooked turkey. It will keep in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days if properly stored in airtight containers. It will also keep in the freezer wrapped tightly with plastic wrap and foil.
10 Ways to Make Christmas Leftover Recipes
I recently came across an article on 10 ways to use leftovers. And it perfectly applies to Christmas Leftover recipes too. Take stock of your leftovers and think about these easy food ideas on using them up:
- Pizza
- Salads
- Soup (always perfect at my house)
- Add an egg (and scramble)
- Stir Fry
- Flatbread
- Quesadillas
- Smoothies
- Pasta Skillet
- Freeze the leftovers for quick and easy winter meals
Let’s get to those recipes!
34 Christmas Leftover Recipes
1
Ham and Cheese Bake
Photo Credit:www.deliciousmagazine.co.uk
A cheesy ham bake is a versatile and flexible way to use up Christmas leftovers. Fold greens, turkey or ham into the rich, cheesy sauce.
2
Leftover Turkey Tikka Masala
Photo Credit:www.deliciousmagazine.co.uk
Create a turkey curry buffet even Bridget Jones would love. This fragrant turkey tikka masala makes the perfect dish for a Boxing Day or Twixmas spread.
3
Ham and Broccoli Topped Baked Potato
Photo Credit:www.eatingwell.com
"Jazz up your simple baked potato with a quickly microwaved topping," using your ham leftovers!
4
Ham Breakfast Hash
Photo Credit:www.spendwithpennies.com
"Start the day off right with this super easy breakfast hash recipe! Seasoned hashbrowns are cooked with onions and peppers, topped with fresh eggs and a sprinkle of cheese, and then baked until the eggs are just set. This one-pan ham and potato hash is on the table in minutes with almost no dishes to wash!"
5
Pea Shoot & Crispy Ham Salad
Photo Credit:www.eatingwell.com
For a healthier take on leftovers: "Pea shoots are the tender leaves and stems of sugar snap pea plants--not to be confused with the more delicate pea sprouts, which, like microgreens, are the sprouted seeds. Turn leftover ham into a crouton-esque topping with a quick sear in a hot pan."
6
Jamie Oliver Bubble & Squeak
Photo Credit:www.jamieoliver.com
“I’ve always liked making this, since I was a kid. We’d have the pan going for well over an hour, slowly turning those precious leftovers into an incredible pile of gnarly, starchy, veggie gorgeousness. Good bubble & squeak is hard to beat. ”
7
Christmas Leftovers Bread Bowl Sandwich (Muffuletta)
Photo Credit:www.recipetineats.com
"Here’s an epic way to use yourChristmas leftovers– make a toasted bread bowl sandwich! Based on a type of Italian sandwich calledMuffulettas,these are currently all the rage in Sydney so you can feel very on trend!"
8
Leftover Turkey Stew
Photo Credit:www.eatingwell.com
"The stew is packed with leftover roasted vegetables--use whatever vegetables you have on hand, such as Brussels sprouts, parsnips, sweet potatoes and green beans. And leftover gravy is used to add depth of flavor and body. Possibly the best part of this stew recipe? It comes together really quickly--because don't we all need a 20-minute dinner after the craziness of" the holidays?
9
Leftover Turkey, Ham and Leek Pie
A savory pie packed with flavor and made delicious with Christmas leftovers.
10
Leftover Ham and Cheese Penne
"Leftover Ham and Cheese Penne – incredibly creamy and cheesy penne loaded with ham and peas. What better way to transform that leftover holiday dinner ham?"
11
Italian Pizza Slider Recipe
These Italian Pizza Sliders recipe is the easiest, simplest, most delicious sliders you'll ever bake. Minutes to make and are incredibly yummy! A delicious, simple way to use ham leftovers.
12
Christmas Leftover Sandwich
"According to new research, the perfect leftover Christmas sandwich consists of turkey, bacon, and stuffing."
13
Turkey Minestrone
"A warm and comforting turkey soup recipe to put your Christmas leftovers to good use. Easy to prepare and low fat, this soup is a perfect post-Christmas pick me up."
14
Instant Pot Mac and Cheese: Easiest Comfort Food Ever
Never let that leftover cheeseboard to go to waste. This Instant Pot Mac and Cheese is the easiest comfort food ever. Simply use whatever mix of cheese you have left in the refrigerator. And in 4 minutes, dinner is served! Perfect for chilly December dinners.
15
Leftover Turkey Curry
Photo Credit:www.deliciousmagazine.co.uk
"In the days that follow Christmas, there always seems to be an abundance of turkey. Use up your leftovers in this leftover turkey curry. We’ve added sprouts and cream for a rich, moreish dish."
16
French Dip Turkey Sandwich
Photo Credit:realfood.tesco.com
"Make the most of Christmas dinner leftovers with the ultimate Boxing Day sarnie, packed with sprouts, turkey and stuffing. Layer with creamy mayo, cranberry sauce and velvety reblochon cheese for extra indulgence, and serve with rich gravy for dunking. Quick, easy and totally tasty!"
17
Root Vegetable Lentil Bowl
"Give your leftover Christmas veg a healthy makeover with this meal in a bowl. Packed with lentils, spinach and herbs, it's filling and flavourful. Try it with carrots or parsnips."
18
Next Level Turkey and Ham Pie
"Use up the Christmas leftovers to make this hearty, deep-filled turkey and hampie. You could use shop-bought pastry but nothing beats homemade."
19
White Bean Ham Bone Soup Recipe
White Bean Ham Bone Soup is a simple yet utterly delicious and hearty soup. And a perfect use for that leftover ham bone from the holidays.
20
Moroccan-Spiced Turkey Pie
"Transform leftover turkey in this spiced filo pastry parcel, inspired by a Moroccan pastilla - a perfect main course for Boxing Day."
21
Turkey Ramen
"A different way to use leftover turkey. Add leftover gravy too to add extra rich, meaty flavor to this warming broth with noodles, dried shiitake and eggs."
22
Instant Pot 15 Bean Soup with Ham
Instant Pot 15 Bean Soup with Ham and Thyme is a classic, healthy and hearty soup made quickly and easily in a pressure cooker. Healthy 1-hour comfort food.
23
Instant Pot Split Pea Soup with Ham
ThisInstant Pot Split Pea Soup, made with ham, is a quick and easy method to making this oh-so-yummy bowl of comfort. Perfect all year with simple ingredients, it's ready in about 30 minutes, and is utterly delicious!
24
Spinach, Ham and Cheese Strata Recipe
This Spinach, Ham and Cheese Strata is a simple and easy breakfast casserole perfect for using up leftover Christmas ham and enjoying a holiday brunch!
25
Roasted Asparagus and Ham Frittata
Frittatas make perfect Christmas week brunches. Using leftover ham is a bonus!
26
Leftover Stuffing Waffles and Turkey Vegetable Hash
"Leftovers become the ultimate brunch menu. Leftover stuffing waffles and healthy leftover turkey and vegetable hash. Just put an egg on it!"
27
Butternut Squash Mexican Enchilada Casserole
"This easy, crowd-pleasing Butternut Squash Mexican Enchilada Casserole is packed with flavor, vegetables, and bubbling with enchilada sauce and melty cheese."
28
Creamy Ham and Bean Soup (with tortellini)
"There is Ham and Bean Soup. Then there is Creamy Ham and Bean Soup. Then there is Creamy Ham and Bean Soup with Tortellini which is 1000X more delicious!"
29
Easy Chicken Pot Pies
These chicken pot pies are incredibly delicious and easy to make. Homemade comfort food filled with juicy chicken and tender vegetables steeped in a savory broth, topped with oven browned pastry.
30
Leftover Turkey Vegetable Noodle Soup
This Turkey Vegetable Noodle Soup always makes an appearance after a holiday meal. Healthy, flavorful... and yummy!
31
Easiest Ever Leftover Turkey Enchiladas
The easiest enchiladas, ever, become even more delicious when you swap leftover chicken for leftover turkey. Simple and delicious!
32
Simple Ham Salad: Quick and Delicious
A simple ham salad recipe elevated to incredible with the addition of a few unique ingredients. And is utterly delicious. Ready in 10 minutes, it's a salad you'll make all season!
33
Cheddar and Onion Scottish Breakfast Sandwich
This easy to make Cheddar and Onion Scottish Breakfast Sandwich with Egg, Ham, Spinach and Whole Grain Mustard is a perfect, Highland kind of morning meal. Swap the Canadian bacon for thin slices of ham.
34
Easy Ham and Cheese Strata Breakfast Casserole
Ham and Cheese Strata is the perfect make ahead breakfast casserole for feeding a crowd. It's packed with delicious but simple ingredients everyone loves for brunch. Make it the evening before and it's ready and waiting in the morning.
