34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (2024)

By Tara Noland on | Updated | 15 Comments
34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes
Is cauliflower still trending, I am not sure? It was very popular in 2016 so from that I now have a great collection of recipes for you!34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipesthat will have you continuing to enjoy this vegetable well into 2017 and beyond. For me sometimes it is a forgotten vegetable but when it pops back into my head I think of all the wonderful recipes I can make with it. It is about as versatile as it gets. It also has a more substantial meatier quality to it which can really work well as a substitute for meats.
I know trending this year will be vegetarian comfort recipes and cauliflower will surely fit right in there. I have for you some very healthy recipes (gluten free, dairy free, vegan) and some that are company worthy. I feel a nice blend to celebrate this wonderful veggie. Come let’s jump in and see these wonderful recipes now!
Spiced Roasted Cauliflower by Noshing With The Nolands
Buffalo Cauliflower by Persnickety Plates
Vegan Roasted Cauliflower Tacos by Peas and Crayons
Pressure Cooker Butternut Cauliflower Soup by Peas and Crayons
Cauliflower Risotto by Fork and Beans
Berry and Cauliflower Smoothie by Simple Roots Wellness
Mushroom Cauliflower “Fried Rice” by Noshing With The Nolands
Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Chowder with Herbed Crostini by Kitchen Treaty
Maple Chipotle Barbecue Cauliflower by Flavor Mosaic
Cauliflower Pizza with Greek Yogurt Pesto and Veggies by Food Faith Fitness
Sherry Mushroom Cauliflower “Rissoto” by Cooking on the Weekends
Roasted Cauliflower Pasta Salad by Allergy Awesomeness
Roasted Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Rice Buddha Bowls with Tumeric Tahini Dressingby The Roasted Root
Quick and Easy Curry Tumeric Lime Cauliflower by Fearless Dining
General Tso’s Cauliflower by Delish Knowledge
Cauliflower Sandwich by Delish Knowledge
Cauliflower Steak with Orange Basil Butter by Cooking on the Weekends
Cheesy Cauliflower Fennel Casserole by Noshing With The Nolands
Spaghetti with Cauliflower and Garlicky Swiss Chard Gremolataby Eats Well With Others
Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole by Yummy Healthy Easy
Tumeric Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Stew by The Mediterranean Dish
Crock Pot Cauliflower Chicken Chili by Cook Eat Paleo
Easy Cauliflower Leek Soup by Kristine’s Kitchen
Mexican Cauliflower by Vegan in the Freezer
Slow Cooker Cauliflower Corn Chowder by Noshing With The Nolands
Curry Grilled Cauliflower by BBQing With The Nolands
Broccoli Cauliflower Cheese Bake by Noshing With The Nolands
Green Cauliflower Soup with Fried Shallots by The View From Great Island
Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Lentils, Dates and Tahini Dressing {Vegan} by Foolproof Living
Spinach Artichoke Cheesy Cauliflower Bread Sticks by Cupcakes and Kale Chips
Whipped Cauliflower Gratin with Goat Cheese and Thyme by Cupcakes and Kale Chips
Dawn Gibson-Thigpen says
oh man that Berry and Cauliflower Smoothie is something new to me and i would love to try it. wow i never thought about cauliflower in a smoothie. looks great
Who would have thought that cauliflower can be enjoyed in so many ways. Yummy!
Alicia says
Thanks for sharing all these recipes. I’m trying to eat more veggies and these all look like great ways to do it!
This is an awesome collection! My kids are loving cauliflower dishes and I’m pretty sure they will love these! Definitely adding some of these to our regular rotation.
Jennifer says
I have a few of my own favorite cauliflower dishes that I use and make right now. Cauliflower rice is my favorite
Sarah Bailey says
I never think about cauliflower in any other way besides in my mixed vegetables. All of these sound so delicious!
Ann Bacciaglia says
These recipes all look amazing. I have been wanting to try some new recipes with Cauliflower. I will have to start with the Maple Chipotle Barbecue Cauliflower recipe.
Kathy says
I love cauliflower, so these recipes are a must for me. I can’t wait to try a lot of these out. I was just thinking of looking up some cauliflower recipes too, so this is great!
Reesa Lewandowski says
This is so timely as a just bought a head of cauliflower and was looking for something different to do with it!
Diana Rambles says
Our family loves cauliflower. I use it as a substitute for potatoes and rice.
Shauna says
Oh my goodness… drooling over here. I am such a cauliflower fan and each and every single one of these sounds and looks amazing. I am totally going to be trying one, two, or three of these.
The Ninja Baker says
Saving this post, Tara! Never knew cauliflower could be sooo delicious!
Man I love me some cauliflower! Time to go pick some up and get in the kitchen!
valentina says
What a delicious roundup of! I’d take all of them. Thank you for including my “steak” and “risotto.” 😀
Reply
Tara Noland says
You are so welcome!!
