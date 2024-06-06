34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (2024)

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes

Is cauliflower still trending, I am not sure? It was very popular in 2016 so from that I now have a great collection of recipes for you!34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipesthat will have you continuing to enjoy this vegetable well into 2017 and beyond. For me sometimes it is a forgotten vegetable but when it pops back into my head I think of all the wonderful recipes I can make with it. It is about as versatile as it gets. It also has a more substantial meatier quality to it which can really work well as a substitute for meats.

I know trending this year will be vegetarian comfort recipes and cauliflower will surely fit right in there. I have for you some very healthy recipes (gluten free, dairy free, vegan) and some that are company worthy. I feel a nice blend to celebrate this wonderful veggie. Come let’s jump in and see these wonderful recipes now!

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (1)

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (2)

Spiced Roasted Cauliflower by Noshing With The Nolands

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (3)

Buffalo Cauliflower by Persnickety Plates

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (4)

Vegan Roasted Cauliflower Tacos by Peas and Crayons

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (5)

Pressure Cooker Butternut Cauliflower Soup by Peas and Crayons

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (6)

Cauliflower Risotto by Fork and Beans

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (7)

Berry and Cauliflower Smoothie by Simple Roots Wellness

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (8)

Mushroom Cauliflower “Fried Rice” by Noshing With The Nolands

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (9)

Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Chowder with Herbed Crostini by Kitchen Treaty

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (10)

Maple Chipotle Barbecue Cauliflower by Flavor Mosaic

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (11)

Cauliflower Pizza with Greek Yogurt Pesto and Veggies by Food Faith Fitness

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (12)

Sherry Mushroom Cauliflower “Rissoto” by Cooking on the Weekends

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (13)

Roasted Cauliflower Pasta Salad by Allergy Awesomeness

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (14)

Roasted Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Rice Buddha Bowls with Tumeric Tahini Dressingby The Roasted Root

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (15)

Quick and Easy Curry Tumeric Lime Cauliflower by Fearless Dining

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (16)

General Tso’s Cauliflower by Delish Knowledge

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (17)

Cauliflower Sandwich by Delish Knowledge

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (18)

Cauliflower Steak with Orange Basil Butter by Cooking on the Weekends

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (19)

Cheesy Cauliflower Fennel Casserole by Noshing With The Nolands

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (20)

Spaghetti with Cauliflower and Garlicky Swiss Chard Gremolataby Eats Well With Others

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (21)

Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole by Yummy Healthy Easy

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (22)

Tumeric Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Stew by The Mediterranean Dish

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (23)

Crock Pot Cauliflower Chicken Chili by Cook Eat Paleo

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (24)

Easy Cauliflower Leek Soup by Kristine’s Kitchen

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (25)

Mexican Cauliflower by Vegan in the Freezer

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (26)

Slow Cooker Cauliflower Corn Chowder by Noshing With The Nolands

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (27)

Curry Grilled Cauliflower by BBQing With The Nolands

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (28)

Broccoli Cauliflower Cheese Bake by Noshing With The Nolands

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (29)

Green Cauliflower Soup with Fried Shallots by The View From Great Island

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (30)

Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Lentils, Dates and Tahini Dressing {Vegan} by Foolproof Living

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (31)

Spinach Artichoke Cheesy Cauliflower Bread Sticks by Cupcakes and Kale Chips

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (32)

Whipped Cauliflower Gratin with Goat Cheese and Thyme by Cupcakes and Kale Chips

  1. Dawn Gibson-Thigpen says

    oh man that Berry and Cauliflower Smoothie is something new to me and i would love to try it. wow i never thought about cauliflower in a smoothie. looks great

    Reply

  3. Alicia says

    Thanks for sharing all these recipes. I’m trying to eat more veggies and these all look like great ways to do it!

    Reply

  4. Toni | Boulder Locavore says

    This is an awesome collection! My kids are loving cauliflower dishes and I’m pretty sure they will love these! Definitely adding some of these to our regular rotation.

    Reply

  5. Jennifer says

    I have a few of my own favorite cauliflower dishes that I use and make right now. Cauliflower rice is my favorite

    Reply

  6. Sarah Bailey says

    I never think about cauliflower in any other way besides in my mixed vegetables. All of these sound so delicious!

    Reply

  7. Ann Bacciaglia says

    These recipes all look amazing. I have been wanting to try some new recipes with Cauliflower. I will have to start with the Maple Chipotle Barbecue Cauliflower recipe.

    Reply

  8. Kathy says

    I love cauliflower, so these recipes are a must for me. I can’t wait to try a lot of these out. I was just thinking of looking up some cauliflower recipes too, so this is great!

    Reply

  9. Reesa Lewandowski says

    This is so timely as a just bought a head of cauliflower and was looking for something different to do with it!

    Reply

  10. Diana Rambles says

    Our family loves cauliflower. I use it as a substitute for potatoes and rice.

    Reply

  11. Shauna says

    Oh my goodness… drooling over here. I am such a cauliflower fan and each and every single one of these sounds and looks amazing. I am totally going to be trying one, two, or three of these.

    Reply

  12. The Ninja Baker says

    Saving this post, Tara! Never knew cauliflower could be sooo delicious!

    Reply

  13. Jenn @ peas and crayons says

    Man I love me some cauliflower! Time to go pick some up and get in the kitchen!

    Reply

  14. valentina says

    What a delicious roundup of! I’d take all of them. Thank you for including my “steak” and “risotto.” 😀

    Reply

    • Tara Noland says

      You are so welcome!!

      Reply

