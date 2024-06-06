34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes (2024)

34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipes

Is cauliflower still trending, I am not sure? It was very popular in 2016 so from that I now have a great collection of recipes for you!34 Outstanding Cauliflower Recipesthat will have you continuing to enjoy this vegetable well into 2017 and beyond. For me sometimes it is a forgotten vegetable but when it pops back into my head I think of all the wonderful recipes I can make with it. It is about as versatile as it gets. It also has a more substantial meatier quality to it which can really work well as a substitute for meats.

I know trending this year will be vegetarian comfort recipes and cauliflower will surely fit right in there. I have for you some very healthy recipes (gluten free, dairy free, vegan) and some that are company worthy. I feel a nice blend to celebrate this wonderful veggie. Come let’s jump in and see these wonderful recipes now!

Spiced Roasted Cauliflower by Noshing With The Nolands

Buffalo Cauliflower by Persnickety Plates

Vegan Roasted Cauliflower Tacos by Peas and Crayons

Pressure Cooker Butternut Cauliflower Soup by Peas and Crayons

Cauliflower Risotto by Fork and Beans

Berry and Cauliflower Smoothie by Simple Roots Wellness

Mushroom Cauliflower “Fried Rice” by Noshing With The Nolands

Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Chowder with Herbed Crostini by Kitchen Treaty

Maple Chipotle Barbecue Cauliflower by Flavor Mosaic

Cauliflower Pizza with Greek Yogurt Pesto and Veggies by Food Faith Fitness

Sherry Mushroom Cauliflower “Rissoto” by Cooking on the Weekends

Roasted Cauliflower Pasta Salad by Allergy Awesomeness

Roasted Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Rice Buddha Bowls with Tumeric Tahini Dressingby The Roasted Root

Quick and Easy Curry Tumeric Lime Cauliflower by Fearless Dining

General Tso’s Cauliflower by Delish Knowledge

Cauliflower Sandwich by Delish Knowledge

Cauliflower Steak with Orange Basil Butter by Cooking on the Weekends

Cheesy Cauliflower Fennel Casserole by Noshing With The Nolands

Spaghetti with Cauliflower and Garlicky Swiss Chard Gremolataby Eats Well With Others

Cheesy Cauliflower Casserole by Yummy Healthy Easy

Tumeric Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Stew by The Mediterranean Dish

Crock Pot Cauliflower Chicken Chili by Cook Eat Paleo

Easy Cauliflower Leek Soup by Kristine’s Kitchen

Mexican Cauliflower by Vegan in the Freezer

Slow Cooker Cauliflower Corn Chowder by Noshing With The Nolands

Curry Grilled Cauliflower by BBQing With The Nolands

Broccoli Cauliflower Cheese Bake by Noshing With The Nolands

Green Cauliflower Soup with Fried Shallots by The View From Great Island

Roasted Cauliflower Salad with Lentils, Dates and Tahini Dressing {Vegan} by Foolproof Living

Spinach Artichoke Cheesy Cauliflower Bread Sticks by Cupcakes and Kale Chips

Whipped Cauliflower Gratin with Goat Cheese and Thyme by Cupcakes and Kale Chips