35 Copycat Chinese Restaurant Recipes (2024)

These recipes for Chinese food are just what you've been craving, from chicken fried rice to orange chicken!
These35 Copycat Chinese Restaurant Recipesare some of the most classic carry out dishes. Leave thattake-outbehind, now you can make these copycat Chinese restaurant meals in your kitchen and on your own time. This list contains a wide variety of entrees, sauces, and sides. There are even healthy vegetarian options. With so many choices, it's easy to mix and match these delicious and easy Chinese dinner recipes.
If you are looking to serve dinner to a large crowd, thesecopycat chinese restaurant recipesare sure to please the whole party You can put together a make-at-home Chinese buffet. During any season, any time of year, you can enjoy these family-friendly recipes.
Why run to the restaurant when you can cook up this copycat collection at home? Whether you're looking for beef,sauces, shrimp, or more, you'll find it in the list below. Impress your friends and family with your flair for Chinese restaurant-worthy cooking. You can even end your meal with a nice cup of rice wine and fortune cookies. Learning how to make Chinese food is a breeze with these recipes.
Table of Contents
- Copycat Chinese Restaurant Entrees
- Copycat Chinese Restaurant Sauces and Dressings
- Copycat Chinese Restaurant Sides
Copycat Chinese Restaurant Entrees
What makes a copycat Chinese restaurant recipe stand out from the pack? It's the special blend of meat, rice, and spices that defines the flavors of classic Chinese cooking. No wok? No problem, these recipes are easily modified for at-home cooking. If you're searching for beef, chicken, noodles, or shrimp, take a look below and select your favorite. Pad Thai is even thrown into the mix.Get ready for atake-out fake-outwith this appetizing mix of entrees. You'll be cooking up easy Chinese food in no time.
P.F. Chang's Orange Peeled Chicken Copycat
This copycat recipe is the perfect orange chicken recipe!
Skip the takeout and enjoy this better-for-you beef and broccoli.
Panda Express Orange Chicken Copycat
This orange chicken recipe is loaded with all the classic flavors you expect to find. This chicken recipe can be served simply over a bowl of steamed rice or with vegetables.
Copycat Pei Wei Mongolian Beef
This copycat is even better than the real thing!
Panda Express Glazed Lemon Chicken
Make it a fun family food night with this copycat recipe for lemon chicken!
Cashew Chicken
For a Chinese restaurant-inspired recipe with extra flair, be sure to give this homemade chicken a try.
Takeout Firecracker Chicken
This Chinese restaurant recipe is sure to give any dinner a zesty kick!
Copycat General Tao's Chicken
This copycat is an American-Chinese General Tao recipe that tastes just like the dish you love from your favorite Chinese restaurant!
Noodles and Co. Thai Peanut Saute
With soy sauce, chili sauce, and peanut sauce, this recipe is a blast of flavor.
Healthy Mongolian Chicken Takeout Copycat
This copycat recipe is not only delicious, but it is also a healthier version of the popular takeout dish.
Copycat Panda Express Black Pepper Chicken
Add some zest to your mealtime with this recipe for black pepper chicken!
Skinny Slow Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken
This honey sesame chicken is sweet, tender, and oh-so tasty.
Takeout Firecracker Shrimp
Add a little extra zest to your dinner routine with firecracker shrimp!
Crispy Honey Chicken Takeout Copycat
If you are looking for tasty, crispy, and easy chicken recipes, then you've come to the right place.
Easy Curry Chicken
With curry sauce, bell peppers, carrots, and onions, this curry chicken will remind you of your favorite Chinese takeout restaurant.
Copycat Chinese Restaurant Sauces and Dressings
No copycat restaurant dinner is complete without a light and satisfying sauce. These sauces are both light and full of flavor, a winning combination. Whether you like it spicy, like ared hot sriracha, or delightfully sweet and sour, there's something here for everyone!
Just Like Chinese Takeout Sweet and Sour Sauce
If you love Chinese takeout, you'll want to try it with this homemade sweet and sour sauce.
Applebee's Oriental Dressing Knockoff
This knockoff is the perfect dressing recipe!
Simple Sweet and Sour Sauce
Complete your takeout meal with this easy recipe for sweet and sour sauce!
Sweet And Sour Sauce
Another delicious sweet and sour sauce, perfect for dipping creamy crab rangoon and anything else you care to try.
Copycat Chinese Restaurant Sides
The perfect addition to any meal at a Chinese restaurant is a delicious side dish. Why not step up your culinary game by trying out new tricks in the kitchen? Let these copycat Chinese restaurant recipes spark your creativity.
Chinese Takeout Fried Rice
If you were thinking about ordering in Chinese food, forget it.
Homemade Egg Drop Soup
A restaurant classic that can easily be made at home!
Just Like P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps
This recipe allows you to create the famous appetizer people are always talking about.
Chinese Restaurant Banana Wontons
These banana wontons are just like the ones you can order at Stir Crazy!
Better-Than-Takeout Chicken Fried Rice
The title says it all!
Takeout Lo Mein
On a Saturday night, doesn't Chinese food hit the spot?
Copycat Cheesecake Factory Chinese Chicken Salad
Once you try this copycat recipe, you will want it again and again.
Homemade Chicken Potstickers
Even the pickiest eaters won't be able to say no to these delicious dumplings.
Lox Rangoons
This easy Chinese restaurant recipe is light on the waistline as well!
20 Minute Takeout Teriyaki Chicken and Rice
If you are having a hectic day, this is an easy go-to make-at-home meal.
Pad Thai Inspired Wraps
Spring into summer with this light and airy Asian-inspired recipe!
Takeout Chinese Coleslaw
Do you dream of recreating a Chinese takeout menu at home?
What's your favorite Chinese restaurant menu item? Tell us below!
