35 Copycat Chinese Restaurant Recipes (2024)

These recipes for Chinese food are just what you've been craving, from chicken fried rice to orange chicken!

By: Ashley Kolpak, Editor, AllFreeCopycatRecipes.com

These35 Copycat Chinese Restaurant Recipesare some of the most classic carry out dishes. Leave thattake-outbehind, now you can make these copycat Chinese restaurant meals in your kitchen and on your own time. This list contains a wide variety of entrees, sauces, and sides. There are even healthy vegetarian options. With so many choices, it's easy to mix and match these delicious and easy Chinese dinner recipes.

If you are looking to serve dinner to a large crowd, thesecopycat chinese restaurant recipesare sure to please the whole party You can put together a make-at-home Chinese buffet. During any season, any time of year, you can enjoy these family-friendly recipes.

Why run to the restaurant when you can cook up this copycat collection at home? Whether you're looking for beef,sauces, shrimp, or more, you'll find it in the list below. Impress your friends and family with your flair for Chinese restaurant-worthy cooking. You can even end your meal with a nice cup of rice wine and fortune cookies. Learning how to make Chinese food is a breeze with these recipes.

Check out the BONUS VIDEO below to see how you can make a really deliciouschinese noodle bowl recipe!

Table of Contents

  • Copycat Chinese Restaurant Entrees
  • Copycat Chinese Restaurant Sauces and Dressings
  • Copycat Chinese Restaurant Sides

Copycat Chinese Restaurant Entrees

What makes a copycat Chinese restaurant recipe stand out from the pack? It's the special blend of meat, rice, and spices that defines the flavors of classic Chinese cooking. No wok? No problem, these recipes are easily modified for at-home cooking. If you're searching for beef, chicken, noodles, or shrimp, take a look below and select your favorite. Pad Thai is even thrown into the mix.Get ready for atake-out fake-outwith this appetizing mix of entrees. You'll be cooking up easy Chinese food in no time.

P.F. Chang's Orange Peeled Chicken Copycat

This copycat recipe is the perfect orange chicken recipe!

Get This Recipe

Skip the takeout and enjoy this better-for-you beef and broccoli.

Get This Recipe

Panda Express Orange Chicken Copycat

This orange chicken recipe is loaded with all the classic flavors you expect to find. This chicken recipe can be served simply over a bowl of steamed rice or with vegetables.

Get This Recipe

Copycat Pei Wei Mongolian Beef

This copycat is even better than the real thing!

Get This Recipe

Panda Express Glazed Lemon Chicken

Make it a fun family food night with this copycat recipe for lemon chicken!

Get This Recipe

Cashew Chicken

For a Chinese restaurant-inspired recipe with extra flair, be sure to give this homemade chicken a try.

Get This Recipe

Copycat General Tao's Chicken

This copycat is an American-Chinese General Tao recipe that tastes just like the dish you love from your favorite Chinese restaurant!

Get This Recipe

Noodles and Co. Thai Peanut Saute

With soy sauce, chili sauce, and peanut sauce, this recipe is a blast of flavor.

Get This Recipe

Healthy Mongolian Chicken Takeout Copycat

This copycat recipe is not only delicious, but it is also a healthier version of the popular takeout dish.

Get This Recipe

Copycat Panda Express Black Pepper Chicken

Add some zest to your mealtime with this recipe for black pepper chicken!

Get This Recipe

Skinny Slow Cooker Honey Sesame Chicken

This honey sesame chicken is sweet, tender, and oh-so tasty.

Get This Recipe

Takeout Firecracker Shrimp

Add a little extra zest to your dinner routine with firecracker shrimp!

Get This Recipe

Crispy Honey Chicken Takeout Copycat

If you are looking for tasty, crispy, and easy chicken recipes, then you've come to the right place.

Get This Recipe

Easy Curry Chicken

With curry sauce, bell peppers, carrots, and onions, this curry chicken will remind you of your favorite Chinese takeout restaurant.

Get This Recipe

Copycat Chinese Restaurant Sauces and Dressings

No copycat restaurant dinner is complete without a light and satisfying sauce. These sauces are both light and full of flavor, a winning combination. Whether you like it spicy, like ared hot sriracha, or delightfully sweet and sour, there's something here for everyone!

See Also
23 Culver’s Copycat Recipes

Just Like Chinese Takeout Sweet and Sour Sauce

If you love Chinese takeout, you'll want to try it with this homemade sweet and sour sauce.

Get This Recipe

Applebee's Oriental Dressing Knockoff

This knockoff is the perfect dressing recipe!

Get This Recipe

Simple Sweet and Sour Sauce

Complete your takeout meal with this easy recipe for sweet and sour sauce!

Get This Recipe

Sweet And Sour Sauce

Another delicious sweet and sour sauce, perfect for dipping creamy crab rangoon and anything else you care to try.

Get This Recipe

Copycat Chinese Restaurant Sides

The perfect addition to any meal at a Chinese restaurant is a delicious side dish. Why not step up your culinary game by trying out new tricks in the kitchen? Let these copycat Chinese restaurant recipes spark your creativity.

Chinese Takeout Fried Rice

If you were thinking about ordering in Chinese food, forget it.

Get This Recipe

Homemade Egg Drop Soup

A restaurant classic that can easily be made at home!

Get This Recipe

Just Like P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps

This recipe allows you to create the famous appetizer people are always talking about.

Get This Recipe

Chinese Restaurant Banana Wontons

These banana wontons are just like the ones you can order at Stir Crazy!

Get This Recipe

Better-Than-Takeout Chicken Fried Rice

The title says it all!

Get This Recipe

Takeout Lo Mein

On a Saturday night, doesn't Chinese food hit the spot?

Get This Recipe

Copycat Cheesecake Factory Chinese Chicken Salad

Once you try this copycat recipe, you will want it again and again.

Get This Recipe

Homemade Chicken Potstickers

Even the pickiest eaters won't be able to say no to these delicious dumplings.

Get This Recipe

Lox Rangoons

This easy Chinese restaurant recipe is light on the waistline as well!

Get This Recipe

20 Minute Takeout Teriyaki Chicken and Rice

If you are having a hectic day, this is an easy go-to make-at-home meal.

Get This Recipe

Pad Thai Inspired Wraps

Spring into summer with this light and airy Asian-inspired recipe!

Get This Recipe

Takeout Chinese Coleslaw

Do you dream of recreating a Chinese takeout menu at home?

Get This Recipe

What's your favorite Chinese restaurant menu item? Tell us below!

