35 Easy and Tasty Cake Mix Recipes - MyRecipes (2024)

Easter Egg Cake Recipe

It's not Easter without a themed cake! Rather than deal with a fussy animal-shaped pan, bake two round cake layers with an 8-inch diameter and let a little food styling and frosting do the work. You can use a box cake mix make a favorite recipe from scratch, depending on the level of effort you want to put in. This method can also be used for the Carrot Easter Cakeand Easter Bunny Cake.