35 Easy Vegan Recipes For Beginners (Family-Friendly) (2024)

Just started a plant-based diet? Try these 30+ easy vegan recipes for beginners full of family-friendly meals made from everyday ingredients.
Whether you just went vegan or are looking for family-friendly dinner ideas, this hand-selected list of recipes will be all you need!
From pasta to bowls, pizza, cozy stews, and quick stir-fries: these dinner ideas feature all our favorite dishes.
Check out our 30-minute meals, lazy vegan recipes, cheap vegan meals, and kid-friendly recipes next, and enjoy this list!
free 7-day vegan meal plan
Your next week of eating is planned out with these quick and delicious vegan bowls, meal prepping steps & full grocery list.
Best Vegan Recipes For Beginners
1
Thai Vegetable Stir Fry
There are days when you need a comforting and nutritious dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes. That’s what Thai vegetable stir-fries are for! Colorful and crispy veggies meet deep flavor from the easy stir fry sauce, rounded up with some protein-rich tofu and freshly cooked rice.
2
Easy Vegan Pesto Pasta
This veggie-loaded vegan bean pesto pasta is bursting with flavor and really easy to make on a weekday! Smothered in creamy, protein-rich pesto sauce, this 30-minute dinner will have your family licking their plates.
3
Red Lentil Carrot Soup
Some days, all you need is a lot of hot, fragrant and cozy plant-based soup! This one-pot recipe features simple staples from grounding root veggies to protein-packed legumes, fresh greens and delicious pantry spices.
4
Quick Vegan Bean Burritos
Mexican comfort food is truly crowd-pleasing and so easy to make vegan! These satisfying stuffed bean burritos are done in under 15 minutes if you use store-bought tortillas and can easily be customized.
5
Tofu Kale Power Bowl
Photo Credit:sharonpalmer.com
Want to put some really healthy food on the table? Try this tofu kale power bowl with tahini dressing. Packed with nutrients and decently high in protein, it’s made with baked tofu, peas, sweet potatoes, kale, bell peppers, hemp seeds and a couple of delicious spices.
6
African Peanut Stew
Photo Credit:www.mrsjoneskitchen.com
Rich and creamy from peanut butter and sweet with pumpkin, this healthy and hearty African peanut stew is a kid-friendly vegan dinner. This warming dish is ready in under 30 minutes, really delicious and features a handful of healthy veggies.
7
Creamy Coconut Curry Soup
Photo Credit:epicveganeats.com
One pot and seasonal veggies are all it takes to make this cozy and fragrant soup! It's hearty enough to be a complete meal and works well for batch cooking. Try it this week!
8
Chickpea Avocado Salad Sandwich
Photo Credit:homecookedroots.com
Do you like sandwiches? Try this easy mashed avocado and chickpea sandwich which is a vegan twist on a classic tuna salad sandwich. Lots of protein, texture and creaminess from the avocado between two slices of bread — yum! Only 8 ingredients needed.
9
Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese
Photo Credit:jessicainthekitchen.com
Sure, you can have baked mac and cheese as a vegan! Macaroni pasta and a simple and healthy vegan cheese sauce made from everyday foods like carrot, onion, cashews and mustard are topped with crispy breadcrumbs and baked for 15 minutes. We love this tasty family-friendly casserole!
10
Vegan Chili Sin Carne
Compared to chili con carne (meaning, with meat), our healthy and savory vegan bean chili is low in fat and high in fiber, much more budget-friendly and just as delicious! Featuring finely chopped veggies and lots of savory spices, it is super easy to make in about 30 minutes and tastes great on its own, with rice, tortilla chips or baked potatoes.
11
Creamy Vegan Mushroom Risotto
This vegan one-pot dinner is starchy, creamy and really easy to make! It’s healthy comfort food made with leek, mushrooms, peas and soy milk alongside some flavorful spices. Try this gluten-free family-friendly dinner!
12
One-Pot Coconut Potato Curry
Yup, another one-pot meal — because these are just the best if you’re a vegan beginner cook. Perfect for worknights, this fragrant mouthwatering pot of steaming goodness is made with regular potatoes, chickpeas, veggies, curry paste and coconut milk. Keep any leftovers in the fridge for a quick meal the next day!
13
Vegan Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
Tacos are some of the best vegan beginner recipes because they are easy to make and so versatile! This version features crispy baked buffalo cauliflower, crunchy chickpeas, fresh salsa, avocado and some leafy greens. Top with vegan ranch or any other sauce of your choice and enjoy within just 30 minutes!
14
Vegan White Sauce Pasta
If you’re in need of a simple yet scrumptious plant-based dinner idea, this colorful vegan pasta with white sauce is likely to become your go-to recipe. Cook any pasta of your choice while sautéing your favorite veggies (use frozen for more convenience) and whisking a simple low-fat vegan white sauce. Combine, garnish and serve this family-friendly dish.
15
Sweet Potato Quinoa Salad
Photo Credit:itsnotcomplicatedrecipes.com
Do you want to prepare a larger batch of food to eat over a few days? That’s what vegan grain salads are for! This sweet potato quinoa salad is a light, healthy and tasty dish with only a few different components and a simple 3-ingredient dressing. It’s decently high in protein, customizable and requires only 15 minutes of prep time.
16
Easy Spicy Chickpea Burgers
Photo Credit:boulderlocavore.com
These flavor-packed chickpea burgers are easy to make with wholesome tasty ingredients! Meat eaters and vegans alike love them, and after only 13 minutes of cooking, you can assemble the protein-packed patties on burger rolls with avocado, tomato, lettuce and vegan mayo.
17
Quick Vegan Mongolian Beef
Photo Credit:forkfulofplants.com
This easy vegan Mongolian beef recipe can be thrown together in a flash and is made either with tofu or seitan! It’s a simple stir-fried dish with a thick, mild and sweet sauce that can be served over rice and steamed veggies. Any leftovers keep well for 4 days!
18
Easy Creamy Tomato Dal
Photo Credit:theveganlarder.com
If you like Indian spices, try this easy creamy tomato dal! Made with red lentils and coconut milk for extra creaminess, this recipe offers a delicious tomato twist and lots of flavorful spices. Serve with roti or flatbread!
19
Fast Vegan Spaghetti Carbonara
Photo Credit:veeatcookbake.com
In a hurry? Make this super fast spaghetti carbonara! It’s the perfect midweek dinner, budget-friendly and comforting. Nobody will notice it’s totally free from animal products and you can easily make this dish gluten-free.
20
Simple Vegan Orzo Soup
Photo Credit:marleysmenu.com
This vegan orzo soup incorporates seasonal veggies into a flavorful, hearty broth that all comes together in less than an hour and in just one pot. It’s a family-friendly nutritious dinner idea that can be made with a whole array of vegetables and works really well for batch-cooking.
21
Falafel with Vegan Tzatziki Sauce
Photo Credit:prettydeliciouslife.com
These baked falafel aren’t just made with protein-packed chickpeas but also carrots and white potatoes! Especially if you’re not used to eating lots of beans, this recipe will be perfect for you as a way to ease in. Serve the falafel in pita bread with fresh veggies and a vegan tzatziki sauce!
22
Roasted Chickpea and Cauliflower Salad
Photo Credit:foodnouveau.com
Speaking of Middle Eastern food: This spicy and zesty chickpea and cauliflower salad is easy to make and ultra-versatile. Enjoy it warm or cold, as is or in a pita. It can be served with some hummus for an extra creamy touch and even more protein!
23
Green Curry Fried Rice
Photo Credit:www.myplantifulcooking.com
I don’t know about you, but some easy vegan fried rice is one of our go-to simple dinner recipes! You can make it with any of your favorite vegetables, curry paste and pre-cooked rice in less than 30 minutes! Add some tofu or peas for more protein if you like.
24
Vegan Lentil Meatballs
Photo Credit:thebananadiaries.com
Flavorful, protein-packed and so scrumptious — lentil meatballs in marinara sauce are one of the best vegan beginner recipes for the whole family! Infused with Italian herbs and made with only 7 basic ingredients, they are best served with spaghetti for a comforting dinner.
25
Orange Tofu Bowl
Photo Credit:www.hellospoonful.com
This orange tofu has a delicious orange juice glaze and is ready in 30 minutes no matter which way you cook it! Flavored with garlic, onion, paprika, ginger, soy sauce and rice vinegar, it has a deep flavor and tastes great in a bowl with bell peppers, broccoli and rice.
26
Red Lentil Pasta with Greens
Photo Credit:www.runningtothekitchen.com
Have you ever tried pasta made from legumes? It’s an easy way to include more plant-based protein into your diet! This simple vegan beginner recipe is made with red lentil pasta, sautéed garlicky lemon kale and a vegan walnut “cheese” topping. Try this quick, nutritious and satisfying dinner!
27
Quick Vegan Pizza
Photo Credit:eatplant-based.com
Whenever you don’t feel like cooking and are just tired, make this gluten-free vegan pizza within minutes! It’s easy to prepare, highly customizable, wholesome and veggie-loaded. This does mean that you need to have a pre-made pizza crust on hand which you can load with your favorite toppings and vegan cheese sauce before popping it in the oven for around 20 minutes.
28
Tuscan Butter Bean Ragout
Photo Credit:zardyplants.com
This vegan Tuscane butter bean ragout is the perfect cozy and easy vegan beginner-friendly meal! Use up any scrap veggies in the fridge, add some canned beans and tomatoes plus a handful of spices and cook for 20 minutes, then serve with some crusty bread, pasta or enjoy on its own.
29
Vegan Yaki Udon Noodles
Photo Credit:thevegconnection.com
If you’re unfamiliar with this dish, Yaki udon noodles are Japanese fried noodles with vegetables and a whole lot of flavor! This easy dinner comes together in a hurry but you wouldn’t know it from the taste and layers of rich flavor. Ready to enjoy in 20 minutes, you can add some tofu or mock chicken for added protein!
30
Watermelon Poke Bowl
Photo Credit:thishealthytable.com
Try this vegan twist on poke bowls with some added watermelon for an easy and refreshing plant-based lunch or dinner! While poke usually contains raw fish, you can create a similar flavor by using marinated watermelon which you then serve alongside rice, fruit and chopped vegetables. Top with a spicy mayo dressing and enjoy in under 30 minutes total!
31
Vegan Broccoli Cheese Soup
Photo Credit:veganinthefreezer.com
Easy vegan comfort food at its best! This creamy broccoli cheese soup takes only half an hour from start to finish and features grated carrot, cashews, nutritional yeast and a handful of spices. Any leftovers can be stored in the fridge for up to 3 days and reheated at your convenience!
32
Easy Lentil Shepherd's Pie
Photo Credit:strengthandsunshine.com
This hearty meatless vegan beginner meal is made in less than 30 minutes and with 10 main ingredients. Protein-packed lentils, veggies and creamy mashed potatoes offer delicious layers of comfort food that’s not just healthy but also budget-friendly!
33
One-Pot Red Lentil Bolognese
Photo Credit:www.bytheforkful.com
Hearty, wholesome and full of flavor, this lentil spaghetti bolognese is a firm favorite for a healthy and satisfying weeknight dinner with the family. Made with onion, garlic, bay leaves, Italian herbs and red wine, this classic comfort meal is a true hit with vegans and non-vegans alike!
34
Vegan Ramen with Vegetables
Photo Credit:www.marathonsandmotivation.com
Looking for a lighter vegan dinner idea? This vegetable ramen soup is low in calories but big on flavor! Featuring lots of delicious veggies like broccoli, green peas, carrots and bok choy alongside tasty noodles, this simple vegan recipe is a great plant-based dinner to try.
35
Super Easy Tahini Pasta
Photo Credit:www.splashoftaste.com
This mouthwatering creamy vegan tahini pasta dish is so quick and easy to make! It’s creamy, nutty, full of flavor and ready to enjoy in 20 minutes. Add some onion flakes or vegan bacon for some extra crunch and flavor if you like!
More Easy Vegan Recipes
If you liked these easy vegan recipes for beginners, find lots of more easy plant-based recipes in the following popular articles!
- 20+ Tasty Vegan Sandwiches
- 30 Veganuary Recipes
- 30 Easy Vegan Breakfast Ideas
- 20 Vegan Freezer Meals
- Vegan 15-Minute Meals
Did you try any of our hand-selected easy vegan recipes for beginners? Be sure to let us know in the comments below and rate the burrito bowl if you made it! Don’t forget to Pin this article here.
30+ Easy Vegan Beginner Recipes (Lunch & Dinner)
Yield: 2 servings
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 30 minutes
Total Time: 40 minutes
Try these delicious vegan beginner recipes that are perfect to feed your whole family (vegan or not!). Most of these meals are put together in 30 minutes or less, just like this tasty vegan burrito bowl which features rice, homemade refried beans, fresh veggies and delicious toppings! It’s an exclusive recipe from our popular Live Lightly eBook which you can find here.
Ingredients
Tasty Burrito Bowl
- ½ cup rice (90 g), dry
- 2 cups pinto beans (340 g), canned & drained
- 1 tsp cumin
- ½ tsp oregano, dry
- ¼ tsp cayenne
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 3 cups lettuce (160 g), chopped
- 2 medium tomatoes, chopped
- 3 green onions, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup fresh cilantro (4 g), chopped
- 1 cup fresh salsa
- Tortilla chips, to serve
- Cashew sour cream, to serve
Instructions
- Cook rice according to package instructions.
- Make refried beans by placing the cooked pinto beans into a small saucepan and add water until they are almost covered. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, then drain the beans.
- Add cumin, oregano, cayenne, salt and pepper, then puree with an immersion blender.
- Once the rice is cooked and your veggies prepared, assemble the easy vegan burrito bowls!
- Divide rice between two serving bowls, top with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro, salsa and refried beans.
- Serve with tortilla chips, cashew sour cream and anything else you like!
Notes
- If you can find vegan refried beans at the store, this recipe will be even easier and quicker to make!
- You can also add bell pepper to this burrito bowl and top it with sliced avocado.
- This recipe is super meal prep-friendly since you can pre-cook the rice and refried beans, then just assemble your bowl in a heartbeat.
- Nutrition information has automatically been calculated without tortilla chips or vegan sour cream.
- Find 30+ more easy vegan beginner recipes in the article above!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 2Serving Size: ½ recipe
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 334Total Fat: 2gSaturated Fat: 0gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 1732mgCarbohydrates: 66gFiber: 18gSugar: 12gProtein: 17g
Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated automatically, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Just focus on whole plant-based foods and eat until satiety!