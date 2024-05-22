35 Easy Vegan Recipes For Beginners (Family-Friendly) (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Just started a plant-based diet? Try these 30+ easy vegan recipes for beginners full of family-friendly meals made from everyday ingredients.

Whether you just went vegan or are looking for family-friendly dinner ideas, this hand-selected list of recipes will be all you need!

From pasta to bowls, pizza, cozy stews, and quick stir-fries: these dinner ideas feature all our favorite dishes.

Check out our 30-minute meals, lazy vegan recipes, cheap vegan meals, and kid-friendly recipes next, and enjoy this list!

free 7-day vegan meal plan Your next week of eating is planned out with these quick and delicious vegan bowls, meal prepping steps & full grocery list.

Best Vegan Recipes For Beginners

More Easy Vegan Recipes

If you liked these easy vegan recipes for beginners, find lots of more easy plant-based recipes in the following popular articles!

20+ Tasty Vegan Sandwiches

30 Veganuary Recipes

30 Easy Vegan Breakfast Ideas

20 Vegan Freezer Meals

Vegan 15-Minute Meals

Did you try any of our hand-selected easy vegan recipes for beginners? Be sure to let us know in the comments below and rate the burrito bowl if you made it! Don’t forget to Pin this article here.