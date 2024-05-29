35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (2024)

Breakfast Recipes These nutritarian breakfast recipes are perfect for starting the day right.

This is my go-to nutritarian smoothie recipe. It has a secret, cancer-fighting ingredient.

Nutritarian Chia Breakfast Pudding This is a great make-ahead breakfast for busy days.

Vegan Broccoli Sprout Smoothie If you have broccoli sprouts on hand, you're going to want to make this broccoli sprout smoothie. It's so delicious and creamy!

Instant Pot Amaranth Porridge (Gluten-Free) This easy amaranth porridge is gluten-free and vegan.

Green Apple Smoothie with Spinach This apple smoothie is vegan and plant-based.

Collard Greens Smoothie Use collard greens in this creamy green smoothie.

Food Processor Smoothie (Mango Pineapple Spinach) You can even make a smoothie in a food processor!

Chocolate Cherry Smoothie This recipe is based on Dr. Fuhrman's recipe, but with the addition of a secret, frozen veggie ingredient!

Juices Juicing is a great way to increase your micronutrients. The general nutritarian recommendation from Dr. Fuhrman is to consume juice just before a meal and try to juice mostly vegetables, not fruits.

Celery juice is so popular right now. See how I make it taste good with a secret ingredient.

Celery Cucumber Green Juice Recipe If you love the taste of celery and cucumber, you're going to adore this healthy juice recipe.

Easy Beet Juice Recipe Beet juice is so great for supporting health. This easy recipe is so delicous.

Fresh lemon brightens up this healthy green juice. Ginger adds zest.

This healthy carrot juice has tons of beta-carotene.

Spinach Juice Recipe (Juicer or Blender) Spinach juice is simple and tasty!

Green Vegetable Detox Juice Recipe This Green Detox Juice is great for fighting bloating. It's so cleansing for the system, plus it tastes great.

Best Kale Juice Recipe If you're tired of eating kale salad, try kale juice instead! This recipe is simple and tastes great too.

How to Make Green Juice Pulp Crackers If you’re doing a lot of juicing right now, don't throw away the pulp! Instead, try making these fiber-rich Green Juice Pulp Crackers that are so crunchy and tasty. This recipe is vegan, gluten-free, and oil-free.

Parsley Juice Parsley juice is so energizing and tasty!

Vitamix Orange Juice Learn how to make a blended orange juice in your blender.

Nutritarian Salads & Salad Dressings These are perfect for an Eat to Live lunch or dinner.

Vegan Tuna Salad (Dairy Free, Gluten Free) This is one of the most popular recipes on my blog.

This is a great travel salad. Just grab and go.

Lentil Salad with Wild Rice (Vegan, Gluten-Free) Everyone loves this tasty salad that is served with avocado.

Easy Oil-Free Hummus (4 Ingredients) This easy hummus recipe can be served alongside fresh cut vegetables for a super simple meal.

Eat to Live Soups Making nutrient-dense soups is one of the hallmarks of a nutritarian diet. Here are some of my favorite soup recipes.

Vegan Tomato Soup (Blender Recipe) This easy blender soup can be a quick lunch or dinner.

Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup (Paleo, Vegan) You'll need a pressure cooker for this easy carrot ginger soup.

Broccoli is the base of this creamy, vegan soup.

3-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup This is a super simple soup recipe using flavorful butternut squash.

Peanut Butter Soup with Vegetables This creamy blended soup has a rich flavor of peanut butter!

Oh She Glows Eat Your Greens Detox Soup This detox green veggie soup is full of nutrition. Leave out the oil to make it nutritarian.

Instant Pot 15 Bean Soup This 15 bean soup is vegan and made without any oil or salt. Enjoy this as the perfect Nutritarian meal prep soup recipe.

Nutritarian Eat to Live Desserts Find healthy vegan dessert recipes that have no added oils and no added sugars.

Banana Oatmeal Cookies with Chocolate Chips These healthy cookies have no added sugar!

Easy Pomegranate-Lime Popsicles (2-Ingredients) During the warmer months, cool off with these healthy popsicles.

Vegan Avocado Chocolate Pudding This healthy pudding is made with avocado and sweetened with dates!

No Sugar Crockpot Applesauce This healthy applesauce recipe is a great snack for kids and adults.

Use dates to sweeten this creamy banana soft serve that also has peanut butter and cocoa.