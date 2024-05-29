35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (2024)

Breakfast Recipes Nutritarian Chia Breakfast Pudding Vegan Broccoli Sprout Smoothie Instant Pot Amaranth Porridge (Gluten-Free) Green Apple Smoothie with Spinach Collard Greens Smoothie Food Processor Smoothie (Mango Pineapple Spinach) Chocolate Cherry Smoothie Herbal Coffee (Benefits and Recipe) Juices Celery Cucumber Green Juice Recipe Easy Beet Juice Recipe Spinach Juice Recipe (Juicer or Blender) Green Vegetable Detox Juice Recipe Best Kale Juice Recipe How to Make Green Juice Pulp Crackers Parsley Juice Vitamix Orange Juice Nutritarian Salads & Salad Dressings Vegan Tuna Salad (Dairy Free, Gluten Free) Lentil Salad with Wild Rice (Vegan, Gluten-Free) Easy Oil-Free Hummus (4 Ingredients) Eat to Live Soups Vegan Tomato Soup (Blender Recipe) Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup (Paleo, Vegan) 3-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup Peanut Butter Soup with Vegetables Oh She Glows Eat Your Greens Detox Soup Instant Pot 15 Bean Soup Nutritarian Eat to Live Desserts Banana Oatmeal Cookies with Chocolate Chips Easy Pomegranate-Lime Popsicles (2-Ingredients) Vegan Avocado Chocolate Pudding No Sugar Crockpot Applesauce Mango Pineapple Popsicles

For those of you who are wondering what kinds of recipes you can make on the Eat to Live plan that doesn't use salt, oils or added sugars, here are some of my favorite nutritarian smoothies, juices, salads, and soups. These all meet the guidelines set for Eat to Live recipes.

Breakfast Recipes

These nutritarian breakfast recipes are perfect for starting the day right.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (1)

This is my go-to nutritarian smoothie recipe. It has a secret, cancer-fighting ingredient.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (2)

Nutritarian Chia Breakfast Pudding

This is a great make-ahead breakfast for busy days.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (3)

Vegan Broccoli Sprout Smoothie

If you have broccoli sprouts on hand, you're going to want to make this broccoli sprout smoothie. It's so delicious and creamy!

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (4)

Instant Pot Amaranth Porridge (Gluten-Free)

This easy amaranth porridge is gluten-free and vegan.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (5)

Green Apple Smoothie with Spinach

This apple smoothie is vegan and plant-based.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (6)

Collard Greens Smoothie

Use collard greens in this creamy green smoothie.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (7)

Food Processor Smoothie (Mango Pineapple Spinach)

You can even make a smoothie in a food processor!

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (8)

Chocolate Cherry Smoothie

This recipe is based on Dr. Fuhrman's recipe, but with the addition of a secret, frozen veggie ingredient!

Herbal Coffee (Benefits and Recipe)

Caffeine is not allowed on the Eat to Live Nutritarian plan, so try this homemade Herbal Coffee instead.

Juices

Juicing is a great way to increase your micronutrients. The general nutritarian recommendation from Dr. Fuhrman is to consume juice just before a meal and try to juice mostly vegetables, not fruits.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (10)

Celery juice is so popular right now. See how I make it taste good with a secret ingredient.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (11)

Celery Cucumber Green Juice Recipe

If you love the taste of celery and cucumber, you're going to adore this healthy juice recipe.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (12)

Easy Beet Juice Recipe

Beet juice is so great for supporting health. This easy recipe is so delicous.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (13)

Fresh lemon brightens up this healthy green juice. Ginger adds zest.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (14)

This healthy carrot juice has tons of beta-carotene.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (15)

Spinach Juice Recipe (Juicer or Blender)

Spinach juice is simple and tasty!

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (16)

Green Vegetable Detox Juice Recipe

This Green Detox Juice is great for fighting bloating. It's so cleansing for the system, plus it tastes great.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (17)

Best Kale Juice Recipe

If you're tired of eating kale salad, try kale juice instead! This recipe is simple and tastes great too.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (18)

How to Make Green Juice Pulp Crackers

If you’re doing a lot of juicing right now, don't throw away the pulp! Instead, try making these fiber-rich Green Juice Pulp Crackers that are so crunchy and tasty. This recipe is vegan, gluten-free, and oil-free.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (19)

Parsley Juice

Parsley juice is so energizing and tasty!

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (20)

Vitamix Orange Juice

Learn how to make a blended orange juice in your blender.

Nutritarian Salads & Salad Dressings

These are perfect for an Eat to Live lunch or dinner.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (21)

Vegan Tuna Salad (Dairy Free, Gluten Free)

This is one of the most popular recipes on my blog.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (22)

This is a great travel salad. Just grab and go.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (23)

Lentil Salad with Wild Rice (Vegan, Gluten-Free)

Everyone loves this tasty salad that is served with avocado.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (24)

Easy Oil-Free Hummus (4 Ingredients)

This easy hummus recipe can be served alongside fresh cut vegetables for a super simple meal.

Eat to Live Soups

Making nutrient-dense soups is one of the hallmarks of a nutritarian diet. Here are some of my favorite soup recipes.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (25)

Vegan Tomato Soup (Blender Recipe)

This easy blender soup can be a quick lunch or dinner.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (26)

Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup (Paleo, Vegan)

You'll need a pressure cooker for this easy carrot ginger soup.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (27)

Broccoli is the base of this creamy, vegan soup.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (28)

3-Ingredient Butternut Squash Soup

This is a super simple soup recipe using flavorful butternut squash.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (29)

Peanut Butter Soup with Vegetables

This creamy blended soup has a rich flavor of peanut butter!

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (30)

Oh She Glows Eat Your Greens Detox Soup

This detox green veggie soup is full of nutrition. Leave out the oil to make it nutritarian.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (31)

Instant Pot 15 Bean Soup

This 15 bean soup is vegan and made without any oil or salt. Enjoy this as the perfect Nutritarian meal prep soup recipe.

Nutritarian Eat to Live Desserts

Find healthy vegan dessert recipes that have no added oils and no added sugars.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (32)

Banana Oatmeal Cookies with Chocolate Chips

These healthy cookies have no added sugar!

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (33)

Easy Pomegranate-Lime Popsicles (2-Ingredients)

During the warmer months, cool off with these healthy popsicles.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (34)

Vegan Avocado Chocolate Pudding

This healthy pudding is made with avocado and sweetened with dates!

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (35)

No Sugar Crockpot Applesauce

This healthy applesauce recipe is a great snack for kids and adults.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (36)

Use dates to sweeten this creamy banana soft serve that also has peanut butter and cocoa.

35+ Eat to Live Nutritarian Recipes (37)

Mango Pineapple Popsicles

These yummy frozen treats have no added sugars.

