35 Horrifying Vintage Recipes That Would Have Made Your Party A Success Decades Ago (New Pics) (2024)

The group’s content is exactly what’s in the title. So buckle up and get ready for a trip down memory lane full of stomach-churning turns. More of the bizarre recipes resurrected from the past and shared on this group can be found in our previous feature.

And hey, we get it. When it comes to food, to each their own. But weirdly, bygone eras are notorious for serving questionable dishes and spreading bizarre recipes with a straight face. We know it from what we have seen in this insanely entertaining Facebook group titled pretty straightforwardly “ Disgusting Vintage Recipes .”

Just like beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so does taste depend on each person. Some like wild food combinations (think of sriracha coupled with peanut butter), while others opt for more traditionally approved tastes.

#1 Final score: 126points POST blobby_grrl blobby_grrl Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report oh god no... Vote comment up 70points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#2 Final score: 98points POST Kel Jones Kel Jones Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report There is waaaaaay too much disgustingness going on in this photo. Vote comment up 71points Vote comment down reply View more commentsArrow down menu

#3 Final score: 90points POST OCD Mom OCD Mom Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Okay, but are those... bananas??!!! That bananas!!!!! Vote comment up 46points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Bored Panda reached out to Samuel Brown, the founder of 'Disgusting Vintage Recipes,' to find out what his community has been up to since we last spoke some time ago. Turns out that the group has since moved with an updated link, but engagement is way up. “People are starting to make these recipes and it's hilarious. The Frosty Law Man is a festive hit,” Brown told us. The founder also said that they are going to see if they can get more traffic to the new page. “We can expand and discuss once we hit 10,000 or so. I know that last time, it was extra work at that point.”

#4 Final score: 83points POST Peppermallow Peppermallow Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Hmmm. This seems tasty. Covid hasn’t affected me right? Vote comment up 63points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#5 Final score: 75points POST Naillovedinosaur Naillovedinosaur Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Unacceptable. 😭😭😭 Vote comment up 53points Vote comment down reply View more commentsArrow down menu

#6 Final score: 68points POST Marcos Valencia Marcos Valencia Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report It looks like pork tail, but could be better presented, for sure. Vote comment up 32points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When asked whether Brown would like to try any of these crazy retro recipes, he said that it is the aspic aquarium recipe that he wants to make the most. “Tell you what: when we reach a 10,000 member goal, I'll make it and post me eating it,” he said. “I think that many of these recipes are leftovers from old cookbooks trying to sell canned goods, industrially made products and filler for cookbooks. The low-fat craze made this funny as well,” Brown explained the craziness behind the vintage recipes.

#7 Final score: 68points POST Jessica Bertram Jessica Bertram Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report how a generation learned to cook after this monstrosity in their childhood is... Vote comment up 39points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#8 Final score: 66points POST JoMeBee JoMeBee Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Why?!? Vote comment up 37points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#9 Final score: 64points POST Liz Reid Liz Reid Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report To quote Dylan Hollis "I think I've summoned something " Vote comment up 78points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When asked if any of these trends may actually come back, the founder of the group said: “I can see SPAM making a comeback, maybe? There's this weird white covering on meat that could come back, but I don't even know what it is made of.” When it comes to vintage Christmas foods that people made in the past, Brown said that meat trees are different, that's for sure. “Want to see more? I posted a challenge for members to post their favorite holiday recipes on the page. It sounds like amazing Christmas morning scrolling.” ADVERTIsem*nT

#10 Final score: 62points POST Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report No, no. You spell it "mold". As in, the disgusting structures some fungi can form when growing on something that is rotting. (It's a joke, folks. I'm comparing these "moulds" to gross "mold". Because they look gross. Get it? I'm not actually criticizing the original spelling. Sigh.) Vote comment up 44points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#12 Final score: 61points POST blobby_grrl blobby_grrl Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report this ones not too bad actually... Vote comment up 51points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#13 Final score: 59points POST Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report I don't like having my frankfurts be swift. They need to take AT LEAST 15 minutes. 5 to 8 minutes is unacceptably swift. That's just selfish. Vote comment up 31points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#14 Final score: 59points POST Sara Messina Sara Messina Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report In the realm of tolerable but still not good. Vote comment up 19points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#15 Final score: 59points POST Liz Reid Liz Reid Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report I'm just waiting for it to blink Vote comment up 131points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#16 Final score: 58points POST JoMeBee JoMeBee Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report From the expression & pose it almost looks like the elf $hat it out... Vote comment up 72points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#17 Final score: 56points POST third molar third molar Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Looks like one of them bday cakes they serve for animals in zoos Vote comment up 114points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#18 Final score: 53points POST Pjerrot Pjerrot Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Get U’r Veggies & Proteins everyday 👍 Vote comment up 16points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#19 Final score: 53points POST Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report No one, that's who'd a thunkit. Vote comment up 65points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#20 Final score: 52points POST JoJo Anisko JoJo Anisko Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Again, X the mayo, sub whipped creeam. Vote comment up 35points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#21 Final score: 52points POST Firstname Lastname Firstname Lastname Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Note how Spongebob only lives in the pineapple and doesn't actually eat it. Vote comment up See Also The best travel snack recipes for kids - Cool Mom Picks 32points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#22 Final score: 51points POST Mary Kelly Mary Kelly Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report it looks gross, but tuna, cheese and macaroni is a good combo, especially if you add peas Vote comment up 14points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#23 Final score: 51points POST Sh_alien Sh_alien Community Member Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Cat food? Vote comment up 51points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#24 Final score: 49points POST Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report It looks like someone tried to murder it with a knife, but it was already too powerful. Vote comment up 77points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#25 Final score: 49points POST Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report A Jell-O Salad makes the meal what? Traumatic? Vote comment up 97points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#26 Final score: 48points POST Erin Fish Erin Fish Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Stop trying to make bananas savory! That's why plantains exist! Vote comment up 77points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#27 Final score: 48points POST OhBlahDi OhBlahDa OhBlahDi OhBlahDa Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report That bread *has* to be soggy. Vote comment up 20points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#28 Final score: 46points POST Miocha Miocha Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report I think I saw someone made it on Facebook. and turns out it's delicious. Vote comment up 49points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#29 Final score: 42points POST Passerby Passerby Community Member Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report I think this would be better without the garnish. It looks like moss-covered loaf to me. Vote comment up 21points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#30 Final score: 42points POST Jaaawn Jaaawn Community Member Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report The only edible thing in the list. Vote comment up 2points Vote comment down reply View more commentsArrow down menu

#31 Final score: 41points POST Brightly Brightly Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Why???!!! 😭😭😭 Vote comment up 25points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#32 Final score: 40points POST Sergy Yeltsen Sergy Yeltsen Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Marcy needs to be taught how to make a proper enchilada by a proper Mexican cook. Vote comment up 67points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#33 Final score: 40points POST Telepathetic Telepathetic Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report I CAN'T GO ON ! Leaving this thread now ! Vote comment up 31points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

#34 Final score: 39points POST Monika Monika Community Member Follow Round attention Svg Vector Icons : http://www.onlinewebfonts.com/icon Report Damn my dirty mind but...the white stuff on the meatloaf really defines the "come" on(Pls don't downvote this, 4 downvotes can cause a 24 hr ban i think) Vote comment up 76points Vote comment down reply View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu