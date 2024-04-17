35 Horrifying Vintage Recipes That Would Have Made Your Party A Success Decades Ago (New Pics) (2024)

Just like beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so does taste depend on each person. Some like wild food combinations (think of sriracha coupled with peanut butter), while others opt for more traditionally approved tastes.

And hey, we get it. When it comes to food, to each their own. But weirdly, bygone eras are notorious for serving questionable dishes and spreading bizarre recipes with a straight face. We know it from what we have seen in this insanely entertaining Facebook group titled pretty straightforwardly “Disgusting Vintage Recipes.”

The group’s content is exactly what’s in the title. So buckle up and get ready for a trip down memory lane full of stomach-churning turns. More of the bizarre recipes resurrected from the past and shared on this group can be found in our previous feature.

oh god no...

There is waaaaaay too much disgustingness going on in this photo.

Okay, but are those... bananas??!!! That bananas!!!!!

Bored Panda reached out to Samuel Brown, the founder of 'Disgusting Vintage Recipes,' to find out what his community has been up to since we last spoke some time ago. Turns out that the group has since moved with an updated link, but engagement is way up.

“People are starting to make these recipes and it's hilarious. The Frosty Law Man is a festive hit,” Brown told us. The founder also said that they are going to see if they can get more traffic to the new page. “We can expand and discuss once we hit 10,000 or so. I know that last time, it was extra work at that point.”

Hmmm. This seems tasty. Covid hasn’t affected me right?

Unacceptable. 😭😭😭

It looks like pork tail, but could be better presented, for sure.

When asked whether Brown would like to try any of these crazy retro recipes, he said that it is the aspic aquarium recipe that he wants to make the most. “Tell you what: when we reach a 10,000 member goal, I'll make it and post me eating it,” he said.

“I think that many of these recipes are leftovers from old cookbooks trying to sell canned goods, industrially made products and filler for cookbooks. The low-fat craze made this funny as well,” Brown explained the craziness behind the vintage recipes.

how a generation learned to cook after this monstrosity in their childhood is...

Why?!?

To quote Dylan Hollis "I think I've summoned something "

When asked if any of these trends may actually come back, the founder of the group said: “I can see SPAM making a comeback, maybe? There's this weird white covering on meat that could come back, but I don't even know what it is made of.”

When it comes to vintage Christmas foods that people made in the past, Brown said that meat trees are different, that's for sure. “Want to see more? I posted a challenge for members to post their favorite holiday recipes on the page. It sounds like amazing Christmas morning scrolling.”

No, no. You spell it "mold". As in, the disgusting structures some fungi can form when growing on something that is rotting. (It's a joke, folks. I'm comparing these "moulds" to gross "mold". Because they look gross. Get it? I'm not actually criticizing the original spelling. Sigh.)

This is what happens when you are a stay at home wife with way too much Valium.

this ones not too bad actually...

I don't like having my frankfurts be swift. They need to take AT LEAST 15 minutes. 5 to 8 minutes is unacceptably swift. That's just selfish.

In the realm of tolerable but still not good.

I'm just waiting for it to blink

From the expression & pose it almost looks like the elf $hat it out...

Looks like one of them bday cakes they serve for animals in zoos

Get U’r Veggies & Proteins everyday 👍

No one, that's who'd a thunkit.

Again, X the mayo, sub whipped creeam.

Note how Spongebob only lives in the pineapple and doesn't actually eat it.

it looks gross, but tuna, cheese and macaroni is a good combo, especially if you add peas

Cat food?

It looks like someone tried to murder it with a knife, but it was already too powerful.

A Jell-O Salad makes the meal what? Traumatic?

Stop trying to make bananas savory! That's why plantains exist!

That bread *has* to be soggy.

I think I saw someone made it on Facebook. and turns out it's delicious.

I think this would be better without the garnish. It looks like moss-covered loaf to me.

The only edible thing in the list.

Why???!!! 😭😭😭

Marcy needs to be taught how to make a proper enchilada by a proper Mexican cook.

I CAN'T GO ON ! Leaving this thread now !

Damn my dirty mind but...the white stuff on the meatloaf really defines the "come" on(Pls don't downvote this, 4 downvotes can cause a 24 hr ban i think)

No words

