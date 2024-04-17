35 Horrifying Vintage Recipes That Would Have Made Your Party A Success Decades Ago (New Pics) (2024)

Curiosities, Food
Interview With Owner
Just like beauty is in the eye of the beholder, so does taste depend on each person. Some like wild food combinations (think of sriracha coupled with peanut butter), while others opt for more traditionally approved tastes.
And hey, we get it. When it comes to food, to each their own. But weirdly, bygone eras are notorious for serving questionable dishes and spreading bizarre recipes with a straight face. We know it from what we have seen in this insanely entertaining Facebook group titled pretty straightforwardly “Disgusting Vintage Recipes.”
The group’s content is exactly what’s in the title. So buckle up and get ready for a trip down memory lane full of stomach-churning turns. More of the bizarre recipes resurrected from the past and shared on this group can be found in our previous feature.
#1
blobby_grrl blobby_grrl Community Member Follow
blobby_grrl
Community Member
Follow
oh god no...
#2
Kel Jones Kel Jones Community Member Follow
Kel Jones
Community Member
Follow
There is waaaaaay too much disgustingness going on in this photo.
#3
OCD Mom OCD Mom Community Member Follow
OCD Mom
Community Member
Follow
Okay, but are those... bananas??!!! That bananas!!!!!
Bored Panda reached out to Samuel Brown, the founder of 'Disgusting Vintage Recipes,' to find out what his community has been up to since we last spoke some time ago. Turns out that the group has since moved with an updated link, but engagement is way up. “People are starting to make these recipes and it's hilarious. The Frosty Law Man is a festive hit,” Brown told us. The founder also said that they are going to see if they can get more traffic to the new page. “We can expand and discuss once we hit 10,000 or so. I know that last time, it was extra work at that point.”
“People are starting to make these recipes and it's hilarious. The Frosty Law Man is a festive hit,” Brown told us. The founder also said that they are going to see if they can get more traffic to the new page. “We can expand and discuss once we hit 10,000 or so. I know that last time, it was extra work at that point.”
#4
Peppermallow Peppermallow Community Member Follow
Peppermallow
Community Member
Follow
Hmmm. This seems tasty. Covid hasn’t affected me right?
#5
Naillovedinosaur Naillovedinosaur Community Member Follow
Naillovedinosaur
Community Member
Follow
Unacceptable. 😭😭😭
#6
Marcos Valencia Marcos Valencia Community Member Follow
Marcos Valencia
Community Member
Follow
It looks like pork tail, but could be better presented, for sure.
When asked whether Brown would like to try any of these crazy retro recipes, he said that it is the aspic aquarium recipe that he wants to make the most. “Tell you what: when we reach a 10,000 member goal, I'll make it and post me eating it,” he said. “I think that many of these recipes are leftovers from old cookbooks trying to sell canned goods, industrially made products and filler for cookbooks. The low-fat craze made this funny as well,” Brown explained the craziness behind the vintage recipes.
“I think that many of these recipes are leftovers from old cookbooks trying to sell canned goods, industrially made products and filler for cookbooks. The low-fat craze made this funny as well,” Brown explained the craziness behind the vintage recipes.
#7
Jessica Bertram Jessica Bertram Community Member Follow
Jessica Bertram
Community Member
Follow
how a generation learned to cook after this monstrosity in their childhood is...
#8
JoMeBee JoMeBee Community Member Follow
JoMeBee
Community Member
Follow
Why?!?
#9
Liz Reid Liz Reid Community Member Follow
Liz Reid
Community Member
Follow
To quote Dylan Hollis "I think I've summoned something "
When asked if any of these trends may actually come back, the founder of the group said: "I can see SPAM making a comeback, maybe? There's this weird white covering on meat that could come back, but I don't even know what it is made of." When it comes to vintage Christmas foods that people made in the past, Brown said that meat trees are different, that's for sure. "Want to see more? I posted a challenge for members to post their favorite holiday recipes on the page. It sounds like amazing Christmas morning scrolling."
When asked if any of these trends may actually come back, the founder of the group said: “I can see SPAM making a comeback, maybe? There's this weird white covering on meat that could come back, but I don't even know what it is made of.”
When it comes to vintage Christmas foods that people made in the past, Brown said that meat trees are different, that's for sure. “Want to see more? I posted a challenge for members to post their favorite holiday recipes on the page. It sounds like amazing Christmas morning scrolling.”
#10
Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Follow
No, no. You spell it "mold". As in, the disgusting structures some fungi can form when growing on something that is rotting. (It's a joke, folks. I'm comparing these "moulds" to gross "mold". Because they look gross. Get it? I'm not actually criticizing the original spelling. Sigh.)
#11
Barbra E. Nyberg Barbra E. Nyberg Community Member Follow
Barbra E. Nyberg
Community Member
Follow
This is what happens when you are a stay at home wife with way too much Valium.
#12
blobby_grrl blobby_grrl Community Member Follow
blobby_grrl
Community Member
Follow
this ones not too bad actually...
#13
Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Follow
I don't like having my frankfurts be swift. They need to take AT LEAST 15 minutes. 5 to 8 minutes is unacceptably swift. That's just selfish.
#14
Sara Messina Sara Messina Community Member Follow
Sara Messina
Community Member
Follow
In the realm of tolerable but still not good.
#15
Liz Reid Liz Reid Community Member Follow
Liz Reid
Community Member
Follow
I'm just waiting for it to blink
#16
JoMeBee JoMeBee Community Member Follow
JoMeBee
Community Member
Follow
From the expression & pose it almost looks like the elf $hat it out...
#17
third molar third molar Community Member Follow
third molar
Community Member
Follow
Looks like one of them bday cakes they serve for animals in zoos
#18
Pjerrot Pjerrot Community Member Follow
Pjerrot
Community Member
Follow
Get U’r Veggies & Proteins everyday 👍
#19
Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Follow
No one, that's who'd a thunkit.
#20
JoJo Anisko JoJo Anisko Community Member Follow
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
Follow
Again, X the mayo, sub whipped creeam.
#21
Firstname Lastname Firstname Lastname Community Member Follow
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
Follow
Note how Spongebob only lives in the pineapple and doesn't actually eat it.
#22
Mary Kelly Mary Kelly Community Member Follow
Mary Kelly
Community Member
Follow
it looks gross, but tuna, cheese and macaroni is a good combo, especially if you add peas
#23
Sh_alien Sh_alien Community Member
Sh_alien
Community Member
Cat food?
#24
Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Follow
It looks like someone tried to murder it with a knife, but it was already too powerful.
#25
Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Follow
A Jell-O Salad makes the meal what? Traumatic?
#26
Erin Fish Erin Fish Community Member Follow
Erin Fish
Community Member
Follow
Stop trying to make bananas savory! That's why plantains exist!
#27
OhBlahDi OhBlahDa OhBlahDi OhBlahDa Community Member Follow
OhBlahDi OhBlahDa
Community Member
Follow
That bread *has* to be soggy.
#28
Miocha Miocha Community Member Follow
Miocha
Community Member
Follow
I think I saw someone made it on Facebook. and turns out it's delicious.
#29
Passerby Passerby Community Member
Passerby
Community Member
I think this would be better without the garnish. It looks like moss-covered loaf to me.
#30
Jaaawn Jaaawn Community Member
Jaaawn
Community Member
The only edible thing in the list.
#31
Brightly Brightly Community Member Follow
Brightly
Community Member
Follow
Why???!!! 😭😭😭
#32
Sergy Yeltsen Sergy Yeltsen Community Member Follow
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
Follow
Marcy needs to be taught how to make a proper enchilada by a proper Mexican cook.
#33
Telepathetic Telepathetic Community Member Follow
Telepathetic
Community Member
Follow
I CAN'T GO ON ! Leaving this thread now !
#34
Monika Monika Community Member Follow
Monika
Community Member
Follow
Damn my dirty mind but...the white stuff on the meatloaf really defines the "come" on(Pls don't downvote this, 4 downvotes can cause a 24 hr ban i think)
#35
Jacqui Bryden Jacqui Bryden Community Member Follow
Jacqui Bryden
Community Member
Follow
No words
Note: this post originally had 131 images. It’s been shortened to the top 35 images based on user votes.
Gabija Saveiskyte
Gabija Saveiskyte
Author, BoredPanda staff
Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, Community member
Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.
Rose the Cook Rose the Cook Community Member Follow
Rose the Cook
Community Member
Follow
The era of jellied everything.
Lakota Wolf Lakota Wolf Community Member Follow
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
Follow
How in the name of all things holy did humanity survive the era of the mould and loaf?!
Mabelbabel Mabelbabel Community Member Follow
Mabelbabel
Community Member
Follow
I think the obvious deduction from this article is that food manufacturers all had recipe development kitchens where they kept chefs captive, and they weren't released until they had come up with at 100 recipes involving miracle whip, or 100 versions of jello salad.
Marie Dahme Marie Dahme Community Member Follow
Marie Dahme
Community Member
Follow
Julia Childs never made these concoctions! Lol
