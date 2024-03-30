35+ INSTANT POT SOUP RECIPES (2024)

· Modified: by Pam Dana · This post may contain affiliate links · 14 Comments
It doesn’t matter if you love a Chicken Noodle Soup, Broccoli and Cheese Soup, French Onion Soup or Chili, I’ve got you covered! I’ve collected 35+ of the BEST Instant Pot Soup Recipesout there! These are perfect for the cooler months and will help warm you up!
If you follow me, you know I’m obsessed with using my Instant Pot! It makes meal time SOOO much easier (and QUICKER too)! As the Fall weather is coming, the more I crave soup and I have very been trying a lot of these recipes!
With the ease of an Instant Pot, some of my favorite Instant Pot Accessories and this great collection of Instant Pot soup recipes, you are sure to find some incredible options for dinner tonight! My personal fave is the Lasagna Soup (who doesn’t LOVE lasagna? and if it’s in the form of a soup….even better!)
Now come on — it’s time to dive in to these remarkable recipes and you will be whipping up some deliciousness today!
INSTANT POT CHICKEN SOUP RECIPES
Chicken is the post popular protein that my family eats, so many of these recipes were a hit! The Instant Pot Creamy Chicken soup below was my personal favorite! But, the Chicken Tortilla Soup came in a close 2nd!
Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Soup at Eat Well 101–I can’t wait to make this creamy soup for my family.
- Instant Pot Thai Peanut Chicken Soup at The Lean Green Bean–Loaded with lots of veggies to make a super healthy lunch or dinner!
- Instant Pot Chicken Noodle Soup at Sidewalk Shoes–Everything is better with a delicious bowl of chicken noodle soup.
- Instant Pot Chicken Pot Pie Soup at Old House to New Home–If you love Chicken Pot Pie, you’ll need to try this soup version.
- Instant Pot Chicken Pho at Platings & Pairings–A traditional Vietnamese soup!
- Grain-Free Cheesy Chicken & Broccoli Soup at Raia’s Recipes–Pack in those nutrients for your family with this soup.
- Instant Pot Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup at A Mom’s Impression–A copycat recipe made with potato dumplings, broth, spinach and chicken.
- Instant Pot White Chicken Chili at Aunt Bee’s Recipes–The perfect comforting soup recipe on chilly evenings.
Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe at Salt & Lavender–A Tex-Mex soup recipe that isn’t too spicy.
INSTANT POT VEGETARIAN SOUP RECIPES
I’ve been trying to incorporate more Vegetarian meals into our meal plan lately and soup is a super easy way to do that. And the French Onion soup is one of my husbands favorites!
Curried Butternut Squash Soup at Living Sweet Moments–Made with ginger and coconut milk, you’ll love it!
- Veggie Lentil Dhansak Recipe at Vegan Richa–An Indian dish packed with amazing flavors.
- Loaded Instant Pot Potato Soup at Aileen Cooks–This soup is packed with potatoes, half and half, cheese and all the other toppings you could want.
- Grain-Free Quick & Easy Instant Pot Potato Soup at Raia’s Recipes–When a recipe says quick and easy and has potatoes, sign me up!
- Indo-Chinese Corn Soup at Veggies Save the Day–Throw all the ingredients into the pressure cooker and run it. That’s it!
- Garden Harvest Soup at This is so Good–Use whatever vegetables you have on hand.
- Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup at Pinch of Yum–Make this soup with a side of bread and you’ll be in soup heaven.
- Pressure Cooker French Onion Soup at The Typical Mom–Would you believe me if I said this soup cooks in just 3 minutes?
Red Lentil Tortilla Soup at Vegan Richa
CREAMY INSTANT POT SOUPS
Instant Pot Creamy Tomato Soup with Crispy Parmesan Chickpeas at Peas & Crayons–The crispy Parmesan chickpeas take this tomato soup to another level.
- Instant Pot Cream of Asparagus Soup at Krumpli–The asparagus is subtle and deliciously creamy!
- Cream of Celery Soup at Forest and Fauna (Paleo & Vegan)–A very affordable soup recipe.
- Instant Pot Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup at Cooking with Karli–A soup that everyone will love!
- Instant Pot Cheesy Cauliflower Potato Soup at Homemade Food Junkie–Like a potato soup but with less calories and more fiber!
- Carrot Soup Instant Pot Recipe at Nut Free Wok–Carrot soup might not sound like the best, but you should seriously give it a try.
- Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup at Sweet Peas and Saffron–A healthy and delicious soup that you’ll have ready in minutes.
Butternut Cauliflower Soup at Peas & Crayons–A fall inspired soup recipe that will have you making it all season long.
INSTANT POT BEEF SOUP RECIPES
On the really cold days, I love cook a more hearty soup recipe and many of these Instant Pot Beef Soup Recipes fit that bill! Who doesn’t love a good Chili? My son would literally eat the below Chili recipe every single week if I’d make it! And the Instant Pot Lasagna Soup Recipe was hands down my favorite!
Instant Pot Chili at Oh, Sweet Basil–This is an award winning recipe that you’ll need to make at that next Chili Cook-off.
- Low Carb Paleo Stew at Forest and Fauna–This stew starts with a quality bone broth.
- Instant Pot Keto Tuscan Soup at Eat Well 101–Sausage, sun-dried tomatoes, kale, garlic and more!
- Instant Pot Italian Wedding Soup at Go Go Go Gourmet–Use frozen meatballs to cut down on prep work.
- Easy Steak Soup in the Instant Pot at Eating on a Dime–Delicious broth with steak and noodles!
- Instant Pot Taco Soup with Cream Cheese at Low Carb Yum–You’ll love this low carb soup recipe that you can finish off with yummy toppings.
- Instant Pot Bean & Sausage Soup at Homemade Food Junkie–You can use unsoaked black eyed peas and this soup will only take 30 minutes to cook.
- Instant Pot Beef Minestrone Soup at Krumpli–A super hearty soup for the cold winter months!
- Instant Pot Lasagna Soup at The Typical Mom–A family favorite dinner made into a soup.
- Instant Pot Zuppa Toscana at Wholesomelicious–You can make this soup dairy free if needed!
Instant Pot Beef Bourguignon at Savory Tooth–Beef cooked in red wine with mushrooms, onions, and carrots.
Do you have a favorite Instant Pot soup recipe? I’d love for you to leave me a comment telling me about it!
