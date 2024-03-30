35+ INSTANT POT SOUP RECIPES (2024)

Oct 13, 2019 · Modified: Mar 19, 2021 by Pam Dana · This post may contain affiliate links · 14 Comments

It doesn’t matter if you love a Chicken Noodle Soup, Broccoli and Cheese Soup, French Onion Soup or Chili, I’ve got you covered! I’ve collected 35+ of the BEST Instant Pot Soup Recipesout there! These are perfect for the cooler months and will help warm you up!

If you follow me, you know I’m obsessed with using my Instant Pot! It makes meal time SOOO much easier (and QUICKER too)! As the Fall weather is coming, the more I crave soup and I have very been trying a lot of these recipes!

With the ease of an Instant Pot, some of my favorite Instant Pot Accessories and this great collection of Instant Pot soup recipes, you are sure to find some incredible options for dinner tonight! My personal fave is the Lasagna Soup (who doesn’t LOVE lasagna? and if it’s in the form of a soup….even better!)

Now come on — it’s time to dive in to these remarkable recipes and you will be whipping up some deliciousness today!

INSTANT POT CHICKEN SOUP RECIPES

Chicken is the post popular protein that my family eats, so many of these recipes were a hit! The Instant Pot Creamy Chicken soup below was my personal favorite! But, the Chicken Tortilla Soup came in a close 2nd!

Instant Pot Creamy Chicken Soup at Eat Well 101–I can’t wait to make this creamy soup for my family.

Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup Recipe at Salt & Lavender–A Tex-Mex soup recipe that isn’t too spicy.

INSTANT POT VEGETARIAN SOUP RECIPES

I’ve been trying to incorporate more Vegetarian meals into our meal plan lately and soup is a super easy way to do that. And the French Onion soup is one of my husbands favorites!

Curried Butternut Squash Soup at Living Sweet Moments–Made with ginger and coconut milk, you’ll love it!

Red Lentil Tortilla Soup at Vegan Richa

CREAMY INSTANT POT SOUPS

Instant Pot Creamy Tomato Soup with Crispy Parmesan Chickpeas at Peas & Crayons–The crispy Parmesan chickpeas take this tomato soup to another level.

Butternut Cauliflower Soup at Peas & Crayons–A fall inspired soup recipe that will have you making it all season long.

INSTANT POT BEEF SOUP RECIPES

On the really cold days, I love cook a more hearty soup recipe and many of these Instant Pot Beef Soup Recipes fit that bill! Who doesn’t love a good Chili? My son would literally eat the below Chili recipe every single week if I’d make it! And the Instant Pot Lasagna Soup Recipe was hands down my favorite!

Instant Pot Chili at Oh, Sweet Basil–This is an award winning recipe that you’ll need to make at that next Chili Cook-off.

Instant Pot Beef Bourguignon at Savory Tooth–Beef cooked in red wine with mushrooms, onions, and carrots.

MUST HAVE INSTANT POT ACCESSORIES

If you love cooking and baking with your Instant Pot, then make sure and check out my favorite Instant Pot Accessories!

THE BEST INSTANT POT SOUP RECIPES

