35 Macro Friendly Meal Prep Recipes  | Meal Prep on Fleek (2024)

Summer is quickly approaching and that means it's time to start working on those summer bodies. Even though we are all about intuitive eating, during this time of year we like to arm ourselves with a few macro-friendly recipes that both allow us to eat intuitively and still reach our goals. Heck, even if it's not summer, these 35 macro friendly recipes are still some of our go-to meals to make!

Macro Friendly Breakfast Recipes

Macro Friendly Lunch Recipes

Macro Friendly Dinner Recipes

Macro Friendly Snack Recipes

The key to these recipes is having a good balance of all three macronutrients: Carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein, with the focus being on higher protein options. Carbohydrates will help keep your energy up during workouts and throughout the day, healthy fats will help keep you satiated, and protein will both help you stay feeling full longer and repair those hard working muscles!

One thing to keep in mind is that everyone's nutrition needs will vary. If you aren't an intuitive eater and want to know approximately how many calories (and a macro breakdown) you need each day, head HERE. From here you can adjust the portions of the recipes you choose below as needed.

For our intuitive eating friends, just do you! Listen to those hunger and fullness cues. Eat what sounds good. Drink plenty of water. Get your movement in and don't forget to practice self-care! Yes, these pro tips apply to our macro counters, too!

You can mix and match any of the recipes below; breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack. But, if you're looking for a more structured meal plan ideas then we would recommend checking these out!

Breakfast

Whole30 Breakfast Boxes

Per Serving: 17g Protein | 41g Carbs | 20g Fat | 403 Calories

Egg White Scramble and Sweet Potato Hash

1 serving: 20g Protein | 20g Carbs | 5g Fat | 217 calories

Breakfast Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Per Serving: 17g Protein | 44g Carbs | 19g Fat | 405 Calories

Make Ahead Breakfast Burritos

1 burrito: 23g Protein | 28g Carbs | 23g Fat | 412 Calories

Pizza Frittata Meal Prep

Per Serving (not including sweet potatoes): 28g Protein | 3g Carbs | 25g Fat | 349 Calories

Low Carb Vanilla Protein Waffles

Per serving: 29g Protein | 11g Carbs | 32g fat | 439 calories

Butternut Squash and Cranberry Skillet

Per Serving: 19g Protein | 21g Carbs | 21g Carbs | 349 Calories

Mexican Breakfast Bowls

Per serving: 34g Protein | 14g Carbs | 25g Fat | 406 Calories

Sausage Lover's Hashbrown Casserole

Per Serving: 23g Protein | 13g Carbs | 13g Fat | 258 Calories

Keto Overnight Oats

Per serving*: 11g Protein | 9g Carbs | 27g Fat | 327 Calories

*increase the protein by adding a scoop of your favorite protein powder or collagen powder

Lunch

Air Fryer Chicken Parm

Per serving: 32g Protein | 28g Carbs | 18g Fat | 385 Calories

Green Chili Chicken Bake

Per Serving: 40g Protein | 14g Carbs | 5g Fat | 240 Calories

Low Carb Hamburger Helper

Per serving: 40g Protein | 11g Carbs | 20g Fat | 390 Calories

Instant Pot Pork Ragu

Per Serving (does not include sides): 28g Protein | 23g Carbs | 3g Fat | 219 Calories

Garlic Butter Chicken Thighs and Zoodles

Per serving: 22g Protein | 14g carbs | 35g Fat | 442 Calories

Fajita Cauliflower Rice Bowls

Per Serving: 28g Protein | 16g Carbs | 11g Fat | 288 Calories

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

Per Serving: 24g Protein | 13g Carbs | 13g Fat | 265 Calories

High Protein Instant Pot Chicken Pasta

Per Serving: 25g Protein | 29g Carbs | 5g Fat | 303 Calories

Salmon Cobb Salad

Per Serving: 25g Protein | 12g Carbs | 30g Fat | 430 Calories

Cauliflower Rice Salmon Poke Bowl

Per Serving: 24g Protein | 16g Carb | 20g Fat | 334 Calories

Dinner

Sheet Pan Bruschetta Chicken

Per Serving: 48g Protein | 20g Carbs | 27g Fat | 490 Calories

Carnitas Tostadas

Per Serving: 38g Protein | 49g Carbs | 13g Fat| 463 Calories

Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas

Per Serving: 32g Protein | 23g Carbs | 10fg Fat | 246 Calories

Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast

Per Serving: 50g Protein | 2g Carbs | 8g Fat | 300 Calories

Sheet Pan Greek Chicken and Vegetables

Per Serving: 34g Protein | 31g Carbs | 21g Fat | 454 Calories

Lasagna Roll Ups

Per Serving: 16g Protein | 24g Carbs | 7g Fat | 230 Calories

Korean Beef Bowls

Per Serving: 32g Protein | 33g Carbs | 14g Fat | 390 Calories

Sheet Pan Thyme Pork Chops and Marinated Salad

Per Serving: 23g Protein | 6g Carbs | 28g Fat | 372 Calories

Paleo Casserole With Chicken

Per Serving: 25g Protein | 14g Carbs, 20g Fat | 321 Calories

Zucchini Beef Enchiladas

Per Serving: 28g Protein | 15g Carbs | 30g Fat | 444 Calories

Snacks

DIY Snack Boxes

Per Snack Box: 9g Protein | 11g Carbs | 25g Fat | 284 Calories

Antipasto Skewer Snack Boxes

Per Snack Box: 19g Protein | 3g Carbs | 22g fat | 295 Calories

Turkey Bacon Ranch Pinwheel Snack Boxes

Per Snack Box: 16g Protein | 4g Carbs | 18g Fat | 284 Calories

Bacon Jalapeno Poppers

Per Serving: 14g Protein | 4g Carbs | 24g Fat | 321 Calories

Funfetti Puppy Chow

Per Serving: 8g Protein | 22g Carbs | 8g Fat | 182 Calories