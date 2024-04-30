35 Macro Friendly Meal Prep Recipes  | Meal Prep on Fleek (2024)

Summer is quickly approaching and that means it's time to start working on those summer bodies. Even though we are all about intuitive eating, during this time of year we like to arm ourselves with a few macro-friendly recipes that both allow us to eat intuitively and still reach our goals. Heck, even if it's not summer, these 35 macro friendly recipes are still some of our go-to meals to make!
Jump to:
- Macro Friendly Breakfast Recipes
- Macro Friendly Lunch Recipes
- Macro Friendly Dinner Recipes
- Macro Friendly Snack Recipes
The key to these recipes is having a good balance of all three macronutrients: Carbohydrates, healthy fats, and protein, with the focus being on higher protein options. Carbohydrates will help keep your energy up during workouts and throughout the day, healthy fats will help keep you satiated, and protein will both help you stay feeling full longer and repair those hard working muscles!
One thing to keep in mind is that everyone's nutrition needs will vary. If you aren't an intuitive eater and want to know approximately how many calories (and a macro breakdown) you need each day, head HERE. From here you can adjust the portions of the recipes you choose below as needed.
For our intuitive eating friends, just do you! Listen to those hunger and fullness cues. Eat what sounds good. Drink plenty of water. Get your movement in and don't forget to practice self-care! Yes, these pro tips apply to our macro counters, too!
You can mix and match any of the recipes below; breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack. But, if you're looking for a more structured meal plan ideas then we would recommend checking these out!
Breakfast
Whole30 Breakfast Boxes
Per Serving: 17g Protein | 41g Carbs | 20g Fat | 403 Calories
Egg White Scramble and Sweet Potato Hash
1 serving: 20g Protein | 20g Carbs | 5g Fat | 217 calories
Breakfast Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Per Serving: 17g Protein | 44g Carbs | 19g Fat | 405 Calories
1 burrito: 23g Protein | 28g Carbs | 23g Fat | 412 Calories
Pizza Frittata Meal Prep
Per Serving (not including sweet potatoes): 28g Protein | 3g Carbs | 25g Fat | 349 Calories
Low Carb Vanilla Protein Waffles
Per serving: 29g Protein | 11g Carbs | 32g fat | 439 calories
Butternut Squash and Cranberry Skillet
Per Serving: 19g Protein | 21g Carbs | 21g Carbs | 349 Calories
Per serving: 34g Protein | 14g Carbs | 25g Fat | 406 Calories
Sausage Lover's Hashbrown Casserole
Per Serving: 23g Protein | 13g Carbs | 13g Fat | 258 Calories
Keto Overnight Oats
Per serving*: 11g Protein | 9g Carbs | 27g Fat | 327 Calories
*increase the protein by adding a scoop of your favorite protein powder or collagen powder
Lunch
Air Fryer Chicken Parm
Per serving: 32g Protein | 28g Carbs | 18g Fat | 385 Calories
Per Serving: 40g Protein | 14g Carbs | 5g Fat | 240 Calories
Low Carb Hamburger Helper
Per serving: 40g Protein | 11g Carbs | 20g Fat | 390 Calories
Per Serving (does not include sides): 28g Protein | 23g Carbs | 3g Fat | 219 Calories
Garlic Butter Chicken Thighs and Zoodles
Per serving: 22g Protein | 14g carbs | 35g Fat | 442 Calories
Per Serving: 28g Protein | 16g Carbs | 11g Fat | 288 Calories
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
Per Serving: 24g Protein | 13g Carbs | 13g Fat | 265 Calories
High Protein Instant Pot Chicken Pasta
Per Serving: 25g Protein | 29g Carbs | 5g Fat | 303 Calories
Salmon Cobb Salad
Per Serving: 25g Protein | 12g Carbs | 30g Fat | 430 Calories
Cauliflower Rice Salmon Poke Bowl
Per Serving: 24g Protein | 16g Carb | 20g Fat | 334 Calories
Dinner
Sheet Pan Bruschetta Chicken
Per Serving: 48g Protein | 20g Carbs | 27g Fat | 490 Calories
Per Serving: 38g Protein | 49g Carbs | 13g Fat| 463 Calories
Sheet Pan Shrimp Fajitas
Per Serving: 32g Protein | 23g Carbs | 10fg Fat | 246 Calories
Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast
Per Serving: 50g Protein | 2g Carbs | 8g Fat | 300 Calories
Sheet Pan Greek Chicken and Vegetables
Per Serving: 34g Protein | 31g Carbs | 21g Fat | 454 Calories
Per Serving: 16g Protein | 24g Carbs | 7g Fat | 230 Calories
Korean Beef Bowls
Per Serving: 32g Protein | 33g Carbs | 14g Fat | 390 Calories
Sheet Pan Thyme Pork Chops and Marinated Salad
Per Serving: 23g Protein | 6g Carbs | 28g Fat | 372 Calories
Per Serving: 25g Protein | 14g Carbs, 20g Fat | 321 Calories
Zucchini Beef Enchiladas
Per Serving: 28g Protein | 15g Carbs | 30g Fat | 444 Calories
Snacks
DIY Snack Boxes
Per Snack Box: 9g Protein | 11g Carbs | 25g Fat | 284 Calories
Antipasto Skewer Snack Boxes
Per Snack Box: 19g Protein | 3g Carbs | 22g fat | 295 Calories
Turkey Bacon Ranch Pinwheel Snack Boxes
Per Snack Box: 16g Protein | 4g Carbs | 18g Fat | 284 Calories
Bacon Jalapeno Poppers
Per Serving: 14g Protein | 4g Carbs | 24g Fat | 321 Calories
Funfetti Puppy Chow
Per Serving: 8g Protein | 22g Carbs | 8g Fat | 182 Calories