35+ Tasty Vegan Mexican Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These easy and delectable vegan Mexican recipes are full of hearty ingredients and intense flavors! Find our favorite savory and sweet picks on this list.

From tacos to tamales, casseroles, taquitos, dips and soups: many vegan Mexican recipes really hit the spot and are perfect for weeknight meals or to feed a crowd.

free 7-day vegan meal plan Your next week of eating is planned out with these quick and delicious vegan bowls, meal prepping steps & full grocery list.

Whether you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo or want your everyday dinners to have some Mexican flair, this collection of spicy, tasty and meaty recipes offers something for everyone.

Some are veggie-forward, while others are piled high with cheesy flavors and comforting vegan meats!

Enjoy the following goodness and check out our vegan soul food collection next.

More Vegan Recipes

Looking for more easy and tasty vegan recipes? Check out the following collections next.

30+ Cheap Vegan Meals

40+ Vegan Wraps

35+ Meaty Vegan Recipes

20+ Lazy Vegan Meals

55+ Vegan Meal Prep Recipes

Did you try any of these vegan Mexican recipes and like them? Let us know in the comments below, rate our taco salad and be sure to Pin this article here.