35+ Tasty Vegan Mexican Recipes (2024)

These easy and delectable vegan Mexican recipes are full of hearty ingredients and intense flavors! Find our favorite savory and sweet picks on this list.
From tacos to tamales, casseroles, taquitos, dips and soups: many vegan Mexican recipes really hit the spot and are perfect for weeknight meals or to feed a crowd.
Whether you’re celebrating Cinco de Mayo or want your everyday dinners to have some Mexican flair, this collection of spicy, tasty and meaty recipes offers something for everyone.
Some are veggie-forward, while others are piled high with cheesy flavors and comforting vegan meats!
Enjoy the following goodness and check out our vegan soul food collection next.
Appetizers
1
Fresh Tomato Salsa
This pico de gallo is an easy and classic Mexican dip that’s perfect during summer to use up all those ripe tomatoes!
It requires only a few basic ingredients and a couple of minutes to make.
2
Vegan 7-Layer Mexican Dip
You’ll love this healthy vegan 7 layer taco dip with guacamole, black beans, crunchy lettuce and salsa!
It’s an easy 10-minute party food recipe bursting with color and flavor — really accessible and nutritious.
3
Tasty Vegan Guacamole
This classic vegan guacamole is creamy, crowd-pleasing and super versatile! Serve as a dip with tortilla chips, add it to bowls, tacos, nachos or burritos.
Find lots of flavor options in the recipe!
4
Spicy Mango Tomato Salsa
Do you love the combination of sweet fruit and savory spices? This mango tomato salsa is fresh, vibrant and offers a great balance of flavors.
It’s so addictive, easy to make and loved at any garden party.
5
Epic Vegan Nachos
Photo Credit:www.apinchofhealthy.com
These vegan nachos are perfect for game day and feature black beans, corn, veggies, vegan queso, diced tomatoes, green onion and avocado.
Ready in only 20 minutes, this recipe offers all the textures and flavors you’re looking for!
6
Black Bean Dip
Photo Credit:www.spiceupthecurry.com
If you’re up for a healthy 5-minute dip, try this black bean, onion, tomato and jalapeño combo!
Loaded with delicious spices like garlic, cumin, chili and lime juice, you simply need to blend it until creamy, then serve it with veggies or tortilla chips.
7
Palmito Ceviche
Photo Credit:healthmylifestyle.com
This healthy palmito ceviche features hearts of palm, which are tossed with lime juice, cilantro, salt and a few veggies.
Try this refreshing and zesty appetizer with tostadas or rice.
8
Vegan Nacho Cheese Sauce
Photo Credit:www.mapleandmango.com
Make your own vegan nacho cheese out of potatoes, carrots, bell pepper and avocado oil!
This recipe makes for a delicious and kid-friendly dip with flavorful spices like onion, garlic, paprika, and cumin.
Dinner Ideas
9
Chili Sin Carne
This hearty and easy chili sin carne will be your new favorite weeknight dinner!
Only healthy, budget-friendly ingredients are needed for this flavorful and high-protein 30-minute meal. This chili is loaded with Mexican goodness and perfect for bulk cooking!
10
Quick Bean Burritos
If you’re in a hurry, make these yummy vegan bean burritos in only 15 minutes or less!
Using leftover cooked rice, canned beans and delicious Mexican condiments like salsa or guacamole, this recipe is full of exciting textures and flavors.
11
Easy Stuffed Peppers
These stuffed green peppers are made with black beans, corn, quinoa and tomatoes. They are easy to make ahead of time and customize to your needs!
Try this nutritious and gluten-free vegan dinner idea!
12
Mexican Buddha Bowl
Ready to enjoy everything you love about Mexican food in just one bowl? Freshly cooked rice meets cooked beans and veggies, spicy salsa, creamy guacamole, lime juice and cilantro.
This easy 30-minute recipe is great for meal prep and versatile!
13
Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos
Ready for crowd-pleasing vegan tacos? Double battered cauliflower bites meet crispy chickpeas, fresh salsa and a creamy dressing in this recipe.
They take only about 30 minutes from start to finish and are really kid-friendly!
14
Mexican Rice Casserole
Photo Credit:crumbsandcaramel.com
Making a delicious and healthy vegan meal does not get any easier than this Mexican-inspired rice casserole!
Perfect for busy weeknights and filled with goodness such as beans, corn and rice, it’s a hit with the whole family.
15
Sheet Pan Veggie Tacos
Photo Credit:theliveinkitchen.com
Perfect for Meatless Monday or busy weeknights, these sheet pan veggie tacos are ready in about one hour and require only one pan to make!
Delicious produce like chipotle pepper, mushrooms and Yukon gold potatoes are spiced and roasted to perfection, then served in tacos.
16
Black Beans Stew
Photo Credit:recipesfromapantry.com
Make black beans from scratch with this “dump and start” Instant Pot recipe! They are delicious in tacos or stews, inexpensive, filling and packed with fiber.
Try it during your next meal prep and freeze any leftovers!
17
Fiesta Mango Quinoa Salad
Photo Credit:dishingouthealth.com
This fiesta mango quinoa salad is ready in 20 minutes and made with black beans, corn and a chili-lime dressing.
Perfect for entertaining or potlucks, this Mexican salad is really crowd-pleasing!
18
Baked Vegan Taquitos
Photo Credit:nosweatvegan.com
Crispy, crunchy, beefy, and cheesy: these vegan taquitos are the perfect comfort food.
With a combination of taco-seasoned tofu crumbles and rich cashew queso, they are so indulgent and a real hit with non-vegans.
19
Mexican Potatoes
Photo Credit:www.cleaneatingkitchen.com
Mexican potatoes are crispy and flavorful potatoes that are baked with a variety of seasonings.
They make for a wonderful side dish and can be served with vegan sausage, salsa, tacos or chipotle sour cream!
20
Pulled Jackfruit Tacos
Photo Credit:www.veganblueberry.com
These mouthwatering pulled BBQ jackfruit tacos are perfect for entertaining any meat-lovers!
Bursting with Mexican flavors and texture, they are accessible, budget-friendly and gone within minutes.
21
Vegan Mexican Chopped Salad
Photo Credit:happykitchen.rocks
Serve everything that’s delicious about Mexican food in one bowl by making this chopped salad!
Packed with fresh veggies, fiber, protein and color, it’s such a versatile and filling dish. You’ll love the combination of corn, black beans, tomatoes and creamy avocado dressing!
22
Mexican Noodle Soup
Photo Credit:veganhuggs.com
Sopa de Fideo is a savory Mexican noodle soup made with a flavorful tomato-based broth and toasted noodles.
It’s pretty budget-friendly and requires only a couple of simple ingredients to make!
23
Cilantro Lime Rice
Photo Credit:budgetdelicious.com
Try this Chipotle copycat cilantro lime rice as an easy Mexican side dish! It’s great for meal prep, fail-proof and requires only 5 ingredients.
Serve with fajitas, enchiladas or black bean salad!
24
Black Bean Salad
Photo Credit:beanrecipes.com
Like cowboy caviar, this black bean salad is mainly made from canned beans, green onions, canned tomatoes, green chiles and a flavorful vinaigrette.
This hearty Mexican side dish couldn’t be easier to make!
25
Chipotle Mushroom Tamales
Photo Credit:inmamamaggieskitchen.com
Slightly smoky and perfect for special occasions, these homemade mushroom tamales are packed with flavor!
This recipe does require some time, yet only simple ingredients such as onion, cumin, garlic, mushrooms and chipotle peppers.
26
Cheesy Cauliflower Taco Casserole
Photo Credit:makeitdairyfree.com
This delicious weeknight meal takes only 30 minutes to make and is loaded with flavor!
You’ll love the cheesy flavor alongside taco spices in this cauliflower casserole — what a way to eat your veggies.
27
Vegan Tortilla Soup
Photo Credit:beplantwell.com
Looking for an easy-to-make, batch cooking-friendly meal? Try this delicious vegan tortilla soup.
It offers a wonderful balance of fresh lime and delicious spices, soft cooked beans, and crispy tortilla chips with a tasty, savory flavor and hearty filling.
28
Mexican Sweet Potato Bowl
Photo Credit:mypureplants.com
Skip classic rice and make fajita-spiced riced sweet potato instead! It’s perfect with fajita veggies, guacamole, black beans and tomato corn salsa.
Curious? Just try this easy 30-minute recipe!
Sweets
29
Easy Vegan Churros
Photo Credit:brokebankvegan.com
Get ready to sink your teeth into a crispy cinnamon-sugar stick with a warm, doughy inside!
These vegan churros are everything you’re looking for in a Mexican dessert and taste best when dunked into creamy dark chocolate sauce.
30
Tres Leches Cake
Photo Credit:thymeandlove.com
This cake uses a combination of three different plant-based milks: coconut, almond and soy milk.
Drenched in delicious syrup and coconut whipped cream, this cake is perfect during summer or Cinco de Mayo!
31
Vegan Mexican Hot Chocolate
Photo Credit:www.ambitiouskitchen.com
Looking for a cozy Mexican treat? This delicious hot chocolate is perfectly sweet with a hint of spice.
The recipe uses a mixture of almond and coconut milk and will win over the whole family.
32
Vegan Arroz con Leche
Photo Credit:thealmondeater.com
This delicious Mexican rice pudding, Arroz con Leche, can easily be made dairy-free!
It’s really kid-friendly with its sweet taste and sticky texture and requires simple staples such as white rice, cinnamon, maple and dairy-free milk.
33
Mexican Wedding Cookies
Photo Credit:cooknourishbliss.com
These buttery vegan snowball or wedding cookies are melt-in-your-mouth perfection! Packed with walnuts and vanilla, they are delicious year-round and impress with a buttery taste.
Enjoy with your favorite beverage!
34
Vegan Horchata
Photo Credit:www.aline-made.com
Try this authentic vegan horchata recipe with almond milk for a refreshing and healthier version!
It takes only 10 minutes of prep time and requires basic ingredients such as basmati rice, cinnamon, maple syrup and clove.
35+ Tasty Vegan Mexican Recipes
Yield: 4
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 15 minutes
These easy and delectable vegan Mexican recipes are full of hearty ingredients and intense flavors! The following vegan taco salad is ready in only 15 minutes and bursting with different textures and nutrients.
Ingredients
Vegan Taco Salad
- 4 cups lettuce, chopped (120 g)
- 1 cup cooked black beans (170 g), drained
- ½ cup corn (85 g)
- 1 small onion, minced
- 1 avocado
- 1 small bunch cilantro, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- Vegan sour cream
- Tortilla chips, to serve
Instructions
- Prepare all components for your vegan taco salad.
- Add them to a large salad bowl and give it a good toss.
- Adjust to taste preferences by adding salt, pepper, lime juice or hot sauce!
- Enjoy it immediately or bring this salad to a party or potluck.
Notes
- Add some vegan lentil or walnut taco meat to this salad if you like!
- Other tasty add-ins include jalapeños, bell peppers and salsa.
- Find 35+ more easy vegan Mexican recipes in the article above!
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 4Serving Size: ¼ recipe
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 253Total Fat: 14gSaturated Fat: 2gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 11gCholesterol: 0mgSodium: 92mgCarbohydrates: 28gFiber: 10gSugar: 5gProtein: 9g
Nutrition information is a rough estimate calculated automatically, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Just focus on whole plant-based foods and eat until satiety!