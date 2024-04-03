35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

by Teresa Sklenicka

Looking for oil free Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes? I’ve got you covered here with delicious main dishes, tasty sides, delectable desserts and more! No need to miss out on Thanksgiving just because you’re following a plant based diet. These recipes will even make non-vegans drool!

To make it easier to find what you’re looking for, I’ve divided this list into categories: breakfast, main dish, side dish, condiments, and desserts. With so many recipe to choose from, you’re sure to find some wonderful ideas for your vegan Thanksgiving menu!

Thanksgiving Breakfast Recipes

Start out your Thanksgiving morning with on of these festive and delicious breakfast recipes!

1

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (2)

Vegan Breakfast Sausage Links

These tasty vegan breakfast sausage links are perfect to serve with your tofu scramble, pancakes, or waffles. Make up a big batch in advance and store in your refrigerator or freezer for a special addition to your breakfasts and brunches.

2

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (3)

Vegan Biscuits and Gravy (Oil Free)

Tender oil free vegan biscuits topped with an easy vegan gravy that's filled with a delicious vegan breakfast sausage. Biscuits and gravy has been a traditional holiday breakfast for my family!

3

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (4)

Healthy French Toast - Vegan and Oil Free!

This Vegan French Toast is a delicious way to start your Thanksgiving morning! Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. Top it with maple syrup, berry sauce, or a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

4

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (5)

Fluffy Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes without Oil

Enjoy the aroma of pumpkin spice filling the house as these scrumptious Vegan Pumpkin Pancakes are cooking! These eggless pumpkin pancakes have the added bonus of being refined sugar-free, oil-free, & easy to make gluten-free too.

5

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (6)

Delicous Oil Free Vegan Pumpkin Muffins

Tasty pumpkin muffins studded with chopped walnuts are vegan, oil free, and whole grain. They can also be made refined sugar free. The wonderfully spiced muffins will be loved by all!

Delicious Vegan Thanksgiving Main Dish Recipes

So many wonderful ideas for a centerpiece dish on your vegan Thanksgiving table.

6

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (7)

Vegan Lentil Loaf

This Vegan Lentil Loaf would make a beautiful and delicious centeriece for your Thanksgiving Table! It can be assembled a day or two ahead of time, saving cooking time on the big day. Leftovers make great meatloaf sandwiches.

7

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (8)

Juicy Vegan Seitan Roast Beef

Photo Credit:www.myplantifulcooking.com

This vegan roast beef is incredibly chewy, meaty and pack full of flavors! The perfect meatless festive main that will feed both vegans and omnivores alike.

8

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (9)

Vegan Meatloaf Muffins (Easy Holiday Meal)

Photo Credit:www.veggiessavetheday.com

Vegan Meatloaf Muffins are quick and easy to make with lentils and other common ingredients. Serve this meatless entree with mashed potatoes and gravy for the ultimate comforting Thanksgiving dinner.

9

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (10)

Vegan Holiday roast – WFPB, no-oil, cheap, succulent and festive!

Photo Credit:sevenroses.net

A no-oil, WFPB inexpensive 1-ingredient Vegan Holiday Roast that will please Vegans and meat-lovers alike. Just add a little magic blend of herbs and condiments... The smell of this Vegan Holiday Roast will make everybody rush to your holiday table perfect for the Starch Solution as well!

10

Homestyle Vegan Meatloaf

Photo Credit:eatplant-based.com

There’s just nothing more comforting than delicious savory vegan meatloaf served with creamy mashed potatoes and gravy. At my house, it doesn’t have to be a special occasion, but this recipe is absolutely perfect for Thanksgiving and Christmas!

Tasty Thanksgiving Side Dishes

A collection of the perfect Vegan side dish recipes to accompany those amazing Vegan mains - vegetables, casseroles, cranberry sauces, and more!

11

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (12)

Instant Pot Glazed Carrots (No Oil)

Instant Pot Glaze Carrots are a quick and easy side dish that will be loved by everyone! Made in just 20 minutes, they'll be delicious along side your holiday entree.

12

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (13)

Vegan Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese

Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese is creamy and delicious with no oil or dairy! It's a wonderful side dish for your Thanksgiving table.

13

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (14)

Holiday Wild Rice Pilaf with Cranberries and Pecans

This wild rice pilaf is studded with dried cranberries, and chopped pecans, making it a perfect fall side dish. It's made in one pot, oil free, and gluten free.

14

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (15)

Vegan Garlic Mashed Potatoes

This is the simplest way to prepare the fluffiest vegan mashed potatoes! Dairy free, and flavored with plenty of garlic.

15

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (16)

Easy Vegan Stuffing

A healthy vegan stuffing that's as tasty as any traditional stuffing! Veggies have been added for additional nutrients, and vegan sausage slices have been added for additional flavor and texture.

16

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (17)

Sauteed Kale with Garlic and Onions

Quick and easy sauteed kale is a nutrion powerhouse! With the addition of galic and onions, this is a delicious way to get your greens!

17

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (18)

Vegan Baked Mac and Cheese

Who doesn't love baked mac and cheese with a crispy topping? This is a family friendly dish that will especially please the kids at the table!

18

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (19)

Vegan Loaded Sweet Potatoes

Photo Credit:www.rescuedogkitchen.com

These fall sweet potatoes are loaded with a wild rice blend, mushrooms, onions, dried cranberries and top with pumpkin seeds and a homemade tahini sauce!

19

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (20)

Maple Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts

Photo Credit:nosweatvegan.com

These Maple Balsamic Roasted Brussels Sprouts are crispy, beautifully caramelized, and full of rich flavors. A perfect, oil-free Thanksgiving dude dish.

20

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (21)

Savory Vegan Mashed Sweet Potatoes

Photo Credit:myquietkitchen.com

Move over marshmallows, these Savory Mashed Sweet Potatoes are a welcome twist for the Thanksgiving menu. Made with rosemary, sage, and tangy non-dairy yogurt.

21

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (22)

Vegetable Divan – warming and soothing comfort food for the holidays | Everyday Plant Based Meal Prep

Photo Credit:sevenroses.net

This version of the traditional comfort-food dish is a delicious, hearty meal. It uses the same fresh vegetables as the original but leaves out the heavy dairy and oils. Round this meal out by serving it over a bowl of quinoa or brown rice.

22

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (23)

Crunchy Apple Coleslaw Recipe

Photo Credit:theforkedspoon.com

This Apple Coleslaw Recipe is made with sweet apples, shredded cabbage, green onions, and a light dijon vinaigrette. Healthy, crunchy, and super easy to make, enjoy this apple slaw with all your favorite lunch and dinner recipes

23

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (24)

Candied Butternut Squash {Just 6 Ingredients}

Photo Credit:www.lavenderandmacarons.com

So easy and simple, this roasted Candied Butternut Squash is perfect for the holidays. Made with just 6 ingredients, this fall and winter vegan squash recipe is sure to become a family's favorite.

24

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (25)

The Best Vegan Stove Top Stuffing

Photo Credit:healthmylifestyle.com

This 9-ingredient stove top stuffing is incredibly easy to make. Skip the boxed stuffings and go for this! It's vegan, oil free, absolutely delicious!

25

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (26)

Crispy Potato Bites with No Oil

These crispy potato bites are irresistible! They deliciously seasoned, crispy on the
outside, and fluffy on the inside. They’re also oil free and have a gluten free
option.

26

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (27)

Air Fryer Sweet Potato Cubes [Two Ways]

Photo Credit:thishealthykitchen.com

Crisp on the outside and soft and tender in the middle. Make this air fryer sweet potato dish in TWO delicious flavours! Whether you like them spicy or sweet, this is for you!

27

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (28)

Oil Free Vegan Corn Muffins

These vegan corn muffins are whole grain and oil free. Some whole corn kernels are added to enhance that delicious corn flavor!

Thanksgiving Condiments

What's a Thanksgiving without a declious gravy to top those mashed potatoes and your vegan main dish? And don't forget about cranberry sauce!

28

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (29)

Easy Vegan Golden Gravy

This easy and delicious golden gravy is cooked in minutes on the stove top. The perfect gravy to top your mashed potatoes, stuffing, and veggie loaf!

29

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (30)

Vegan Cranberry Sauce with Orange

Homemade Cranberry Sauce is so quick and easy to make! This one is sweetened with orange juice and maple syrup, making it healthier than the canned sauce. It's a beautiful addition to your holiday table!

30

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (31)

Vegan Mushroom Gravy Recipe

Photo Credit:runningonrealfood.com

This vegan mushroom gravy is easy to make on the stovetop in minutes. Enjoy it as part of your Thanksgiving, Christmas or other holiday meal. It’s amazing served over healthy mashed potatoes! This recipe is oil-free, gluten-free and sugar-free.

31

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (32)

Simple Cranberry Orange Sauce

Photo Credit:thecarrotunderground.com

This easy vegan cranberry sauce recipe will be a welcomed addition to your Thanksgiving or holiday table. A delicious combo of whole cranberries and fresh orange sweetened with maple syrup and a hint of spice. How nice!

32

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (33)

Cranberry Apple Relish (Refined Sugar-Free)

Photo Credit:www.veggiessavetheday.com

Cranberry Apple Relish is a family favorite that's simple to make with only 4 ingredients and a food processor. This refined sugar-free sauce has been a staple on my holiday table ever since my mom started making her version of it when I was young. The crunchy fruit and nut condiment is like a taste of fall.

Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Finish off your meal with one of these delectable desserts! Will it be pie, cookies, a fruit crisp? Oh, how to decide!

33

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (34)

Easy and Delicious Fat Free Vegan Apple Crisp

This fat free apple crisp has the perfect paring of tart apples and crispy sweet topping. It's a favorite fall dessert, and is absolutely heavenly hot of the oven with a scoop of vegan vanilla ice cream!

34

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (35)

Vegan Oatmeal Pumpkin Banana Bread

Photo Credit:www.myplantifulcooking.com

Moist yet fluffy, this pumpkin banana bread makes the perfect sweet treat after a feast! It is healthy, oil-free and vegan.

35

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (36)

Pumpkin Spice Hummus

Photo Credit:www.asweetalternative.com

This pumpkin spice hummus is easy to make, festive, and tasty. Serve it with apple slice or cookies for dipping.

36

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (37)

Vegan Mini Pumpkin Pies Recipe- Debra Klein | Easy Plant Based Recipes

Photo Credit:debraklein.com

Mini Pumpkin Pies are delicious, easy to make and made with wholesome ingredients. They're naturally vegan, gluten-free and made without oil too.

37

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (38)

Healthy Pie Crust

Photo Credit:avirtualvegan.com

Make your own pie crust with no oil, shortening or vegan butter. It’s perfect for making your holiday pies and tarts.

38

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (39)

Vegan No-Bake Cheesecake (no nuts, Coconuts, cream cheese, or oil)

Photo Credit:www.cookingoncaffeine.com

A vegan cheesecake that actually tastes like cheesecake without any nuts, oil, or coconut! It doesn’t even have any cream cheese, and is easier to make than any you’ve tried before.

39

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (40)

Vegan Pumpkin Cookies

Photo Credit:nosweatvegan.com

This Vegan Pumpkin Cookie Recipe is light and oil-free but full of amazing pumpkin spice flavors. You just need 1 bowl and 30 minutes to whip up this healthy Thanksgiving dessert.

40

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (41)

Vegan Pear Crisp [Gluten-Free, Oil-Free]

Photo Credit:watchlearneat.com

Luscious, sweet pears are baked to perfection and topped with a crunchy oat-nut mixture in this veganized Pear Crisp recipe. Not only is this pear dessert vegan, it's gluten-free and oil-free too.

41

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (42)

Pumpkin Pie Custards with Brulee Topping (vegan, gluten-free, soy-free, oil-free)

Photo Credit:dreenaburton.com

Pumpkin Custards with Brulee Topping: The best part of pumpkin pie, with a crackle brulee topping.

42

35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (43)

Healthier Vegan Pecan Pie [No Corn Syrup]

Photo Credit:thishealthykitchen.com

A healthier vegan pecan pie that’s incredibly delicious with no oil, no corn syrup and no refined sugar. It’s rich, sweet, caramel-ly, loaded with pecans and the perfect holiday dessert. Plus, it’s so simple to make! No need to blind bake the crust or precook the filling.

