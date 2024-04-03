35+ Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

Looking for oil free Vegan Thanksgiving Recipes? I’ve got you covered here with delicious main dishes, tasty sides, delectable desserts and more! No need to miss out on Thanksgiving just because you’re following a plant based diet. These recipes will even make non-vegans drool!

To make it easier to find what you’re looking for, I’ve divided this list into categories: breakfast, main dish, side dish, condiments, and desserts. With so many recipe to choose from, you’re sure to find some wonderful ideas for your vegan Thanksgiving menu!

