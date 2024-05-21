36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (2024)

By: Author Joy Shull

Posted on Last updated:

A collection of 36 Thanksgiving recipes that are vegetarian friendly. Use this post as a guide for your holiday planning!

Make planning your vegetarian Thanksgiving easy with these recipes!

Whether it’s your first year cooking a vegetarian Thanksgiving dinner, or you are just looking for some delicious recipes for your vegetarian guests, we’ve got you covered!

In this post you will find all of our favorite vegetarian thanksgiving recipes, tips for cooking and prepping ahead, and so much more.

From vegetarian thanksgiving side dishes to drool worthy desserts, you will find recipes that will please everyone!

I made most of this menu last year for Thanksgiving and everyone I served loved the recipes (and most of those people were not vegetarians!)

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (2)

Vegetarian Thanksgiving Main Dish

When you are a vegetarian at Thanksgiving, the first question most people ask is well what do you eat besides turkey? Although I firmly believe that the most delicious part of Thanksgiving is all of the amazing side dishes, we still do a “meat” every year.

After trying multiple brands of vegetarian “turkey” roasts, we found the golden one. It’s worth saying that the others were so bad that we could not eat them.

So be warned before you spend $10 – $15 on a roast! The quorn brand Turk’y roast is vegetarian and gluten free and tastes almost exactly like turkey! This post is not sponsored by them, I just genuinely want to share the best one that our family has found and buys every year.

I even had a meat eater ask what on earth was in it because it tasted like meat.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (3)

It’s delicious, easy to make, and tastes amazing with gravy. What we usually do is defrost the roast in the fridge overnight, then bake it on Thanksgiving.

Once it is done baking, we dice it into chunks, and place in a crockpot to keep warm with enough gravy to keep it from getting dry.

You could also go another route and make your own non meat loaf, or other vegetarian main dish recipe. Last year I hosted Thanksgiving and my guests brought some meat for themselves to eat along with all of the other dishes.

This was a great compromise and everyone raved about the vegetarian and vegan dishes!

Thanksgiving Side Dishes

Planning a vegetarian Thanksgiving menu is so much fun! Here are our favorite holiday side dishes.

1. Vegan Stuffing

This easy vegan stuffing recipe is the perfect addition to your holiday table. A family favorite that is sure to impress anyone who tries it!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (4)

2. Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows

This is a classic favorite dish to make for the holidays and it’s simply divine. If you want this to be truly vegetarian, buy vegan marshmallows that do not use gelatin.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (5)

3. The Best Vegetarian Gravy

Vegetarian or not, your guests will be begging for seconds of this gravy! It is the most delicious gravy I have ever tasted. It’s also easy to modify this recipe to make it vegan and or gluten free if needed.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (6)
4. Cheesy Potatoes with Corn Flakes

Thesecheesy potatoes with corn flakesare always a hit side dish! Also known as funeral potatoes, this classic family favorite makes addition to your Thanksgiving spread.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (7)

5. Green Bean Casserole

Another must have for Thanksgiving! You’ll love this version that features fresh mushrooms and cheddar cheese for extra flavor!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (8)

6. Mashed Potatoes with Sour Cream

The best delicious mashed potatoes with sour cream recipe. Use the perfect blend of sour cream, milk, and butter to make these buttery perfect mashed potatoes.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (9)

7. Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Parmesan

Crispy brussels sprouts are baked to perfection with delicious parmesan cheese edges.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (10)

8. Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans (Gluten Free)

This sweet potato casserole is everything delicious: buttery sweet potatoes topped with a salty sweet pecan crumble. It’s also gluten free for your gluten free guests!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (11)

9. Creamed Corn

Homemade creamed corn with cream cheese is so simple to make, but the flavors are so decadent. Creamed corn for Thanksgiving is always a hit!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (12)

10. Cranberry Sauce

Once you make your own cranberry sauce, you’ll never go back. This is so easy to make and absolutely delicious!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (13)

11. Honey Butter Skillet Corn

This creamy honey butter corn is easy and requires just a few ingredients!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (14)

12. Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Thisbaked macaroni and cheeseis the ultimate cheesy recipe complete with a crunchy panko topping

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (15)

13. Roasted Garlic Butter Carrots

Carrots roasted in garlic butter are a great super simple side dish.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (16)

14. Instant Pot Macaroni and Cheese

If you’re making mac and cheese and low on oven space, I highly recommend this Instant Pot Mac and Cheese recipe!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (17)

15. Broccoli Casserole

This easy classic Ritz Cracker Broccoli Casserole is another guaranteed crowd favorite side dish.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (18)

16. Brussel Sprouts Gratin

Brussels Sprouts Gratin is a cheesy baked vegetable side dish that everyone will love!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (19)

17.

Looking for a lightened up version of mac and cheese? Try this protein packed version!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (20)

18. Honey Brown Sugar Glazed Carrots

These glazed carrots are a classic side dish for Thanksgiving and so easy to make.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (21)

19. Skillet Corn for Thanksgiving

This buttery skillet corn is the absolute favorite in our home. We always make this one for Thanksgiving!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (22)

20. Vegan Mashed Potatoes

For vegan mashed potatoes, this recipe is easy to make and uses no dairy!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (23)

21. Creamy Garlic Mushrooms

Mushrooms cooked in a creamy garlic sauce are an indulgent and delicious side dish.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (24)

Thanksgiving Appetizers

For when you need something to snack on while you are cooking your big Thanksgiving dinner!

22. Pumpkin Cheese Ball

This pumpkin shaped cheese ball is not only adorable, but it’s really a cinch to make. You needjust a few classic cheese ball ingredientsand some rubber bands to make this fun appetizer!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (25)

23. Classic Cheese Ball

This classic cheese ball recipe features cream cheese, green onions, and cheddar cheese. This is my favorite appetizer for holiday parties and gatherings!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (26)

Thanksgiving Dessert Recipes

Just when you think you are too full to move…then comes dessert! It’s just not Thanksgiving without a delicious dessert (or 5!) Here are some tried and true favorites.

24. Pecan Pie Bars

These pecan pie bars with shortbread crust are made with real maple syrup and are absolutely irresistible!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (27)

25. Pumpkin Cream Pie

This no bake version of the classic favorite pumpkin pie is so delicious!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (28)

26. No Bake Peanut Butter Pie

This no bake peanut butter pie is another one of our favorite easy pie recipes that you can make ahead.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (29)

27. Oreo Pie

Another make ahead favorite, you can’t go wrong with this delicious Oreo pie!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (30)

28. Pecan Pie

This pecan pie made with real maple syrup is a must make!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (31)

29. Pecan Cream Pie

Speaking of pecans…please tell me you’ve heard of pecan cream pie? Another no bake pie that we have fallen in love with!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (32)

30. Pecan Pie Brownies

Pecan pie and brownies in one dessert? Yes please!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (33)

31. Vegan Apple Crisp

You can’t go wrong with a warm apple crisp served with vanilla ice cream!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (34)

32. Gluten Free Pumpkin Pie

Just as good as the classic favorite, this gluten free version of pumpkin pie will be a hit with the whole family!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (35)

33. Cranberry Blueberry Crisp

This cranberry blueberry crisp is a seasonal dessert that is so colorful and flavorful!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (36)

34. Cranberry Apple Crisp

Cranberry Apple Crisp is another seasonal favorite that would be great for Thanksgiving.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (37)

35. Gluten Free Apple Crisp

For your gluten free guests, this Gluten Free Apple Crisp is made with a buttery crunchy oat topping that is simply delectable.

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (38)

36. Dark Chocolate Pecan Cookie Bars

Maybe you don’t think of cookie bars for Thanksgiving, but these Dark Chocolate Pecan Cookie Bars are the perfect different dessert!

36 Best Vegetarian Thanksgiving Recipes (39)

Good luck planning your Vegetarian Thanksgiving Menu! If you try one of these recipes please be sure to leave a comment on the post. Happy Thanksgiving!

