36 Easy Chinese New Year Recipes (2024)

This roundup of 36 Easy Chinese New Year Recipes features a variety of popular Chinese dishes for celebrating this festive Asian holiday. From heartwarming soups to tasty appetizers to traditional main dishes and desserts, there's something here for everyone to enjoy!

When is the 2024 Chinese new year?

It's the Year of the Dragon! TheLunar New Yearofficially begins on February 10th at sundown, and ends on February 24th. People all over the world celebrate the new year in accordance with the traditionallunar calendar. It's the biggest holiday in China, with celebrations lasting for weeks!

Some of the traditions and festivities include gifting money in red paper envelopes, and lighting firecrackers. But by far, the best tradition is always the food. It's a time to feast! So, join along and celebrate with this roundup of delicious, Chinese recipes that you can make at home in your own kitchen!

Chinese Soups

Chinese egg drop soup

This velvety, Chinese Egg Drop Soup is so beyond easy to make! If you're craving a bowl of cozy soup during these chilly months, this velvety, restaurant-style soupis just what you need. It's easy, satisfying, nourishing, and healthy!

Read more aboutthe origins of Chinese egg drop soup!

Easy wonton soup

This easy and healthyWonton Souprecipe uses store-bought, frozen potstickers (wontons) for a quick and delicious Asian soup that you'll savor all winter long. This classic Chinese soup is full of healthy vegetables and homemade broth that's ready in just 15 minutes!

Watch the video, and learn how easy it is to make this restaurant-style Wonton Soup!

Classic hot and sour soup

ThisClassic Hot and SourSouprecipe is quick and easy to make, and full of delicious flavors. No need for Chinese takeout when you can make this at home in your own kitchen!

Chinese Appetizers

Air fryer avocado egg rolls

Crispy on the outside, tender and delicious on the inside, these healthy,Air Fryer Avocado Egg Rollshave all the flavor, but none of the guilt. These vegan, Chinese homemade egg rolls are so perfect for entertaining!

Easy pork potstickers

These easyPork Potstickersare filled with ground pork, fresh ginger and garlic. This "better-than-takeout" Chinese appetizer includes a soy dipping sauce recipe for even more flavor in every bite!

Chinese eggplant dip

Wait until you see how easy it is to make thisChinese Eggplant Dip! Roast up the Chinese eggplant, purple onions, garlic cloves, and red bell peppers. Throw it into a food processor along with somesesame oil,soy sauce,rice vinegar,sambal oelek, and fresh cilantro. That's it! No, really that's it!

What is the year of the dragon?

If you were born in 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, or 2024, you are known as a Dragon. The Dragon is powerful, endlessly energetic, full of vitality, and a visionary leader. Dragons are strong and independent, but yearn for support and love.

Chinese steamed pork buns

These pillowyChinese Steamed Pork Bunsare restaurant quality, but homemade in your own kitchen! Learn how to make this popular street food recipe for the Chinese New Year!

Crispy, golden, and finger-licking good, these are going to be the best Salt and Pepper Chicken Wings you’ve ever made! With only five pantry ingredients, these flavorful, but budget-friendly, wings are going to become a favorite appetizer or game-day snack! And, they're baked, not fried!

Crab Rangoon is a Chinese take-out favorite, and now you can make your own at home in your air fryer!Wonton wrappers are filled with real crab meat, cream cheese, scallions, garlic, and soy sauce and air-fried until crispy. It's so much healthier than deep frying!

Crispy salt and pepper tofu

This vegetarianCrispy Salt and Pepper Tofuappetizer is crispy on the outside and silky on the inside. So perfect for entertaining! When you make this Chinese dish for the first time, BE WARNED! -- you will become obsessed! I promise you, this tofu nibbler will be on the top of your list of faves.

Watch the video to learn how to make this popular, Crispy Salt and Pepper Tofu!

Chinese Main Dishes

Slow cooker mongolian beef

This Chinese-style,Slow Cooker Mongolian Beefrecipe features tender flank steak marinated in a slightly sweet and savory sauce with garlic, ginger, brown sugar, and soy sauce. This easy slow cooker recipe is perfect for those busy weeknights!

Chinese salt and pepper shrimp

Chinese Salt and Pepper Shrimpare crispy, spicy, and aromatic. Pan-fried shrimp are tossed in a sauté of spicy chili peppers, garlic, and herbs in this easy, restaurant-style shrimp recipe that comes together in just 30 minutes!

Chinese curry chicken

Chinese Curry Chicken is a traditional Chinese New Year dish that will dance in your mouth! Made with tender chicken thighs, aromatic red curry paste, turmeric powder, tangy lemongrass, and a bit of heat from dried chili peppers, it's a one-pot meal that's a cinch to prepare!

Watch the video to learn how easy it is to make this traditional Chinese Curry Chicken dish!

Slow cooker honey garlic chicken

This easy,Slow Cooker Honey Garlic Chickenrecipe features tender, succulent chicken infused with the mouthwatering flavors of sweet honey and aromatic garlic, all simmered to perfection in your handy slow cooker!

Chinese five spice pork tenderloin

ThisChinese Five Spice Pork Tenderloinis an easy and incredibly flavorful dinner recipe. The Chinese five spice combined with the garlic and pork, and the sauce... OMG! Enjoy it with steamed rice and your favorite side dish, then save the leftovers for sandwiches, soups, or salads.

Watch the video to learn how to make this flavorful Chinese Five Spice Pork Tenderloin dish!

Instant pot pork lo mein

This quick and easyInstant Pot Pork Lo Meincomes together in just 20 minutes in your Instant Pot. Featuring tender pieces of pork, crispy veggies, and a knock-out sauce, it's the perfect family meal for those busy weeknights!

Crispy shredded chicken is coated in a sweet and spicy chili sauce in this easy Crispy Chicken Chili recipe. Not only is this Chinese dish a real crowd pleaser, but it’s delicious and very simple to put together. It’s the perfect meal to make when you’re in the mood for Chinese fake-out take-out!

This is a super tasty Chicken Chow Mein recipe with succulent pieces of marinated chicken and lots of fresh veggies, tossed in a yummy umami sauce that requires just 20 minutes of cooking and prep time!

Stir-Fry Beef and Broccoli

This classicStir-Fry Beef and Broccoliis so easy to prep and cook! And, for all of you steak and broccoli lovers, the flavor is outstanding! No need to order Chinese take-out when you can make this at home in just 30 minutes!

Easy cauliflower fried rice with crab

A drizzle of sriracha sauce completes this healthy Cauliflower Fried Rice with Crab. And that fried egg on top! So good! This super flavorful recipe will have you convinced that it's the really white rice. It's that good!

Skinnyish General Tso's Shrimp and Tofu

MySkinnyish General Tso's Shrimp and Tofuis a lighter version of General Tso's classic Chinese recipe! Still full of amazing flavor, this lower-fat version is not battered and deep fried, but stir-fried with my special sweet and spicy sauce.

This copycat recipe ofPanda Express Eggplant Tofucombinescrispy tofu,fried eggplants, andred pepperswith asticky sweet and spicy sauce. It's packed with layers of flavor, and it's vegan and gluten free!

Asian-inspired, flavorful garlic butter noodles are tossed in a fish sauce/oyster sauce mixture, along with juicy, seared shrimp and green onions in this Chinese Garlic Noodles and Shrimp dish. It's a delicious, easy weeknight dinner!

Chinese Salads and Side Dishes

Chinese chicken salad

This vibrant,Easy Chinese Chicken Saladrecipe features shredded chicken, crunchy vegetables and Chow Mein noodles, tossed in a tangy Asian dressing. If you love a quick and easy chicken salad, then this recipe is for you!

Smashed cucumber salad

This popular ChineseSmashed Cucumber Saladis so healthy and refreshing. Tossed in a zingy dressing, this beautiful salad comes together in just 10 minutes. And, there are only a handful of ingredients in this salad, making it beyond easy to prepare!

Chinese Scallion Pancakes often make an appearance on dim sum menus, and are served as street food in China.These scallion pancakes are savory, chewy, crispy from the outside, and flaky from the inside. Perfect as an appetizer or side dish!

Chinese garlic green beans

This stir-fryChinese Garlic Green Beansrecipe is a super easy side dish! The green beans are blistered until tender, and tossed with tons of garlic and a spicy Asian sauce that is out of this world!

This traditional steamed Chinese turnip cake is made with daikon radish,Chinese sausage, shiitake mushrooms, dried shrimp, and dried scallops. It's a delicious side dish that's traditionally served during the Chinese New Year because it's associated with good luck!

Baby bok choy with ginger and garlic

This beautiful side dish,Baby Bok Choy with Ginger and Garlic, is loaded with nutrients and antioxidants. It's a superfood that's quick and easy, and so delicious! Baby bok choy is a colorful accompaniment to most Asian entrees.

Healthy vegetarian sweet and sour tofu

This Chinese-inspired,Vegetarian Sweet and Sour Tofuwill rock your world! It's my take on the classic Chinese sweet and sour recipe, but with a healthier twist. It's the perfect balance of heat, sweet, and acid!

Chinese Desserts

Easy Chinese egg tarts

These gorgeousChinese Egg Tartshave a sweet egg custard middle encased in puff pastry dough. They're like little sunshine custards! You'll find these sweet treats at most Chinese restaurants, especially during the Chinese New Year.

Chinese almond cookies

It's traditional to make these Chinese Almond Cookies during theChinese New Year to give as gifts to family and friends. But these delicious gems are great to enjoy all year round! These almond cookies are crunchy and flavorful, with buttery goodness in every bite!

Coconut Mango Sago Tapioca Pudding uses tapioca pearls, mango, and coconut milk to make a dessert that's both beautiful and delicious! Layers of creamy, silky coconut tapioca pudding and mango topped with grated coconut create the perfect Chinese-inspired treat.

What could be more festive for celebrating the Chinese New Year than Homemade Fortune Cookies? This easy and fun recipe walks you through the steps, but you'll have to create your own fortunes to stuff inside!

TanghuluChinese Candied Fruit is an irresistible Chinese street food consisting of skewered fruit coated in hardened sugar syrup. This creates a sweet, crunchy shell around the fruit that makes for the perfect bite every time! It's also a favorite among Chinese children and adults alike!

Make the best melt-in-your mouth, golden Homemade Pineapple Tarts with this easy recipe. These tarts (a.k.a. buns) are a Chinese bakery classic enjoyed all year round, but are most popular during the Chinese New Year.

Frequent FAQ's

What does the red envelope mean for Chinese New Year? Chinese New Year red envelopes are a traditional gift for children or older people during Chinese New Year. In China, those who receive a red envelope are wished another safe and peaceful year. What foods are eaten on Chinese New Year? Traditional New Year foods include longevity noodles, a whole steamed fish for abundance, sticky rice balls for togetherness, dumplings, pork, and more.

May these delicious, 36 Easy Chinese New Year Recipes usher in good luck and happiness for you and your family! “Guo Nian Hao”新年快乐,as they say in China!

