36 Wonderful Things to Do in Brittany, France - ConnollyCove (2024)

Updated On:April 15, 2024 by Marwa Alaa

Brittany, France (or Bretagne in French), is famous for its megalithic monuments and mysterious art vestiges. As a historical and cultural area in France, Brittany has a fascinating mix of majestic landscapes, pink, craggy granite coasts, medieval towns, imposing châteaus, islands, and spectacular inland woods. With so much to see, there are a variety of things to do in Brittany, France.

With Loire-Atlantique no longer a department, Brittany has four departments now: Côtes-d’Armor in the north, Ille-et-Vilaine in the northeast, Morbihan in the south, and Finistère in the west. Each department has its own activities, features and landscapes.

This article will provide you with a list of the best things to do in Brittany, France.

Table of Contents Why is the City Called Brittany?

What is the Language of Brittany Called?

What is the Climate Like? When is the Best Time to Visit? What to Pack for a Holiday in Brittany

Where is The Brittany Region Located in France? What is the Capital of Brittany?

How Do You Get to Brittany, France?

Top Things to Do in Brittany, France Ille-et-Vilaine Morbihan Finistère Côtes-d’Armor

What Food Is Brittany Known For? Cotriade Kig Ha Farz Galettes Brittany-Style Ratatouille Kouign-Amann Salted Butter Caramel

There are Endless Things to Do in Brittany, France!

Why is the City Called Brittany?

Many people ask: “How did Brittany, France, get its name?”

Here is the answer: Brittany derived its name from the ancient Britons. The Anglo-Saxons invaded the Ancient, or Celtic, Britons in their homeland in the 5th and 6th centuries. They pushed them out of a large part of Great Britain, and Celtic Britons crossed the English Channel to seek refuge. Consequently, Brittany, France, was named after the Britons who took refuge there.

What is the Language of Brittany Called?

Brittany is considered one of the six Celtic nations. There are six Celtic languages: Cornish, Welsh, Irish, Scottish Gaelic, Manx, and Breton (Brezhoneg). The language spoken in Brittany used to be Breton predominantly. However, standard French is the native language of most Britons now.

What is the Climate Like?

Brittany has an oceanic climate on the coasts and a suboceanic continental climate on the inland areas. Winters are rainy and cool, while summers are mild. Rain falls all year round in Brittany. The wettest month there is February. However, January has the most days of rain.

The coldest month in Brittany is January, with a temperature fluctuating between 4°C (39°F) and 10°C (50°F). In summer, the average temperature fluctuates between 11°C (52°F) and 24°C (74°F). The temperature peaks in August and tapers off during September.

When is the Best Time to Visit?

Brittany is the coldest region in France. The best months to visit Brittany are between July and August. However, travelling to Brittany in late May, June, and September is still incredible. The weather is mild, and there will be fewer crowds in the offseason.

What to Pack for a Holiday in Brittany

Are you travelling to Brittany in the summer or spring? If so, you should pack light clothing. Items like T-shirts, shorts, skirts, and dresses are fantastic. You may want to bring jeans for cooler evenings. Additionally, swimwear, sandals, light footwear, sunglasses, and sunscreen lotion are must-haves during warm months.

If you visit Brittany in winter, autumn, or early spring, pack heavier clothes that will keep you warm. Articles like long-sleeved shirts, jeans, warm trousers, sweaters, and boots are perfect. Also, bring hats, scarves, gloves or mittens, and lip balm to protect against the cold.

Travel Tip: It is safe to expect rain at any time of the year in Brittany. So, don’t forget to take an umbrella and a raincoat with you!

Where is The Brittany Region Located in France?

The Brittany Region is the largest peninsula in France. It is located in the northwest of France along the Atlantic Ocean. Brittany borders the English Channel to the north, Normandy to the northeast, Pays de la Loire to the east, and the Bay of Biscay to the south.

What is the Capital of Brittany?

Rennes is the capital city of the modern region of Brittany. It is located in the central-eastern of the Brittany region at the centre of the Ille-et-Vilaine department.Rennes exudes an undeniable charm, boasting a seamless blend of medieval heritage and modern dynamism.

Its history dates back over two thousand years, making it one of the oldest cities in France. The origins of Rennes can be traced to the Gallic tribe known as the Redones, who established a settlement around 200 BC. Over the centuries, the city witnessed Roman occupation, a period of decline during the Middle Ages, and eventually a resurgence of prosperity during the Renaissance era.

Rennes played a pivotal role during the Breton War of Succession in the 14th century. It was the site of the famous Treaty of Rennes in 1356, which ended the conflict and united Brittany with the Kingdom of France. This historical event solidified Rennes’ position as a key political and administrative centre in the region.

Today, Rennes is a bustling metropolis known for its innovation, culture, and quality of life. It is often called the “Silicon Valley” of France due to its thriving tech industry and renowned universities. The city’s historic centre is a captivating blend of old-world charm and modern amenities, featuring cobblestone streets, timber-framed houses, and an array of museums, art galleries, and theatres.

Rennes is also celebrated for its annual Trans Musicales music festival, which has introduced numerous international artists to the world stage and solidified the city’s reputation as a hub for creative expression. Its dedication to preserving its rich heritage is also evident in the meticulously restored medieval quarter, a living museum showcasing the city’s architectural treasures.

How Do You Get to Brittany, France?

Brittany is accessible via car, train, bus, plane, and ferry. Travelling by car from Paris to Brittany takes around five hours and 40 minutes. Another way to travel to Brittany is hitchhiking, which, unlike in other countries, is well accepted in France.

If you are in the UK, you can take the Eurostar from England to Paris and the TGV high-speed train to Rennes, Brest, or Quimper. It takes around four hours to arrive in Paris to Brest or Quimper and around two hours to Rennes. Booking your tickets in advance is recommended to reduce the costs significantly.

There is a wide range of ferry routes to Brittany. If you want to be extravagant, get on a luxury cruise ferry and have fun before you reach your destination. Additionally, tourists can fly into the main international airports, such as Rennes and Brest airports; you can also fly to Brittany from several areas with low-cost tickets.

Top Things to Do in Brittany, France

Brittany has several splendid tourist attractions, such as magical beaches, fascinating landscapes, beautiful islands, and historic areas. There are many great things to do in Brittany, France, during any holiday. Many activities are outdoors-oriented, like canoeing, paddle boarding, swimming, hiking, strolling, and much more.

In Brittany, there are a lot of fantastic places to visit with kids. There are also many stunning destinations that you can visit for free! In this article, we will explore some of the best things to do in Brittany for solo travellers, couples, friend groups, and families.

Ille-et-Vilaine

Ille-et-Vilaine, a picturesque department in the heart of Brittany, France, is a region brimming with natural beauty, rich history, and a unique cultural identity. Located in the northwestern part of France, Ille-et-Vilaine is named after its two primary rivers, the Ille and the Vilaine, which meander through its lush landscapes.

This captivating department is renowned for its distinctive blend of Celtic traditions, medieval architecture, and scenic coastal vistas. These aspects make it a must-visit destination for travellers seeking authentic French culture and history.

The history of Ille-et-Vilaine is woven with threads of ancient Celtic heritage and medieval influences. Brittany has a unique cultural identity with solid ties to its Celtic roots, evident in its music, language, and folklore.

Ille-et-Vilaine boasts a history that spans centuries, including tales of knights, castles, and Breton nobility. The department’s capital city, Rennes, is a hub of historical significance, with a well-preserved medieval old town and a vibrant atmosphere that reflects its rich heritage.

One of the hallmarks of Ille-et-Vilaine is its reputation as a culinary paradise. This region is celebrated for its delectable seafood, particularly oysters and mussels harvested along its rugged coastline. Visitors can savour these delicacies at local markets or seafood restaurants with a glass of fine Breton cider.

Furthermore, the department is famous for its traditional crêpes and galettes, which offer a delightful taste of Brittany’s gastronomic heritage.

Ille-et-Vilaine offers a plethora of tourist attractions that cater to a wide range of interests. Mont-Saint-Michel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, lies just beyond its borders but is easily accessible from the department.

Within Ille-et-Vilaine itself, the medieval town of Dinan is a testament to the region’s history, with its well-preserved half-timbered houses and imposing city walls. For nature enthusiasts, the Emerald Coast beckons with its stunning cliffs, sandy beaches, and hiking trails.

Saint-Malo, a coastal gem known for its fortifications and maritime history, is another must-visit destination. The tranquil Rennes Old Town also invites tourists to stroll through its charming streets, discover its architectural treasures, and experience the vibrant local culture.

Musée des Beaux-Arts de Rennes

Musée des Beaux-Arts de Rennes (The Rennes Museum of Fine Arts) is an amazing tourist attraction in Rennes, Ille-et-Vilaine. One of the top things to do for any tourist in Brittany is to visit this museum. Even if you are not an art enthusiast, discovering the antiquities from the land of Pharaohs, ancient Britain, and ancient Greece will fascinate you.

Visitors at the museum can explore paintings created from the 14th to the 20th centuries, as well as drawings, prints, and sculptures. The museum also houses a comprehensive collection of Picasso’s works. To buy souvenirs, there is an on-site shop where posters, postcards, catalogues, and more can be purchased.

Admission to the museum costs €4 per person. However, lower rates are offered for children and the elderly; these reduced tickets cost €2. The museum is open from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is closed on Mondays and official holidays.

Parc du Thabor

If you want to relax in a serene and beautiful location, head to Parc du Thabor (the Thabor Gardens) in Rennes. This green space is free to explore for all visitors. Tourists can enjoy the park and the impressive garden with more than 2,000 varieties of roses.

Visitors also have the opportunity to take a stroll along the walking trails of the French-style garden and English-style park. This area also has a cave, a bandstand, and an aviary. Relaxing in Parc du Thabor is one of the best things to do in Brittany, France, at no cost.

Vitré

Located just east of Rennes, there is the magical, artistic, and historic town of Vitré. Vitré is one of the few towns in Europe that has remained undamaged by war and erosion throughout history. For this reason, Vitré was awarded France’s title of Ville d’Art et d’Histoire (the Town of Art and History) in 1999.

Visiting Vitré is one of the most exciting things to do in Brittany, France. Tourists can enjoy walking in the quaint lanes of Vitré among delightful historic buildings, ancient towers and walls, and half-timbered houses. The ancient Rue de la Baudrière is the most beautiful street in Vitré and is a must for any itinerary.

Eglise Notre-Dame (Church of Notre-Dame)

Vitré is known worldwide for housing a church with a Flamboyant Gothic style. This church is called the Eglise Notre Dame. Visitors can admire its awe-inspiring southern facade, Renaissance-style western facade, and octagonal bell tower.

Anyone visiting Vitré should make time to appreciate the intricate triptych interior of the church. Its beauty cannot be explained in words alone. The interior has many panels that will capture the eye and leave tourists with lasting memories.

Musée Saint-Nicolas de Vitré

Near the Eglise Notre Dame is the Musée Saint-Nicolas de Vitré. Visiting this museum of sacred art is one of the most popular things to do in Brittany. Visitors at the museum can explore a collection of religious goldsmiths and fascinating wall paintings dating back to the 15th and 16th centuries. They can also see the tomb of Robert de Grasménil, intricately made wrought iron gates, and more.

Château de Vitré

Another fantastic tourist attraction in Vitré is the Château de Vitré. It was one of the first castles built in France and is classified as a national historical monument. Considered a medieval castle that reflects the feudal past of the town, Château de Vitré houses the Museum of Medieval History.

This fortified castle also has several towers that guests can explore. Climbing to the top lets visitors get beautiful views of the surrounding city.

Château des Rochers Sévigné

About seven kilometres southeast of Vitré is the Château des Rochers Sévigné. With its Gothic architectural style, this manor house was devoted to Madame de Sévigné, known for her letters to her daughters. Her letters are famously known in the French literary canon.

Once you enter the castle, visitors will find a plaster statue of Madame de Sévigné welcoming you to discover the museum devoted to her. Several paintings throughout the manor recount her story.Additionally, guests can enjoy strolling in the formal French-style gardens created by Madame de Sévigné’s son for her.

Exploring the Château des Rochers Sévigné is one of the most fascinating things to do in Brittany, especially for history buffs. Entering the L-shaped building and its two towers, guests will find rooms full of Madame de Sévigné’s most precious items, such as her personal care items, writing instruments, and portraits of her and her loved ones.

Grand Aquarium Saint-Malo

One of the best kid-friendly things to do in Brittany, France, is to visit the Grand Aquarium Saint-Malo. Located in Saint-Malo in Ille-et-Vilaine, the aquarium houses thousands of marine animal species in nine themed areas.

In the Mediterranean room, tourists can discover the endemic sea creatures, the octopus, the ballista, the red and brown lionfish, and the Greek moray. In the Atlantic room, visitors can explore the ecosystem and main species found in the Atlantic Ocean. The congers always hide, so look out for them at the bottom of the aquarium!

Additionally, guests at the aquarium can explore the aurélie jellyfish, the green anemone, the giant crab, the pinecone fish, and the wolffish in the Abyssal room. The Abyssal room is dimly lit to allow you to see the bioluminescent fish species that produce flashes of light.

Surrounded by sharks and turtles, the Anneau des mers (the Sea Ring) is dedicated to transitioning between the cold and tropical parts of the oceans. Here, guests will find three species of sharks: the nurse shark, the zebra shark, and the bull shark. There are also loggerhead turtles and giant groupers in this section.

The Tropical room at the aquarium houses many types of fish and features tropical coral reefs. In the Mangrove room are Asian and Amazonian mangroves, trees known for their large roots, to protect endangered fish species and provide a habitat for reproduction.

Decorated with pirates, the Sunken Ship area houses the blacktip shark, the leopard ray, the Napoleon fish, the trevally, and the guitar ray. Do not forget to look for the fish in the ship’s nooks and crannies!

At the aquarium, visitors can learn about the relationships between the marine species and the importance of plankton in the laboratory. They can also find the exotic horseshoe crab and the small dogfish protecting its eggs.

Before you end your trip to the aquarium, do not forget to go to the touch pool, where you can dip your hand in the water and touch starfish, brunette rays, turbot, spider crabs, scallops, and koi fish. This area is especially exciting for kids as they experience the thrill of fish swimming between their fingers!

Plage de Bon Secours

With a beautiful view of Saint-Malo Bay and Dinard, tourists can relax on the sandy beach in Plage de Bon Secours. The beach has a seawater swimming pool with a diving board, lifeguard surveillance, and other excellent facilities. Swimming there is one of the most fun things to do in Brittany.

Visitors at the beach can swim at any time in the pool, where its water is renewed at every tide. Additionally, there are showers and restrooms on the beach, and guests can have a cup of coffee and light bites at the on-site cafe.

Cancale

Cancale is a fishing village known for its oysters on the Baie de Saint-Michel. Exploring this village is one of the most popular things to do in Brittany. Cancale has many places ideal for walking and several excellent beaches where tourists can relax.

In Cancale, oysters are cultivated in shallow beds, which can be seen at low tide.

At the harbour, marché aux huîtres, or the oyster market, offers a wide range of local oysters. Crustaceans of all types are sold in the nearby stalls, too. All fresh seafood is part of the local cuisine. Many local restaurants specialise in serving seafood, the best of which are found around La Houle port.

To learn more about oyster production and history, visit the La Ferme Marine de Cancale, a family-run company. They offer guided tours where tourists will see the farmers at work and visit an exhibition of shellfish coming from around the world. In the on-site shop at the company’s headquarters, shell-inspired jewellery is sold.

Eglise Saint-Méen

In Cancale, tourists will also find the 18th-century Eglise Saint-Méen, named after the 6th-century Welsh Saint. Listed as a historical monument, the church houses the Musée des Arts et Traditions Populaires. The museum houses exhibits that recount Cancale’s history of fishing and seafaring, where guests can appreciate the collection of traditional local costumes and crafts.

Château de Fougères

Another fascinating destination in Ille-et-Vilaine is the Château de Fougères. Visiting it is one of the best things to do in Brittany. Built between the 11th and the 15th centuries on a rock, Château de Fougères is considered one of the most giant medieval castles in Europe.

Acting as a natural moat, the castle is surrounded by the Nançon River, plateaus, and hills. The castle has 13 impressive towers; guests can climb three of them and enjoy the fantastic views of the town below. The castle also has three enclosures: one for defence, safety and day-to-day usage, and one for protecting the fortified strong tower.

Morbihan

Southwest of Ille-et-Vilaine is Morbihan, home to many wonderful destinations that you must see. Morbihan is known for the magical standing stones of Carnac. Meaning a small sea, Morbihan is named after the enclosed sea in Breton.

Château de Josselin (Josselin Castle)

The Château de Josselin is a must-see destination in Morbihan, Brittany. It is a medieval castle with three majestic towers overlooking the Oust River. Reflecting the feudal system, Château de Josselin exemplifies the flamboyantly Gothic architectural style of the Breton Renaissance era.

One of the best things to do in Brittany is wander around Château de Josselin. Guests can appreciate the austere exterior of the castle and its sumptuous interior. Through a guided tour, visitors will explore the impressive monumental fireplaces in the dining and sitting rooms and the family portraits in the antechamber. Tours also go through the great library, filled with over 3,000 antique books.

The castle is also home to the Doll and Toy Museum, which houses around 6000 items. Its dolls are from the 17th century, and most are dressed in Breton costumes.

Tourists can stroll on the paths along the tree-lined lawns in the formal French garden and admire the various splendid heirlooms. They can also relax and unwind in the romantic English garden and sit among the lush flowering vegetation that surrounds the castle.

Zoo and Botanical Garden of Branféré

Located in Le Guerno, visiting the Zoo and Botanical Garden of Branféré is one of the best things to do in Brittany with kids. With over 1000 animals across 150 species, the zoo houses birds, reptiles, and mammals, such as parrots, yaks, zebras, monkeys, giraffes, flamingos, and more.

The goal of the zoo is to create an “animal paradise”. To achieve this, the animals roam freely in huge open spaces and can even interact with humans.

Also on the grounds is a restaurant where guests can relax and eat a sandwich or drink a cup of coffee. If you visit the zoo, do not miss the bird show. You and your kids will love it for sure!

Belle-Île-en-Mer

Considered Brittany’s largest island, visiting the Belle-Île-en-Mer (the Beautiful Island in the Sea) is one of the most scenic things to do in Brittany. Tourists can enjoy the astonishing beach and the temperate climate of the island. There are a lot of nautical activities to do there, like swimming and sailing, in addition to relaxing and strolling along the beach.

Belle-Île-en-Mer hosts the renowned Festival Lyrique en Mer each year. At this festival, the best-emerging singers around the world perform for beach-going crowds.

Le Palais

The largest town in Belle-Île-en-Mer is Le Palais. Exploring it is one of the most entertaining things to do in Brittany. Arriving by ferry, visitors will see the wonderful star-shaped Citadelle Vauban with its outdoor pool, restaurant, hotel, and museum. In its museum, guests can explore the history of Belle-Île-en-Mer.

Plage des Grands Sables

Southeast of Le Palais is Plage des Grands Sables, the most beautiful beach on the island. Relaxing there is one of the best things to do in Brittany, France. Plage des Grands Sables is a tree-lined beach with white sand and clear blue water. This area offers a romantic and majestic view that will amaze every tourist.

Sauzon

The second largest town in Belle-Île-en-Mer is Sauzon. Although it began as a fishing village, Sauzon is now considered a marina. With a fortress and a solar-powered lighthouse, Sauzon is a must-visit destination. Tourists can enjoy the magnificent panoramic views of the wild natural beauty offered on Pointe des Poulains, one of the best things to do in Brittany.

Côte Sauvage

Another charming destination in Belle-Île-en-Mer is Côte Sauvage. Tourists can walk or cycle along its trails on the beach and enjoy the majestic island views. From the trails, visitors can access the sandy beach of La Palmyre, which is perfect for several kinds of water sports. Spending time in Côte Sauvage is one of the most entertaining things in Brittany.

Rochefort-en-Terre

Listed as one of the Plus Beaux Villages (Most Beautiful Villages) in France, Rochefort-en-Terre is the most visited site in Brittany. It is also called the Village Fleuris (Flowering Village) since there are a lot of flowers decorating its streets, squares, and corners. Walking through the village’s attractive streets is one of the most leisurely things to do in Brittany.

Rochefort-en-Terre is located high above the River Arz on a raised peninsula in Morbihan, Brittany. On its streets, tourists can admire the old stone houses with bright geraniums in their windows. Tourists will also see ancient artists’ ateliers and workshops throughout the village.

Château de Rochefort-en-Terre

Rochefort-en-Terre is home to the Château de Rochefort-en-Terre. Despite all the elements in a medieval castle, this building is actually a 17th-century horse stable. This castle has towers and is surrounded by scenic parkland. Visiting this amazing castle-turned-stable is one of the best things to do in Brittany.

Visitors can stroll through the parkland’s tree-shaded paths and admire the castle’s fantastic facade. Additionally, tourists can explore the castle’s interior from May to September to admire some of Klotz’s paintings and a collection of objects from ancient rural life.

Port De St Goustan

One of the best free things to do in Brittany at night is visit the Port de Saint-Goustan on the Auray River. Saint-Goustan is a former fishing port and trading centre. To explore the charming port, guests can stroll along the shady terrace and cross the four-arched stone bridge with splendid views. Then, tourists can relax in one of the surrounding restaurants and eat a snack while drinking a cup of coffee.

Vannes

Another must-visit town in Morbihan, Brittany, is the historic walled town of Vannes. Walking through the medieval street of this fascinating town, antiquity is mixed with urbanisation. This is one of the best leisurely things to do in Brittany. Tourists can relax at one of the cafés and grab a bite to eat in the town square.

In Vannes, visitors can discover the Centre Historique de Vannes. The centre is lined with half-timbered houses, cobbled streets, and historical monuments. Guests can also visit the Remparts de Vannes with its great fortifications, including the medieval gates and towers. Afterwards, tourists can explore the Jardin des Remparts with its colourful flowers and maze-like paths.

Finistère

From the south to the west, Finistère has tremendous must-see tourist attractions. Its name is derived from the Latin word “Finis”, which means “end of the earth.” Finistère has fabulous views of coasts, rocky cliffs, rivers, and canals. Here are the most important things to do in Finistère:

Huelgoat Forest

Known for its gigantic moss-covered boulders, visiting the Forest of Huelgoat in the Parc d’Armorique in central Finistère is one of the best things to do in Brittany. It is located on an artificial lake that previously supplied water to silver-lead mines.

The area’s mining history means the forest has several geological and prehistoric sights. Guests can explore them by taking a guided tour or following signposted pathways in and around the forest.

Start your journey at the old watermill in the lake, where you can stroll and enjoy the beautiful view. Then, go down the slippery path beside the watermill to the outsized granite rock-strewn world of Le Chaos de Rochers (the Chaos of Rocks). A few steps down lead you to a dark cave called the Devil’s Grotto. Do you have enough courage to enter it?

Under the roof of jammed rocks, visiting La Grotte d’Artus (Arthur’s Cave) is one of the most wonderful things to do in Brittany. Arthur used to have a bed in this natural great cavern. Additionally, do not miss visiting Le Camp d’Artus (Arthur’s Camp).

There is also a large rock astonishingly balanced on a smaller one, giving a mushroom appearance, called Le Champignon. In the Forest of Huelgoat, stop and admire the two fascinating pools: La Mare aux Fées (the Fairy Pond) and La Mare aux Sangliers (the Boars’ Pool).

One of the most entertaining things to do in Brittany is climbing La Roche Tremblante (the Trembling Rock) in the forest. It is pivoted so that it can be moved. Why not take up the challenge and try to move it?

Île de Batz

One of the best things to do in Brittany, France, is to visit the wonderful island of Île de Batz. Off Roscoff, Île de Batz is known for its serene waters and mild climate. Take a boat from Roscoff to Île de Batz and have a nice cruise.

Once you approach the island, you can admire its flora and fauna. Also, enjoy the astonishing views of the sea and the lush flowering vegetation while strolling on the sandy beach.

Douarnenez

Visiting the wonderful town of Douarnenez on the Douarnenez Bay in the Atlantic Ocean is one of the best things to do in Brittany. You have a lot of things to do there, from visiting maritime museums and marinas to enjoying regattas and water sports activities in the tranquil water and on the sandy beaches.

If you are a sports enthusiast, you can ride horses, cycle, and play tennis and golf in Douarnenez. You can also do some water sports activities there, such as swimming, water skiing, windsurfing, sailing, and surfing. Throughout the year, tourists can have fun at the annual festivals and events that feature regattas, cinema, local folklore, and more.

Port-Musée

Going to Port-Musée (the Maritime Museum) in Douarnenez is one of the most entertaining things to do in Brittany with kids. It has authentic boats and ships from all over the world. Explore a British tug, a Norwegian coaster, a lobster boat, a freighter, and a barge, your kids will enjoy acting as skippers in this museum.

Île Tristan

Opposite the Port-Musée is a small rocky place, Île Tristan, bursting with historical sites. Through a guided tour, explore this treasure island that houses a lighthouse, a house for princesses, remains of fortresses, orchards, and botanical gardens with bamboo and fuchsia.

One of the most exciting things to do in Brittany is exploring Île Tristan. Tourists can enjoy the astonishing views of Douarnenez Bay, sea cliffs, and rocky beaches on the island. If you are an animal lover, you will love finding lizards and rabbits. There is also a wide range of seabirds, like herons and guillemots.

Les Ateliers des Capucins

The biggest covered public square in Europe is Les Ateliers des Capucins in Brest, Brittany. Visiting Les Ateliers des Capucins is one of the top free things to do in Brittany with kids. Scooters, skateboards, and bikes are allowed in the square. If it is your birthday or your kid’s, take a birthday cake and celebrate with the locals!

Océanopolis

Like the Grand Aquarium Saint-Malo, Océanopolis is another aquarium in France. However, it is located in Brest, Finistère. Océanopolis is one of the biggest aquariums in France, where you can discover the marine world of flora and fauna. There are different species of sharks and otters there.

Going to Océanopolis is one of the best things to do in Brittany with kids. With thousands of sea creatures, you will find three themed exhibits in this aquarium. Each exhibit is devoted to a polar, temperate, or tropical ecosystem. An adult’s ticket costs €21.30, and a kid’s ticket costs €13.50.

Côtes-d’Armor

The last destination on our trip is Côtes-d’Armor in the north. Full of iconic tourist attractions that you will admire, Côtes-d’Armor features wonderful coastlines, fascinating beaches, and amazing islands. Get ready to tour Côtes-d’Armor, Brittany and learn more about the top things to do there.

Côte de Granit Rose

For amazing recreation activities, heading to Côte de Granit Rose (Pink Granite Coast) is one of the best things to do in Brittany. Called the Rochers de Ploumanac’h, these breathtaking pink rocks along the coastline of the British Channel form an excellent seaside route in the town of Ploumanac’h. They span from Perros-Guirec to the port of Ploumanac’h.

Piled high on each other, these pink-tinted rocks form unusual shapes of recognizable figures, such as Napoléon’s hat, a pig, a rabbit, and a witch. On the coast, tourists can stroll along the Sentier des Douaniers trail and enjoy its green spaces and small yellow flowers.

Visitors should not miss visiting the popular seaside resorts in the area, especially Perros-Guirec and Trébeurden. With their sandy beaches and kids’ clubs, guests are sure to relax and enjoy some sporting activities. You can also take a boat from Perros-Guirec to Sept-Îles (the Seven Islands), Brittany’s largest bird sanctuary, to appreciate the various species of birds there.

The Port of Ploumanac’h is another fantastic tourist attraction on the coast. One of the activities you can do there is to stroll through the serene green areas. Another spectacular destination on Côte de Granit Rose is Mean Ruz Lighthouse, better known as the Ploumanac’h Lighthouse or Pink Granite Coast Lighthouse. This stunning lighthouse is made of granite sourced directly from the coast.

Cap Fréhel

If you love hiking, head to Cap Fréhel in Côtes-d’Armor in northern Brittany. Cap Fréhel is one of the best things to do in Brittany, France, for nature lovers. It is a peninsula with flowering vegetation on spectacular pink sandstone cliffs over 70 meters above sea level.

Enjoy the panoramic views of the ocean from the top of the surrounding cliffs. Watch the waves crashing on the staggering cliffs and appreciate the clear sea as it wonderfully changes its colours from blue-grey to turquoise and from green to dark azure.

The cape has no towns or villages since the surrounding terrain is covered in moorland and marshes. However, you will find two lighthouses, which are among the five most powerful in France. One lighthouse was from the 17th century, and the other from the 19th century. Their light illuminates a distance of up to 53 meters out to the sea.

Île-de-Bréhat

Take a ferry from the Pointe de l’Arcouest in Paimpol on the Pink Granite Coastline, and you will reach Île-de-Bréhat in just 10 minutes. Île-de-Bréhat is an archipelago composed of two main islands. The islands are connected at low tide only by a bridge and several other islets. These coastal islands are car-free and have many landmarks to explore.

Visiting Île-de-Bréhat is one of the top things to do in Brittany with kids due to its wildlife. A group of birds nest among the pink rocks, including gulls and cormorants. Stroll and enjoy the temperate climate and the beautiful views of the green spaces, the red granite cliffs, and the clear blue sea. You can also explore the Tide Mill and the two lighthouses.

Zooparc de Trégomeur

Visiting Zooparc de Trégomeur is one of the best things to do in Brittany. With a flowing stream, over 60 animal species, and over 35 plant species, this zoological and botanical park is a wonderful destination for you and your kids. All the flora and fauna on exhibit here are from Asia and Madagascar.

The park organises educational activities that allow you to better understand the world of the animals present in the park and the behaviour of each species. It also participates in the conservation of endangered species. The park has a playground for kids to play and learn about the animal kingdom.

Armoripark

Ready for a new adventure? Just head to the Armoripark! Visiting this amusem*nt park is one of the most entertaining things to do in Brittany with kids. It has a lot of recreational activities; there are indoor and outdoor pools where you can swim with your kids. Enjoy the water as it splashes when you go down on the park’s slides.

Additionally, there is a jacuzzi where you can relax in the warm waters and bubbling jets. In this amusem*nt park, you can ride a pedal boat, relax, try slides, and have family fun! Do not miss visiting the farm animals and the aviary during your visit. In addition to those we’ve explored, there are tons of fun activities waiting for you there.

Sentier des Douaniers

If you enjoy hiking, strolling on the Sentier des Douaniers trail is one of the free things to do in Brittany. Take your dose of fresh sea air while walking along the beach trail and enjoying the breathtaking views that this coastal path offers. Admire the scenery of the lush vegetation along with the clear water of the sea, the dunes, and the rocky peaks.

What Food Is Brittany Known For?

Brittany is known for crêpes and seafood, especially fruits de mer (oysters). Whether you have a sweet or a savoury tooth, you will find a Breton dish for you. Here is a list of Brittany’s food you should try yourself.

Cotriade

If you are a seafood lover, trying Cotriade is one of the most exciting things to do in Brittany! It is a coastal fish broth flavoured with herbs and served over a toasted baguette. The broth is made with onions, leeks, garlic, lemon, vinegar, oil, potatoes, and a variety of fish.

The commonly used types of fish are mackerel, herring, sprats, hake, conger eel, and red mullet. The more varieties of fish, the better the quality of the broth. The quality also depends on the cook’s mastery of adding each type of fish to the broth on time so that they are all cooked evenly.

Kig Ha Farz

For meat lovers, try Kig Ha Farz and experience the taste of old Brittany. Also called Breton couscous, buckwheat flour pudding, and a dumpling-like mixture, it is a traditional peasant’s dish that means meat and stuffing.

Kig ha farz consists of different types of meat simmered in broth with a unique bag full of buckwheat flour, eggs, milk, butter, salt and sugar. Since this dish has no shiny, attractive look, you might not find it in many restaurants in Brittany, France.

Galettes

Another dish made of buckwheat flour is a galette. Unlike standard crêpes, which are sweet and made of all-purpose flour, a galette de Bretagne, sometimes called a Breton crêpe, is savoury and made of buckwheat flour. It is usually served with fillings like eggs, veggies, and mushrooms.

In Brittany, there are various types of galette de Bretagne. They may be crispy or spongy. Eggs may be used or not. Some are made of buckwheat flour only, and some are made of a mix of buckwheat and all-purpose flour.

There is also galette saucisse, which consists of hot grilled sausage with mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, cheese, or other garnishes wrapped in a buckwheat galette. Try different types of galettes and tell us which one is your favourite!

Brittany-Style Ratatouille

It is more than likely that you have watched the animated movie Ratatouille! If you travel to Brittany in Winter or Fall, Ratatouille is a popular dish during this time! Ratatouille is a colourful French dish that dates back to the 18th century and was popular among poor peasants.

Ratatouille is made of fresh pepper, tomato, zucchini, eggplant, garlic, onion, and basil. Butter is used in the Brittany-style dish to assert the Breton flavour. It is delicious! You will not regret tasting the Brittany-style Ratatouille!

Kouign-Amann

If you have a sweet tooth, kouign-amann, or butter cake, is your best choice. Crunchy and soft, kouign-amann is made of butter and sugar folded into a dough, thus creating layers. When it is baked, the sugar is caramelized. That’s why the locals describe it as “the butteriest pastry in the world.”

Salted Butter Caramel

Caramels au beurre salé, or salted butter caramel, is another dish for those with a sweet tooth. Trying it is one of the sweetest things to do in Brittany. It is a traditionally crafted dish made from heavy cream, sugar, fleur de sel (sea salt), and the famous Breton salted butter. Their butter is known for its crunchy grains of salt that add to the taste and texture.

There are Endless Things to Do in Brittany, France!

Brittany, France, is a region of breathtaking beauty, rich history, and diverse experiences that enchant travellers from every corner of the globe. From its rugged coastlines to its charming medieval towns, Brittany offers an array of captivating tourist attractions and activities that cater to various interests.

For those seeking cultural immersion, Rennes, the capital city, and its well-preserved old town provide a glimpse into Brittany’s storied past. Meanwhile, the delectable cuisine, featuring seafood delicacies, crêpes, and galettes, tantalizes the taste buds and showcases Brittany’s culinary prowess.

Nature enthusiasts can revel in the stunning landscapes of the Brocéliande Forest, where legends of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake still linger. Throughout Brittany, charming villages, historic châteaux, and vibrant local markets beckon tourists to explore and discover the region’s hidden gems.

In Brittany, France, every step unveils a new facet of this enchanting region, making it a destination that caters to the wanderlust of all who visit. Whether it’s the allure of ancient legends, the charm of coastal vistas, the taste of exquisite cuisine, or the thrill of outdoor adventures, Brittany offers unforgettable experiences, making it a timeless and cherished destination.

Tell us which tourist attraction you have loved the most in Brittany, France. If you’re planning to visit France, consider the incredible city of Nice, the historic city of Nantes, or Toulouse – another tourist favourite.

Leave a comment