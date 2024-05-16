37 Summer Pie Recipes You're Going To Want To Make Even After Labor Day (2024)

We'll take any excuse to decorate with meringue. Delicious pie and arts and craft project? Sign us up.

We get it; maybe you just can't choose between a chocolaty pie, cake, or ice cream? This ice cream pie is the most delicious compromise: a buttery Oreo crust is filled with a cookies 'n' cream ice cream (and plenty of hot fudge sauce).

Extra buttery graham crackers meet a sweet, zesty lemon curd-esque filling in this amazing icebox pie. If you’re still looking for a truly no-bake lemon option, check out our lemon icebox cake.

The caramelized sanding sugar on this rhubarb pie crust makes it a springtime stunner. Though we love strawberry rhubarb pie (and our recipe is perfect), this pie lets the tart rhubarb take the center stage.

Fresh blueberry pie makes us want to sit on the back porch and enjoy the warm summer breeze. Just add homemade ice cream.

Packed with toasted coconut flakes and coconut milk, this pie makes us go coconuts. Add some coconut whipped cream if you're craving even more.

This is a nostalgic feeling pie that’s rich and creamy and easy to make. It feels like the peanut butter and banana sandwich you’d make after school, but so much better. The chocolate crust is rich and gives the perfect crunch against the smooth filling, and since it’s a press-in crust, it takes much less effort than a traditional pie crust. The filling is no-bake and unbelievably addicting; to say we are obsessed is an understatement.

Is there anything as lovely as a homemade pie? We think not. While pumpkin pie and apple pie are best in the fall, banana cream pie is just the treat for special occasions all year long. It's layered with dreamy vanilla pastry cream and slices of banana, all topped with clouds of whipped cream. This version calls for our favorite basic pie dough, but of course you can use store-bought dough if you prefer.

Do we sometimes freeze this Key lime pie on a stick and dip in chocolate for the authentic Key West experience? Maybe.

This layered masterpiece is comprised of a graham-cracker base, brownie, and pudding, all crowned by whipped cream. You'll eat this up in one Mississippi.

Hear us out: Hand pies just might be better than regular pies. They have the perfect crust-to-filling ratio. They're less work than a classic double-crust pie too. But perhaps the best part? No soggy bottoms. Plus, hand pies are delicious and can be filled with everything from blueberries to peaches.

Let this pie be the first thing you make to celebrate peach season. It has a flaky buttery pie crust that is so easy and makes it worth making your own! The filling is rich with spices and hint of bourbon that really makes the pie stand out. Peaches too firm? Baking them into this pie makes them perfectly jammy.

When it comes to old-school desserts, banana cream pie and pecan pie are always at the top of the list. If you’re torn between which dessert should be the centerpiece of your holiday table, why not combine them? This pie pairs pecans in a sticky caramel, layered with bananas, and topped with a light and fluffy vanilla cream filling. Think banoffee pie, taken over the top with pecans and caramel. Best part? It’s completely no-bake, so you won’t be fighting for the oven space.

We do use our pie dough for the crust, but with a galette, you can skip all of the crimping and extra chilling. When rolling out the crust, don't worry too much if the edges start getting uneven or craggily. That will only add to the final look!

Add this no-bake pie to your summertime routine ASAP. You just might find yourself adding marshmallow whipped cream to... everything.

Nothing says summer quite like a tart Key lime pie. This mousse is every bit as refreshing, with a fluffy texture and a crispy oat crumble we could eat on its own. Key limes are more tart than traditional limes and well worth finding for this mousse.

Key lime pie and lemon meringue pie lovers, gather around. Perfected by Chef Bill Smith at his iconic restaurant, Crook’s Corner in North Carolina, Atlantic beach pie is a twist on a North Carolina dessert staple. What makes this cool, creamy dessert truly unique? That buttery cracker pie crust you're going to want to use for all your pies.

This tart is my formal request to have chocolate chip cookies in all forms. The crust is more like a shortbread version of the classic cookie to make it sturdy enough to perfectly hold its shape and the caramel and chocolate layers on top. It’s a sliceable, shareable cookie and a really wonderful option for your next gathering.

You only need six ingredients to make this no-bake stunner—a graham cracker crust, heavy cream, cream cheese, powdered sugar, strawberry preserves, and chopped strawberries!

Fresh fruit pies are some of our all-time favorite desserts, and highlight all our favorite seasonal fruits like blackberries. We promise our easy, buttery, flaky pie crust is worth the extra time and steps and make this pie special. You can see our pie crust recipe for a step-by-step tutorial on how to make an easy lattice top. Looking for more pie ideas? You can never go wrong with a blueberry pie.

Still hungry? Try out all our favorite easy summer desserts, icebox cakes, and all these quick, easy fruit dessert recipes next!

If you're somewhat of a pie renegade (or just don't really jam with fruity pies), no sweat. We've got plenty of rich, creamy, luscious pies that you'll be more than proud to bring to all those summer parties. Maybe you're craving chocolate and only chocolate? Try this insanely light yet rich chocolate pudding pie! Craving something buttery and comforting? This chess pie is just for you. Not a pie person? This birthday cake pie just might make you join Team Pie. Craving something on the chillier side? Either our frozen Samoa pie or cookies 'n' cream ice cream pie will help cool you down.

Looking for something a bit, well, more low-maintenance than a pie? Maybe you shake things up by going free-form with an easy peach galette. Or perhaps you keep the fuss (but add a little boozy helper) with our cherry old-fashioned pie that is laced with a bit of bourbon. The only non-negotiable part? Topping all of these freshly baked pies with a healthy scoop of vanilla ice cream.

When it comes to summer sweets, pies are the ultimate way to highlight all the best produce of the season. Blackberries, cherries, strawberries, and peaches all get their well-deserved spotlight as the star of some of our favorite pies. But then there's also cherry pie, Key lime pie, coconut cream pie... we don't even know which pie to start with, TBH. Whether you're looking for a no-bake dessert (the best kind during summer!) or a classic pie like a lemon meringue pie, here are all 37 of the easiest summer pie (and some tart!) recipes you could ever dream of. It's finally summer, so let us eat PIE.

FAQs

If made ahead without baking, the pastry crust can become too wet and end up soggy after baking. The best way to make your apple pie in advance? Bake the pie completely, then chill it overnight, allowing the pie to sit at room temperature for at least an hour before serving.

Store the wrapped pie in the refrigerator for up to four days. Once you're ready to eat the pecan pie, you can serve it cool from the fridge or reheated. You can reheat it in the oven at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 15 minutes.

Let the pie cool on a rack (leave it on the baking sheet) to room temperature, a few hours. Slice or refrigerate until ready to serve. Make Ahead: Pumpkin pie can be made one day ahead of time and refrigerated.

It's best to keep pies as an occasional treat. And if you cook them at home, a few simple changes will make them more heart-healthy.

Avoid spicy foods, aerated drinks, fried fatty foods, sugary foods, and red meat to stay cool and hydrated.

Brush the Bottom with Corn Syrup or Egg White



Coating the inside surface of the bottom crust will create a barrier to prevent sogginess.

If a pie contains eggs or dairy products, it should be stored in the refrigerator and not left out at room temperature for more than two hours. Pies that do not contain dairy products, such as fruit pies can be stored, loosely covered at room temperature for up to two days.

The pastry can be made a couple of days in advance and freezes well. Assemble the pie a day ahead, glaze and chill (unbaked), and bring back to room temperature before cooking.

Information. Homemade egg-rich pies such as pecan, pumpkin, lemon meringue and custard must be kept refrigerated after cooking and cooling. Cream and chiffon pies must be stored in the refrigerator. These pies can be kept three to four days.

Do I need to refrigerate pecan pie? According to the USDA, homemade egg-rich pies, including pecan pie, must be refrigerated after cooking and cooling to prevent the growth of bacteria. They recommend chilling pies promptly, and as a general rule, not leaving food at room temperature for more than two hours.

A pecan pie is essentially a custard pie, and a liquid center is almost always the result of underbaking.

Apple and other fruit pies keep at room temperature for up to two days, then in the fridge for two more. Pumpkin, custard, or other egg/dairy-based pies can be stored in the fridge for up to four days. Pie dough can keep for two to three days in the fridge, or up to three months in the freezer.

Homemade pumpkin pie is safe in the fridge for two to four days, and you should refrigerate the pumpkin pie promptly after it cools. Place your pie in a sealed container or loosely wrap it in plastic wrap or foil to refrigerate. You can also bake your pumpkin pie weeks ahead of time and freeze it.

To prevent food-borne illness, refrigerate pies such as pumpkin, custard and other cream pies containing eggs and milk, says LSU AgCenter nutritionist Dr. Beth Reames. You must safely bake these foods to at least 160 degrees, cool them quickly and refrigerate them, she says.

Most fruit pies bake at a temperature between 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Some recipes call for baking the pie in a 450 degree F oven to begin with, then turning down the oven to about 350 degrees F.

Before you slice in, it's critical to let the pie cool down for several hours, both for a clean slice and a safe forkful.

