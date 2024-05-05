38 Best Bread Machine Recipes for Bread Makers (2024)

These bread machine recipes for homemade bread are easy and simple using a bread maker machine! Check out these easy machine recipes for a bread maker!
Hey y’all, Tiffany here with some delicious bread machine recipes for your bread maker!
When we were first married, I told Phillip how much I love fresh homemade bread. Slice it warm and top with butter and honey – it’s the perfect comfort food.
But I despise baking more than I love bread.
It’s the flour. I can’t handle the feel of flour on my hands. So whether it’s these Amazingly Delicious Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies or these Sour Cream Sugar Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting, I just can’t motivate myself to make them because I don’t want to stick my hands in the flour to measure it out!
Flour is like fingernails on a chalkboard to me.
(Actually, I kind of hate chalk, too.)
But if you love rolling out your bread and kneading it yourself, then you should try this Homemade Wheat Bread Recipe.
So for one of our first Christmases (or was it my birthday?), Phillip got me a bread machine. Now, I still won’t use it myself (because that involves measuring flour!), but he uses it a TON.
We want to broaden our horizons, though, so we went out and found this list of fun bread machine recipes you can make in your bread maker! We love putting our Homemade Strawberry Freezer Jam on them.
We hope you enjoy them as much as we do! They’re delicious! Scroll to the bottom of the post for the list, or you can read a bit more about bread machines.
Skip to the Bread Machine Recipes for Bread Makers
There’s something inherently comforting about the aroma of freshly baked bread wafting through the kitchen. But for many, the idea of making bread from scratch can seem daunting. Enter the bread machine, a kitchen appliance that has revolutionized home baking and brought the joy of freshly baked bread within reach for everyone.
Bread Machine Recipes for Bread Makers
You’ll also want to choose a good bread machine.
1
Gruyere Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls
Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com
These award-winning Gruyère Apple Pie Cinnamon Rolls are made in your bread machine, then baked to perfection in your oven and smothered in the vanilla mocha glaze. Apple pie and cinnamon bun are just meant for each other! These can be made ahead and frozen and are an excellent brunch potluck idea or bake sale item.
2
Easy Homemade Pita Bread - Bread Machine Recipe - Makes 16
Photo Credit:recipepocket.com
Try this easy homemade pita bread. It's so simple and quick to make, and delicious hot straight from the oven. The texture of this bread made of bread flour is light and soft, making it perfect for your favorite sandwich filling. Make them in any size you want. Then create fresh pocket sandwiches or make delicious hot sandwiches using your sandwich press.
3
Beautiful Grain Free Bread Machine Recipe
Photo Credit:cedarbirchmusings.com
Did you know that you can make grain free bread in a bread machine? Many think that with a gluten free or a gluten sensitive diet, the bread machine is no longer a tool that can be used. Not so!
4
Foolproof Recipe for Bread Machine Rolls
Photo Credit:fluxingwell.com
Master the art of making dinner rolls easily with this simple bread machine recipe for bread machine rolls. Just add the ingredients, press a button, and let the machine get to work. When it’s time to form the dough into rolls, follow the easy bread machine mix recipe quick steps to have your rolls ready to rise and bake in no time. Try this foolproof recipe bread-making process for bread machine rolls today!
5
Spinach Feta Bread - Bread Machine Recipe
Photo Credit:recipepocket.com
Have a go at baking your bread from scratch with this easy spinach feta flavorful bread. It’s delicious served with soup or just spread with a little butter and roasted garlic. The whole grain bread dough is easy to make in the bread machine, then with a little shaping, this delicious bread is oven-baked.
6
Parmesan Garlic Rolls
Photo Credit:joyfullythriving.com
Parmesan Garlic Rolls are simple homemade rolls that can be made with the help of a bread machine. This bread machine roll recipe is one of the best, tastes amazing, and the rolls freeze well, too.
7
Mashed Potato Rolls by Bread Machine, Hand or Mixer
Photo Credit:24bite.com
This mashed potato rolls recipe for hand, mixer, or bread machine, will become your family favorite for soft, fluffy yeast dinner rolls perfect bread for any occasion.
8
Easy Low Carb Bread Recipe (Almond Flour Bread)
Photo Credit:www.wholesomeyum.com
This keto almond flour bread may be the best low-carb bread recipe yet! The texture is just like a wheat loaf with bread and vegetable oil. Gluten-free, paleo, and only 5 INGREDIENTS.
9
Large Family Bread Machine Pretzels | Big Family Snacks, Dairy-free, Freezer-Friendly
Photo Credit:largefamilytable.com
Looking for a dairy-free recipe and easy natural sweetness flavor snack to make for your large family? These Large Family Bread Machine Pretzels taste so good and are a fun family project.
10
Chelsea Buns recipe
Photo Credit:www.christinascucina.com
Chelsea buns are soft, honey bread, spiced rolls with butter, raisins, and currants rolled into the middle and then brushed with a sweet and sticky glaze. They’re incredibly delicious!
11
Rosemary Garlic Bread Machine Focaccia
Photo Credit:tastyoven.com
Bread Machine Focaccia Bread is an easy and flavorful dinner bread recipe that is perfect for serving with salad and pasta dishes. Filled with fresh garlic and rosemary, this focaccia bread recipe also has an herb and cheese crust that makes it extra scrumptious.
12
Bread Machine Onion & Olive Bread
Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com
This savory Bread Machine recipe with Onion and Olive is artisan bread made right in your bread maker with staples like canned, sliced black olives, dehydrated onions, dried thyme, olive oil, and all-purpose flour.
13
Bread Machine 100% Whole Wheat Bread with Oats, Bran, and Flax
Photo Credit:kalynskitchen.com
This recipe for Bread Machine 100% Whole Wheat Bread with Oats, Bran, and Flax makes my bread machine bread. And if you like the idea of making healthy bread at home in the bread machine, you have to try this recipe!
14
Savory Honey Mustard Bread Recipe
Photo Credit:24bite.com
This savory honey mustard bread takes sandwiches to the next level. It’s perfect for ham and Swiss and perfectly at home with Reubens.
15
Simple Bread Machine Loaf
Photo Credit:plantbasedonabudget.com
Do you have a bread machine? Do you enjoy freshly-baked bread? Have you been waiting for an easy plant-based bread recipe? If so, then this simple loaf of bread is calling your name!
16
My Brioche Recipe
Photo Credit:breagettingfit.com
Make brioche - skip the work and let your bread machine do the mixing and proofing!
17
Bread Machine Garlic Naan
Photo Credit:culinaryshades.com
Naan bread is leavened bread made with flour, yogurt, salt, and yeast and baked in an oven. Learn how to make garlic naan bread dough without eggs in the bread machine and how to store it.
Tear and share bread
Photo Credit:katykicker.com
Tear and share bread that works well with pesto, garlic butter, pepperoni, feta, herbs, and sweet fillings too.
19
Focaccia Pizza With the Bread Machine
Photo Credit:yourguardianchef.com
Focaccia pizza is a soft thick savory brioche pizza where tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and ham are trapped inside to make the dough last. Baked in a deep metal pan, it is cut and served in small squares. Perfect for entertaining and very easy to make, especially if you have a bread machine.
20
Hawaiian Bread Cinnamon Rolls
Photo Credit:24bite.com
This Hawaiian Bread Cinnamon Roll is the special treat of your dreams. Its homemade goodness made with the ease of a bread machine.
21
Perfect Yeast Doughnuts every single time!
Photo Credit:www.christinascucina.com
Perfect yeast doughnuts are easy to make at home if you have the right recipe. You now have that recipe in your hands (or on your desk). What are you waiting for?
22
Easy Bread Machine Pizza Dough Recipe
Photo Credit:littlesunnykitchen.com
Skip the kneading by hand, and make pizza dough in your bread machine instead! Bread machine pizza dough is simple to make with just 6 common ingredients and your trusty electric bread machine pan or maker.
23
The Best Gluten Free Bread Machine Bread {Dairy Free Too!}
Photo Credit:www.fearlessdining.com
This gluten-free sandwich bread from the bread machine makes the bread light and fluffy and has the perfect texture for sandwiches. All you need are a few simple ingredients and a bread machine with a gluten-free setting. If you don't have a bread machine, don't worry, there are oven-baking instructions for other quick bread recipes too!
24
Bread Machine Italian Breadsticks
Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com
Making your breadsticks is easy when you have a bread machine! And if you don't have a bread machine, then you should get one. It's a really good investment.
25
Bread Machine Whole Wheat Pizza Dough
Photo Credit:www.livinglou.com
So this pizza dough recipe is specifically for those of you who use a bread machine. It’s so simple, you just turn it on and boom, an hour and a half later you have the dough ready to go.
26
Cinnamon Raisin Bread
Photo Credit:lovefoodies.com
Cinnamon Raisin Bread. A nice easy bread to make, using your bread maker or oven. Delicious toasted and served warm with some butter.
27
Soft Sandwich Oatmeal Bread Recipe For Bread Machine
Photo Credit:www.melaniecooks.com
Most bread machine recipes produce tough, crumbly, breads. This is a rare recipe that makes soft bread with a texture that is perfect for sandwiches!
28
Pizza Bread Loaf with Pepperoni
Photo Credit:24bite.com
Pizza Bread Loaf is pepperoni, dried tomatoes, and Parmesan in a craveable taste explosion. It’s a meal on its own or dipped in tomato soup and served with a crisp salad.
29
Tomato Basil Bread
Photo Credit:tastyoven.com
Tomato Basil Bread is one of the best you'll ever have! It's fantastic bread for holidays, dinners, or dipping into soup. Make it in the bread machine or by hand. It's made with fresh basil, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese, and makes a beautifully orange, soft, and tender loaf.
30
Simple Bread Machine Everything Pretzels
Photo Credit:3boysandadog.com
The family will love these Bread Machine Everything Pretzels. What better way to get that golden brown coloring than to let your bread machine take over and do all the work? These everything pretzels using the bread maker are so flavorful and can be enjoyed in so many ways. Be certain to check out my other bread recipes as well.
31
Eggless Banana Walnut Cake in Bread Machine
Photo Credit:culinaryshades.com
Soft, moist, and egg-free banana walnut cake made in the bread machine. This can also be made vegan. It is a kid-friendly snack and dessert.
32
Large Family Bread Machine Potato Bread | Freezable, Make-Ahead
Photo Credit:largefamilytable.com
Enjoy the taste of freshly baked bread made from scratch with this Large Family Bread Machine Potato Bread recipe. You can learn to easily prepare bread at home that your family will love to eat.
33
Homemade English Muffins Bread Machine
Photo Credit:yourguardianchef.com
Why homemade English Muffins? Certainly, you can buy ready-made English muffins at the supermarket, but if you make them fresh at home, you will never go back.
34
Honey Molasses Bread Recipe {Bread machine or by hand}
Photo Credit:www.twopinkpeonies.com
This honey molasses bread is very similar to bread served at steakhouses. It goes great with savory dishes, soups, and stews.
35
Bread Machine Kolach Ukrainian Bread
Photo Credit:foodmeanderings.com
Bread is a pretty big deal to Ukrainians and there's a bread for every occasion, with Christmas being no exception. Kolach is a Ukrainian sweet bread, that is traditionally served at Ukrainian Christmas Eve dinner, as well as other celebrations like weddings, and anniversaries.
36
Bread Machine Cheese Bread
Photo Credit:tastyoven.com
This Bread Machine Cheese Bread recipe creates an extremely soft, fluffy white bread with a chewy texture and cheesy top. Bake it in the bread machine, a loaf pan, or on a baking sheet to create an artisan-style loaf. Use cheese bread for toast, dipping into soups, and to make sandwiches. This recipe is for a 2-pound loaf, with variations for 1 and 1.5-pound loaves included.
37
Strawberry Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls
Photo Credit:24bite.com
This Strawberry Cream Cheese Cinnamon roll recipe is your level-up breakfast treat. It’s that kind of extraordinary you won’t soon forget.
38
Jalapeno Cheese Bread in Bread Machine
Photo Credit:24bite.com
This jalapeno cheese bread recipe is made easier by using the bread machine. Set it and it’s ready in about two hours. Instructions for hand and stand mixing and bread maker recipes are included.
What’s in this post…..
- The History of Bread Machines
- How to Use a Bread Machine
- Benefits of Bread Machines
- How to Choose a Bread Machine
- Bread Machine Recipes for Bread Makers
- Pin It!
Pin It!
Share these bread machine recipes for bread makers on Pinterest!