38 Best Bread Machine Recipes for Bread Makers (2024)

These bread machine recipes for homemade bread are easy and simple using a bread maker machine! Check out these easy machine recipes for a bread maker!

Hey y’all, Tiffany here with some delicious bread machine recipes for your bread maker!

When we were first married, I told Phillip how much I love fresh homemade bread. Slice it warm and top with butter and honey – it’s the perfect comfort food.

But I despise baking more than I love bread.

It’s the flour. I can’t handle the feel of flour on my hands. So whether it’s these Amazingly Delicious Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies or these Sour Cream Sugar Cookies with Cream Cheese Frosting, I just can’t motivate myself to make them because I don’t want to stick my hands in the flour to measure it out!

Flour is like fingernails on a chalkboard to me.

(Actually, I kind of hate chalk, too.)

But if you love rolling out your bread and kneading it yourself, then you should try this Homemade Wheat Bread Recipe.

So for one of our first Christmases (or was it my birthday?), Phillip got me a bread machine. Now, I still won’t use it myself (because that involves measuring flour!), but he uses it a TON.

We want to broaden our horizons, though, so we went out and found this list of fun bread machine recipes you can make in your bread maker! We love putting our Homemade Strawberry Freezer Jam on them.

We hope you enjoy them as much as we do! They’re delicious! Scroll to the bottom of the post for the list, or you can read a bit more about bread machines.

There’s something inherently comforting about the aroma of freshly baked bread wafting through the kitchen. But for many, the idea of making bread from scratch can seem daunting. Enter the bread machine, a kitchen appliance that has revolutionized home baking and brought the joy of freshly baked bread within reach for everyone.

Bread Machine Recipes for Bread Makers

You’ll also want to choose a good bread machine.

The History of Bread Machines

How to Use a Bread Machine

Benefits of Bread Machines

How to Choose a Bread Machine

Bread Machine Recipes for Bread Makers

