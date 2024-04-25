38+ Hot Dip Recipes for Parties (2024)

This post may include affiliate links that earn us a small commission from your purchases at no extra cost to you.

Hot dips are our favorite thing to serve at any and every party. We’re talking cheese dips, chicken dips, classic hot dips, oven-baked dips, and even some healthier dip options. Make these easy party dips as snacks, as game day food, or as any time appetizers. Some of our favorite hot dip recipes for parties and crowds include buffalo chicken dip, spinach artichoke dip, pizza dip, cheeseburger dip, Rotel dip, and more.

Table of Contents Easy Party Dip Ideas

Hot Oven-Baked Dip Recipes

Quick and Easy Party Dips

Warm Dip Recipes with Cream Cheese

Hot and Cheesy Dips for Parties

Crockpot Party Dips

Hearty Dips for a Crowd

What to Serve with Hot Party Dips

More Party Appetizer Recipes

Easy Party Dip Ideas

Hot dips are kind of my thing. It just isn’t a party without a few good, warm, cheesy dips, so I’m always coming up with some good party dip recipes to try out.

Whether it’s hot cheese dips, classic dips, queso recipes, layered dips…I don’t discriminate, so I’ve got them all here. I just want the best hot dip recipes for every occasion!

Whether you’re tailgating, throwing a birthday celebration, getting ready for a BBQ, throwing a Super Bowl party, preparing for a holiday party, having a casual get together, or you just want a fun appetizer, you need the perfect easy dip recipes to serve to your guests.

Hot Oven-Baked Dip Recipes

Baking cheesy dips in the oven is the best way to melt and meld all of the delicious ingredients together. I love the way they come out perfectly hot and bubbly!

Spinach Artichoke Dip : There's no better way to start a dinner party or co*cktail hour than this classic baked dip!

Buffalo Chicken Dip : This combination of shredded chicken, cream cheese, red hot sauce, and ranch creates the best party dip that tastes like buffalo wings.

Crab Dip : Real crab meat fills this creamy, savory, and decadent dip. It's a great appetizer dip if you're serving seafood or co*cktails!

Garlic Herb Tomato Goat Cheese Dip : This mix of goat cheese, feta, and ricotta creates a tangy cheese dip, and the fresh tomatoes complement the flavor perfectly.

Warm Crab Artichoke Dip : Savory and spicy flavors mix with crab meat, artichoke hearts, and plenty of creamy, cheesy ingredients. I like to serve it in a bread bowl for a bit of a fancy appetizer, but it's not necessary.

Shrimp Dip : This baked dip recipe is inspired by classic shrimp co*cktail, aka the perfect party appetizer!

Quick and Easy Party Dips

You don’t need a lot of ingredients or a lot of time to make these easy party dip recipes. You can whip up a delicious hot dip recipe in less than 30 minutes!

Chicken Enchilada Dip : Cream cheese, corn, beans, chicken, and enchilada sauce bake up fast to make this dip recipe.

Mexican Street Corn Dip : A mix of cream cheese, corn, hot sauce, jalapenos, lime, and feta make an easy party dip inspired by elote.

Instant Pot Queso : Whip up the creamiest queso in just 15 minutes. It's the perfect dip when you have a bag of tortilla chips to use up!

Beer Cheese Dip : You only need 4 ingredients to make this irresistible cheese dip.

Caprese Dip : This savory, herby, cheesy dip filled with mozzarella and tomatoes is ready in just 20 minutes. I love serving it with hearty slices of bread!

Hot Bacon Feta Dip : Hot, bacon, feta, what else do I need to say about this easy dip recipe?

Instant Pot Buffalo Chicken Dip : This hot, cheesy, and spicy dip is so easy to make in the Instant Pot because everything cooks in one pot with the press of a button!

Warm Dip Recipes with Cream Cheese

Warm cheesy dips are a must for any party! Cream cheese is the perfect ingredient for creamy texture, which you’ll find in any of these easy baked dips.

Pizza Dip : Cream cheese, marinara sauce, pepperoni, and even more cheese make this hot and bubbly pizza-inspired dip!

Hot Onion Dip : A delicious mix of cream cheese, Boursin, Parmesan, and gruyere make the cheesiest dip, with sweet onions for a final kick of flavor.

Baked Chicken Cordon Bleu Dip : Ham, chicken, cream cheese, Swiss cheese, and white wine create this decadent dip, and the Ritz cracker topping adds a delightful crunch.

Crab Rangoon Dip : If you love crab rangoon, you'll love this creamy and savory appetizer dip, with wonton chips for dipping.

Jalapeno Popper Dip : Jalapenos and green chiles fill this hot cheese dip, and a breadcrumb topping bakes into a golden brown, crispy finish.

Hot and Cheesy Dips for Parties

When it comes to party appetizers, you just can’t beat cheese! These queso and dip recipes are all amazingly, irresistibly cheesy.

Bacon Spinach Dip : If you like spinach dip, you'll love it with the addition of crispy bacon! Bake it up and serve with toasted baguette slices.

White Queso : When it comes to cheesy, this queso dip is my absolute favorite (and most popular) recipe. Grab the tortilla chips and get to dipping!

Rotel Dip : This hot dip is always a hit at parties thanks to the mix of Rotel, velveeta, sausage, and black beans. And the homemade taco chips make the perfect dippers!

Poblano Queso : Mildly spicy poblano peppers add the perfect amount of heat to a simple queso.

Cheesy Refried Bean Dip : Warm, cheesy, and filled with some of the best Mexican ingredients, this dip is a good appetizer for Cinco de Mayo or taco night !

Tequila Lime Flaming Cheese Dip : If you're looking for a show-stopping appetizer, this is the dip for you. Light a flame to serve, then let everyone dig in!

Crockpot Party Dips

Making party dips in a slow cooker is so easy. It’s the simplest way to make hot dips for a crowd, keep them warm, and serve them!

Crockpot BBQ Chicken Dip : This shredded chicken dip is filled with BBQ sauce, ranch, and tons of cheese. It's a good dip for potlucks, barbecues, or game day!

Crockpot Buffalo Chicken Dip : If you want a hands-off way to make this tasty buffalo-flavored dip, just throw the ingredients in a slow cooker!

Crockpot Queso : Velveeta plus a mix of other cheeses slow cook with jalapenos, tomatoes, and more to make a loaded queso.

Crockpot Spinach Dip : Not only can you make this classic dip in the Crockpot, but it's a healthier version too, thanks to ingredients like Greek yogurt and light sour cream.

Crockpot Corn Dip : Inspired by Mexican street corn, this creamy corn dip uses a tasty mix of cheeses and spices, and has a nice kick from jalapenos.

Crockpot Queso Fundido : You only need 3-4 ingredients to make this chorizo- and salsa-filled queso!

Crockpot Sausage Cream Cheese Dip : This is another one of my favorite dips for parties, because it's easy (only 3 ingredients) and it's always a hit.

Crockpot Pizza Dip : All your favorite pizza ingredients cook up with cream cheese to make one of the best party dips!

Hearty Dips for a Crowd

These dip recipes are loaded with hearty, tasty ingredients. They’re some of my favorite dips for game day, tailgating, and the Super Bowl, but they work any time you have a crowd to feed!

Cheeseburger Dip : Get game day going with this hot dip recipe that tastes like a juicy cheeseburger. Ground beef, bacon, mayo, cream cheese, and more fill this dip.

Queso Fundido : Ooey-gooey, hot and bubbly–that's what we want in a party dip! This one is filled with chorizo, breakfast sausage, and jalapeno, so make sure you get some sturdy chips.

Hot Corn and Bacon Dip : This cheesy dip is infused with beer and loaded up with corn and bacon.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip : Turn the classic sandwich into a dip loaded with slices of steak, bell peppers, onions, pepperoncini, and tons of cheese.

King Ranch Chicken Rotel Dip : This easy hot dip is made with Rotel tomatoes, chicken, green chiles, and some other tasty ingredients.

Chili Cheese Dip : Ground beef, green chiles, pico de gallo, and a mix of cheese cooks up in a skillet to make this delicious dip.

What to Serve with Hot Party Dips

Every hot dip needs the perfect dippers. There are so many things you can serve with these party dip recipes, the sky is the limit. Go with the simple classics, like potato chips, crackers, tortilla chips, pretzels, veggie sticks, and pita chips. Or get creative and serve with fresh slices of bread, bread bowls, crudite platters, French fries, wonton chips, and more.

How do you keep dips warm for a party? You can either keep dips warm by serving them out of a slow cooker, and keeping it on the WARM setting. Or you can place dips in the oven at a low temperature. If those aren’t an option, wrap hot dips tightly in aluminum foil, and don’t open until ready to serve. How many dips do I need for a party? You can never have too many dips! But served along with other appetizers and finger foods, a couple of hot dip options is usually enough. Can I make hot dips ahead of time? Yes! Most of these easy dips can be made ahead of time, stored in the fridge, and then warmed to serve. I recommend making them the day before the party, or earlier in the day if it’s an evening party. How do you store leftover party dips? Any leftovers should be stored in an airtight container, and kept in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Some dips can be frozen, but check individual recipes for details. How do you thicken cheese dips? If your cheese dip is looking a little thin, using cornstarch can help to thicken it to a better consistency.

With so many hot dip recipes to choose from, you’re sure to find something that’s perfect for your party. Every dip on this list works for game day too, so start planning those tailgating parties asap. Your guests will be amazed by these delicious party dips, and they will surely be devoured in no time at all. Enjoy!