38 Waffle Recipes Worth Waking Up Early For (2024)

What makes a waffle? Is it the iron? For without one, you’re pretty much just looking at a pancake. Is it the batter? What if you put something other than waffle batter into your waffle iron? What if you put a sandwich in there (yep, we’ve done it)? Whatever they are, we’re in LOVE. They’re one of our favorite brunch foods, they make for a great anytime snack, and you can “waffle” almost anything to great effect (think LOTS of crispy corners). Don’t even get us started on the magic combination that is (we’ve got four recipes here). Check out our best waffle recipes for ideas—dust off that iron and get to wafflin’!

Before we get to all the crazy waffle recipes we bet you’re really here for, you’re going to want to perfect the art of making a classic waffle first. Try our best homemade waffles, our buttermilk waffles, or our Belgian waffles. Our number one tip for all of them: DON'T OVERMIX THE BATTER. Waffle batters should be lumpy when they get poured into waffle makers, never smooth.

Once you’ve got those down, you can pretty much add any flavor you like to a waffle. You could go sweet, like with our pumpkin waffles, our red velvet waffles, or our chocolate chip cookie waffles. More of a savory breakfast person? Try our cornbread waffles, our Parm waffle egg in a hole, or our cauliflower waffles. You could also put things other than waffle batter into your iron, like in our pizza waffles, our mozzarella stick waffles, our omelet waffles, or our waffle iron grilled cheeses. No waffle iron? We got you. Try making our grill pan waffles, or check out one of our recipes that improves upon pre-made freezer waffles, like our waffle breakfast tacos or our chicken n' waffles casserole.

Want more breakfast inspiration? Try our top breakfast casserole recipes, our fun breakfast for dinner ideas, and our favorite brunch co*cktails too.