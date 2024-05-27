4 Best VPNs for Xbox One and Xbox Series with Setup Guide (2024)

Are you looking for the best VPN for Xbox One? This article gives you 4 best Xbox One VPN and other series, as well as how to use Xbox.

Xbox One is a popular gaming console in the family of Xbox series by Microsoft. This game debuted in 2013 and replaced Xbox 360. Compared to its predecessors, Xbox One has amazing features and offers an unmatched video gaming experience. While you stream games from different servers, you could encounter several geographical restrictions. For example, prices in other countries could be lower than that of your country or you cannot access certain games because your region is banned or denied rights.

Since VPN hides your IP address and content from your ISP, it is easy to avoid DDoS attacks and ISP throttling. All these reasons justify the need for a VPN for XboxOne and other gaming consoles. Fortunately, this article takes you through some of the hotXboxOne VPNs, VPN for Xbox 360and other Xbox series and a step-by-step tutorial about how to use VPN on Xbox One.

Set Up a VPN on Xbox - How-To Guides How to set up Xbox VPN through a router 1. Make sure your router supports VPN connections and the VPN you choose can be connected to a router like ExpressVPN. Then connect VPN on your router according to the VPN router connection instruction. 2. Connect the Xbox console, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and other Xbox series to the router using an Ethernet cable or wireless connection. 3. At last, enable “Connect to a network” under Network Settings on your Xbox One settings. Select “VPN” as the connection type and input required info of your VPN provider, such as username and password. How to set up Xbox VPN on PC or Mac 1. Subscribe to a trustworthy VPN service like iTop VPN, download and install on your Windows. Then connect to a VPN server you want. 2. Connect your Xbox to the same network as your Windows with an Ethernet cable or on the same Wi-Fi network. 3. Open Xbox and play your favorite games safe and fast. How to set up Xbox VPN with a hotspot 1. Go to Settings on your PC and choose Network & Internet > Mobile Hotspot > Edit. 2. Type your network name and password, and click Save > Share My Internet Connection With Other Devices on. 3. Open Xbox and connect to the mobile hotspot. How to Use iTop VPN on Xbox Series It's a little complicated when you use Xbox One with NordVPN, ExpressVPN, and CyberGhost VPN. iTop VPN enables you to use Xbox One easier which will be released at the end of August. Besides, iTop VPN has more attractive points a huge number of users choose to purchase it. It has lifetime free VPN version, so before payment, you can check if it is what you want. HTTP proxy service on iTop VPN allows you to connect to Xbox One in 3 simple steps.

Step 1. Download and install iTop VPN on your Windows device. Subscribe to it, and connect to a fast server. Download Now Download Now Buy iTop VPN Step 2. Click Privacy Protection. Toggle on Proxy Service, and get the necessary info about the proxy server address and port. Step 3.Make sure your Xbox console is on the same LAN as your Windows. Go to Settings on Xbox and input the required info. Then you can unblock content on Xbox instantly. How to Use ExpressVPN on Xbox One Setting up ExpressVPN is not a complicated process. You can set it up on Mac, Windows, or router. The following steps illustrate how to set up ExpressVPN on PC.

Step 1. Open your PC and proceed to Settings> Network and Internet. From the options given, choose “Mobile Hotspot” followed by 'WiFi' in the 'Share my Internet connection from'. Hit 'Edit' and create a username and password for your network. Step 2. Navigate to the 'Related Settings' section and choose 'Change Adapter Options.' Right-click the 'ExpressVPN Tap Adapter' tab and choose 'Properties'. Step 3. Select the 'Sharing' tab and tick the 'Allow other network users to connect through this computer's internet connection. Step 4. Choose the name of the network connection you just created, then press 'OK.' You have made a virtual router that you will use to share your internet connection with ExpressVPN. Step 5. Now launch the ExpressVPN application and connect it. Step 6. Enable the 'Mobile Hotspot' option and find the network you created. Step 7. Use the respective username and password to connect your VPN network on your Xbox One. How to Use NordVPN on Xbox 360 It is easy to set up NordVPN for Xbox One on your routers, PC, and Mac. These methods should also work on several other Xbox family versions including the older Xbox 360 series. Let’s take a look at how to set up and connect NordVPN on PC.

Step 1. Download and install NordVPN on your Windows device and connect your PC to the Xbox using an Ethernet cable. Step 2. On your PC, make sure that you connect to a Wi-Fi network and a NordVPN server. Step 3. Navigate to the taskbar, then right-click on 'WiFi network.' Choose 'Open Network & Internet settings'. Step 4. Go to 'Advanced Settings' and choose 'Change Adapter Options'. Right-click the 'TAP-NordVPN Windows Adapter' and choose the 'Properties' option. Step 5. Select the 'Sharing' tab and tick the option that says 'Allow other network users to connect through this computer's internet connection'. Step 6. Click the drop-down menu under the 'Home Network connections' and choose your home network. Click 'OK' to confirm. Also Read: 3 Best Free VPN for Windows >> How to Use CyberGhost VPN on Xbox One The following steps illustrate how you can set up on Windows.

Step 1. Download and install CyberGhost VPN on your Windows device. Activate the VPN service, then connect to a server. Step 2. Using an Ethernet cable, connect your PC to the Xbox console. Step 3. Once your CyberGhost VPN connection is made, proceed to the 'Control Panel' and choose the 'Network and Sharing Center' option. Step 4. Select the 'Change Adapter Settings' tab and look for the Ethernet connection that resembles the 'TAP-Windows Adapter V9'. Right-click on it and choose the 'Properties' option. Step 5. Select the 'Sharing' tab on the properties window and activate the 'Allow other network users to connect through this computer's internet connection' option. Step 6. Click 'OK' to confirm. Finally, close all windows, then connect your Xbox to your Windows PC and configure the consoles.



ExpressVPN is one of the highly-rated Xbox One VPNsin the market and is genuinely so. This fantastic VPN service has nearly everything you would demand from a robust VPN service. Free of bias, ExpressVPN gives you secure access to the internet, irrespective of your location.

Unlike several VPN services significantly slow gaming, ExpressVPN improves latency and ensures unnoticeable speed drops. Because of the fastspeed, ExpressVPN is a good choice for streaming and gaming experience across devices like Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch. ExpressVPN media streamer provides a simple yet effective way to spoof your console’s location.

With the support of over 3000 VPN serversacross 90 countries, you can't miss a server closer to you. The good thing is that the setup process is easy, and there is no other additional equipment. If you want your Xbox console to have the maximum privacy power of ExpressVPN, connect it to a VPN-enabled router.

ExpressVPN protects you from DDoS attacks and reduces ping times between gaming servers by linking your devicewith the locations near the network hosts. Because of the array of excellent security and privacy features, ExpressVPN doesn’t come cheap. Prices range from $6.67-$12.95 per month.

As aforementioned, ExpressVPN is a top VPN for Xboxfor several reasons. Some of the reasons to choose ExpressVPN for Xbox include:



It offers super fast speed compared to other VPNs.

A top VPN for Windows, Android, iOS, Mac, and more platforms.

ExpressVPN supports a wide range of servers across the world.

It provides military-grade protection by keeping your data private and protecting you from DDoS attacks.

It is easy to set up ExpressVPN for Xbox.

NordVPN: Best VPN for Xbox One

NordVPN is undoubtedly a common name in the VPNs arena and easily becomes a good VPN for XboxOne. NordVPN gives you an easy way to access geo-blocked content from Netflix, Hulu, and gaming platforms. Leverage NordVPN for Xbox One and other gaming consoles to protect your device and play games privately and safely. This software can be easily set up on both Windows/PC and routers.

This Xbox One VPN gives you a variety of servers to connect to. The over 5100 VPN servers spread across over 60 countries is not a joke. This gives you ultimate security and privacy. Another impressive feature of NordVPN is its lightning-fast speed. Most VPNs will slow down your speed because of the distant server locations.However, NordVPN uses the powerful NordLynx protocol to make sure you are operating at top speeds.

This VPN is limited to 6 simultaneous devices and doesn't matter the type of operating system your device is using. Prices range from $3.29 to $11.95 per month.

NordVPN has some amazing characteristics that make people choose it for Xbox One. They include:



With NordVPN, you can easily avoid bandwidth throttling and get a stable gaming connection with a low ping.

NordVPN allows users to unblock and access geo-restricted contentfrom anywhere, including Netflix, Hulu, GTA online, BBC iPlayer, Roblox, and COD Warzone.

It offers access to thousands of servers, and thus you can stay connected and easily go undetected. This way, you can easily avoid DDoS attacks by hopping from one server to another.

It uses a cutting-edge technology called NordLynx protocol to boost its streaming and gaming speeds.

It is easy to set up via Windows/PC or router.

CyberGhost VPN: Best VPN for Xbox One

CyberGhostVPN is a powerful gaming VPNoptimized for gaming consoles like Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4, etc. CyberGhostVPN gives you a platform to seamlessly enjoy online security and privacy. With this VPN service, you can unblock geo-restricted content from popular sites like Hulu, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, and several gaming platforms.

CyberGhostVPN offers high-level protection against DDoS attacks, encrypts internet data, and allows users to change their DNS settings for regular internet connection speeds. Prices range from $2.25-$12.99 per monthexcept for 1-day VPN free trial.

As aforementioned, CyberGhost has several remarkable characteristics that make it a choice for myriads of people. Some of the reasons for choosing CyberGhost VPN for Xbox One include:



CyberGhostVPN supports access to over 7400 international server networks.

CyberGhostVPN has an improved lag and ping to provide the fast speed needed.

This VPN service encrypts your internet data and protects you against DDoS attacks.

It overrides data caps to prevent bandwidth throttling.

iTop VPN: Best Free for Xbox Series

iTop VPN allows you to connect to Xbox One as easily as ABC. It has 1800+ servers in over 100 locations to unblock streaming sites, favorite games, and access social platforms worldwide. Many practical features help you keep online security while playing Xbox One with blazing-fast speed. Open the kill switch to protect online activities at any time. Choose dynamic IP and static IP according to your needs. The one-year plan costs$43.99 and the two-year plan costs$59.99.

Dedicated servers for games. iTop VPN has dedicated gaming servers including Elyon, Minecraft, PUBG, and more to enjoy a fast no-lag gaming experience.

Ad blocker to block ads. To play games uninterrupted, toggle on the ad blocker feature to block unwanted and malicious ads.

Split tunneling. Use split tunneling to accelerate your Xbox gaming speed by allowing only games to use a VPN tunnel.

Try iTop VPN to connect to Xbox and play games with a better experience:

It offers 1800+ servers to get access to your favorite content worldwide on Xbox Series.

Its high-quality and fast servers reduce game lag and play games smoothly.

It protects your Xbox data with the encrypted VPN tunnel.

It has dedicated IP to connect to the same IP every time without being detected with VPN use.

Conclusion

In this article, we have covered the top 4 fastVPNs onXbox Oneworth choosing. These VPNs have amazing features that make it easy to surf anonymously and enjoy Xbox One gaming. However, all these VPNs are not free and require that you make a subscription. Maybe you are left asking yourself whether you can find something similar for free. The simple answer is yes because iTop VPNis the free and powerful VPN you have been looking for more games like Roobet.This VPN service is fast, easy to set up, and offers military-grade protection, DNS protection, and access to many servers and content across the globe. You can access geo-restricted content from Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and gaming platforms like Roblox, COD Warzone, and PUBG. Download iTop VPN, the most secure VPN, and take the way to play more games smoothly.