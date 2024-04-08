4 DIY Flavored Salt Recipes (2024)

These finishing salts add a pop of flavor to everything from steak and popcorn to chocolate, and they’re super easy to make. In this article I’m sharing four of my favorite flavors – chili lime, vanilla, rosemary lemon, and sriracha – plus ideas for using each one.

I love sprinkling them on all kinds of dishes in my kitchen, but they make thoughtful edible gifts, too.

You can tuck all four into a box to give as a set, or give individual jars wrapped with baking twine. Either way, these recipes are perfect little housewarming gifts, wedding favors, and/orhandmade holiday gifts.

Choosing Your Salt

When you make flavored salt, the kinds of salt you use really up to you. Coarse seasalt adds dramatic flair when sprinkled over dishes just before serving, while finely ground salt is more useful in recipes.

For coarse salt, I usually buythis brandorthis brand. In the photos for this article I usedthis beautiful flaky Makai Deep Sea Salt, which I received in a gift bag at a health conference. It’s absolutely delicious when sprinkled overgluten-free soft pretzels.

For fine salt,Himalayan pink saltandReal Saltwork well. If you decide to use fine salt it may be helpful your blend in a coffee grinder so that the consistency of the different additions (red pepper flakes, dried rosemary, etc.) is also more fine. When the ingredients are roughly the same size it makes sprinkling the salt easier.

Tips for Packaging Homemade Flavored Salt As A Gift

Each individual recipe below will fill two 2 ounce jars or 1 four ounce jar. In the photos in this article, the jars with chrome-colored lids are 4 ounces and the ones with black lids are 2 ounces.

Here’s where to find them:

4 ounce jars(Pictured at the top of this article. These jarshave a quilted texture on the sides of the glass)

4 ounce jars(These are the same as above but don’t have a quilted texture)

2 ounce jars(These are the ones with black lids pictured below.)

Chili Lime Salt Recipe

This fiery blend of red pepper flakes and tangy lime is amazing over fajitas,tacos, french fries withchipotle mayo, and, um, just about everything in your kitchen.

Ingredients

Makes about 1/2 cup.

1/2 cup unrefined salt (coarse or fine)

2 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes (where to find organic red pepper flakes)

1 tablespoon fresh organic lime zest

Equipment

Microplane zester (like this) or cheese grater

Instructions

Using the microplane zester or cheese grater, remove the outer zest from the lime. Make sure not to peel off the bitter white pith, just the outside will do.

Lay zest on a towel and allow to air dry for a few hours, then combine with salt and crushed red pepper flakes.

Optional Step: If the consistency is more coarse than you’d like, you can pop 2-3 tablespoons at a time in a clean coffee grinder and pulse until your desired texture is reached. Continue the process until all the salt has been ground.

Pour your finished salt into a pretty jar. It’s now ready for use!

Vanilla Salt Recipe

Served with strawberries or sprinkled over chocolate, this delicate salt adds a surprising pop of flavor to sweets and treats.

Ingredients

Makes about 1/2 cup.

1/2 cup salt (coarse or fine)

2-4 vanilla beans (Find them hereand use the leftovers for homemade vanilla extract , custard, and more)

Equipment

Instructions

Using a sharp knife, cut a slit down the entire length of the vanilla bean.

With the tip of your knife, scrape out the seeds in the center, which should have a paste-like consistency.

Place a small amount of salt in the coffee grinder with the vanilla beans and pulse until completely combined.

Add the vanilla/salt mixture to the rest of the salt and thoroughly mix with a spoon.

Optional Step: If the consistency is more coarse than you’d like, you can pop 2-3 tablespoons at a time in a clean coffee grinder and pulse until your desired texture is reached. Continue the process until all the salt has been ground.

Pour your finished vanilla salt into a pretty jar. It’s now ready for use!

Sriracha Salt Recipe

This fiery finishing salt is delightful over fried, eggs, grilled chicken, roasted veggies, and even salads.

Ingredients

Makes about 1/2 cup.

1/2 cup salt (coarse or fine)

2 tablespoons sriracha (This one has good ingredients)

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 300F. Mix sriracha and salt together and spread over a baking sheet.

Turn off the oven and then place salt inside and let it sit for 3-4 hours, or until fully dried out.

Optional Step: If the consistency of the salt is more coarse than you’d like, you can pop 2-3 tablespoons at a time in a clean coffee grinder and pulse until your desired texture is reached. Continue the process until all the salt has been ground.

Pour your finished sriracha salt into a pretty jar. It’s now ready for use!

Rosemary & Lemon Salt Recipe

This herbaceous finishing salt (in the top left corner of the above photo) is delicious when sprinkled over grilled veggies, pasta, soups, and salads.

Ingredients

Makes about 1/2 cup.

1/2 cup salt (coarse or fine)

1 tablespoon freshly grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon dried organic rosemary

Instructions

Using the microplane zester or cheese grater, remove the outer zest from the lemon. Make sure not to peel off the bitter white pith, just the outside will do.

Lay zest on a towel and allow to air dry for a few hours, then combine it with the salt and rosemary.

Optional Step: If the consistency of the salt is more coarse than you’d like, you can pop 2-3 tablespoons at a time in a clean coffee grinder and pulse until your desired texture is reached. Continue the process until all the salt has been ground.

Pour your finished salt into a pretty jar. It’s now ready for use!

More Homemade Flavored Salt Recipes To Try

Milk Thistle Seasoning Salt– Rich in minerals, liver-loving compounds and – most importantly – flavor, this salt blend is super easy to make and perfect for sprinkling on savory dishes.

Lemon Pepper Seasoning Salt– The bright flavor of lemon melds perfectly with the deep, spicy notes of peppercorns in this simple recipe, and it’s super easy to make.

