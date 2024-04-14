4 Week Gut Protocol Meal Plan, Recipes & Food List Ideas (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. All opinions shared are my own. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Click to view our full disclosure.

Autumn’s 4 Week Gut Protocol is designed to help you maximize your digestion and improve your gut health, but the meal prep can be tough! Below, you’ll find a sample 4 Week Gut Protocol meal plan, as well as, recipes and a sample food list.

Of course, these 4 Week Gut Protocol recipes don’t replace the whole program. If you haven’t purchased it already, you may like our 4 Week Gut Protocol Review, or you can also get the nutrition program here!

4 Week Gut Protocol Food Lists

Autumn’s nutrition program includes the color coded containers and a tweaked 21 Day Fix food list. She’s removed some foods and included more plant options! You’ll see non-animal proteins on the “red” list which is also new!

Her 4 Week Gut Protocol food list eliminates common digestion disruptors including:

dairy

gluten

alchohol

artificial sweeteners

processed soy

corn

4 Week Gut Protocol Supplements

The 3 supplements are optional but recommended. The 4 Week Gut Protocol supplements are: vegan Shakeology, Beachbody Optimize, and Revitalize.

Shakeology is a nutrient-dense shake designed to help support your digestion system.* Get a sampler of vegan flavors here.

Optimize focuses on the absorption of nutrients and the bioavailability for a functional digestive tract.*

Revitalize is a blend of prebiotics and probiotics to help support good flora in the gut.

If you’re consuming Beachbody Energize you can keep taking it.Energize helps enhance exercise performance and sharpen your focus so you can finish your workouts strong.*

Creating Your 4 Week Gut Protocol Meal Plan

You’ll use color coded portion controlled containers with this program. You’ll also be put into a plan based on your current weight and goals.

If you’ve followed a 21 Day Fix meal plan, this will be familiar to you!

With that said, you will need to make changes and honor the 4 Week Gut Protocol food lists compared to the 21 Day Fix.

Each week may change as well — which is all outlined in the program.

Sample 4 Week Gut Protocol Meal Plan

Below is a sample meal plan for Plan A.

Some recipes are from FIXATE which is available as a cookbook or as a PDF under FIXATE for Beachbody on Demand Members.

There are also recipes under the 4 Week Gut Protocol tile on Beachbody on Demand as well.

Plan A eats the following throughout the day:

6 Green (Veggies)

2 Purple (Fruit)

2 Red A (Protein)

2 Red B (Protein)

1 Yellow A (Carbs)

1 Yellow B (Carbs)

1 Blue (Healthy Fats)

1 Orange (Seeds & Dressings)

3 teaspoons (Oils & Nut butters)

This equals out to be between 1200 and 1499 calories. These days are based around Week 1 & 2 on plan A.

4 Week Gut Protocol Sample Meal Plan

Day 1

Breakfast

Vegan Shakeology with frozen berries and cauliflower, oats, and 2 oz unsweetened coconut milk

Snack

Matcha with 1 drop Stevia and 2 oz unsweetened coconut milk

Lunch

Tuna with green beans, pepper, and ghee

Snack

Shash*to peppers, coconut yogurt, seeds, mango and blueberry mix

Dinner

Chicken with peas, mixed vegetables, beets, sweet potatoes, and 1 tsp coconut oil.

Day 2

Breakfast Vegan chocolate Shakeology with spinach and kale mix with frozen mixed fruit with gluten-free oats with 1 tsp of peanut butter Snack Chickpeas or vegan protein of your choice Lunch Fixate Sloppy Joe meat with spaghetti squash and green beans Snack Coconut yogurt with blackberries and seeds Dinner Chicken with sweet potatoes with 2 servings of vegetables with ghee Day 3

Breakfast:

Vegan Shakeology with spinach, 1/2 a banana, 1/2 cup strawberries, water and ice with a side of gluten-free oatmeal topped with cinnamon and 1 tsp MCT oil.

SNACK

Chickpea with 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil with chopped onion, parsley, sprouts, and bell pepper

Lunch

Open-faced crunch hummus sandwich (Recipe is in the program — just use 1 slice of bread and 1/2 the hummus)

Snack

Tuna with chopped celery, sliced fennel, sea salt, pepper, 1 tsp EVOO

Dinner

Chicken Lettuce Wraps (recipe is in the program) with a small side mixed green salad with 1/2 the dressing and onion.

Day 4

Breakfast:

Vegan Shakeology with half a banana, unsweetened almond milk (flavorless), cinnamon with gluten-free oatmeal and strawberries.

Lunch

Sweet potato bowl — chopped sweet potato with broccoli, leeks, peppers, kale, ground turkey, garlic, sesame seeds, 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Dinner

Cauliflower Rice Bowl – Cauliflower rice with pico de gallo, jicama, snow peas, onion, avocado, beans, chicken, 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Day 5

Breakfast:

Vegan Shakeology with half a banana and frozen berries, 1 tsp coconut oil, seeds

Lunch

Mixed Veggie Bowl – Potato, salmon, zucchini, asparagus, 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

Snack

Carrots and cucumbers with hummus

Dinner

Fixate Vegan Eggplant Cannelloni with cauliflower rice and ground turkey topped with 1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

More 4 Week Gut Protocol Recipes

You can include many of your favorite gluten and dairy free recipes with a few tweaks! We have been pulling from the 4 Week Gut Protocol recipes in the program, as well as, Autumn’s FIXATE cookbook because it outlines the container amounts as well.

Cooked spaghetti squash with ground turkey and onions and any other veggies you’d like

Fixate breakfast sausages

Fixate pancakes

Fixate sloppy joes (with gluten-free bread)

5 Other Things to Track

As you start tracking your containers, you may also want to make notes about your water intake and if you kept your added sugar less than 10 grams per day.

We also like to make a note about how well we slept, as well as, our energy level and mood!

