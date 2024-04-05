40 Amish-Inspired Christmas Recipes to Try This Year (2024)

Celebrate the Amish way with these hearty Amish Christmas dishes. Simple yet nourishing, these recipes are perfect for a wholesome Christmas dinner spread.

After I discovered this recipe, it became a mainstay for me. I make the dough ahead of time when company is coming, and I try to keep some in the refrigerator to bake for our ranch hands. Leftover mashed potatoes are almost sure to go into these rolls. —Jeanette McKinney, Belleview, Missouri

2/39

Amish Yum-Yum Salad

I received the recipe for Amish yum-yum salad from a friend of my mother’s years ago. I always have the ingredients on hand in case I need a quick dessert. Any flavor of gelatin works well, and sometimes I spoon it into individual parfait glasses instead of serving it in one big bowl. Everyone enjoys it. —Yvonne Bellomo, Ebensburg, Pennsylvania

Go to Recipe

For apple lovers, the Amish have a yummy dessert known as “Apple goodie” which is the perfect end to a hearty holiday feast.