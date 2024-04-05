40 Amish-Inspired Christmas Recipes to Try This Year (2024)

Home Holidays Christmas
Camille BerryUpdated: Feb. 05, 2024
Celebrate the Amish way with these hearty Amish Christmas dishes. Simple yet nourishing, these recipes are perfect for a wholesome Christmas dinner spread.
1/39
Easy Potato Rolls
After I discovered this recipe, it became a mainstay for me. I make the dough ahead of time when company is coming, and I try to keep some in the refrigerator to bake for our ranch hands. Leftover mashed potatoes are almost sure to go into these rolls. —Jeanette McKinney, Belleview, Missouri
Go to Recipe
2/39
Amish Yum-Yum Salad
I received the recipe for Amish yum-yum salad from a friend of my mother’s years ago. I always have the ingredients on hand in case I need a quick dessert. Any flavor of gelatin works well, and sometimes I spoon it into individual parfait glasses instead of serving it in one big bowl. Everyone enjoys it. —Yvonne Bellomo, Ebensburg, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
For apple lovers, the Amish have a yummy dessert known as “Apple goodie” which is the perfect end to a hearty holiday feast.
3/39
Amish Onion Cake
This rich, moist bread with an onion-poppy seed topping is a wonderful break from your everyday bread routine. You can serve it with any meat, and it's a nice accompaniment to soup or salad. I've made it many times and have often been asked to share the recipe. —Mitzi Sentiff, Annapolis, Maryland
Go to Recipe
Check out these Amish baking tips that you’ll wish you knew sooner.
4/39
Sausage Bread Dressing
My husband and father go crazy for this dressing. Leftovers are rare but they freeze quite well. To save time, chop the veggies and prepare (but don't bake) the dressing up to two days ahead of time and refrigerate. Add a little baking time since it will be cold. —Bette Votral, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
5/39
6/39
Sweet Potato Pancakes with Cinnamon Cream
Topped with a rich cinnamon cream, these pancakes are an ideal dish for celebrating the tastes and aromas of fall. —Tammy Rex, New Tripoli, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
7/39
Nancy Mock for Taste of Home
Old-Fashioned Oatmeal Pie
Oatmeal pie is a tasty dessert that captures all the luscious flavor of pecan pie but costs less to make. It’s a perfect treat for those who have nut allergies.
Go to Recipe
8/39
Hearty Maple Beans
I modified this recipe to suit my family's taste. It's a great side dish for a backyard barbecue with hamburgers and hot dogs. It can be made in advance and kept warm in a slow cooked for hours without losing any flavor. —Margaret Glassic, Easton, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
9/39
Farmhouse Pork and Apple Pie
I've always loved pork and apples together, and this recipe combines them nicely to create a comforting main dish. It calls for a bit of preparation, but my family and I agree the wonderful flavor is well worth the effort. —Suzanne Strocsher, Bothell, Washington
Go to Recipe
10/39
Roasted Chicken with Rosemary
Herbs, garlic and butter give this hearty meal in one a classic flavor. It's a lot like pot roast, except it uses chicken instead of beef. —Isabel Zienkosky, Salt Lake City, Utah
If you’re craving something sweet-and-tangy, then be sure to try out this Amish potato salad recipe.
11/39
Potato Stuffing Casserole
I adapted this recipe from a Pennsylvania Dutch cookbook, and it's indicative of the fine German cooking found in this area. If you're looking for an alternative to mashed potatoes, try this dish. —Elsa Kerschner, Kunkletown, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
12/39
Amish Vanilla Pie
We live in rural northern Indiana where we have several Amish communities. I found this recipe in our local paper a few years back, and after making a few adjustments, I came up with a fabulous pie! It reminds me of the many cream pies my grandma made for holidays. Be sure to allow the Amish vanilla pie to set and cool completely before cutting and serving. —Shelly Brubacher, Nappanee, Indiana
Go to Recipe
13/39
Apple, Butternut and Sausage Dressing
I'd heard about using squash in dressing, so I combined four things I love into one dish: apples, butternut squash, bacon and maple sausage! Now, it's one of the most requested dishes during the holidays. —Brenda Crouch, Ansley, Nebraska
Go to Recipe
14/39
Sunday Chops and Stuffing
My family likes to make these chops for Sunday dinner. The recipe lets us spend more time having fun together and less time cooking. —Georgiann Franklin, Canfield, Ohio
Go to Recipe
15/39
Slow-Cooker Sauerbraten
My family is of German Lutheran descent, and although we enjoy this traditional beef roast, I never liked the amount of time and fuss it takes to make it. This recipe is so good and oh-so-easy. It's great served with dumplings, spaetzle, veggies or a salad. —Norma English, Baden, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
16/39
Apple Slab Pie
Apple slab pie is a terrific contribution to a covered-dish supper, picnic or potluck. It’s baked in a large 15x10 baking pan so it’s easy to make and tote, too. But be prepared—people always ask for a copy of the recipe! —Dolores Skrout, Summerhill, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
17/39
Cheesy Mashed Potatoes
Everyone who has tasted these cheesy mashed potatoes asks how to make them. Since this comforting casserole bakes at the same temperature as my chicken bundles, I get it started in the oven and pop in the entree a little later.—Brad Moritz, Limerick, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
Hungry for more? Learn how to make Amish chicken and noodles.
18/39
Roasted Chicken
This tender chicken is a real time-saver on a busy weekend. A simple blend of seasonings makes it a snap to prepare, and it smells heavenly as it roasts. —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington
Go to Recipe
19/39
Make-Ahead Cabbage Rolls
I've relied on this recipe for years, and my cabbage rolls never fail to impress. As the host of a number of holiday parties, my guests have come to expect this main entree. —Nancy Foust, Stoneboro, Missouri
Go to Recipe
20/39
Pennsylvania Pot Roast
This heartwarming one-dish meal is adapted from a Pennsylvania Dutch recipe. I start the pot roast cooking before I leave for church, add vegetables when I get home, and then just sit back and relax until it's done. —Donna Wilkinson, Monrovia, Maryland
Go to Recipe
21/39
Chicken Potpie Casserole
I always have leftover chicken broth on hand and use it for many things, including this comforting family favorite. You can bake your own biscuits as I do or buy them at the store. I like to bake extra biscuits to eat with butter and jam. —Liliane Jahnke, Cypress, Texas
Go to Recipe
22/39
Basic Homemade Bread
If you'd like to learn how to bake bread, here's a wonderful place to start. This easy white bread bakes up deliciously golden brown. There's nothing like the homemade aroma wafting through my kitchen as it bakes. —Sandra Anderson, New York, New York
Go to Recipe
23/39
Skillet Sausage Stuffing
To make this sausage stuffing, I dressed up a package of stuffing mix with pork sausage, mushrooms, celery and onion. It impressed my in-laws at a family gathering and has since become a popular side dish with my husband and children. —Jennifer Lynn Cullen, Taylor, Michigan
Go to Recipe
24/39
Cinnamon-Apple Pork Chops
When I found this pork chops with apples recipe online years ago, it quickly became a favorite. The ingredients are easy to keep on hand, and the one-pan cleanup is a bonus. —Christina Price, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
25/39
Walnut Horn Cookies
At our house, it wouldn't be Christmas without these Pennsylvania Dutch cookies, which are known locally as kiffels. —Sharon Allen, Allentown, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
26/39
Tangy Bacon Green Beans
My grandmother’s Pennsylvania Dutch-style recipe turns plain old green beans into a tangy cross between three-bean and German potato salads. —Sharon Tipton, Casselberry, Florida
Go to Recipe
27/39
Amish Sugar Cookies
These easy-to-make, old-fashioned Amish sugar cookies simply melt in your mouth! I’ve passed this recipe around to many friends. After I gave it to my sister, she entered the cookies in a local fair and won best of show. —Sylvia Ford, Kennett, Missouri
Go to Recipe
28/39
Amish Potato Bread
A tasty mix of whole wheat and all-purpose flour and a small amount of mashed potatoes combine to give this golden bread its wonderful texture. The loaf is very moist and stays that way for days. —Sue Violette, Neillsville, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
29/39
Kielbasa Cabbage Skillet
Spicy kielbasa sausage and plentiful cabbage and potatoes give this dish a pleasing Old World flair. My husband never liked cabbage before I made this, but now he does! —Romaine Wetzel, Ronks, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
30/39
Country Chuck Roast with Mushroom Gravy
This tender, savory roast practically melts in your mouth. It looks a bit complex, but the hands-free oven time makes it my go-to company recipe on a cold day. —Mary Kay LaBrie, Clermont, Florida
Go to Recipe
31/39
Herbed Pork Roast with Gravy
The classic mix of herbs topping this roast add a flavor to the pork that my husband just loves. It’s his favorite dish! —Jean Harris, Central Point, Oregon
Go to Recipe
32/39
Favorite Chicken Potpie
This is the best chicken potpie recipe! Chock-full of chicken, potatoes, peas and corn, this recipe makes two golden pies, so you can serve one at supper and save the other for a busy night. —Karen Johnson, Bakersfield, California
Go to Recipe
33/39
Old-Fashioned Honey Baked Apples
My baked apple recipe is very old-fashioned yet tried and true. It's definitely a comfort food. —Rachel Hamilton, Greenville, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
34/39
Country Potato Pancakes
Potato pancakes, or latkes, are really versatile. Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, they can be a side dish for just about any meal or the main course for a light meal. We have them often at our house. —Lydia Robotewskyj, Franklin, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
35/39
Grandma's Rosemary Dinner Rolls
My grandma (I called her Baba) made these in her coal oven. How she regulated the temperature is beyond me! She always made extra rolls for the neighbors to bake in their own ovens. My mom and aunts would deliver the formed rolls at lunchtime. —Charlotte Hendershot, Hudson, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
36/39
Ham Balls with Brown Sugar Glaze
These smoky-sweet meatballs are a Pennsylvania Dutch specialty. I like setting them out when folks come to visit. —Janet Zeger, Middletown, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
37/39
Sauerkraut Casserole
Mom brewed her own sauerkraut and, of course, the cabbage was from our big farm garden! Blending the kraut with spicy sausage and apples was Mom’s favorite way to fix it, and I still love this country dish.
—Rosemary Pryor, Pasadena, Maryland. Next, check out our collection of delicious Christmas dinner ideas.
Go to Recipe
38/39
Spicy Applesauce Cake
This picnic-perfect cake travels and slices very well. With chocolate chips, walnuts and raisins, it's a real crowd pleaser. —Marian Platt, Sequim, Washington
Go to Recipe
39/39
Crusty Homemade Bread
Crackling homemade bread makes an average day extraordinary. Enjoy this beautiful crusty bread recipe as is, or stir in a few favorites like cheese, garlic, herbs and dried fruits. —Megumi Garcia, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: November 14, 2019
Camille Berry
With nearly a decade of freelancing under her belt (six with Taste of Home), Camille regularly taps into her background to write about about all things food and drink. Part of the third generation in a family of restaurateurs, Camille was born with a passion for cooking and food. She embarked on a career in hospitality where she excelled as a sommelier and wine director. This hospitality experience has given her a wealth of first-hand knowledge about how to pair all manner of drinks with food—plus some serious kitchen skills. These days, she's hung up her wine key in favor of a keyboard and covers all aspects of food and drink.