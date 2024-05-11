40 Best Sweet Potato Recipes To Make On Weeknights, Holidays, Or Just Because (2024)

As far as vegetables go, the sweet potatomight just be the most versatile. Sweet potatoes can taste sweet, serving as great dessert bases, savory, or spicy for elevated dinners. They can serve as a base for sweet potato toast or as a fantastic ravioli filling. The spuds even come in several colors, like purple, in case you get tired of the OG orange. It's *also* worth noting that they’re full of antioxidants and vitamins to keep you in tip-top shape.

Yep — sweet potatoes are the best, bar none. And it’s a huge bonus that they’re also Thanksgiving’s favorite root vegetable. Below, you’ll find a variety of sweet potato recipes, from appetizers to main dishes, that you can serve to your family on busy weeknights or to guests during the holidays!

Chimichurri Sweet Potatoes Zesty chimichurri meeting the sweetness of sweet potatoes has got to be one of the *best* flavor combos we've heard of yet! Sprinkle some cheese on your potato slices to amp up the textures, too. (via Brit + Co.)

Sweet Potato Parfaits On the sweeter side, these Thanksgiving-inspired parfaits are as easy as they are fun to assemble! We'll take extra marshmallows, please! (via Brit + Co.)

Sweet Potato Cinnamon Rolls Imagine dunking these tender cinnamon rolls into a fresh cup of coffee, while the sticky-sweet icing covers your every bite. Sweet potato makes these rolls a touch healthier, which is reason enough to get to bakin' them! (via Brit + Co.)

Whole30 Sweet Potato Casserole Every inch of this Whole30-approved sweet potato casserole is covered in crispy, crunchy nuts that are perfectly spiced with warm spices and sea salt for extra depth. (via Brit + Co.)

Whipped Bourbon + Bacon Sweet Potatoes Bacon makes everything better, including these whipped sweet potatoes. When you add whiskey, browned butter, and crispy sage to the mix, you’re treading on a dangerous deliciousness territory. (viaHow Sweet Eats)

Baked Cinnamon + Sugar Sweet Potato Tots Who *doesn’t* love tater tots? Adults and children alike will jump for joy at the sight of these cinnamon-sugar spiced sweet bites. (via Running With Spoons)

Sweet Potato Chili The added black beans make this sweet potato recipe very fulfilling with additional protein. Make a big pot, and you'll have leftovers to last you days. (via Culinary Hill)

Cauliflower + Sweet Potato Burgers with Avocado + Sriracha Aioli Cauliflower and sweet potato together are the dreamiest veggie burger pairing. Once you smear your dinnertime stack with avocado and Sriracha aioli, you definitely won’t find yourself missing the meat. (via Feed Me Phoebe)

Creamy Thai Carrot + Sweet Potato Soup Sweet potatoes can go *way* beyond casseroles. This flavorful soup is full of Thai spices, herbs and citrus, enhancing the taste like you’ve never experienced before. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes with Bacon + Gruyere We’ve all had (and enjoyed) scalloped potatoes – even the ones from a box. But have you tried making them with *sweet* potatoes? The sweetness paired with salty bacon and gruyere in this recipe is an indulgent combo you just shouldn’t pass up. (via Carlsbad Cravings)

Melting Sweet Potatoes Melting potatoes do just that — melt in your mouth! They’re topped with a maple-pecan sauce that turns them into dessert upon the first pour. Yummmm. (via Dessert For Two)

Rosemary + Sea Salt Sweet Potato Rolls Let’s be honest, rolls are the *best* part of any dinner table. This is even more true when those rolls are flavored with sweet potato and aromatic rosemary. Pass the butter! (via Homemade Home)

Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecan Crumble + Meringue Casserole is a thanksgiving mainstay, so if you're never made a sweet take on the classic, it's time to explore with one of the best sweet potato recipes ever! (via Live Eat Learn)

Healthy Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole Traditional sweet potato casserole is a tad hard on the waistline – full of added sugar. The *natural sugars* in this sweet potatoes, apples and honey combo are plenty to sweeten up this healthier version. Plus, it's an easier take to make using the slow cooker! (via Kristine’s Kitchen)

Garlic Butter Smashed Sweet Potatoes with Parmesan What are crispy on the outside, soft on the inside, and equal parts sweet and buttery? These savory smashed sweet potatoes with garlic butter and Parmesan, of course! (via Cafe Delites)

Salmon Burgers with Sweet Potato Slaw Sweet potato slaw can doctor up essentially any entree. Follow this recipe for an easy side or mealtime embellishment! (via A Spicy Perspective)

Sweet Potato + Black Bean Enchiladas Cheesy, hearty, spicy – what more could you want from an enchilada recipe? This sweet potato-fied version is healthy and makes for an excellent meal prep option. (via Bowl of Delicious)

Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Gnocchi Once you make gnocchi the first time, you’ll wonder why you haven’t been making it your whole life because it’s *that* easy. Serve this dish to guests with a simple browned butter and sage sauce, and you’ll be sure to impress. (via The Krooked Spoon)

Sweet Potato + Feta + Caramelized Onion Tart Whether you serve this tart as a vegetarian dinner main, or a hearty party starter, it's going to be the talk of the night. There’s a hidden layer of rich caramelized onion that brings the whole dish together! (via The Cook’s Pyjamas)

Easy Sweet Potato Nachos Sheet pan meals are always winning for us. They make lunchtime or dinnertime super easy with minimal clean-up, too. (via The Endless Meal)

Sweet Potato Rounds with Goat Cheese Toasted baguette are *so* last year. Serve your appetizers on a round of sweet potato to add flavor and texture to whatever ingredients you put on top. (via Ciao Florentina)

Sweet Potato Turkey Meatballs Ground turkey and sweet potatoes form a healthy bite. These meatballs were made for tailgating and holiday parties. (via Jo Cooks)

Cinnamon + Spice Sweet Potato Bread Who needs banana bread when you can have sweet potato bread? It’s moist, sweet and the ideal accompaniment to a cup of coffee. (via Averie Cooks)

Sweet Potato Poutine with Vegetarian Gravy The gravy truly makes this sweet potato recipe an addictive delight. You can either make your own sweet potato fries, or just us store-bought frozen ones to save on baking time. (via The Girl On Bloor)

Sweet Potato Chocolate Truffles You wouldn't even guess there was sweet potato inside each of these chocolatey truffles. Hidden nutrition, FTW! (via This Wife Cooks)

Salty Sweet Potato Skin Chips One of the best sweet potato recipes you can make at home are chips! This recipe focuses on the skins for that extra crispy feel, but you can totally use the entire potato to make an oh-so salty snack. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Purple Sweet Potato Cheesecake Bars Purple sweet potato shines through in this dessert recipe that emulates the best tastes and textures of traditional cheesecake! (via Crowded Kitchen)

Baked Miso + Sweet Potato Slices Miso makes the best flavor partner for sweet potato in this tasty recipe. It gets fused with ginger, garlic, and maple syrup for an even more complex forkful. (via Takes Two Eggs)

Vegan Sweet Potato Brownies These ooey-gooey brownies will leave you wanting more and more after every slice! Jewel or garnet sweet potatoes are recommended, as they hold the *best* levels of sweetness to make this treat. (via Munching With Mariyah)

Sweet Potato Alfredo Noodles Move over, zoodles. Sweet potato noodles are here – swoodles? Whatever wacky name you give this dish, you won't be able to get over how tasty the Alfredo sauce is! (via Two Spoons)

Sweet Potato Pound Cake Enjoy a warm slice of this sweet potato pound cake with hot tea to really immerse yourself in coziness. (via A Spicy Perspective)

Sweet Potato Banana Oatmeal Muffins These energy-packed oatmeal muffins are great for healthy on-the-go breakfasts or late night treats! Plus, each one gets topped off with some nut butter of your choice for added protein. (via Rachel Mansfield)

Sweet Potato Cornbread This sweet potato cornbread feels like comfort with each bite you take. It'll be fantastic alongside your Thanksgiving dinner, though we could eat this pick year-round. Just give us some honey and butter, and we're set! (via Averie Cooks)

Vegan Sweet Potato Pancakes The caramel sauce that douses these sweet potato pancakes only makes our cravings stronger. Ditch the maple syrup, these pack enough of a sweet punch by themselves! (via A Virtual Vegan)

Bourbon Mashed Sweet Potatoes There truly could not be a better (and cozier) combo than bourbon, sweet potato, butter, and maple syrup. All of the flavors meld together in this dish to create a harmony that you're gonna want to fulfill all season long. (via Cozy Cravings)

Sweet Potato Cookies You don't *have* to add chocolate chips to your sweet potato cookies, but we highly recommend you do. They pair oh-so well with the taters that you can't even tell are in the dough! (via Live Eat Learn)

Roasted Sweet Potato Pitas with Arugula + Garlic Dressing This sweet potato recipe would make an ahh-mazing lunch – it's filling, flavorful, and it all gets wrapped up in a soft pits! (via Salt & Lavender)

Stuffed Sweet Potato with White Bean + Guacamole The ever-iconic white beans joins a hearty mix of fresh guac and tahini sauce in this sweet potato recipe. This is comfort in a single dish, we swear. (via Two Spoons)

