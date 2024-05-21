40 Boozy Fudge Recipes (2024)

This boozy fudge recipe roundup is chock full of fudge recipes, not just any kinda fudge but the adult-only BOOZY kind. Yep, all of these fudge recipes have a splash or more of alcohol in them. Boozy fudge is great for edible Christmas gifts or Birthday gifts. Boozy fudge allows you to have a special sweet treat with your favorite alcohol taste to hit that sweet tooth craving.

Christmas is a time for traditions, and one of my favorites is making my famous no-fail fudge. This rich, creamy treat is always a hit with family and friends, and it’s so easy to make ahead of time.

There are lots of different ways to make fudge, but my recipe is simple and always comes out perfectly. I like to make a variety of flavors, from classic chocolate to more unique combinations like peanut butter and jelly. No matter what your taste, there’s a fudge recipe out there for you.

Making fudge is the perfect way to show your loved ones how much you care. It’s a thoughtful gift that shows you’ve taken the time to make something special, and it’s sure to be enjoyed by all. So if you’re looking for a delicious treat to make this holiday season, give my no-fail fudge recipe a try (bottom of this article). You won’t be disappointed!

Jack Daniels

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Fudge (Small Batch) • Zona Cooks

Jack Daniels Fudge Recipe Is Fully Loaded

Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Fudge

Homemade Whisky Fudge

Fireball

Easy Fireball Fudge Recipe

Fireball Fudge Recipe

FIREBALL FUDGE: Three ingredient boozy fudge filled with fireball whiskey

Fireball Fudge • Sarahs Bake Studio

Baileys

Baileys Fudge Recipe With Caramel and Vanilla Bean

Microwave Baileys Chocolate Fudge

Stout Fudge Recipe: Bailey’s & Guinness St. Patrick’s Day Dessert

Irish Cream Fudge

Baileys White Chocolate Fudge Recipe – Video

Bailey’s Strawberries & Cream Fudge Freeze Dried Strawberries

Easy No-Cook Bailey’s Fudge (with Video) ? Sugar, Spice and Glitter

Irish Cream Pistachio Fudge • Bread Booze Bacon

Peppermint Schnaps

3-ingredient Peppermint Schnapps fudge topped with candy canes

Fudge is a classic confectionary treat that has been around for generations. It has been a favorite of many people around the world, and has been enjoyed in many different forms and with different flavors. One of the newest and most popular ways to enjoy fudge is with the addition of alcohol.

The most popular alcohol to add to fudge is rum. Rum has a unique flavor profile that pairs perfectly with the sweetness of fudge, adding a hint of complexity and an extra kick. Rum is also widely available in many different varieties, so you can find the perfect type to match the flavor of your fudge. Additionally, its strong flavor can help to mask the taste of alcohol, making it ideal for those who don’t enjoy the taste of alcohol.

The history of fudge dates back to the late 19th century. It is believed that it was first created in the United States, though it is unclear who exactly created it. Fudge has always been a favorite treat, and over the years it has evolved to include different flavors, textures, and ingredients. The addition of alcohol to fudge is relatively new, but it has quickly become a popular way to enjoy this classic treat.

Adding alcohol to fudge is a great way to add a unique flavor and an extra kick to your favorite confectionary treat. Rum is the most popular alcohol to add to fudge due to its unique flavor profile and availability. Whether you’re looking for a classic treat or something new, adding alcohol to your fudge is a great way to enjoy this beloved confectionary.

Kahlua

Chocolate Kahlua Fudge {aka: Coffee, Coffee, Buzz, Buzz, Buzz Fudge!}

Creamy Kahlua Chocolate Fudge

Recipe for Easy Fudge – Kahlua and Cream

Microwave boozy fudge recipe

Salted Caramel Liqueur

Boozy Slow Cooker Salted Caramel Fudge

Brandy

Boozy Slow Cooker Salted Caramel Fudge

Gin

GIN BOOZY FUDGE — white chocolate with lime zest topping

Bourbon

Bourbon Fudge • Bread Booze Bacon

Boozy Bourbon Chocolate Fudge (Food Gift Idea)

How to cook Salted Dark Chocolate Bourbon Fudge

Loaded Chocolate Bourbon Fudge

Pecan Bourbon Fudge Recipe is a Boozy Fudgy Treat!

Amaretto

Slow Cooker Amaretto Raisin and Almond Fudge

Amaretto Swirl

Spiced Rum

Buttered Rum Fudge with Video • Bread Booze Bacon

RUM BOOZY FUDGE — minutes to make, topped with coconut

Rum Chata

Rum Chata Fudge Recipe

Caramel Liqueur

Boozy Slow Cooker Salted Caramel Fudge

Tequila

tequila boozy fudge, 3-ingredient grown-up fudge with salt and lime

Fudge is a sort of sugar confection created by combining sugar, butter, and milk, heating it to the soft-ball stage at 240 °F, and then beating it as it cools to get a smooth, creamy consistency. This crystalline candy has a texture in between fondants and firm caramels.

Do you have a favorite fudge recipe? Be sure to send as a link or comment below with the recipe of your tried and tested fudge.

One of my favorite fudge recipes is the Can’t fail fudge which is made using Melted Marshmallows and evaporated milk. I literally have never failed at this one and no need for a thermometer either.

4 cups of plain or Vanilla marshmallows

2/3 cup of Evaporated Milk

1/4 cup of butter

1 1/2 cups of sugar

12 ounces of cooking chocolate, White, milk or dark depending on what you are making.

1 tsp Of vanilla or another flavoring such as peppermint

1/2 cup of chopped nuts or chopped cookies

Combine the marshmallows, evaporated milk, butter, sugar and salt in a saucepan.

Cook and stir until mixture comes to a full boil. Do not take your eyes off it or stop stirring as it can stick to the bottom and burn quickly.

Boil the fudge mix for 5 minutes over medium heat, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and add the chocolate pieces, mixing in until melted.

Do not overbeat the mix, light and fluffy is the key. Fold in the vanilla and the nuts.

Pour into a greased 9-inch square pan.

Chill until firm, scoring whilst soft. Makes 2½ pounds of Fudge.