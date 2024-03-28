40 Clean Eating Casserole Recipes That'll Help You Put A Healthy Dinner On The Table All Month (2024)

57K Shares
These clean eating casserole recipes are comfort food classics and family favorites for dinner. Easy to make ahead and freeze, or prep in minutes, you’ll want these healthy casserole recipes on standby for busy weeknights.
Seriously, trying to spin too many plates (work, kids, diet, dinner) How are you supposed to slay at the office, be a mom-boss and eat healthy?
Look, when life gets overwhelming, and it always does – these clean eating casserole recipes will save your sanity, budget, and your diet.
Ingredient Swaps That Make Any Casserole Healthy
Clean Eating Pasta & Rice Swaps
The best swaps for white rice are quinoa, cauliflower, brown, or sweet potato rice. Substitute whole wheat, quinoa, or grain-free pasta or use butternut squash, zucchini or spaghetti squash zoodles.
Soup Swaps
Homemade condensed soups are easy to make in minutes, and when you go the DIY soup route you’ll avoid all of the unhealthy, hard to pronounce, unnecessary ingredients that canned soup contains.
Clean Casserole Protein Swaps
Opt for lean ground turkey over ground beef (Grass-fed preferred) – or use a half lentil, half beef combination.
Remember shredding cheese from the block is healthier (pre-shredded comes with more filler and preservatives)
As for cream cheese? I say everything is ok in moderation, but if you prefer a cleaner choice use ricotta, kefir or cottage cheese.
After you experiment with these healthy substitutions, and learn what works for you – you’ll be able to convert all of your favorite casserole recipes into a healthy dinner.
But before you go full out Martha Stewart on a classic, try a few of my favorite healthy versions of the best casseroles for dinner.
Healthy Mexican Casserole
A tasty and guilt-free casserole recipe full of vegetables and cheese from the Word To Your Mother Blog
Southwest Quinoa Bake
Make it ahead or start now and have dinner on the table in 45 minutes via The Real Food Dietitians
Healthy Tetrazzini Casserole
Swap whole wheat noodles for traditional spaghetti and make a cleaner version of the classic casserole for dinner.
Butternut Squash Quinoa Casserole
Butternut squash, quinoa and black beans ready in 30 minutes from Trial and Eater
Creamy Chicken Quinoa and Broccoli
Healthy eating meets comfort food (from scratch) Via Pinch of Yum
Turkey Zucchini & Rice
Make this healthy dinner casserole ahead on meal prep day – full of lean protein and vegetables – via Cookin Canuck
Zucchini & Squash Casserole
If you’re in need of a Meatless Monday meal – check out this zucchini and squash combination via Evolving Table
Skinny Spinach Lasagna
Sauce, noodles, ricotta, spinach and Mozzarella via Pinch of Yum
Teriyaki Tofu-Tempeh
Here’s a gluten-free, vegan style casserole filled with healthy veggies in a teriyaki sauce – so much better than takeout via The Simple Veganista
Low Carb Chicken Divan
Cauliflower rice stands in for white to make this chicken, broccoli & cheese casserole healthy and low carb – via Simply Stacie
Greek Turkey, Rice & Feta
Healthy and simple weeknight dinner that’s low calorie, clean and WW approved via Cookin Canuck
Black Bean Quinoa Casserole
Delicious Mexican casserole via iFoodreal
Kale and Wild Rice
Easy to to make ahead or on the spot as a side or a meal with wild rice, kale, caramelized onions and Gruyere from Half Baked Harvest
Chicken Burrito Bowl Casserole
Ground chicken, beans, rice and spices make this one-pot meal via Fit Foodie Finds perfect for family dinner.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
With only 7 simple ingredients plus a 5 minute prep time this easy low carb casserole via Wholesome Yum is always a hit for family dinner.
Low Carb Shrimp & Grits
Shrimp and grits – the ultimate Southern comfort food with all of the classic rich and cheesy, buttery flavor and texture you’d expect from the traditional recipe less carbs thanks to a one of a kind cauliflower rice.
Turkey Taco Casserole
Swap ground beef for lean turkey and you’ve got a healthy family dinner in an hour via Eat, Live, Run
Caprese Chicken & Quinoa
A fabulous and fresh casserole everyone will love via Eat Yourself Skinny
Tomato Eggplant Zucchini Bake
Fresh vegetables lightly seasoned with garlic – an incredibly healthy casserole for your main meal or a side via Well Plated
Turkey Meatballs in Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
You won’t miss the cream or cheese in this healthy casserole via Little Broken
Kale, Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Au Gratin
Sweet potato, cauliflower and kale in coconut milk via Foraged Dish
Tuna Noodle Casserole
Dairy-free, gluten-free and only 7 ingredients via Cotter Crunch
Spinach Artichoke Casserole
This one is like a spinach artichoke dip – if it was a casserole:) Easy & delicious – iFoodreal
Cajun Shrimp and Quinoa
Cajun shrimp in a cast iron skillet via This Gal Cooks
Loaded Cauliflower Casserole
Way better than loaded mashed potatoes and just as yummy from Wholesome Yum. (Keep it clean by using grass-fed butter and uncured bacon)
Layered BBQ Chicken & Sweet Potato Enchilada
Ever tried combining BBQ and sweet potatoes? Now is the time! Via Ambitious Kitchen
French Onion Zoodle Bake
A healthy spin on the classic French Onion soup via Climbing Grier Mountain
Sweet Potato Chili Casserole
Sweet Potato Chili has just the right amount of sweetness and flavor – make it leaner with ground turkey via Dear Crissy
Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
No noodles = less carbs via Mom’s Kitchen Handbook
Buffalo Chicken Casserole
A Buffalo chicken casserole that’s Whole30, Paleo and family approved via Wicked Spatula
Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie
A clean eating casserole that doubles as comfort food – without the potatoes via Primavera Kitchen
Cheesy Zucchini Casserole
A healthy and simple side dish ready in just over an hour via Give Recipe
Quinoa Chicken Pot Pie
A healthy version of the classic comfort food with a quinoa crust via iFoodreal
Butternut Squash Enchilada Casserole
Packed with veggies and easy to make ahead or put together now for a healthy dinner casserole that’s ready in just over an hour.
Chicken & Celeriac Rice
Coconut milk, chicken broth and eggs combine to make this clean easting casserole recipe a creamy hit that’s super healthy (and Paleo) via Inspiralized
Chicken & Zucchini Noodle
A healthier chicken and zucchini casserole that makes a perfect family dinner
Skinny Chicken Parmesan
The healthier version of the traditional comfort food via SkinnyMs
Slow Cooker Healthy Taco Casserole
Let your crockpot do the work with this easy, healthy family dinner recipe from Slow Cooker Gourmet
Italian Zucchini Spaghetti Bake
Low carb zucchini noodle bake with mushrooms, roasted peppers and turkey sausage via Little Broken
Instant Pot Sausage & Chicken Casserole
A low carb comfort food casserole made in your Instant Pot via Adventures of Mel
Now that you have over a month’s worth of clean eating casserole recipes, which one will you put on repeat? I’d love to know your favorites.