40 Clean Eating Casserole Recipes That'll Help You Put A Healthy Dinner On The Table All Month (2024)

57K Shares

These clean eating casserole recipes are comfort food classics and family favorites for dinner. Easy to make ahead and freeze, or prep in minutes, you’ll want these healthy casserole recipes on standby for busy weeknights.

This post may contain affiliate links that help keep this content free. [Full Disclosure]

Seriously, trying to spin too many plates (work, kids, diet, dinner) How are you supposed to slay at the office, be a mom-boss and eat healthy?

Look, when life gets overwhelming, and it always does – these clean eating casserole recipes will save your sanity, budget, and your diet.

Ingredient Swaps That Make Any Casserole Healthy

Clean Eating Pasta & Rice Swaps

The best swaps for white rice are quinoa, cauliflower, brown, or sweet potato rice. Substitute whole wheat, quinoa, or grain-free pasta or use butternut squash, zucchini or spaghetti squash zoodles.

Soup Swaps

Homemade condensed soups are easy to make in minutes, and when you go the DIY soup route you’ll avoid all of the unhealthy, hard to pronounce, unnecessary ingredients that canned soup contains.

Clean Casserole Protein Swaps

Opt for lean ground turkey over ground beef (Grass-fed preferred) – or use a half lentil, half beef combination.

Remember shredding cheese from the block is healthier (pre-shredded comes with more filler and preservatives)

As for cream cheese? I say everything is ok in moderation, but if you prefer a cleaner choice use ricotta, kefir or cottage cheese.

After you experiment with these healthy substitutions, and learn what works for you – you’ll be able to convert all of your favorite casserole recipes into a healthy dinner.

But before you go full out Martha Stewart on a classic, try a few of my favorite healthy versions of the best casseroles for dinner.

Healthy Mexican Casserole

A tasty and guilt-free casserole recipe full of vegetables and cheese from the Word To Your Mother Blog

Southwest Quinoa Bake

Make it ahead or start now and have dinner on the table in 45 minutes via The Real Food Dietitians

Healthy Tetrazzini Casserole

Swap whole wheat noodles for traditional spaghetti and make a cleaner version of the classic casserole for dinner.

Butternut Squash Quinoa Casserole

Butternut squash, quinoa and black beans ready in 30 minutes from Trial and Eater

Creamy Chicken Quinoa and Broccoli

Healthy eating meets comfort food (from scratch) Via Pinch of Yum

Turkey Zucchini & Rice

Make this healthy dinner casserole ahead on meal prep day – full of lean protein and vegetables – via Cookin Canuck

Zucchini & Squash Casserole

If you’re in need of a Meatless Monday meal – check out this zucchini and squash combination via Evolving Table

Skinny Spinach Lasagna

Sauce, noodles, ricotta, spinach and Mozzarella via Pinch of Yum

Teriyaki Tofu-Tempeh

Here’s a gluten-free, vegan style casserole filled with healthy veggies in a teriyaki sauce – so much better than takeout via The Simple Veganista

Low Carb Chicken Divan

Cauliflower rice stands in for white to make this chicken, broccoli & cheese casserole healthy and low carb – via Simply Stacie

Greek Turkey, Rice & Feta

Healthy and simple weeknight dinner that’s low calorie, clean and WW approved via Cookin Canuck

Black Bean Quinoa Casserole

Delicious Mexican casserole via iFoodreal

Kale and Wild Rice

Easy to to make ahead or on the spot as a side or a meal with wild rice, kale, caramelized onions and Gruyere from Half Baked Harvest

See Also Easy Honey Dijon Vinaigrette Dressing Recipe

Chicken Burrito Bowl Casserole

Ground chicken, beans, rice and spices make this one-pot meal via Fit Foodie Finds perfect for family dinner.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

With only 7 simple ingredients plus a 5 minute prep time this easy low carb casserole via Wholesome Yum is always a hit for family dinner.

Low Carb Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp and grits – the ultimate Southern comfort food with all of the classic rich and cheesy, buttery flavor and texture you’d expect from the traditional recipe less carbs thanks to a one of a kind cauliflower rice.

Turkey Taco Casserole

Swap ground beef for lean turkey and you’ve got a healthy family dinner in an hour via Eat, Live, Run

Caprese Chicken & Quinoa

A fabulous and fresh casserole everyone will love via Eat Yourself Skinny

Tomato Eggplant Zucchini Bake

Fresh vegetables lightly seasoned with garlic – an incredibly healthy casserole for your main meal or a side via Well Plated

Turkey Meatballs in Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

You won’t miss the cream or cheese in this healthy casserole via Little Broken

Kale, Cauliflower & Sweet Potato Au Gratin

Sweet potato, cauliflower and kale in coconut milk via Foraged Dish

Tuna Noodle Casserole

Dairy-free, gluten-free and only 7 ingredients via Cotter Crunch

Spinach Artichoke Casserole

This one is like a spinach artichoke dip – if it was a casserole:) Easy & delicious – iFoodreal

Cajun Shrimp and Quinoa

Cajun shrimp in a cast iron skillet via This Gal Cooks

Loaded Cauliflower Casserole

Way better than loaded mashed potatoes and just as yummy from Wholesome Yum. (Keep it clean by using grass-fed butter and uncured bacon)

Layered BBQ Chicken & Sweet Potato Enchilada

Ever tried combining BBQ and sweet potatoes? Now is the time! Via Ambitious Kitchen

French Onion Zoodle Bake

A healthy spin on the classic French Onion soup via Climbing Grier Mountain

Sweet Potato Chili Casserole

Sweet Potato Chili has just the right amount of sweetness and flavor – make it leaner with ground turkey via Dear Crissy

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

No noodles = less carbs via Mom’s Kitchen Handbook

Buffalo Chicken Casserole

A Buffalo chicken casserole that’s Whole30, Paleo and family approved via Wicked Spatula

Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie

A clean eating casserole that doubles as comfort food – without the potatoes via Primavera Kitchen

Cheesy Zucchini Casserole

A healthy and simple side dish ready in just over an hour via Give Recipe

Quinoa Chicken Pot Pie

A healthy version of the classic comfort food with a quinoa crust via iFoodreal

Butternut Squash Enchilada Casserole

Packed with veggies and easy to make ahead or put together now for a healthy dinner casserole that’s ready in just over an hour.

Chicken & Celeriac Rice

Coconut milk, chicken broth and eggs combine to make this clean easting casserole recipe a creamy hit that’s super healthy (and Paleo) via Inspiralized

Chicken & Zucchini Noodle

A healthier chicken and zucchini casserole that makes a perfect family dinner

Skinny Chicken Parmesan

The healthier version of the traditional comfort food via SkinnyMs

Slow Cooker Healthy Taco Casserole

Let your crockpot do the work with this easy, healthy family dinner recipe from Slow Cooker Gourmet

Italian Zucchini Spaghetti Bake

Low carb zucchini noodle bake with mushrooms, roasted peppers and turkey sausage via Little Broken

Instant Pot Sausage & Chicken Casserole

A low carb comfort food casserole made in your Instant Pot via Adventures of Mel

Now that you have over a month’s worth of clean eating casserole recipes, which one will you put on repeat? I’d love to know your favorites.

More Healthy Recipes You’ll Love

Rebel Keto: How I Stopped The Blame Game, Lost the Weight, and Wrote a Book About Keto

21 Day Clean Eating Meal Plan

5 Minute Healthy Homemade Taco Seasoning

Slow Cooker Balsamic Chicken

65 Healthy Crockpot Dinner Recipes

30 Easy Healthy Freezer Meals To Make Ahead

Don’t Forget To Save!

Today’s Quote: “Great minds discuss ideas; average minds discuss events; small minds discuss people.” — Eleanor Roosevelt