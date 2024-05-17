40 Comforting Baked Pasta Recipes For Special Occasions, Weeknights & Everything In Between (2024)

We’ll never say no to pasta for dinner, especially recipes where your oven (and not the stovetop) does most of the work, like these 40 baked pasta dinners. They’re comforting, cheesy, and delightfully carb-y, and we almost don’t think they could get any better... but wait, there’s more! The best part about these baked pasta recipes is how truly versatile they are. They’re fancy enough to share with guests (seriously, who wouldn’t be pleased to be served Boursin baked ziti?), and cozy and hearty enough to feed your whole crew on a weeknight.

Looking for something easy peasy that you can whip up without much effort? Our 4-cheese gnocchi bake, our no-boil baked chicken pasta, and our Bolognese baked tortellini are all recipes that don’t even require a pot for boiling your noodles before baking. Okay with an extra step, but still don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen for hours? Our , our primavera baked orzo, and our pasta moussaka perfectly fit the bill.

Many of these recipes are also incredible for picky eaters, especially those who are in that phase where they only want to eat one thing. If that thing is pizza, you’re in luck; we’ve got 5 recipes here inspired by it, from a pasta-filled pizza casserole to . Trust us, kids (and adults who just feel like ones) are going to flip.

Craving pasta, but want to really impress? You’ve gotta try one of our classic Italian baked pasta recipes like our baked ziti or classic lasagna. They do take a bit more effort than, say, our shortcut versions, like our ravioli lasagna or our lasagna roll-ups, but they are so worth it. Bonus: we’ve got tons of tips to getting them just right that will be invaluable for all the pasta recipes you make from here on out.

Want even more pasta in your life? Check out our favorite , our top Italian pastas, and our best gnocchi and orzo recipes too.