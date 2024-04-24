40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (2024)

Guys, can you feel the Autumn Vibe? Well, Yes. We can right? The crispy fall air, the cozy afternoons and the comforting bowl of Fall Soups!

There is something so comforting, about these Fall Soups. Every year, as soon as the Autumn Season begins, I am looking for ways to squeeze in some soup for dinner.

Try this easy fall dessert! surprisingly it takes only 30 min

Both of my kids, love soups. They seem to have immense love for soups. No matter where they are they still miss my soups. And, that is one little thing between the three of us, that no one can take away.

Not time, nor age.

Well, talking about this beautiful season of fall and these gorgeous, velvety fall soups, all I can think of is making some of them right now.

Seriously, guys, there is something so amazing about fall soups. right? Starting from the creamy texture, to the filling nature of these soups to the comforting feeling that you get when you have soup, I just seem to enjoy every bite of it.

And, so, does my husband. He just loves fall soups. He says, they keep him warm and make him feel just all-right.

As you can see the temperature has started dipping and the only way we can enjoy this new Autumn season is by

making some of these cozy and comforting fall soups.

Fall Soup Recipes

Thai Coconut Curry Chicken Soup (so creamy)

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (1)

Sweet Potato Soup

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (2)

Lemon Spinach Orzo Soup

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (3)

Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup in a Crock Pot (Olive Garden Copycat)

An Olive Garden favourite recipe, this is the best soup dinner recipe. Its so easy to make and tastes delicious.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (4)

Creamy Potato Soup

Hearty and comforting Potato soup is the best of all.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (5)

Thai Red Curry Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup is a family favourite. Try this delicious Thai flavoured noodle soup with coconut milk and Shrimps. Its beyond delicious.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (6)

Cheesy Crock Pot Chicken Enchilada Soup

Don't have time to make Chicken Enchiladas? Make this Crockpot Chicken Enchilada Soup.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (7)

Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut Milk (Vegan)

Its the season of Butternut Squash. Whats better than a creamy Butternut Squash Soup with extra coconut milk. So so so delicious.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (8)

Easy Black Bean and Spinach Soup in Crock Pot

Its the season of Comforting soups. Try this curried Black Bean Soup with Spinach.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (9)

Cozy Spinach Soup with Garlic Butter Croutons

This creamy and comforting fall soup will leave you feeling so warm and happy.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (10)

Instant Pot Lentil soup recipe

If you need just one Lentil Soup recipe which you can make again and again, this is it! So easy to make and so delicious.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (11)

See Also
Chicken Pot Pie Recipe for Two - About a Mom21 Chicken Recipes For Two That Will Satisfy Every Craving

Vegan Black Bean Enchilada Soup

The cold winters needs something hearty and comforting. And what better than this Mexican soup!

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (12)

Thai Curried Roasted Carrot and Ginger Soup

Sweet and Flavorful Carrot and Ginger Soup with Thai flavor is so good!

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (13)

Potato Leek Soup

Thick, Creamy and Delicious Soup is a classic and everyones favoruite.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (14)

White Bean Enchilada Soup

A Mexican Classic, this soup needs no special introduction. Its so full of flavors!

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (15)

Roasted Garlic and Cauliflower Soup

The flavor of roasted garlic and cauliflower is simply amazing. You will definitely fall in love with this soup. It's so easy and just so comforting.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (16)

Red Bean Tex Mex Soup

If you love red bean then this tex mex soup will be a winning recipe for you. So easy to make and so comforting. You can also replace red bean with white bean or black beans. And trust me it's so comforting. Best served with some buttered bread.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (17)

Traditional Brown Lentil Soup in the Slow Cooker

This creamy and comforting soup recipe is just so good. I made it the way my granny would make and that is the reason I have named it traditional soup. You'll love it I am sure.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (18)

Lemon Spinach Orzo Soup

Enjoy the healthiness of Spinach with comforting Orzo and Lemon. Its just so delicious and easy to make.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (19)

Sweet Potato Soup

Its the season of Sweet Potatoes. Enjoy this delicious and hearty Sweet Potato Soup which is just so good.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (20)

30 minute Broccoli and Cheddar Soup by Gimme Delicious

This creamy, cheesy, and healthy Broccoli and cheddar soup are simply so good. Just the kind of soup you want to make for the fall season.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (21)

French Onion Soup by Tastes Better From Scratch

There is always something so good about traditional french onion soup. They are so velvety and so creamy.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (22)

Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons By Creme De la Crumb

Finally, it's Pumpkin season and how can we not have pumpkin soup, right? This soup has got just the right amount of sweetness and just the right amount of spice.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (23)

Easy Pumpkin Soup by Savory Nothings

Another smooth, flavorful and velvety pumpkin soup that will be a game changer for your summers. So easy to make and just amazing.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (24)

Butternut Squash Soup by Dinner Then Dessert

Finally, we are in the beautiful season of butternut squash. How can we ignore it right? Make this healthy and creamy fall soup right away.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (25)

Slow Cooker Loaded Baked Potato Soup by Slow Cooker Gourmet

There is always something so comforting and delightful about slow cooker recipes. And this slow cooked loaded baked potato soup will be your ultimate fall favorite dinner recipe.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (26)

Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup by A Spicy Perspective

The tortellini pasta along with chicken in this creamy sauce makes an excellent combination. And I am so sure that you are gonna love this.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (27)

Bacon and Bean Soup by Yellow Bliss Road

There is something so comforting about bacon and bean. right? And, rightly so, they are surely the best combination ever.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (28)

Creamy Reuben Soup by 12 Tomatoes

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (29)

Colcannon Soup by Closet Cooking

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (30)

Homemade Corn Chowder by The Chunky Chef

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (31)

Chicken Pot Pie Soup by Gimme Some Oven

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (32)

Bacon Butternut Squash Soup by Damn Delicious

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (33)

Keto Broccoli Cheese Soup By Instrupix

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (34)

Copycat Panera Autumn Squash Soup By A Simple Palate

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (35)

Fall Vegetable Quinoa Soup by Two Peas and Their Pod

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (36)

Spinach and White Bean Meatball Soup By Famn Delicious

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (37)

Better than Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana By A Family Feast

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (38)

The Best Italian Wedding Soup By Cooking Classy

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (39)

One Pot Pasta fa*gioli Soup By Together As A Family

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (40)

Instant Pot Beef Stew By Kristine's Kitchen

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (41)

Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup By Gimme Some Oven

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (42)

Red Lentil Soup with Lemon and Rosemary By Sprinkles and Sprouts

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (43)

Tortellini Tomato Soup with Italian Sausage and Spinach By Yellow Bliss Road

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (44)

Sweet Potato Chowder By How Sweet Eats

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (45)

Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup By The Cookie Rookie

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (46)

Sausage Potato and Kale Soup by The Food Charlatan

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (47)

Ham and Potato Corn Chowder By Closet Cooking

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (48)

Classic Italian Wedding Soup by The Recipe Critic

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (49)

Lemony Chickpea Orzo Soup By Gimme Some Oven

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (50)

Mexican Street Corn Soup By Striped Spatula

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (51)

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup by Damn Delicious

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (52)

Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup By House of Yumm

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (53)

Chicken Tortilla Soup By Jessica Gavin

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (54)

Chicken Fajita Soup By Closet Cooking

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (55)

Mexican Chicken Noodle Soup By Little Spice Jar

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (56)

Southwestern Vegetable and Chicken Soup by Eating Well

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (57)

Cabbage Roll Soup by Cooking Classy

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (58)

Stuffed Pepper Soup by Spend with Pennies

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (59)

Rigatoni Meatball Soup by The Cozy Apron

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (60)

Italian Sausage Gnocchi and Tomato Soup by Gimme Some Oven

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (61)

So, these were some of the best Fall Soup recipes.

I hope you enjoyed going through this round up. Thanks for staying connected.

40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (2024)
Top Articles
Chicken Mulligatawny Soup Recipe (+VIDEO) | MasalaHerb.com
Vegan Pesto Gluten Free Pasta Salad | Healthy Potluck Recipe
Cranachan, A Lovely Scottish Dessert (Recipe for US Kitchens)
Traditional Mince Pies
Latest Posts
99 Vegan "School Night" Dinner Recipes!
A Smokey Spanish Meatballs Recipe The Whole Family Can Enjoy
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 5461

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 85% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.