40+ Coziest And Comforting Bowl Of Fall Soup Recipes - RecipeMagik (2024)

Guys, can you feel the Autumn Vibe? Well, Yes. We can right? The crispy fall air, the cozy afternoons and the comforting bowl of Fall Soups!

There is something so comforting, about these Fall Soups. Every year, as soon as the Autumn Season begins, I am looking for ways to squeeze in some soup for dinner.

Both of my kids, love soups. They seem to have immense love for soups. No matter where they are they still miss my soups. And, that is one little thing between the three of us, that no one can take away.

Not time, nor age.

Well, talking about this beautiful season of fall and these gorgeous, velvety fall soups, all I can think of is making some of them right now.

Seriously, guys, there is something so amazing about fall soups. right? Starting from the creamy texture, to the filling nature of these soups to the comforting feeling that you get when you have soup, I just seem to enjoy every bite of it.

And, so, does my husband. He just loves fall soups. He says, they keep him warm and make him feel just all-right.

As you can see the temperature has started dipping and the only way we can enjoy this new Autumn season is by

making some of these cozy and comforting fall soups.

Fall Soup Recipes

Thai Coconut Curry Chicken Soup (so creamy)

Sweet Potato Soup

Lemon Spinach Orzo Soup

Creamy Chicken Gnocchi Soup in a Crock Pot (Olive Garden Copycat)

An Olive Garden favourite recipe, this is the best soup dinner recipe. Its so easy to make and tastes delicious.

Creamy Potato Soup

Hearty and comforting Potato soup is the best of all.

Thai Red Curry Noodle Soup

Noodle Soup is a family favourite. Try this delicious Thai flavoured noodle soup with coconut milk and Shrimps. Its beyond delicious.

Cheesy Crock Pot Chicken Enchilada Soup

Don't have time to make Chicken Enchiladas? Make this Crockpot Chicken Enchilada Soup.

Butternut Squash Soup with Coconut Milk (Vegan)

Its the season of Butternut Squash. Whats better than a creamy Butternut Squash Soup with extra coconut milk. So so so delicious.

Easy Black Bean and Spinach Soup in Crock Pot

Its the season of Comforting soups. Try this curried Black Bean Soup with Spinach.

Cozy Spinach Soup with Garlic Butter Croutons

This creamy and comforting fall soup will leave you feeling so warm and happy.

Instant Pot Lentil soup recipe

If you need just one Lentil Soup recipe which you can make again and again, this is it! So easy to make and so delicious.

Vegan Black Bean Enchilada Soup

The cold winters needs something hearty and comforting. And what better than this Mexican soup!

Thai Curried Roasted Carrot and Ginger Soup

Sweet and Flavorful Carrot and Ginger Soup with Thai flavor is so good!

Potato Leek Soup

Thick, Creamy and Delicious Soup is a classic and everyones favoruite.

White Bean Enchilada Soup

A Mexican Classic, this soup needs no special introduction. Its so full of flavors!

Roasted Garlic and Cauliflower Soup

The flavor of roasted garlic and cauliflower is simply amazing. You will definitely fall in love with this soup. It's so easy and just so comforting.

Red Bean Tex Mex Soup

If you love red bean then this tex mex soup will be a winning recipe for you. So easy to make and so comforting. You can also replace red bean with white bean or black beans. And trust me it's so comforting. Best served with some buttered bread.

Traditional Brown Lentil Soup in the Slow Cooker

This creamy and comforting soup recipe is just so good. I made it the way my granny would make and that is the reason I have named it traditional soup. You'll love it I am sure.

30 minute Broccoli and Cheddar Soup by Gimme Delicious

This creamy, cheesy, and healthy Broccoli and cheddar soup are simply so good. Just the kind of soup you want to make for the fall season.

French Onion Soup by Tastes Better From Scratch

There is always something so good about traditional french onion soup. They are so velvety and so creamy.

Creamy Pumpkin Soup with Grilled Cheese Croutons By Creme De la Crumb

Finally, it's Pumpkin season and how can we not have pumpkin soup, right? This soup has got just the right amount of sweetness and just the right amount of spice.

Easy Pumpkin Soup by Savory Nothings

Another smooth, flavorful and velvety pumpkin soup that will be a game changer for your summers. So easy to make and just amazing.

Butternut Squash Soup by Dinner Then Dessert

Finally, we are in the beautiful season of butternut squash. How can we ignore it right? Make this healthy and creamy fall soup right away.

Slow Cooker Loaded Baked Potato Soup by Slow Cooker Gourmet

There is always something so comforting and delightful about slow cooker recipes. And this slow cooked loaded baked potato soup will be your ultimate fall favorite dinner recipe.

Creamy Chicken Tortellini Soup by A Spicy Perspective

The tortellini pasta along with chicken in this creamy sauce makes an excellent combination. And I am so sure that you are gonna love this.

Bacon and Bean Soup by Yellow Bliss Road

There is something so comforting about bacon and bean. right? And, rightly so, they are surely the best combination ever.

Creamy Reuben Soup by 12 Tomatoes

Colcannon Soup by Closet Cooking

Homemade Corn Chowder by The Chunky Chef

Chicken Pot Pie Soup by Gimme Some Oven

Bacon Butternut Squash Soup by Damn Delicious

Keto Broccoli Cheese Soup By Instrupix

Copycat Panera Autumn Squash Soup By A Simple Palate

Fall Vegetable Quinoa Soup by Two Peas and Their Pod

Spinach and White Bean Meatball Soup By Famn Delicious

Better than Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana By A Family Feast

The Best Italian Wedding Soup By Cooking Classy

One Pot Pasta fa*gioli Soup By Together As A Family

Instant Pot Beef Stew By Kristine's Kitchen

Cozy Autumn Wild Rice Soup By Gimme Some Oven

Red Lentil Soup with Lemon and Rosemary By Sprinkles and Sprouts

Tortellini Tomato Soup with Italian Sausage and Spinach By Yellow Bliss Road

Sweet Potato Chowder By How Sweet Eats

Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup By The Cookie Rookie

Sausage Potato and Kale Soup by The Food Charlatan

Ham and Potato Corn Chowder By Closet Cooking

Classic Italian Wedding Soup by The Recipe Critic

Lemony Chickpea Orzo Soup By Gimme Some Oven

Mexican Street Corn Soup By Striped Spatula

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup by Damn Delicious

Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup By House of Yumm

Chicken Tortilla Soup By Jessica Gavin

Chicken Fajita Soup By Closet Cooking

Mexican Chicken Noodle Soup By Little Spice Jar

Southwestern Vegetable and Chicken Soup by Eating Well

Cabbage Roll Soup by Cooking Classy

Stuffed Pepper Soup by Spend with Pennies

Rigatoni Meatball Soup by The Cozy Apron

Italian Sausage Gnocchi and Tomato Soup by Gimme Some Oven

So, these were some of the best Fall Soup recipes.

I hope you enjoyed going through this round up. Thanks for staying connected.