40 Fantastic Fudge Recipes That Will Blow Your Mind - The Daily Spice (2024)

If you’re looking for the ultimate sweet treat, these freakishly good fudge recipes are for you! Soft, chewy, gooey, crumbly – there’s something for everyone.

Fudge recipes can also be really versatile and you can make them in different flavors like chocolate, strawberry, caramel, you name it!

40 Amazing Fudge Recipes

Okay, so let’s get to the goodness. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fudge recipes from around the web.

If you want to view the full recipe for any of these, simply follow the link below the specific image. We hope you enjoy!

1.Triple Chocolate Turtle Fudge

This decadent Triple Chocolate Turtle Fudge features three different types of chocolate and an ooey, gooey caramel center that is hard to resist!

Great for gift giving and the holidays!

From:momontimeout.com

2.Eggnog Fudge

Creamy eggnog and warm nutmeg,your favorite holiday beverage in fudge form!

This 15 minute treat is great for adding to cookie trays or gifting!

From:bakingbeauty.net

3.Caramel Coffee Fudge

Caramel and coffee layers come together in a fun new fudge recipe.

This Caramel Coffee Fudge is perfect for making and eating when you need a special treat.

We do suggest giving most of it away though because it is extremely delicious.

From:insidebrucrewlife.com

4.Easy Chocolate Fudge

Incredibly easy and deliciously creamy chocolate fudge that only requires 4 ingredients to make!

From:marshasbakingaddiction.com

5.Salted Caramel Millionaire’s Fudge

This Salted Caramel Millionaire’s Fudge recipe is inspired by the popular Millionaire’s Shortbread.

Replacing the shortbread is a layer of dark rich fudge, topped with salted caramel, and finished with a layer of semi dark chocolate.

From:onlycrumbsremain.co.uk

6.Amazing Oreo Fudge

This amazing and easy Oreo Fudge is so creamy and dreamy, you’ll absolutely love it!

It’s a simple Oreo cookie dessert no one can resist!

From:suburbansimplicity.com

7.German Chocolate Fudge

Looking for the perfect chocolate fudge recipe but with a little twist?

You are going to love this rich, smooth German chocolate fudge topped with a chewy coconut topping!

From:favfamilyrecipes.com

8.White Chocolate Cranberry Fudge

This White Chocolate Cranberry Fudge is made with sweetened condensed milk and dried cranberries!

With beautiful holiday colors, this super easy and quick dessert is a great treat for the busy holiday season!

From:lifeloveandsugar.com

9.Caramel Rolo Fudge

Simple, easy, and utterly delicious 4 ingredient caramel Rolo fudge!

The Rolos give a nice chewy crunch in comparison to the Fudge.

From:janespatisserie.com

10.Caramel S’Mores Fudge

This easy Caramel S’mores Fudge is loaded with marshmallows, graham crackers, and chocolate.

It makes a great treat to package up and gift to friends and family.

From:insidebrucrewlife.com

11.Vanilla Fudge

Vanilla fudge is smooth and creamy and so delicious. It’s packed full of specks of vanilla bean too!

This vanilla fudge recipe is so simple to make, and it’s fudge made with marshmallow creme, aka marshmallow fluff!

From:cookiedoughandovenmitt.com

12.Caramel Apple Pie Fudge

Caramel apples meet apple pie in this fantastic Fall dessert mash-up!

From:bellyfull.net

13.Butterfinger Fudge

Easy chocolate fudge recipe topped with Butterfinger candy.

From:apumpkinandaprincess.com

14. Easy Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge

Chocolate chip cookie dough fudge is a sweet & creamy fudge that tastes exactly like chocolate chip cookie dough! No eggs so it’s perfectly safe to eat.

If you’re looking for an extra sweet treat then you have to try this fudge recipe.

From:togetherasfamily.com

15.Maple Bacon Fudge Recipe

This Maple Bacon fudge recipe is full of maple flavor and chuncks of candied bacon – a huge favorite for any maple bacon lover!

From:ashleemarie.com

16.Cookie Monster Fudge

Smooth and creamy fudge packed with chocolate chip cookies and Oreo cookies.

Oh– and it’s BLUE! Just like Cookie Monster 🙂

From:somethingswanky.com

17.Gingerbread Fudge

This quick and easy gingerbread fudge recipe is perfectly spiced and festive.

You’ll love how rich, creamy and crunchy this fudge is thanks to the festive Christmas sprinkles.

From:sweet2eatbaking.com

18.English Toffee Bites

English Toffee is a classic holiday candy: buttery candy poured over almonds, topped with milk chocolate and walnuts.

Make it in a brownie bite pan to get the cutest toffee bites – perfect for gifting!

From:shugarysweets.com

19.Peanut Butter Fudge

This Peanut Butter Fudge is extremely popular over the holidays and it’s no wonder why! My Peanut Butter Fudge recipe is easy, creamy and ridiculously good.

With just 6 staple ingredients and 10 minutes hands on time, this easy peanut butter fudge recipe makes the perfect holiday treat!

See Also Homemade Gumdrops Recipe - Mom On Timeout

From:julieblanner.com

20.Maple Nut Fudge

This Creamy Maple Nut Fudge is a breeze to make! Crunchy toasted walnuts add amazing texture and flavor to this decadent fudge!

From:momontimeout.com

21.White Chocolate Reeses Fudge

White Chocolate Reeses Fudge-so easy & good!! Recipe includes white chocolate reeses, white chocolate chips & marshmallow creme!

From:lilluna.com

22.Pecan Pie Cheesecake Fudge

Unlike cheesecake which needs to be refrigerated, this fudge can be stored at room temperature. Which makes this the PERFECT travel safe treat!

From:ladybehindthecurtain.com

23.Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge

Super simple and easy to make this Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Fudge taste just like a square of my all time favorite cookie dough.

From:thediaryofarealhousewife.com

24.Pralines & Cream Fudge

Oh. Did I mention it’s ridiculously easy? As always, the fudge making here requires no candy thermometer or crazy technique. Easy-breezy and totally amazing.

From:somethingswanky.com

25.Key Lime Fudge

This Key Lime Fudge recipe has turned out to be a very popular fudge recipe.

It’s sweet and delicious, and it has that tangy taste of lime that we love so much in key lime pie!

From:recipegirl.com

26.Winter White Red Velvet Fudge

This Winter White Red Velvet Fudge is delicious, beautiful and perfect for any season!

Make it for your next party or for gifts!

From:thecafesucrefarine.com

27.Foolproof Two-Ingredient Chocolate Fudge

Mouth-watering quick and easy fudge recipe that can be customized in a snap.

From:mommykatandkids.com

28.Old Fashioned Maple & Walnut Fudge

Super rich and ever-so-creamy, this Old Fashioned Maple & Walnut Fudge is the perfect treat for maple syrup season.

Made with real Maple Syrup, cream, butter and walnuts, it doesn’t get any better than this!

From:frugalmomeh.com

29.Pistachio Fudge

Pistachio Fudge is rich, creamy fudge, takes just minutes to make!

From:chocolatechocolateandmore.com

30.Peppermint Fudge

Tis the season for peppermint and sweets!

You can have the best of both with this Practically Perfect Peppermint Fudge! Just a handful of ingredients and five minutes are all you need to make this pretty and festive fudge!

From:momontimeout.com

31.Butter Pecan Fudge Recipe

Give classic holiday fudge a fun twist with this butter pecan fudge recipe!

Gather your kids and spend some time together making an old fashioned holiday treat.

From:growingupgabel.com

32.Bailey’s Fudge

This Bailey’s Fudge is easy to make, tastes absolutely delicious, and is the perfect amount of rich amazingness!

From:wineandglue.com

33.Cake Batter & Sprinkles Fudge

This cake batter fudge is always a hit with it’s great rich cake batter flavor and the fun pops of color from the sprinkles!

From:ashleemarie.com

34.Chocolate Peanut Butter Double Decker Fudge

Chocolate Peanut Butter Double Decker Fudge is an indulgence everyone will rave over.

It is surprisingly easy to make and tastes out of this world delicious!

From:backforseconds.com

35.Mocha Almond Fudge Bars

These Mocha Almond Fudge Bars are incredibly rich and delicious, with a chocolate-coffee fudge studded with crunchy almonds, all sitting on top of a simple shortbread crust.

These gluten-free, paleo and vegan fudge bars are irresistible!

From:bakerita.com

36.Key Lime Pie Fudge

A quick and tasty recipe for fudge with all the flavours of a Key Lime Pie.

This easy recipe requires no candy thermometer and is ready to eat in under ninety minutes!

From:anniesnoms.com

37.Easy Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Fudge

This recipe uses just four ingredients and it’s super quick to make.

From:sprinklebakes.com

38.Salted Caramel Fudge

This salted caramel fudge recipe is great for the dessert table around the holidays!

From:momsrecipecollection.com

39.Salted Caramel Pretzel Fudge

This decadent fudge is made in the microwave and only takes a few minutes to make, but no one will ever know because it is so amazing!

From:twopeasandtheirpod.com

40.Cherry Fudge with Dark Chocolate

The smooth cherry fudge with chunks of dried cherries is so addictive, and topped with dark chocolate?

Talk about one perfect bite!

From:shugarysweets.com

