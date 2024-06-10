40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (2024)

For many families, the traditional Christmas meal doesn't feel complete without a meaty main like roast turkey or glazed ham on the holiday table. So when a vegetarian comes to dinner, it’s often about creating a satisfying meal out of the abundant side dishes. But what if vegetarian dinner options weren’t an afterthought, but rather the stars of the show?
Whether your entire table is meat-free or you want an array of show-stopping plant-based options to round out the omnivorous options, our roundup includes dozens of ideas for vegetarian sides, main courses, desserts, and more. Think savory dishes including potato and Brussels sprouts gratin, eggplant parmesan meatballs, crispy roasted broccolini, and turmeric roasted beets with orange bell pepper romesco. Our list also includes an array of soups and chilis to warm the body as well as the soul on a wintry eve. And for the sweets, how does cranberry pie with snickerdoodle crust sound? (Beyond delicious, we say!)
With the Christmas dinner menu planned, don’t forget to brighten the table with some stylish Christmas table decorations, hang a Christmas wreath on the front door to welcome guests, and transform the whole house into a DIY winter wonderland with some Christmas crafts.
Potato and Brussels Sprouts Gratin
Add to the flavor profile — not to mention the nutritional value — by adding shredded Brussels sprouts to au gratin potatoes.
Eggplant Parmesan Meatballs
If you like meatballs, you'll love this meat-free version. It's every bit as satisfying with eggplant, parmesan, and marinara sauce.
Crispy Roasted Broccolini
In this vibrant side dish, golden brown crumbs and lemon zest top the nutritious veggie for crowd-pleasing appeal.
Turmeric-Roasted Beets With Orange Bell Pepper Romesco
This side dish is as visually appealing as it is colorful, with orange bell peppers and beets.
Creamy Chickpea Soup
Chickpeas make a creamy, hearty base for this wholesome soup. A drizzle of paprika oil on top brightens the presentation.
Olive Oil Clementine Cake
This festive cake, topped with sliced almonds and candied clementines, makes a pretty presentation on the dessert table.
Charred Cauliflower
This flavorful roasted cauliflower dish is easy to make and packs a flavor punch with a perfectly salty anchovy sauce.
Roasted Carrots With Carrot-Top Pesto
Top roasted carrots with pesto made from carrot-top greens. The pesto also freezes easily and is great on pasta or as a party dip, too.
Mâche, Beet, and Orange Salad
Beets and navel oranges add beautiful color and big flavor in this pretty salad with a lemon-herb dressing.
Chickpea and Kale Stew
High-fiber and high-protein chickpeas serve as the base for this colorful, hearty stew.
Asparagus and Potato Galette
This galette looks fancy and even fussy, but it’s actually quick and simple to make.
Chickpea, Spinach, and Quinoa Patties
These patties are loaded with feta, garlic, and jalapeño, making them incredibly tasty even for meat lovers.
Grilled Squash Garlic Bread
Ricotta and roasted veggies take this garlic bread to the next level.
Spiced Tomato Soup with Flatbread
Complementing this spiced tomato soup are flatbreads smothered in an herbed butter and coconut spread.
Warm Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad
This particular recipe may not appeal to the little ones, but any adult at the table will love the combination of lentils, cauliflower, and spinach, with a dash of pumpkin pie spice.
Caponata Flatbread
This flatbread is the sweet-and-sour pizza of your dreams. Eggplant, peppers, honey, and ricotta are just a few of the tasty aspects of your new favorite flatbread.
Corn and Zucchini Fritters
While some of the vegetables included in this tasty dish are technically summer veggies, that doesn't mean you can't whip it up for Christmas this year.
Roasted Vegetable Bowl
Get your daily dose of veggies and then some with this power bowl that'll make anyone's mouth water, especially when they hear the black beans are flavored with cilantro and lime. Yum.
Mini Hasselback Potatoes with Chive Butter
You're going to want to make at least two servings of these potatoes because once your family tries one, they're going to want them all. They won't even realize it's a vegetarian dish.
Butternut Squash and Turmeric Soup
Turn your leftover butternut squash from Thanksgiving into this butternut squash and turmeric soup. A splash of coconut milk and vegetable bouillon base make of the tastiest butternut squash soup you've ever had.
