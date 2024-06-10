40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (2024)

For many families, the traditional Christmas meal doesn't feel complete without a meaty main like roast turkey or glazed ham on the holiday table. So when a vegetarian comes to dinner, it’s often about creating a satisfying meal out of the abundant side dishes. But what if vegetarian dinner options weren’t an afterthought, but rather the stars of the show?

Whether your entire table is meat-free or you want an array of show-stopping plant-based options to round out the omnivorous options, our roundup includes dozens of ideas for vegetarian sides, main courses, desserts, and more. Think savory dishes including potato and Brussels sprouts gratin, eggplant parmesan meatballs, crispy roasted broccolini, and turmeric roasted beets with orange bell pepper romesco. Our list also includes an array of soups and chilis to warm the body as well as the soul on a wintry eve. And for the sweets, how does cranberry pie with snickerdoodle crust sound? (Beyond delicious, we say!)

