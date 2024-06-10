40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (2024)

Table of Contents
Potato and Brussels Sprouts Gratin Eggplant Parmesan Meatballs Crispy Roasted Broccolini Turmeric-Roasted Beets With Orange Bell Pepper Romesco Creamy Chickpea Soup Olive Oil Clementine Cake Charred Cauliflower Roasted Carrots With Carrot-Top Pesto Mâche, Beet, and Orange Salad Chickpea and Kale Stew Asparagus and Potato Galette Chickpea, Spinach, and Quinoa Patties Grilled Squash Garlic Bread Spiced Tomato Soup with Flatbread Warm Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad Caponata Flatbread Corn and Zucchini Fritters Roasted Vegetable Bowl Mini Hasselback Potatoes with Chive Butter Butternut Squash and Turmeric Soup FAQs
40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (1)

For many families, the traditional Christmas meal doesn't feel complete without a meaty main like roast turkey or glazed ham on the holiday table. So when a vegetarian comes to dinner, it’s often about creating a satisfying meal out of the abundant side dishes. But what if vegetarian dinner options weren’t an afterthought, but rather the stars of the show?

Whether your entire table is meat-free or you want an array of show-stopping plant-based options to round out the omnivorous options, our roundup includes dozens of ideas for vegetarian sides, main courses, desserts, and more. Think savory dishes including potato and Brussels sprouts gratin, eggplant parmesan meatballs, crispy roasted broccolini, and turmeric roasted beets with orange bell pepper romesco. Our list also includes an array of soups and chilis to warm the body as well as the soul on a wintry eve. And for the sweets, how does cranberry pie with snickerdoodle crust sound? (Beyond delicious, we say!)

With the Christmas dinner menu planned, don’t forget to brighten the table with some stylish Christmas table decorations, hang a Christmas wreath on the front door to welcome guests, and transform the whole house into a DIY winter wonderland with some Christmas crafts.

1

Potato and Brussels Sprouts Gratin

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (2)

Add to the flavor profile — not to mention the nutritional value — by adding shredded Brussels sprouts to au gratin potatoes.

Get the Potato and Brussels Sprouts Gratin recipe.

2

Eggplant Parmesan Meatballs

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (4)

If you like meatballs, you'll love this meat-free version. It's every bit as satisfying with eggplant, parmesan, and marinara sauce.

Get the Eggplant Parmesan Meatballs recipe.

3

Crispy Roasted Broccolini

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (6)

In this vibrant side dish, golden brown crumbs and lemon zest top the nutritious veggie for crowd-pleasing appeal.

Get the Crispy Roasted Broccolini recipe​​.

4

Turmeric-Roasted Beets With Orange Bell Pepper Romesco

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (8)

This side dish is as visually appealing as it is colorful, with orange bell peppers and beets.

Get the Turmeric-Roasted Beets With Orange Bell Pepper Romesco recipe.

5

Creamy Chickpea Soup

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (10)

Chickpeas make a creamy, hearty base for this wholesome soup. A drizzle of paprika oil on top brightens the presentation.

Get the Creamy Chickpea Soup recipe.

6

Olive Oil Clementine Cake

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (12)

This festive cake, topped with sliced almonds and candied clementines, makes a pretty presentation on the dessert table.

Get the Olive Oil Clementine Cake recipe.

7

Charred Cauliflower

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (14)

This flavorful roasted cauliflower dish is easy to make and packs a flavor punch with a perfectly salty anchovy sauce.

Get the Charred Cauliflower recipe.

8

Roasted Carrots With Carrot-Top Pesto

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (16)

Top roasted carrots with pesto made from carrot-top greens. The pesto also freezes easily and is great on pasta or as a party dip, too.

Get the Roasted Carrots With Carrot-Top Pesto recipe.

9

Mâche, Beet, and Orange Salad

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (18)

Beets and navel oranges add beautiful color and big flavor in this pretty salad with a lemon-herb dressing.

Get the Mâche, Beet, and Orange Salad recipe.

10

Chickpea and Kale Stew

High-fiber and high-protein chickpeas serve as the base for this colorful, hearty stew.

Get the Chickpea and Kale Stew recipe.

11

Asparagus and Potato Galette

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (22)

This galette looks fancy and even fussy, but it’s actually quick and simple to make.

Get the Asparagus and Potato Galette recipe.

12

Chickpea, Spinach, and Quinoa Patties

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (24)

These patties are loaded with feta, garlic, and jalapeño, making them incredibly tasty even for meat lovers.

Get the Chickpea, Spinach, and Quinoa Patties recipe.

13

Grilled Squash Garlic Bread

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (25)

Ricotta and roasted veggies take this garlic bread to the next level.

Get the Grilled Squash Garlic Bread recipe.

14

Spiced Tomato Soup with Flatbread

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (26)

Complementing this spiced tomato soup are flatbreads smothered in an herbed butter and coconut spread.

Get the Spiced Tomato Soup with Flatbread recipe.

15

Warm Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (27)

This particular recipe may not appeal to the little ones, but any adult at the table will love the combination of lentils, cauliflower, and spinach, with a dash of pumpkin pie spice.

Get the Warm Roasted Cauliflower and Spinach Salad recipe.

16

Caponata Flatbread

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (28)

This flatbread is the sweet-and-sour pizza of your dreams. Eggplant, peppers, honey, and ricotta are just a few of the tasty aspects of your new favorite flatbread.

Get the Caponata Flatbread recipe.

17

Corn and Zucchini Fritters

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (29)

While some of the vegetables included in this tasty dish are technically summer veggies, that doesn't mean you can't whip it up for Christmas this year.

Get the Corn and Zucchini Fritters recipe.

18

Roasted Vegetable Bowl

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (30)

Get your daily dose of veggies and then some with this power bowl that'll make anyone's mouth water, especially when they hear the black beans are flavored with cilantro and lime. Yum.

Get the Roasted Vegetable Bowl recipe.

19

Mini Hasselback Potatoes with Chive Butter

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (31)

You're going to want to make at least two servings of these potatoes because once your family tries one, they're going to want them all. They won't even realize it's a vegetarian dish.

Get the Mini Hasselback Potatoes with Chive Butter recipe.

20

Butternut Squash and Turmeric Soup

40 Incredible Vegetarian Christmas Dinner Recipes for Your Holiday Menu (32)

Turn your leftover butternut squash from Thanksgiving into this butternut squash and turmeric soup. A splash of coconut milk and vegetable bouillon base make of the tastiest butternut squash soup you've ever had.

Get the Butternut Squash and Turmeric Soup recipe.

