40 Plant Based Snack Recipes (Gluten-Free + Vegan) (2024)

A collection of 40 Plant Based Snacks from some of the best food bloggers out there! All plant based snack recipes are gluten-free and vegan. Everything from air fry and no bake recipes to sweet and savory snack recipes can be found in this fun and healthy round-up! Enjoy.
As a busy mom, I’m always on the lookout for easy and delicious snack recipes that satisfy my cravings but do not leave me with an ounce of indulgent guilt. Enter these plant-based snacks. All of these flavorful recipes are gluten-free, vegan and come from some of my favorite fellow bloggers. I hope you find some gems to enjoy for some time to come!
Sea Salt Chickpea Crackers (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
Super easy, healthy and delicious 5-ingredient Chickpea Flour Crackers with the perfect sea salt touch! These delightfully crunchy crackers are gluten-free, vegan, nut-free and are packed with protein + fiber!
Crispy Roasted Chickpeas (Vegan, Grain-Free) – Calm Eats
Crispy Roasted Chickpeas are rich in nutrients, full of flavor, easy to make and make a perfect snack.
Mini Apple Pizzas
Apple pizzas are a fun and tasty healthy snack for kids. Customizable and perfect for breakfast, lunch, dessert or a snack. Vegan, vegetarian, gluten free.
Hummus Stuffed Peppers
Sweet mini-peppers are stuffed with creamy hummus for a deliciously simple bite-sized finger food! These are perfect for a healthy appetizer or after school snack!
Air Fryer Kale Chips
Quick, easy and healthy Air Fryer Kale chips make a perfect gluten-free vegan snack with a dose of green power!
Baked Curly Fries Recipe – this healthy table
These baked curly fries are deliciously spiced and easy to make with a spiralizer.
Spiced Rosemary Roasted Nuts
Spiced Rosemary Roasted Nuts – Delicious, crunchy nuts flavored with herbs and spices and roasted to perfection. Excellent for parties, the holidays, or any time you need to cure a snack attack.
Blueberry Coconut Chewy Oat Bars (Gluten-Free, Vegan) – MOON and spoon and yum
Naturally sweetened, chewy, healthy, and delicious blueberry coconut oatmeal bars! Ready to eat in 30 minutes! Vegan & gluten-free!
Perfectly Crispy Homemade Tostones Recipe – The Foreign Fork
Tostones are twice-fried plantains that are soft on the inside and crunchy on the outside. Here’s a tostones recipe you can make at home!
Oven Baked Zucchini Chips Recipe (Paleo, Keto) | Low Carb Yum
Zucchini isn’t just for zoodles anymore. This amazing vegetable can be easily transformed in your oven to make baked zucchini chips for keto snacks.
Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta Fries (Gluten-Free, Vegan)
Incredibly quick and easy 5-Ingredient Baked Garlic Pepper Polenta fries! This vegan gluten-free snack or appetizer is full of healthy and crispy deliciousness!
Healthy Homemade Seed and Kale Crackers – It’s a Veg World After All®
This vegan seed and kale crackers recipe will show you just how easy it is to make homemade scrackers! Pair with cheese or nut butter for a healthy snack.
Carrot and Broccoli Chips — Tasting Page
Gluten free air fryer onion rings – That Girl Cooks Healthy
Air fryer onion rings recipe – a homemade, non deep fat fried version of onions rings with a lightly seasoned gluten free coating
Oven Baked Beet Chips – Pink Fortitude, LLC
I was never a fan of beets. I grew up in rural Pennsylvania, where pickled eggs and beets were a huge thing, and other than hogmaw, I don’t think there was a food that grossed me out more. Ok, maybe liver and onions. But you get the point. So enter adulthood and healthy eating and beets were never o…
Chai Spiced Pecans Recipe | Mama Likes To Cook
Whether you make them for yourself or to give as a gift, brown sugar candied chai spiced pecans are an absolutely delicious treat.
Aubergine Fries with Spicy Tomato Dip
Sometimes you just want something delicious, indulgent and fun to eat. Perfect in front of the game or as a snack before you cook dinner, these deli…
Baked Cucumber Chips with Salt & Vinegar Flavor | Low Carb Yum
Easy to make baked salt and vinegar baked cucumber chips are a healthier low carb snack. And, they are low in calories which makes them almost guilt-free.
Gluten-Free Graham Crackers
This easy recipe for Gluten-Free Graham Crackers is also vegan, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, and made with a blend of tapioca and buckwheat flour for a deliciously healthy version of store-bought varieties. Whether for snacking, making a cheesecake crust, s’mores, or simply a healthy treat, this easy and healthy graham crackers recipe is certain to become a household staple in no time!
Healthy Chewy No Bake Granola Bars • Happy Kitchen
Healthy Chewy No Bake Granola Bars Recipe: The only recipe for granola bars you’ll ever need. Easy, delicious and customizable snack or breakfast treat.
Homemade Gluten-Free + Vegan Goldfish (Allergy-Free, Grain-Free)
Now you can make your own Homemade Gluten-Free & Vegan Goldfish that are top 8 allergy-free, grain-free, sugar-free, and secretly protein-packed!
Quinoa Sticks – Gluten Free Vegan | Healthy Taste Of Life
I like to use in my recipes real ingredients, not just lots of starches and eggs. To get a crunchy tasty finish for these gluten free vegan quinoa sticks I
Dal Vada Recipe – Indian Lentil Fritters – Vegan + GF
Dal Vada Recipe (Indian Lentil Fritters): easy and spicy Indian lentil fritters made using a mix of lentils, spices, and onion. Perfect anytime snack, served with a hot cup of tea/coffee. They are vegan and gluten-free.
Turmeric and Fennel Seed Crackers (Gluten-Free, Vegan) – MOON and spoon and yum
Beautifully crunchy and delicious gluten-free and vegan crackers with subtle hints of fennel seed and turmeric! These turmeric crackers are healthy and easy to make, too.
Air Fryer Masala Peanuts – Spicy Peanuts (Fried+Baked Version too)
Air Fryer Masala Peanuts – Spicy Peanuts (Fried+Baked Version too) light, crispy peanuts in a mix of chickpea flour and spicy tangy Indian flavors. This is a glutenfree+ vegan snack #indiansnack
Pulled Jackfruit Nachos w/ Homemade BBQ Sauce – This Healthy Kitchen
Delicious vegan nachos are topped with jackfruit that is smothered in delicious, homemade BBQ sauce. Ready in 20 minutes!
Loaded Nut & Seed Granola Bars
This simple granola bar recipe is the ultimate protein-packed snack! Each bite is loaded with wholesome ingredients like nuts, seeds, & oats!
Maple Walnut Goji Berry Granola (Vegan, Gluten-Free) – MOON and spoon and yum
This easy, healthy and delicious Maple Walnut Goji Berry Granola makes for one satisfying gluten-free vegan breakfast, snack or refined sugar-free treat!
Whole30 Salad Recipe: Quick and Easy Rainbow Salad Rolls
This Whole30 Salad Recipe is veggie-packed and almost too beautiful to eat! Not only are they Whole30, they are also Paleo, Gluten Free, and Dairy Free.
Easy Air Fryer Apple Chips (GF, LC, P, W30, V) – Recipes From A Pantry
Easy Air Fryer Apple Chips are a delicious, healthy & addictive snack. Make these crispy apple chips with just 3 ingredients and absolutely no sugar or oil.
Peanut Butter No Bake Protein Balls w/ Superfoods
Peanut Butter No Bake Protein Balls w/ superfoods like hemp seeds, flax seeds, and cacao nibs are the perfect little bites to keep hunger at bay. Great for a grab-n-go breakfast option as well.
Curried air fryer chickpeas {GF,Vegan, video+oven version} – That Girl Cooks Healthy
Curried air fryer chickpeas are a healthy, super low fat, 5 ingredient recipe packed with flavour and make a great on the go snack.
White Bean Protein Crackers – This Healthy Kitchen
These delicious protein crackers are made using wholesome ingredients for a gluten free cracker option that is perfect for dipping!
Gluten Free Pumpkin Sweet Patties (Vegan) – Mind Body And Spirit Wellbeing
Let’s make today’s suggestion animal product free, so that even folks on a fast can indulge in this deliciousness – my gluten free pumpkin sweet patties!
Easy to Make Gluten-Free and Vegan Seed Crackers (with video)
These seed crackers are ideal as appetizers or as a snack and they pair well with hummus or other spreads. They are vegan, gluten-free, paleo, lactose-free, and they practically make themselves.
Spiced Sweet Potato Patties
Liven up your barbecue this summer with these spicy vegan patties that will go down well with your crowd. Easy to make ahead of time, they have a st…
Buckwheat Crackers | Chips Recipe | Healthy Taste Of Life
Healthy Buckwheat Crackers / Chips – gluten free, vegan recipe + video. Learn how to make crunchy, flavorful, homemade buckwheat crackers with buckwheat
Air Fryer Crispy Cocoa Chickpeas (Gluten-Free, Vegan, Allergy-Free)
Looking for a quick & easy chocolate snack? These 3-Ingredient Crispy Cocoa Chickpeas are gluten-free, vegan, allergy-free, and sugar-free!
Cherry and Almond Vegan Granola
You’ll never buy store-bought again after you try this homemade Vegan Granola Recipe. It’s lightly sweetened and the crunchy clusters are loaded with oats, nuts, dried fruit, and warm cinnamon.
No Bake Super Seed Cinnamon Maca Energy Squares – MOON and spoon and yum
