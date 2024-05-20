40 Tasty Vegan Barbecue Recipes. (2024)

When the weather heats up, and it’s time to think about what to grill for your backyard parties. This collection of vegan barbecue recipes will help you decide what to make for your next gathering! Whether you’re looking for vegan main dishes, sides, or fun summer desserts, you’re sure to find something tasty to serve this summer.

It’s summer time, and that means time for barbecues, picnics, and parades. With Memorial Day coming up, I’m thinking about what to serve. We often have the usual potato salad, burgers, corn on the cob, and a patriotic dessert.

If you’re vegan, you can still enjoy all of these dishes and more, so I’ve gathered up 40 Vegan Barbecue Recipes to inspire you this summer.

There are so many tasty and creative ideas to try! From meaty (but plant-based) main dishes, to colorful salads, to cool and creamy desserts, there’s sure to be a delicious recipe for your next barbecue. Take a look!

Jump to: Vegan Salads and Side Dishes

Vegan Main Dishes

Vegan Desserts

Vegan Salads and Side Dishes

Chickpeas and Mini Sweet Peppers Salad from Kiipfit – This is an easy and fresh salad with chickpeas, radishes, and peppers. If you love light and refreshing salads, this is the recipe for you.

Vegan Lentil Taco Salad from The Pretty Bee – Replicate the taco salad you love with perfectly seasoned lentils, fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and of course. crunchy tortilla chips! This salad is always a crowd pleaser!

Watermelon Mint Refresher from Vie De La Vegan – Watermelon is a favorite summertime fruit, but have you tried it in a drink? This super light and fresh summer beverage is just bursting with sweet watermelon flavor.

Easy Baked Onion Rings from Veggies Don’t Bite – Crispy, crunchy onion rings without the frying and grease! It is possible to enjoy the best, crunchiest onion rings even if you’re vegan. This is a recipe that you have to try – serve these alongside your favorite veggie burger or hot dog.

Refrigerator Dill Pickles from The Pretty Bee – These crisp, refreshing pickles are just right for serving with sandwiches or veggie burgers. These are simple to make – no canning required!

Vegan Cornbread from Healthy Family and Home – If you’re serving baked beans or chili, you need to serve some homestyle cornbread, too! There’s nothing like a warm slab of cornbread topped with vegan buttery spread.

Watermelon and Blueberry Salad from The Whole Serving – This is the easiest way to be patriotic at your barbecue – with fruits that are naturally red and blue! This berry and watermelon salad is cool and sweet, plus it can be made ahead of time.

Vegan Mayo-Free Potato Salad from The Pretty Bee – If you don’t love mayonnaise based salads, try this mayo-free potato salad! A tangy vinaigrette makes this simple salad stand out. Red onion and Yukon Gold potatoes take this potato salad to the next level.

Creamy Coleslaw from The Detoxinista – Creamy coleslaw is the ideal side dish if you’re serving hot dogs or vegan pulled pork. A cool, crunchy, cabbage salad is the perfect side or topping for these vegan meat main dishes.

Boston Baked Beans from Oh My Veggies – You’ll never miss the bacon with this recipe for tasty vegan Boston baked beans. Dark brown sugar, mustard, paprika, and other spices make these beans super flavorful. This is a convenient recipe that uses the slow cooker, so you’ll be free to cook your other dishes.

Vegan Macaroni Salad from The Pretty Bee – If you love macaroni salad, this is the recipe for you! It’s loaded with fresh veggies like peppers, onions, carrots, and peas, and then it’s topped off with a creamy dressing that’s sure to please a crowd.

Extra Crispy Oven Baked French Fries from Layers of Happiness – A vegan burger needs a side of crispy baked oven fries! Make some special dipping sauces for these golden brown fries and enjoy!

Southwestern Grilled Potato Salad from Audrey’s Apron – I love the idea of a potato salad with sweet potatoes! This vegan salad has a taste of the Southwest with grilled sweet potatoes, black beans, peppers, and cilantro. This is a hearty salad that can double as a main dish.

Lazy Girl Corn on the Cob from Strength and Sunshine – No room on the stove top for a big pot of boiling water? Try this foolproof method for roasting corn on the cob in the oven!

Strawberry Lemonade from Laylita – Lemonade is wonderful, but why not use even more summer ingredients and make it strawberry lemonade? This pretty pink drink is the perfect way to stay cool on a hot afternoon.

Picnic Corn Salad from The Pretty Bee – A sweet and tangy dressing makes this picnic corn salad hard to resist! Use it as a dip for tortilla chips, or serve it on your favorite tacos.

Vegan Main Dishes

Ultimate Black Bean Burger from Ambitious Kitchen – Top this hearty burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, avocado, and onion, and you’ll have a vegan main dish that’s sure to satisfy the hungriest guest.

Vegan Sloppy Joes from Veganosity – This vegan sloppy joe filling is loaded with vegetables like chopped cauliflower, onion, and peppers. Lentils add protein, and a tasty sauce holds the whole thing together!

Buffalo Chickpea Burgers from Veggies Don’t Bite – These chickpea burgers have a little kick that would be so delicious with a nice serving of coleslaw. Top these patties with some dairy free ranch if you need to cool things off.

Lemony Tofu “Egg” Salad from The Kitchn – Missing egg salad? Try this light and refreshing version – it’s made without any eggs!

See Also Easy Trini Pumpkin Talkari Recipe - We Trini Food

BBQ Lentil Veggie Burger with Mango Carrot Slaw from Vegan Richa – This BBQ burger is the perfect vegan entree to serve at your next summer party. A side of potato salad and some chips, and you have the perfect warm weather meal.

Vegan Chili Cheese Dog from Namely Marly – There’s nothing like a hot dog after a dip in the pool – it’s a classic summer time meal. These vegan chili dogs look amazing – they’re loaded with flavor!

Hearty Vegan Chili from The Garden Grazer – I love a good chili, even in the summer weather. This recipe can be made in just 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for when you’re on the go.

Sweet and Spicy Homemade Barbecue Sauce from The Pretty Bee – Baste your veggie burgers, vegan pulled pork, or grilled tofu with this sweet and spicy BBQ sauce. It’s easier than you think to make a flavorful barbecue sauce from scratch.

Spicy Black Bean Quinoa Burger from Veganosity – A spicy burger is just the thing to serve for your main dish at a barbecue. Meat eaters and vegans alike will adore this hearty burger that’s loaded with flavorful spices.

Vegan Fried Chicken from Elephantastic Vegan – Nothing says summer like fried chicken! This seasoned vegan version looks so good!

Lentil Sloppy Joes from The Pretty Bee – Sloppy joes were a childhood favorite of mine, and I couldn’t imagine enjoying them without meat. This meatless version is just as good, however! A sweet and tangy sauce with lots of lentils is so delicious on a toasted bun.

Seitan BBQ Ribs from Divine Healthy Vegan – Juicy vegan ribs with a flavorful sauce are the perfect main dish for a summer gathering. If you’ve been missing meat, try these ribs – serve with your favorite side dish like coleslaw or cornbread.

Vegan Corn Dog Bites from This Savory Vegan – Children and adults will love these perfectly poppable vegan cornbread bites! Serve with french fries and grilled corn on the cob for a fun meal.

Vegan Buffalo Burger from Contentedness Cooking – Kidney beans, tempeh, and the surprising addition of dates make this vegan burger a standout! Top it with all the fixings for a burger that will be a favorite.

Vegan Desserts

4th of July Flag Cake from Healthy Happy Life – Create a beautiful American flag from berries and cream on this vegan cake. This is a great dessert for a Memorial Day barbecue or July 4th celebration.

Red, White, and Blueberry Pie from Feasting on Fruit – This easy no-bake pie is topped with strawberries and berries for a patriotic presentation. This fruit tart is made from 100% fruit, and it’s gluten free and nut free, too.

Chocolate Crepe Recipe from The Seasonal Diet – Chocolate crepes are delicious when topped with your favorite seasonal fruit, coconut whipped cream, or hot fudge sauce. Let everyone choose their favorite toppings and have fun!

Patriotic Berry Tart with Oreo Crust from The Pretty Bee – This is the ultimate combination for a summer dessert! Oreo cookie crust, light whipped topping, and super sweet berries make this vegan dessert a delight.

Shortbread Stars from Vegan in the Freezer – Make a batch of these shortbread stars to serve with some ice cream or after dinner with a cup of coffee. Buttery cookies are the perfect finishing touch to your summer party.

Festive Raspberry and Blueberry Tart from Blissful Basil – A festive patriotic tart with a twist – a no-bake crust made of dates, nuts, and other raw ingredients. You’ll love this plant based summertime dessert.

Vegan Jello Dessert Recipe from Unconventional Baker – Vegan jello? Is it even possible? It is, and it’s delicious! A secret ingredient allows this recipe to gel up into a delicious dessert.

Indoor S’mores from The Seasonal Diet – No need for a campfire if you have a craving for s’mores! Learn how to make this fun dessert indoors, then you can have chocolatey marshmallow treats whenever you want.

Blackberry Crumble Bars from The Pretty Bee – When you are in the mood for a buttery, delicious dessert, try these blackberry crumble bars! This gluten free sweet treat would be even better if you topped it with dairy free ice cream or whipped coconut topping!

Berry Patriotic Chia Seed Pudding from Tasting Page – Serve a tasty chia pudding for an easy dessert – this is a fun way to do a red, white, and blue recipe at your party.

Red White and Blue Cheesecake from Namely Marly – This no-bake vegan cheesecake gets its creamy filling from cashews. A crunchy almond crust and fresh fruit make this a simple and tasty vegan dessert.

I hope some of these main dishes, sides, salads, and desserts make it onto your menu sometime this summer. I have lots of recipes for parties, barbecues, and everyday on my site – if you’re trying to avoid multiple allergens, be sure to use the filter by allergen recipe search function to find the recipes that work for your dietary needs.

Related