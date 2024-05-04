40 Tried-and-True Potluck Recipes (2024)

Sue has been working with Taste of Home since 2011. When she isn’t writing, she’s answering your burning cooking questions and working with our team of Community Cooks. She spends her free time cooking, crafting, and volunteering for various organizations in her home town.

This salad is a favorite of my three sons. I took it to a luncheon honoring our school district’s food service manager, and she asked for the recipe. I like to make the dressing the day before so the flavors blend together. —Linda Ashley, Leesburg, Georgia

Forget buying a bag of potato chips at the grocery store when you can make these at home. This quick and easy recipe will delight everyone in the family. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen

I came up with these brownies as a way to use up my son's leftover Halloween candy. You can tint the cream cheese orange for a spooky touch. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grv, Utah

My sister gave me fresh tomatoes and basil, so I made a bread salad known as Panzanella. The longer it sits, the more the bread soaks up the seasonings. —Jannine Fisk, Malden, Massachusetts

Grape jelly and chili sauce are the secrets that make these meatballs so fantastic. If I’m serving them at a party, I prepare the meatballs and sauce in advance and reheat them right before guests arrive. —Irma Schnuelle, Manitowoc, Wisconsin

This savory grilled bread is delightful with barbecued steak, baked potatoes and corn on the cob. For variation, we sometimes use half cheddar cheese and half mozzarella. —Dolly McDonald, Edmonton, Alberta

These colorful little drop biscuits are very easy to put together and yet are packed full of flavor. I serve them warm out of the oven. —Keith Mesch, Mt. Healthy, Ohio

To feed a crowd, especially when I want to make a good impression, I make this eye-popping cornbread salad. It’s beautiful in a trifle bowl. I love it in summer, when we can make it with our own garden produce. —Debbie Johnson, Centertown, Missouri

One day my husband commented that he loves plums and meat. The next time I put a roast in the slow cooker, I added some plums. He was onto something! —Jackie Cole, Dunnellon, Florida

When there's no gravy with the meat, this dish is fabulous to serve in place of regular mashed potatoes. I make it often to take to picnics and church socials. My husband even made it for his family's reunion one year when I couldn't go! —Cindy Stith, Wickliffe, Kentucky

This lemony tart is loaded with fontina cheese and fresh asparagus. It's a snap to make but looks really impressive. Be advised…your guests will be vying for the last tasty slice. —Heidi Meek, Grand Rapids, Michigan

My primo pork is smoky, tender and tastes like it came from a barbecue joint. Without much help from me, it basically shreds itself. —Lauren Adamson, Layton, Utah

Curl up with a hot cup of coffee and one of these treats. The golden topping and flaky crust give way to the heartwarming taste of old-fashioned pecan pie. —Dianna Croskey, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania

My husband helped add a little spice to my life. He grew up on Cajun cooking, such as Louisiana jambalaya, while I ate mostly meat-and-potato meals. —Sandi Pichon, Memphis, Tennessee

Tomato wedges give this salad a juicy bite. It's a great use of fresh herbs and veggies from your own garden or the farmers market. —Matthew Hass, Franklin, Wisconsin

Nothing is better than having a sauce with the perfect slather consistency. Here's one that will ensure a lip-smacking feast. Go ahead and make the sauce up to a week ahead for an easier grilling experience. —Caitlin Hawes, Westwood, Massachusetts

Any round loaf works as a serving bowl for this cream-cheesy dip, with spinach, cheddar, water chestnuts and, yes, bacon. Scoop the dip with the extra bread and veggies—then eat the bowl! —Frieda Meding, Trochu, Alberta

For a July Fourth barbecue, I whipped up a butter and horseradish topping for grilled corn. People actually formed a line to get seconds. —Trish Loewen, Bakersfield, California

Lime with ginger is a favorite flavor combo for me, especially with grilled salmon. So good. Even with the cucumber sauce, this recipe is easy, too. —Noelle Myers, Grand Forks, North Dakota

On holidays, a friend serves these creamy, cheesy potatoes when we gather together to celebrate with lifelong friends and grown children. —Carol Blue, Barnesville, Pennsylvania

For a fabulous finale when entertaining, this lovely layered chocolate trifle is a winner! Chocolate trifle recipes are a do-ahead dessert that serves a group, and it even tastes great the next day. —Pam Botine, Goldsboro, North Carolina

Cherry tomatoes may be small, but these are full of amazing flavor. Plus, they add color to any table. —Rev. David Bostedt, Zephyrhills, Florida

A well-made salad has good taste and pleasing crunch. This one with cabbage, apples and pecans gets high marks in both, with extra points for color contrast. —Emily Tyra, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Sliders are the perfect finger food for any get-together, and this flavorful chicken Parmesan version won’t disappoint. —Nick Iverson, Denver, Colorado

This sweet-tart cake recipe is so much fun to make with my grandkids. They love just "dumping it all in" and watching it magically become a pretty, delicious dessert. —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada

With its delicious mix of crunchy peanuts, tangy dried cranberries and mandarin oranges, this colorful Asian chicken salad is a definite crowd-pleaser. Water chestnuts and a teriyaki dressing give this main dish its Asian flare. —Carolee Ewell, Santaquin, Utah

Since I prepare the beef for these robust sandwiches in the slow cooker, it's easy to fix a meal for a hungry bunch. The savory homemade sauce assures I come home with no leftovers. —Debbi Smith, Crossett, Arkansas

While it looks complicated, this attractive meatball-filled ring is really very easy to assemble. My family loves tacos, and we find that the crescent roll dough is a nice change from the usual tortilla shells or chips. There are never any leftovers when I serve this at a meal or as a party appetizer!—Brenda Johnson, Davison, Michigan

I got this grilled chicken recipe from a friend while living in Hawaii. It sizzles with the flavors of brown sugar, ginger and soy sauce. Huli means "turn" in Hawaiian. This sweet and savory glaze is fantastic on pork chops, too. —Sharon Boling, San Diego, California

This is a simple chocolate dessert recipe for any type of potluck occasion, and the pan always comes home empty. —Diane Windley, Grace, Idaho

My next-door neighbor shared this ham and Swiss sliders recipe with me, and I simply cannot improve it! You can make it ahead and cook it quickly when company arrives. The combo of poppy seeds, ham and cheese, horseradish and brown sugar makes it so delicious. —Iris Weihemuller, Baxter, Minnesota

This creamy, sweet salad with crisp apple crunch is a real people-pleaser. It makes a lot, which is good, because it will go fast! —Cyndi Fynaardt, Oskaloosa, Iowa

These soft rolls are out of this world. The addition of oat makes them a little heartier than other dinner rolls. —Patricia Rutherford, Winchester, Illinois

I got this recipe from my aunt and made a couple of changes to suit my taste. With ground beef and bacon mixed in, these satisfying beans are a big hit at backyard barbecues and church picnics. I'm always asked to bring my special beans. —Julie Currington, Gahanna, Ohio

Slab pie is a pastry baked in a jelly-roll pan and cut into slabs like a bar cookie—or a pie bar, if you will. My grandfather was a professional baker and served pieces of slab pie to his customers back in the day. Here is my spin, featuring rhubarb and gorgeous red raspberries. —Jeanne Ambrose, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

I've been told by fellow partygoers that this recipe tastes exactly like a jalapeno popper. I like that it can be made without much fuss. —Ariane McAlpine, Penticton, British Columbia

Every time that I make this cheesy baked spaghetti, I get requests for the recipe. It puts a different spin on pasta and is great for any meal. The leftovers, if there are any, also freeze well for a quick dinner later in the week. —Ruth Koberna, Brecksville, Ohio

Need to bring a dish to pass this weekend? This make-ahead strawberry pretzel salad will disappear quickly at any potluck. —Aldene Belch, Flint, Michigan

This is the dish I take most often to potlucks, and the pan comes home empty every time. It has the irresistible taco taste that everybody craves. —Kim Stoller, Smithville, Ohio

Searching for the best potluck recipes? Look no further! These are the top-rated, most-loved, tried-and-true recipes according to readers just like you.

As a general rule, plan for one main dish serving and one or two side dish servings per person.

Potluck dinners are events where the attendees bring a dish to a meal. The only traditional rule is that each dish be large enough to be shared among a good portion of the anticipated guests. Guests may bring in any form of food, ranging from the main course to desserts.

Here are some potluck dishes that don't require cooking and can be served cold if necessary: Pasta salad: Pasta salads are easy to make, can be prepared ahead of time, and can be served cold. ...

Green salad: A green salad is a classic potluck dish that can be served cold. More items... Dec 1, 2023

Potluck Finger Foods Outrageously Good Stuffed Celery. ...

Crock Pot Cream Cheese Taco Dip Recipe. ...

Strawberry Goat Cheese Appetizer • (Video) • Two Purple Figs. ...

Firecracker Chicken Meatballs Recipe | Little Spice Jar. ...

Cranberry Pecan Goat Cheese Truffles | A Make Ahead Holiday Appetizer! More items...

If you don't have time to cook, there's a world of store-bought food that is acceptable to bring to a potluck. Cheese and crackers, a veggie tray from the produce section or a box of cookies from the in-house bakery are all good options. Make a label.

60 Tips for Your Next Potluck "What can I bring?" Make it easy for guests by prepping a list of what you will need. ... Signature dish, you say? ... Assign dishes. ... Be specific. ... Set a theme. ... Picky eaters can be found in any group of kids. ... Consider dietary needs and allergies. ... Plan for variety. More items...

PerfectPotluck.com is a free online tool that makes coordinating events easier. Anybody can quickly create a customized online sign-up sheet (also known as schedule) and then invite friends and family to participate.

These are store-bought foods that everyone is happy to see, or even perhaps expects, on the spread. Think of items such as the best cookies or sandwiches in town from a mom-and-pop storefront. Just make sure to arrive with the prepared foods on your own serving platter. Many times, no one will be the wiser anyway.

Food for Dinner Parties Food Up to 10 guests 40-50 Side dishes 5 cups 25 cups Green salad 10 cups 50 cups Fruit salad 5 cups 25 cups Rolls or bread slices 20 pieces 100 pieces 9 more rows

All these crowd-friendly desserts, like cupcakes, cookies, and sheet cakes, are delicious and travel well. We favor desserts made in individual portions, such as cookies and cupcakes, or ones that can be easily portioned out—think bar cookies, sheet cakes, and Bundts—so there is less to fuss over at the last minute.

In the south, “covered-dish supper,” or “covered-dish dinner” is (or was) a more common term for the gathering of folks for a meal in which the attendees bring a dish of their choosing for all to enjoy. Other names I have heard include bring-and-share, bring-a-plate, dish-to-pass, or fellowship meal.

Generally, when bringing food for a potluck, it's a kind of rule of thumb to provide enough so that everyone can have a serving of a particular dish. So, if you bring pizza, you'd have to make sure everyone got at least one slice. If the gathering is fairly large, you'll have to bring multiple pizzas.

Last-Minute Appetizers 5-Minute Taco Dip. Sour cream, cheese cheese, and taco seasoning make up the creamy base of this fast taco dip. ...

Crockpot Meatballs with Grape Jelly Sauce. ...

5-Minute Black Bean Dip. ...

Pimento Cheese. ...

Antipasto Platter. ...

Caprese Salad. ...

Broccoli Salad. ...

Slow Cooker Chocolate Lava Cake. Nov 29, 2023

19 Ideas For Easy Meals For Large Groups Taco Bar. A taco bar is one of the best inexpensive meals for large groups. ...

Meatballs. ...

Butter Chicken. ...

Lasagna. ...

Chili. ...

Homemade Pizza. ...

Baked Pasta. ...

Skewers. More items... Apr 4, 2023