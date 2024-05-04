40 Tried-and-True Potluck Recipes (2024)

Home Potluck
Sue StetzelUpdated: Feb. 25, 2022
Searching for the best potluck recipes? Look no further! These are the top-rated, most-loved, tried-and-true recipes according to readers just like you.
Potluck Taco Casserole
This is the dish I take most often to potlucks, and the pan comes home empty every time. It has the irresistible taco taste that everybody craves. —Kim Stoller, Smithville, Ohio
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Need to bring a dish to pass this weekend? This make-ahead strawberry pretzel salad will disappear quickly at any potluck. —Aldene Belch, Flint, Michigan
Baked Spaghetti
Every time that I make this cheesy baked spaghetti, I get requests for the recipe. It puts a different spin on pasta and is great for any meal. The leftovers, if there are any, also freeze well for a quick dinner later in the week. —Ruth Koberna, Brecksville, Ohio
Jalapeno Popper Spread
I've been told by fellow partygoers that this recipe tastes exactly like a jalapeno popper. I like that it can be made without much fuss. —Ariane McAlpine, Penticton, British Columbia
Raspberry-Rhubarb Slab Pie
Slab pie is a pastry baked in a jelly-roll pan and cut into slabs like a bar cookie—or a pie bar, if you will. My grandfather was a professional baker and served pieces of slab pie to his customers back in the day. Here is my spin, featuring rhubarb and gorgeous red raspberries. —Jeanne Ambrose, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Three-Bean Baked Beans
I got this recipe from my aunt and made a couple of changes to suit my taste. With ground beef and bacon mixed in, these satisfying beans are a big hit at backyard barbecues and church picnics. I'm always asked to bring my special beans. —Julie Currington, Gahanna, Ohio
Oat Dinner Rolls
These soft rolls are out of this world. The addition of oat makes them a little heartier than other dinner rolls. —Patricia Rutherford, Winchester, Illinois
Candy Bar Apple Salad
This creamy, sweet salad with crisp apple crunch is a real people-pleaser. It makes a lot, which is good, because it will go fast! —Cyndi Fynaardt, Oskaloosa, Iowa
Ham and Swiss Sliders
My next-door neighbor shared this ham and Swiss sliders recipe with me, and I simply cannot improve it! You can make it ahead and cook it quickly when company arrives. The combo of poppy seeds, ham and cheese, horseradish and brown sugar makes it so delicious. —Iris Weihemuller, Baxter, Minnesota
Chocolate Chip Cookie Delight
This is a simple chocolate dessert recipe for any type of potluck occasion, and the pan always comes home empty. —Diane Windley, Grace, Idaho
Grilled Huli Huli Chicken
I got this grilled chicken recipe from a friend while living in Hawaii. It sizzles with the flavors of brown sugar, ginger and soy sauce. Huli means "turn" in Hawaiian. This sweet and savory glaze is fantastic on pork chops, too. —Sharon Boling, San Diego, California
Taco Meatball Ring
While it looks complicated, this attractive meatball-filled ring is really very easy to assemble. My family loves tacos, and we find that the crescent roll dough is a nice change from the usual tortilla shells or chips. There are never any leftovers when I serve this at a meal or as a party appetizer!—Brenda Johnson, Davison, Michigan
Tangy Barbecue Sandwiches
Since I prepare the beef for these robust sandwiches in the slow cooker, it's easy to fix a meal for a hungry bunch. The savory homemade sauce assures I come home with no leftovers. —Debbi Smith, Crossett, Arkansas
Special Sesame Chicken Salad
With its delicious mix of crunchy peanuts, tangy dried cranberries and mandarin oranges, this colorful Asian chicken salad is a definite crowd-pleaser. Water chestnuts and a teriyaki dressing give this main dish its Asian flare. —Carolee Ewell, Santaquin, Utah
Lemon Berry Dump Cake
This sweet-tart cake recipe is so much fun to make with my grandkids. They love just "dumping it all in" and watching it magically become a pretty, delicious dessert. —Nancy Heishman, Las Vegas, Nevada
Chicken Parmesan Slider Bake
Sliders are the perfect finger food for any get-together, and this flavorful chicken Parmesan version won’t disappoint. —Nick Iverson, Denver, Colorado
Apple Maple Pecan Salad
A well-made salad has good taste and pleasing crunch. This one with cabbage, apples and pecans gets high marks in both, with extra points for color contrast. —Emily Tyra, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Cherry Tomato Bites
Cherry tomatoes may be small, but these are full of amazing flavor. Plus, they add color to any table. —Rev. David Bostedt, Zephyrhills, Florida
Chocolate Trifle
For a fabulous finale when entertaining, this lovely layered chocolate trifle is a winner! Chocolate trifle recipes are a do-ahead dessert that serves a group, and it even tastes great the next day. —Pam Botine, Goldsboro, North Carolina
On holidays, a friend serves these creamy, cheesy potatoes when we gather together to celebrate with lifelong friends and grown children. —Carol Blue, Barnesville, Pennsylvania
Ginger Salmon with Cucumber Lime Sauce
Lime with ginger is a favorite flavor combo for me, especially with grilled salmon. So good. Even with the cucumber sauce, this recipe is easy, too. —Noelle Myers, Grand Forks, North Dakota
Buttery Horseradish Corn on the Cob
For a July Fourth barbecue, I whipped up a butter and horseradish topping for grilled corn. People actually formed a line to get seconds. —Trish Loewen, Bakersfield, California
Baked Spinach Dip Loaf
Any round loaf works as a serving bowl for this cream-cheesy dip, with spinach, cheddar, water chestnuts and, yes, bacon. Scoop the dip with the extra bread and veggies—then eat the bowl! —Frieda Meding, Trochu, Alberta
Honey Chipotle Ribs
Nothing is better than having a sauce with the perfect slather consistency. Here's one that will ensure a lip-smacking feast. Go ahead and make the sauce up to a week ahead for an easier grilling experience. —Caitlin Hawes, Westwood, Massachusetts
Tomato wedges give this salad a juicy bite. It's a great use of fresh herbs and veggies from your own garden or the farmers market. —Matthew Hass, Franklin, Wisconsin
Louisiana Jambalaya
My husband helped add a little spice to my life. He grew up on Cajun cooking, such as Louisiana jambalaya, while I ate mostly meat-and-potato meals. —Sandi Pichon, Memphis, Tennessee
Soft Buttermilk Dinner Rolls
Warm, buttery dinner rolls are absolutely irresistible. I save time and use a stand mixer to make my dough. —Jennifer Patterson, Shoshone, Idaho
Toffee Pecan Bars
Curl up with a hot cup of coffee and one of these treats. The golden topping and flaky crust give way to the heartwarming taste of old-fashioned pecan pie. —Dianna Croskey, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania
My primo pork is smoky, tender and tastes like it came from a barbecue joint. Without much help from me, it basically shreds itself. —Lauren Adamson, Layton, Utah
Fontina Asparagus Tart
This lemony tart is loaded with fontina cheese and fresh asparagus. It's a snap to make but looks really impressive. Be advised…your guests will be vying for the last tasty slice. —Heidi Meek, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Golden Mashed Potatoes
When there's no gravy with the meat, this dish is fabulous to serve in place of regular mashed potatoes. I make it often to take to picnics and church socials. My husband even made it for his family's reunion one year when I couldn't go! —Cindy Stith, Wickliffe, Kentucky
Slow-Cooked Hoisin Pot Roast
One day my husband commented that he loves plums and meat. The next time I put a roast in the slow cooker, I added some plums. He was onto something! —Jackie Cole, Dunnellon, Florida
Southern Cornbread Salad
To feed a crowd, especially when I want to make a good impression, I make this eye-popping cornbread salad. It’s beautiful in a trifle bowl. I love it in summer, when we can make it with our own garden produce. —Debbie Johnson, Centertown, Missouri
These colorful little drop biscuits are very easy to put together and yet are packed full of flavor. I serve them warm out of the oven. —Keith Mesch, Mt. Healthy, Ohio
Mushroom Cheese Bread
This savory grilled bread is delightful with barbecued steak, baked potatoes and corn on the cob. For variation, we sometimes use half cheddar cheese and half mozzarella. —Dolly McDonald, Edmonton, Alberta
Barbecued Meatballs
Grape jelly and chili sauce are the secrets that make these meatballs so fantastic. If I’m serving them at a party, I prepare the meatballs and sauce in advance and reheat them right before guests arrive. —Irma Schnuelle, Manitowoc, Wisconsin
Garden Bounty Panzanella Salad
My sister gave me fresh tomatoes and basil, so I made a bread salad known as Panzanella. The longer it sits, the more the bread soaks up the seasonings. —Jannine Fisk, Malden, Massachusetts
Candy Bar Cheesecake Brownies
I came up with these brownies as a way to use up my son's leftover Halloween candy. You can tint the cream cheese orange for a spooky touch. —Elisabeth Larsen, Pleasant Grv, Utah
Homemade Potato Chips
Forget buying a bag of potato chips at the grocery store when you can make these at home. This quick and easy recipe will delight everyone in the family. —Taste of Home Test Kitchen
Layered Salad for a Crowd
This salad is a favorite of my three sons. I took it to a luncheon honoring our school district’s food service manager, and she asked for the recipe. I like to make the dressing the day before so the flavors blend together. —Linda Ashley, Leesburg, Georgia
Originally Published: May 23, 2019
