40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Delicious vegan dinner ideas to add into your weekly rotation. Find meatless tacos, soups, hearty sandwiches, protein-packed meals, and more.

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (1)

We could all use some more tasty vegan dinner ideas, amiright? Even though we have some absolute loves that we rotate on a weekly basis, I am still always searching for new recipes to try!

The recipes in this list are some of our absolute favorites! From quick and easy dinners to labor-of-love meals for the weekend, I’ve got your back with these tried and true dinner recipes!

Use the table of contents below to jump to the type of meal you’re looking for.

Prep Tip

Before we get to all the recipes, I wanted to share with you one huge tip I have implemented to make dinnertime easier: ingredient prepping. Unlike meal prepping, I don’t make the entire meal and then stick it in the fridge for another day.

Instead, I chop veggies, cut up tofu, cook rice or quinoa, prep taco “meat”, and make sauces and dips if needed. Every week is different, of course, but these are some of the things I do on a weekly basis.

Check out this 7-Day Vegan Meal Plan if you’d like to make life even easier.

Pasta

Comforting and cozy carb-loaded meals! You’ll find one-pot pastas and labors of love.

Vegan Lasagna

4.89 from 18 votes

This vegan lasagna will make the whole family happy! Say hello to layers of vegan ricotta, marinara sauce, lasagna noodles, and veganbéchamelsauce.

Prep time:30 mins |Cook time:40 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2)

One-Pot Vegan Creamy Cajun Pasta

4.95 from 18 votes

Creamy, spicy cajun pasta made with vegan chick'n! This dish is made with only 8 ingredients and in just one pot!

Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:20 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (3)

One-Pot Creamy Spinach Pasta

4.92 from 50 votes

Super easy pasta made with dairy-free cream cheese and spinach for a quick vegan dinner recipe.

Total time:10 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (4)

One-Pot Vegetable Pasta

5 from 2 votes

Easy vegan one-pot pasta made with vegetables and seasoned with garlic, basil, and lemon.

Cook time: 20 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (5)

Vegan Broccoli Alfredo

4.75 from 24 votes

Creamy, delicious vegan alfredo sauce tossed with pasta and Cajun-spiced broccoli – need I say more?! Alfredojust screams “Sunday dinner” to me, but this recipe can be whipped up pretty quickly.

Cashew Soaking Time:30 mins |Cook time:15 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (6)

Creamy Pumpkin Sage Pasta

4.90 from 28 votes

This vegan dinner is super quick – it takes just 15 minutes to make! I love savory pumpkin recipes, and the creamy pumpkin sage sauce tossed into pasta is heavenly.

Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:10 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (7)

High Protein

Hit those protein goals with these meals!

Vegan Impossible Meatloaf

4.97 from 649 votes

This vegan meatloaf made with Impossible burger tastes JUST like your Mom's classic meatloaf. Easy, high protein vegan dinner idea.

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (8)

Teriyaki Tofu Stir Fry

4.25 from 4 votes

Easy tofu stir fry tossed in a savory and sweet teriyaki sauce. This recipe is vegan and can be made gluten-free by using tamari.

Prep time: 15 mins | Marinating time: 30 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (9)

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie

4.86 from 7 votes

Easy vegan shepherd's pie made with vegan ground beef, corn, and delicious dairy-free mashed potatoes.

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 45 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (10)

Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls

4.92 from 25 votes

This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep but perfect for a simple dinner, too.

Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (11)

Vegan Swedish Meatballs

4.65 from 95 votes

The meatballs are made with lentils, mushrooms, and oats. The gravy is coconut milk based for a heavenly silky texture.

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 45 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (12)

Baked BBQ Tofu

5 from 7 votes

One of my favorite vegan dinners is mashed potatoes, green beans, and this tofu baked and slathered in BBQ sauce.

Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (13)

Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie

4.80 from 25 votes

I loved shepherd’s pie as a kid! That version was made with beef, corn, mashed white potatoes, and loads of cheese on top. This sweet potato version takes a lighter, healthier approach.

Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:15 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (14)

Vegan Wellington

4.92 from 196 votes

Beef Wellington, who?! This vegan recipe will make you forget about the other stuff. I love making this dish for super-special occasions like holidays or family feasts.

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 50 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (15)

Easy Vegan Chili

5 from 48 votes

My favorite vegan chili recipe made with three types of beans, corn, carrots, and lots of flavorful seasoning.

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (16)

Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash

5 from 31 votes

The flavorful combination in this dish is out of this world! This squash is stuffed with lentils, kale, and tempeh sage, and roasted pepitas.

Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:55 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (17)

Soup

Warm and comforting, soups are easy to make and packed with nutrition.

Vegan Chicken Noodle Soup

5 from 9 votes

Cozy vegan chicken noodle soup, ready from start to finish in less than an hour!

Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:30 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (18)

Vegan Split Pea Soup

4.91 from 101 votes

Hearty, slightly smokey vegan split pea soup. Nutritious and full of healthy ingredients, but so comforting!

Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:1 hour 35 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (19)

Veggie Pot Pie Soup

5 from 9 votes

Comforting cozy vegan pot pie soup! Instead of pie crust, this pot pie is made as a soup and topped with fluffy buttermilk biscuits.

Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:30 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (20)

5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup

4.87 from 44 votes

This simple tomato soup is great when you need a quick dinner! Serve with a sandwich or a side of veggies for a filling meal.

Cook time:5 minutes

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (21)

Chickpea Noodle Soup

4.67 from 15 votes

This recipe for chickpea noodle soup is a vegan twist on chicken noodle soup – and it's BETTER. Just pure veggie deliciousness here. This soup is healthy, but comforting and hearty.

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 35 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (22)

Vegan French Onion Soup

4.87 from 23 votes

You don't need beef broth for rich French onion soup. This vegan version is so delicious.

Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 40 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (23)

Vegan Potato Soup

5 from 21 votes

This is the best vegan potato soup I’ve ever made! Hearty, flavorful, and so creamy!

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 25 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (24)

Veggie-Packed

Gotta get more vegetables in your diet? Try some of these recipes!

Baked Eggplant Parmesan

5 from 3 votes

This eggplant parmesan is tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, topped with marinara sauce and your cheese of choice. Enjoy this cozy dinner with a serving of pasta.

Prep time: 10 mins | Rest time: 40 mins | Cook time: 34 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (25)

Whole Roasted Cauliflower

4.75 from 229 votes

Vegan pot roast made with a whole head of cauliflower is my personal favorite special occasion meal. The gravy alone is absolute perfection.

Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:1 hour 30 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (26)

Vegan Carrot Dogs

5 from 7 votes

Vegan carrot dogs are a surprisingly delicious meatless alternative to hot dogs! Grill 'em for some char.

Prep time: 10 mins | Marinate time: 30 mins | Cook time: 10 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (27)

Baked Cauliflower Parmesan

4.91 from 10 votes

This cauliflower parmesan is a vegan take on the classic chicken parm.

Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:40 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (28)

Vegan Boil

4.92 from 34 votes

This vegan boil contains no crab or seafood, but all the delicious flavors!

Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:35 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (29)

Black Bean Enchiladas

4.98 from 36 votes

Enchiladas are one of my all-time favorite dinners! These simple veggie black bean enchiladas are nutritious and so delicious.

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (30)

Vegan Fried Rice

4.81 from 41 votes

Fried rice is a classic recipe in my house! You can even prep the veggies ahead of time to make mealtime simple.

Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:40 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (31)

Vegan Stuffed Peppers

4 from 4 votes

Vegan stuffed peppers with rice, meatless "beef", and a rich tomato sauce.

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 55 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (32)

Wraps

Wraps are an easy lunch idea – but don’t forget about them for dinner, too! These are great for busy weeknights.

Vegan Chicken Caesar Wraps

5 from 3 votes

Easy vegan chicken caesar wraps made with dairy-free dressing and plant-based chicken. This is a great meal prep recipe for lunch!

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (33)

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Wraps

5 from 5 votes

Vegan buffalo chicken wraps with cool and creamy ranch paired with spicy hot sauce.

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (34)

Buffalo Chickpea Wraps

4.88 from 8 votes

I usually enjoy these chickpea wraps for lunch, but they are also a really great dinner idea! Perfect for those super busy nights when you really don’t have much time to be in the kitchen. This is a great recipe to meal prep.

Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:15 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (35)

Tacos

Maybe it’s Tuesday, maybe it’s not – tacos are delicious any day of the week.

Tofu Tacos

5 from 19 votes

Extra-firm tofu makes the perfect vegan taco meat alternative in these easy tofu tacos.

Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:5 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (36)

Lentil Tacos

4.88 from 8 votes

Super easy and flavorful vegan lentil tacos. You just need one pot and a handful of ingredients to make the lentil taco meat!

Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:20 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (37)

Tofu Fajitas

5 from 11 votes

These one-pan baked vegan fajitas are made with tofu instead of chicken, and they are just as delicious!

Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:30 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (38)

Sandwiches

When you’re craving a delicious sandwich for dinner, try one of these recipes!

BBQ Tempeh Sandwich

4.41 from 5 votes

Meatless BBQ tempeh sandwiches are easy to make, satisfying, and nutritious!

Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:15 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (39)

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

5 from 15 votes

This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying, yet light, dinner.

Prep time: 10 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (40)

Vegan Sloppy Joes

4.92 from 36 votes

These meatless sloppy joes are made with lentils and cauliflower. The perfect quick & easy vegan dinner recipe!

Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 30 mins

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (41)

Side Dishes

Many of the recipes above don’t require separate side dishes to be a full meal, but some do! Here are 5 simple side dish ideas:

Garlicky Sautéed Green Beans

5 from 1 vote

Tender sautéed green beans seasoned perfectly with garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper. This recipe is easy to make and goes great with so many main dishes.

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (42)

Maple Glazed Carrots

5 from 4 votes

Easy roasted carrots with maple syrup, garlic, and sage.

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (43)

Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese

4.85 from 39 votes

Delicious, cheesy, and creamy vegan baked mac and cheese! This recipe is nut-free and soy-free.

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (44)

Cheesy Vegan Mashed Potatoes

5 from 2 votes

Vegan cheesy mashed potatoes…without the dairy! Instead, we're using non-dairy cream cheese and shredded cheddar.

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (45)

Vegan Greek Salad

5 from 1 vote

Fresh and simple Greek salad made with vegan feta cheese.

Get the Recipe

40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (46)

