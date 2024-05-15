40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Dinner | Meals |
ByKarissa
Delicious vegan dinner ideas to add into your weekly rotation. Find meatless tacos, soups, hearty sandwiches, protein-packed meals, and more.
We could all use some more tasty vegan dinner ideas, amiright? Even though we have some absolute loves that we rotate on a weekly basis, I am still always searching for new recipes to try!
The recipes in this list are some of our absolute favorites! From quick and easy dinners to labor-of-love meals for the weekend, I’ve got your back with these tried and true dinner recipes!
Use the table of contents below to jump to the type of meal you’re looking for.
Prep Tip
Before we get to all the recipes, I wanted to share with you one huge tip I have implemented to make dinnertime easier: ingredient prepping. Unlike meal prepping, I don’t make the entire meal and then stick it in the fridge for another day.
Instead, I chop veggies, cut up tofu, cook rice or quinoa, prep taco “meat”, and make sauces and dips if needed. Every week is different, of course, but these are some of the things I do on a weekly basis.
Check out this 7-Day Vegan Meal Plan if you’d like to make life even easier.
Pasta
Comforting and cozy carb-loaded meals! You’ll find one-pot pastas and labors of love.
Vegan Lasagna
4.89 from 18 votes
This vegan lasagna will make the whole family happy! Say hello to layers of vegan ricotta, marinara sauce, lasagna noodles, and veganbéchamelsauce.
Prep time:30 mins |Cook time:40 mins
Get the Recipe
One-Pot Vegan Creamy Cajun Pasta
4.95 from 18 votes
Creamy, spicy cajun pasta made with vegan chick'n! This dish is made with only 8 ingredients and in just one pot!
Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:20 mins
Get the Recipe
One-Pot Creamy Spinach Pasta
4.92 from 50 votes
Super easy pasta made with dairy-free cream cheese and spinach for a quick vegan dinner recipe.
Total time:10 mins
Get the Recipe
One-Pot Vegetable Pasta
5 from 2 votes
Easy vegan one-pot pasta made with vegetables and seasoned with garlic, basil, and lemon.
Cook time: 20 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Broccoli Alfredo
4.75 from 24 votes
Creamy, delicious vegan alfredo sauce tossed with pasta and Cajun-spiced broccoli – need I say more?! Alfredojust screams “Sunday dinner” to me, but this recipe can be whipped up pretty quickly.
Cashew Soaking Time:30 mins |Cook time:15 mins
Get the Recipe
Creamy Pumpkin Sage Pasta
4.90 from 28 votes
This vegan dinner is super quick – it takes just 15 minutes to make! I love savory pumpkin recipes, and the creamy pumpkin sage sauce tossed into pasta is heavenly.
Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:10 mins
Get the Recipe
High Protein
Hit those protein goals with these meals!
Vegan Impossible Meatloaf
4.97 from 649 votes
This vegan meatloaf made with Impossible burger tastes JUST like your Mom's classic meatloaf. Easy, high protein vegan dinner idea.
Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins
Get the Recipe
Teriyaki Tofu Stir Fry
4.25 from 4 votes
Easy tofu stir fry tossed in a savory and sweet teriyaki sauce. This recipe is vegan and can be made gluten-free by using tamari.
Prep time: 15 mins | Marinating time: 30 mins | Cook time: 35 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Shepherd’s Pie
4.86 from 7 votes
Easy vegan shepherd's pie made with vegan ground beef, corn, and delicious dairy-free mashed potatoes.
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 45 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Chickpea Teriyaki Meal Prep Bowls
4.92 from 25 votes
This recipe for Chickpea Teriyaki bowls with crunchy broccoli and savory soy sauce is a quick, easy and healthy idea for vegan meal prep but perfect for a simple dinner, too.
Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Swedish Meatballs
4.65 from 95 votes
The meatballs are made with lentils, mushrooms, and oats. The gravy is coconut milk based for a heavenly silky texture.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 45 mins
Get the Recipe
Baked BBQ Tofu
5 from 7 votes
One of my favorite vegan dinners is mashed potatoes, green beans, and this tofu baked and slathered in BBQ sauce.
Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 30 mins
Get the Recipe
Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie
4.80 from 25 votes
I loved shepherd’s pie as a kid! That version was made with beef, corn, mashed white potatoes, and loads of cheese on top. This sweet potato version takes a lighter, healthier approach.
Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:15 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Wellington
4.92 from 196 votes
Beef Wellington, who?! This vegan recipe will make you forget about the other stuff. I love making this dish for super-special occasions like holidays or family feasts.
Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 50 mins
Get the Recipe
Easy Vegan Chili
5 from 48 votes
My favorite vegan chili recipe made with three types of beans, corn, carrots, and lots of flavorful seasoning.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 35 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash
5 from 31 votes
The flavorful combination in this dish is out of this world! This squash is stuffed with lentils, kale, and tempeh sage, and roasted pepitas.
Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:55 mins
Get the Recipe
Soup
Warm and comforting, soups are easy to make and packed with nutrition.
Vegan Chicken Noodle Soup
5 from 9 votes
Cozy vegan chicken noodle soup, ready from start to finish in less than an hour!
Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:30 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Split Pea Soup
4.91 from 101 votes
Hearty, slightly smokey vegan split pea soup. Nutritious and full of healthy ingredients, but so comforting!
Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:1 hour 35 mins
Get the Recipe
Veggie Pot Pie Soup
5 from 9 votes
Comforting cozy vegan pot pie soup! Instead of pie crust, this pot pie is made as a soup and topped with fluffy buttermilk biscuits.
Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:30 mins
Get the Recipe
5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup
4.87 from 44 votes
This simple tomato soup is great when you need a quick dinner! Serve with a sandwich or a side of veggies for a filling meal.
Cook time:5 minutes
Get the Recipe
Chickpea Noodle Soup
4.67 from 15 votes
This recipe for chickpea noodle soup is a vegan twist on chicken noodle soup – and it's BETTER. Just pure veggie deliciousness here. This soup is healthy, but comforting and hearty.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 35 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan French Onion Soup
4.87 from 23 votes
You don't need beef broth for rich French onion soup. This vegan version is so delicious.
Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 40 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Potato Soup
5 from 21 votes
This is the best vegan potato soup I’ve ever made! Hearty, flavorful, and so creamy!
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 25 mins
Get the Recipe
Veggie-Packed
Gotta get more vegetables in your diet? Try some of these recipes!
Baked Eggplant Parmesan
5 from 3 votes
This eggplant parmesan is tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, topped with marinara sauce and your cheese of choice. Enjoy this cozy dinner with a serving of pasta.
Prep time: 10 mins | Rest time: 40 mins | Cook time: 34 mins
Get the Recipe
Whole Roasted Cauliflower
4.75 from 229 votes
Vegan pot roast made with a whole head of cauliflower is my personal favorite special occasion meal. The gravy alone is absolute perfection.
Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:1 hour 30 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Carrot Dogs
5 from 7 votes
Vegan carrot dogs are a surprisingly delicious meatless alternative to hot dogs! Grill 'em for some char.
Prep time: 10 mins | Marinate time: 30 mins | Cook time: 10 mins
Get the Recipe
Baked Cauliflower Parmesan
4.91 from 10 votes
This cauliflower parmesan is a vegan take on the classic chicken parm.
Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:40 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Boil
4.92 from 34 votes
This vegan boil contains no crab or seafood, but all the delicious flavors!
Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:35 mins
Get the Recipe
Black Bean Enchiladas
4.98 from 36 votes
Enchiladas are one of my all-time favorite dinners! These simple veggie black bean enchiladas are nutritious and so delicious.
Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Fried Rice
4.81 from 41 votes
Fried rice is a classic recipe in my house! You can even prep the veggies ahead of time to make mealtime simple.
Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:40 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Stuffed Peppers
4 from 4 votes
Vegan stuffed peppers with rice, meatless "beef", and a rich tomato sauce.
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 55 mins
Get the Recipe
Wraps
Wraps are an easy lunch idea – but don’t forget about them for dinner, too! These are great for busy weeknights.
Vegan Chicken Caesar Wraps
5 from 3 votes
Easy vegan chicken caesar wraps made with dairy-free dressing and plant-based chicken. This is a great meal prep recipe for lunch!
Get the Recipe
Vegan Buffalo Chicken Wraps
5 from 5 votes
Vegan buffalo chicken wraps with cool and creamy ranch paired with spicy hot sauce.
Get the Recipe
Buffalo Chickpea Wraps
4.88 from 8 votes
I usually enjoy these chickpea wraps for lunch, but they are also a really great dinner idea! Perfect for those super busy nights when you really don’t have much time to be in the kitchen. This is a great recipe to meal prep.
Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:15 mins
Get the Recipe
Tacos
Maybe it’s Tuesday, maybe it’s not – tacos are delicious any day of the week.
Tofu Tacos
5 from 19 votes
Extra-firm tofu makes the perfect vegan taco meat alternative in these easy tofu tacos.
Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:5 mins
Get the Recipe
Lentil Tacos
4.88 from 8 votes
Super easy and flavorful vegan lentil tacos. You just need one pot and a handful of ingredients to make the lentil taco meat!
Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:20 mins
Get the Recipe
Tofu Fajitas
5 from 11 votes
These one-pan baked vegan fajitas are made with tofu instead of chicken, and they are just as delicious!
Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:30 mins
Get the Recipe
Sandwiches
When you’re craving a delicious sandwich for dinner, try one of these recipes!
BBQ Tempeh Sandwich
4.41 from 5 votes
Meatless BBQ tempeh sandwiches are easy to make, satisfying, and nutritious!
Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:15 mins
Get the Recipe
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
5 from 15 votes
This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying, yet light, dinner.
Prep time: 10 mins
Get the Recipe
Vegan Sloppy Joes
4.92 from 36 votes
These meatless sloppy joes are made with lentils and cauliflower. The perfect quick & easy vegan dinner recipe!
Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 30 mins
Get the Recipe
Side Dishes
Many of the recipes above don’t require separate side dishes to be a full meal, but some do! Here are 5 simple side dish ideas:
Garlicky Sautéed Green Beans
5 from 1 vote
Tender sautéed green beans seasoned perfectly with garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper. This recipe is easy to make and goes great with so many main dishes.
Get the Recipe
Maple Glazed Carrots
5 from 4 votes
Easy roasted carrots with maple syrup, garlic, and sage.
Get the Recipe
Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese
4.85 from 39 votes
Delicious, cheesy, and creamy vegan baked mac and cheese! This recipe is nut-free and soy-free.
Get the Recipe
Cheesy Vegan Mashed Potatoes
5 from 2 votes
Vegan cheesy mashed potatoes…without the dairy! Instead, we're using non-dairy cream cheese and shredded cheddar.
Get the Recipe
Vegan Greek Salad
5 from 1 vote
Fresh and simple Greek salad made with vegan feta cheese.
Get the Recipe