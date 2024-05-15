40 Vegan Dinner Recipes You'll Love! - Karissa's Vegan Kitchen (2024)

Delicious vegan dinner ideas to add into your weekly rotation. Find meatless tacos, soups, hearty sandwiches, protein-packed meals, and more.

We could all use some more tasty vegan dinner ideas, amiright? Even though we have some absolute loves that we rotate on a weekly basis, I am still always searching for new recipes to try!

The recipes in this list are some of our absolute favorites! From quick and easy dinners to labor-of-love meals for the weekend, I’ve got your back with these tried and true dinner recipes!

Use the table of contents below to jump to the type of meal you’re looking for.

Prep Tip

Before we get to all the recipes, I wanted to share with you one huge tip I have implemented to make dinnertime easier: ingredient prepping. Unlike meal prepping, I don’t make the entire meal and then stick it in the fridge for another day.

Instead, I chop veggies, cut up tofu, cook rice or quinoa, prep taco “meat”, and make sauces and dips if needed. Every week is different, of course, but these are some of the things I do on a weekly basis.

Check out this 7-Day Vegan Meal Plan if you’d like to make life even easier.

Pasta

Comforting and cozy carb-loaded meals! You’ll find one-pot pastas and labors of love.

Vegan Lasagna 4.89 from 18 votes This vegan lasagna will make the whole family happy! Say hello to layers of vegan ricotta, marinara sauce, lasagna noodles, and veganbéchamelsauce. Prep time:30 mins |Cook time:40 mins Get the Recipe

One-Pot Vegan Creamy Cajun Pasta 4.95 from 18 votes Creamy, spicy cajun pasta made with vegan chick'n! This dish is made with only 8 ingredients and in just one pot! Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:20 mins Get the Recipe

One-Pot Creamy Spinach Pasta 4.92 from 50 votes Super easy pasta made with dairy-free cream cheese and spinach for a quick vegan dinner recipe. Total time:10 mins Get the Recipe

One-Pot Vegetable Pasta 5 from 2 votes Easy vegan one-pot pasta made with vegetables and seasoned with garlic, basil, and lemon. Cook time: 20 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Broccoli Alfredo 4.75 from 24 votes Creamy, delicious vegan alfredo sauce tossed with pasta and Cajun-spiced broccoli – need I say more?! Alfredojust screams “Sunday dinner” to me, but this recipe can be whipped up pretty quickly. Cashew Soaking Time:30 mins |Cook time:15 mins Get the Recipe

Creamy Pumpkin Sage Pasta 4.90 from 28 votes This vegan dinner is super quick – it takes just 15 minutes to make! I love savory pumpkin recipes, and the creamy pumpkin sage sauce tossed into pasta is heavenly. Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:10 mins Get the Recipe

High Protein

Hit those protein goals with these meals!

Vegan Impossible Meatloaf 4.97 from 649 votes This vegan meatloaf made with Impossible burger tastes JUST like your Mom's classic meatloaf. Easy, high protein vegan dinner idea. Prep time: 5 mins | Cook time: 25 mins Get the Recipe

Teriyaki Tofu Stir Fry 4.25 from 4 votes Easy tofu stir fry tossed in a savory and sweet teriyaki sauce. This recipe is vegan and can be made gluten-free by using tamari. Prep time: 15 mins | Marinating time: 30 mins | Cook time: 35 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Shepherd’s Pie 4.86 from 7 votes Easy vegan shepherd's pie made with vegan ground beef, corn, and delicious dairy-free mashed potatoes. Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 45 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Swedish Meatballs 4.65 from 95 votes The meatballs are made with lentils, mushrooms, and oats. The gravy is coconut milk based for a heavenly silky texture. Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 45 mins Get the Recipe

Baked BBQ Tofu 5 from 7 votes One of my favorite vegan dinners is mashed potatoes, green beans, and this tofu baked and slathered in BBQ sauce. Prep time: 30 mins | Cook time: 30 mins Get the Recipe

Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie 4.80 from 25 votes I loved shepherd’s pie as a kid! That version was made with beef, corn, mashed white potatoes, and loads of cheese on top. This sweet potato version takes a lighter, healthier approach. Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:15 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Wellington 4.92 from 196 votes Beef Wellington, who?! This vegan recipe will make you forget about the other stuff. I love making this dish for super-special occasions like holidays or family feasts. Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 50 mins Get the Recipe

Easy Vegan Chili 5 from 48 votes My favorite vegan chili recipe made with three types of beans, corn, carrots, and lots of flavorful seasoning. Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 35 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Stuffed Acorn Squash 5 from 31 votes The flavorful combination in this dish is out of this world! This squash is stuffed with lentils, kale, and tempeh sage, and roasted pepitas. Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:55 mins Get the Recipe

Soup

Warm and comforting, soups are easy to make and packed with nutrition.

Vegan Chicken Noodle Soup 5 from 9 votes Cozy vegan chicken noodle soup, ready from start to finish in less than an hour! Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:30 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Split Pea Soup 4.91 from 101 votes Hearty, slightly smokey vegan split pea soup. Nutritious and full of healthy ingredients, but so comforting! Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:1 hour 35 mins Get the Recipe

Veggie Pot Pie Soup 5 from 9 votes Comforting cozy vegan pot pie soup! Instead of pie crust, this pot pie is made as a soup and topped with fluffy buttermilk biscuits. Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:30 mins Get the Recipe

5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup 4.87 from 44 votes This simple tomato soup is great when you need a quick dinner! Serve with a sandwich or a side of veggies for a filling meal. Cook time:5 minutes Get the Recipe

Chickpea Noodle Soup 4.67 from 15 votes This recipe for chickpea noodle soup is a vegan twist on chicken noodle soup – and it's BETTER. Just pure veggie deliciousness here. This soup is healthy, but comforting and hearty. See Also What to Make in August Recipes and Ideas Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 35 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan French Onion Soup 4.87 from 23 votes You don't need beef broth for rich French onion soup. This vegan version is so delicious. Prep time: 20 mins | Cook time: 40 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Potato Soup 5 from 21 votes This is the best vegan potato soup I’ve ever made! Hearty, flavorful, and so creamy! Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 25 mins Get the Recipe

Veggie-Packed

Gotta get more vegetables in your diet? Try some of these recipes!

Baked Eggplant Parmesan 5 from 3 votes This eggplant parmesan is tender on the inside and crispy on the outside, topped with marinara sauce and your cheese of choice. Enjoy this cozy dinner with a serving of pasta. Prep time: 10 mins | Rest time: 40 mins | Cook time: 34 mins Get the Recipe

Whole Roasted Cauliflower 4.75 from 229 votes Vegan pot roast made with a whole head of cauliflower is my personal favorite special occasion meal. The gravy alone is absolute perfection. Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:1 hour 30 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Carrot Dogs 5 from 7 votes Vegan carrot dogs are a surprisingly delicious meatless alternative to hot dogs! Grill 'em for some char. Prep time: 10 mins | Marinate time: 30 mins | Cook time: 10 mins Get the Recipe

Baked Cauliflower Parmesan 4.91 from 10 votes This cauliflower parmesan is a vegan take on the classic chicken parm. Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:40 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Boil 4.92 from 34 votes This vegan boil contains no crab or seafood, but all the delicious flavors! Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:35 mins Get the Recipe

Black Bean Enchiladas 4.98 from 36 votes Enchiladas are one of my all-time favorite dinners! These simple veggie black bean enchiladas are nutritious and so delicious. Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 30 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Fried Rice 4.81 from 41 votes Fried rice is a classic recipe in my house! You can even prep the veggies ahead of time to make mealtime simple. Prep time:15 mins |Cook time:40 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Stuffed Peppers 4 from 4 votes Vegan stuffed peppers with rice, meatless "beef", and a rich tomato sauce. Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 55 mins Get the Recipe

Wraps

Wraps are an easy lunch idea – but don’t forget about them for dinner, too! These are great for busy weeknights.

Vegan Chicken Caesar Wraps 5 from 3 votes Easy vegan chicken caesar wraps made with dairy-free dressing and plant-based chicken. This is a great meal prep recipe for lunch! Get the Recipe

Vegan Buffalo Chicken Wraps 5 from 5 votes Vegan buffalo chicken wraps with cool and creamy ranch paired with spicy hot sauce. Get the Recipe

Buffalo Chickpea Wraps 4.88 from 8 votes I usually enjoy these chickpea wraps for lunch, but they are also a really great dinner idea! Perfect for those super busy nights when you really don’t have much time to be in the kitchen. This is a great recipe to meal prep. Prep time:5 mins |Cook time:15 mins Get the Recipe

Tacos

Maybe it’s Tuesday, maybe it’s not – tacos are delicious any day of the week.

Tofu Tacos 5 from 19 votes Extra-firm tofu makes the perfect vegan taco meat alternative in these easy tofu tacos. Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:5 mins Get the Recipe

Lentil Tacos 4.88 from 8 votes Super easy and flavorful vegan lentil tacos. You just need one pot and a handful of ingredients to make the lentil taco meat! Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:20 mins Get the Recipe

Tofu Fajitas 5 from 11 votes These one-pan baked vegan fajitas are made with tofu instead of chicken, and they are just as delicious! Prep time:20 mins |Cook time:30 mins Get the Recipe

Sandwiches

When you’re craving a delicious sandwich for dinner, try one of these recipes!

BBQ Tempeh Sandwich 4.41 from 5 votes Meatless BBQ tempeh sandwiches are easy to make, satisfying, and nutritious! Prep time:10 mins |Cook time:15 mins Get the Recipe

Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 15 votes This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying, yet light, dinner. Prep time: 10 mins Get the Recipe

Vegan Sloppy Joes 4.92 from 36 votes These meatless sloppy joes are made with lentils and cauliflower. The perfect quick & easy vegan dinner recipe! Prep time: 15 mins | Cook time: 30 mins Get the Recipe

Side Dishes

Many of the recipes above don’t require separate side dishes to be a full meal, but some do! Here are 5 simple side dish ideas:

Garlicky Sautéed Green Beans 5 from 1 vote Tender sautéed green beans seasoned perfectly with garlic, onion powder, salt, and pepper. This recipe is easy to make and goes great with so many main dishes. Get the Recipe

Maple Glazed Carrots 5 from 4 votes Easy roasted carrots with maple syrup, garlic, and sage. Get the Recipe

Baked Vegan Mac and Cheese 4.85 from 39 votes Delicious, cheesy, and creamy vegan baked mac and cheese! This recipe is nut-free and soy-free. Get the Recipe

Cheesy Vegan Mashed Potatoes 5 from 2 votes Vegan cheesy mashed potatoes…without the dairy! Instead, we're using non-dairy cream cheese and shredded cheddar. Get the Recipe