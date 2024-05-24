40 Whole30 Recipes: Easy Meals in 30-Minutes or Less! | What Great Grandma Ate (2024)

Quick and easy Whole30 recipes that you can make in 30 minutes or less! Going sugar-free doesn’t have to be bland or boring, and these yummy Whole30 meals are proof of that. This list features easy and delicious Whole30 meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner!

What Is Whole30?

The Whole30 challenge is such a great way to reset your diet, turn to real food, and feel better overall. I have found so much freedom in what I eat after recognizing what makes me feel great and what doesn’t.

While it’s just 30 days of reset, it can feel overwhelming and difficult (particularly in the first 2-3 weeks). I recommend planning ahead with shopping lists and meal planning so you’re not scrambling for compliant Whole30 meals last minute. This list will help ease the transition.

Easy Whole30 Recipes

To help guide you through the 30 days, I put together fast and easy Whole30 recipes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. These Whole30 meals are flavorful and simple enough that anyone can cook them! Plus, they’re filled with wholesome ingredients

Use these quick and easy Whole 30 ideas to create a Whole30 meal plan, make shopping lists, and set yourself up for an easy 30 days!

Whole30 Recipes: Breakfast Ideas

Breakfast is one of those meals that gets boring quickly. It’s so easy to make the same thing over and over again. Especially when rushing to get ready, get the kids to school, and get to work on time.

Remember, you don’t have to eat “breakfast food” in the morning. You can switch it up with leftovers from the night before, your favorite side dish, or any meal that you love.And if you do choose to eat regular breakfast foods, make extra for the meal prep for the next day.

Here are some of the best Whole30 recipes to eat for breakfast that take 30 minutes or less.

Mexican Scrambled Eggs This delicious and easy Whole30 breakfast takes classic scrambled eggs and puts a spicy and flavorful spin on them with Mexican spices and hot sauce. It's also full of healthy veggies and fats to keep you satiated for a long time. Check out this recipe

Kimchi & Bacon Breakfast Egg Muffins Finding sugar-free bacon and kimchi is important for these savory Whole30 breakfast muffins, which consist of sautéed kimchi wrapped in bacon with a runny yolk on top. It may be trickier to find compliant kimchi, but it's really easy it makes your own that's sugar-free (recipe in my cookbook, Korean Paleo)! Check out this recipe

Chorizo Omelette An easy and delicious Whole30 omelet that's bursting with flavor. You can’t beat the flavors of spicy chorizo with the creamy eggs, with bites of crunchy bell peppers in between! Make sure to use sugar and nitrate-free chorizo to keep it compliant. Check out this recipe

Chorizo and Butternut Squash Baked Eggs This is a great make-ahead breakfast that's sturdy enough to eat on the go. It's also versatile for substituting ingredients (like sweet potatoes instead of squash or ground beef instead of chorizo), and it's one of the most popular Whole30 recipes when I cook for a group! Check out this recipe

Pork Breakfast Sausage If you are looking for a delicious Whole30 breakfast without eggs, this pork sausage is so flavorful and perfectly juicy. You can even make a double batch and freeze them as emergency food! I like to heat these up in the morning and enjoy them with a side of sautéed kale. Check out this recipe

Breakfast Burrito Collard Wraps If you've never used collard green leaves to use in place of a wrap, you are missing out! They are sturdy, crunchy, and won't fall apart. In this Whole30 breakfast recipe, you can enjoy a classic breakfast burrito wrapped in collard greens, and it's delicious. Check out this recipe

Whole30 Recipes: Salads

Hearty and filling salads are my go-to Whole30 meals. Not only are they delicious, but they also come together quickly. Salads are a great way to add a lot of vegetables and delicious whole foods fast. When it comes to quick and easy Whole30 meals, I think of salads rich in protein, fat, and healthy carbs.

Here are some of my favorite Whole30 salad recipes that work as a complete meal!

Cobb Salad One of my favorite Whole30 meals that is a complete meal on its own! It tastes exactly like a classic cobb salad with crunchy bacon, soft-boiled eggs, tomato, chicken, and avocado. It's tossed with a simple but tangy and flavorful dressing to pull it all together! Check out this recipe

Egg Salad You can enjoy this creamy and crunchy egg salad as a snack or a meal. With eggs, bacon, onion, mayo, and spices, it comes together super quickly and the result is always so delicious. I personally like to eat this over salad greens. Check out this recipe

Kale Chicken Caesar Salad A healthier twist on a classic caesar salad, this Whole30 salad recipe uses massaged kale instead of romaine, almonds instead of croutons, and a seriously delicious and flavorful Whole30 caesar dressing you'll want to put on everything. The whole thing takes less than 30 minutes, but you can cut down on time even more if you buy fully-cooked rotisserie chicken! Check out this recipe

Mandarin Chicken Salad with Coconut Chips One of the BEST Whole30 recipes! This better-than-takeout salad is one that you'll want over and over again! This Mandarin chicken salad is made with chicken, sugar-free mandarin oranges, and toasted coconut chips instead of crispy noodles, all over romaine lettuce. The umami sesame dressing really pulls this wonderful recipe together. Check out this recipe

Asian Chicken Noodle Salad With crunchy and refreshing "noodles" made with carrots and parsnips, this salad is chock full of delicious Asian flavors from cashews, coconut aminos, fish sauce, and sesame seeds. It's such a flavorful way to get lots of veggies into your diet! Check out this recipe

Hearty Chicken Salad Another delicious and creamy salad that you can make ahead of time! In fact, the flavors get better the longer it sits with this Whole30 chicken salad. Filled with healthy veggies, and you can adjust the ingredients with what you have on hand. It's also a great way to use up leftover chicken! Check out this recipe

Whole30 Recipes: Seafood

Adding a healthy protein to your meal is a major way to stay satiated and be successful throughout Whole30. Seafood is a great option, and it can be budget-friendly if you are using the canned variety.

Although cooking seafood can be intimidating for some, most are actually quite easy! They cook very fast, resulting in tasty 30-minute Whole30 meals. Here are some of the most popular Whole30 seafood dishes.

Salmon Cakes with Zucchini These moist and flavorful salmon cakes are made with canned salmon, and they also include hidden veggies! I had too many fish cakes that were dry, and these are the opposite of that. Zucchini adds amazing moisture and texture, and these are kid friendly as well. Check out this recipe

Sheet Pan Shrimp and Broccoli with “Soy” Garlic Sauce One of my favorite fast and easy Whole30 meals made on a sheet pan! This Asian-inspired shrimp dish is cooked with broccoli and cauliflower rice in one pan. The "soy" garlic sauce is amazingly flavorful, and the cleanup is a breeze as well! Check out this recipe

Grilled Halibut Steaks with Basil Chimichurri Sauce Halibut is one of my favorite fish that's hardy enough to grill and hold together, and it's also packed with flavor. This is a SUPER QUICK recipe, in which the halibut is grilled for 10 minutes, then drizzled with the most flavorful and bright basil chimichurri sauce. It's so fast that you'll have plenty of time to prepare some easy sides with the meal! Check out this recipe

Mustard Dill Walnut Crusted Alaskan Salmon This baked salmon recipe is PACKED with flavor and is one of the most popular less-than-30-minute Whole30 recipes on my blog. Salmon filets are topped with the most incredible topping chopped walnuts, dill, mustard, and spices, and the result is just fantastic! Check out this recipe

Shrimp Pad Thai Recreate the flavors of Thai takeout at home with this quick and easy stir-fry recipe! Instead of noodles, spiralized carrots are used and they are the perfect substitute. Shrimp and veggies are cooked in the most flavorful Pad Thai sauce that's made with squeaky clean ingredients! Check out this recipe

Pan Seared Scallops with Lemon Garlic Ghee If you need an insanely quick protein to prepare on a busy week, I highly recommend these pan-seared scallops. Not only is it a ridiculously easy recipe, but the flavors are also divine from pan-frying in ghee, then coating in lemon and garlic. One of the most flavorful Whole30 recipes! Check out this recipe

Grilled Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Skewers This incredibly flavorful meal comes together in just 15 minutes. Sausage slices and shrimp coated in cajun seasoning, then skewered together before grilled to juicy perfection. Make sure to use compliant sausage that's free of sugar and nitrates! Check out this recipe

Creamy Spinach Stuffed Salmon In this easy Whole30 recipes, salmon filets are stuffed with creamy spinach, then pan-fried to golden, flaky perfection. The creamy spinach is dairy free and made with cashew cream, and the whole dish comes out beautiful and delicious every time. Check out this recipe

Simple Tuna Patties If you are looking for a simple and easy recipe that takes less than 15 minutes to make, I recommend you make these tuna patties! This is a no-frill recipe of just mixing ingredients together, shaping them into patties, then pan-frying for several minutes. It goes great over some greens, and drizzled with hot sauce or your favorite Whole30 dressing! Check out this recipe

Grilled Salmon Skewers with Lemon Garlic Marinade The lemon garlic marinade is what really makes these salmon skewers shine. The fresh savory tartness of lemon juice, dijon mustard, garlic, and herbs really brightens the dish and keeps the salmon moist throughout the grilling process. This is another super quick recipe that takes about 15 minutes, and it's fantastic with some cauliflower rice and roasted veggies! Check out this recipe

Whole30 Recipes: One Pot Dishes & Easy Dinner Recipes

If you are looking for easy Whole30 meals and main dishes using just one pot, this is a great list. These quick and easy Whole30 recipes will help you stay on track and eat deliciously (for the whole family!).

These Whole30 meals will also save you time to get other things done in life. Hope you enjoy these easy meal ideas!

Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken I usually don't like restaurant teriyaki dishes because they are too sweet, but this one is just perfect. Lightly sweetened with no-sugar-added pineapple chunks, this dish is super quick and flavorful. So perfect over some cauliflower rice! Check out this recipe

Sheet Pan Phill “Cheese” Steak As an east coast girl, this 30-minute dinner is near and dear to my heart. I thought I couldn't enjoy Philly cheesesteak ever again, but this dish proved me wrong. Instead of cheese, a cashew cheese sauce is used and the result is seriously fantastic. This is a crowd-favorite meal that even non-Whole30 peeps will love! Check out this recipe

Easy Pork Chopped with Grilled Peach Salsa If you have a grill, this one of the simplest Whole30 meals that bursts with flavor and it's perfect when the weather is warm. Both the pork chops and peach slices are grilled to perfection, and while the pork rests, you can make a refreshing grilled peach salsa to go along with it. Takes less than 30 minutes from start to finish! Check out this recipe

Creamy Skillet Chicken with Garlic & Basil A one-pot dish that's so comforting and creamy, this skillet chicken is pan-fried, then simmered in an amazing garlic basil sauce. It's delicious with a side of mashed potatoes and a salad, and the leftovers reheat beautifully as well. Check out this recipe

Greek Meatballs with Tzatziki Sauce These oven-baked meatballs are one of my favorite 30-minute Whole30 recipes, and my husband requests them often. These can be made with ground beef or lamb, and they contain an amazing combination of Greek spices. Coat them with Whole30 tzatziki sauce to serve, and they are fantastic with some veggies and greens on the side. Check out this recipe

Pork Tenderloin Medallions with Horseradish Pan Sauce Unlike other pork tenderloin recipes that may take a bit of time to cook through, these sliced medallions take just 3 minutes of pan-frying on each side. They are coated with a creamy and flavorful horseradish pan sauce, and they make an amazing main dish that's ready in no time! Check out this recipe

Mongolian Beef This quick and easy Whole30 meal takes 20 minutes from start to finish, and you'll be amazed that you were able to recreate a takeout classic at home! It's so much healthier than the restaurant version, with an amazingly flavorful sauce that coats the beef slices. Enjoy with cauliflower rice and a side of steamed green beans! Check out this recipe

Burrito Bowl A burrito bowl is my go-to meal when I'm feeling lazy or tired, and want to throw something together quickly. You can use beef or chicken, and most of the cooking is sautéing the meat with taco seasoning. Once you have the meat and the cauliflower rice ready, just assemble the bowls with your favorite toppings like salsa, guacamole, olives, and cilantro. Check out this recipe

Korean Sloppy Joes This quick Whole30 recipe is a delicious combination of classic comfort food and the crowd-pleasing flavor of bulgogi. It can be made in the Instant Pot or on the stovetop, and it comes together real quick with either method! I love enjoying it over baked potato halves or alongside cauliflower rice with some kimchi. Check out this recipe

Sesame Chicken Another delicious takeout classic that's made healthier, but doesn't sacrifice the flavor! You can make this in the air fryer or on the stovetop, and both methods result in a fast and easy meal. The chicken pieces are pan-fried to yield a crispy outer layer, then coated in the most flavorful sesame sauce!

Cauliflower Pork Fried “Rice” Using cubed pork chops, this cauliflower pork fried rice is packed with veggies and is just so delicious. With just 12 minutes of cook time, you'll have dinner ready for your family in no time, and it's so easy to make a large batch of leftovers! Check out this recipe

Chicken Yakitori (Japanese Chicken Skewers) I first had chicken yakitori when I visited Japan for the first time, and I instantly became obsessed with the tender chicken bites coated in a sweet and savory sticky sauce. This Whole30 version uses just 1 date to sweeten the sauce, but it's enough to yield an amazingly flavorful chicken that you'll want to make over and over again! If you don't have a grill, you can just broil for the same amount of time. Check out this recipe

Cauliflower Falafel Yes – you can make Whole30-compliant falafel using cauliflower and it's absolutely delicious and taste close to the real thing! These can be oven-baked, air-fried, or pan-fried, and it's a great snack or a plant-based meal. Dip them in Whole30 tzatziki sauce, and it's perfection in a bite. Check out this recipe

Mongolian Chicken with Shish*to Peppers This is a flavorful Whole30 Mongolian chicken recipe with a twist by adding shish*to peppers. While shish*to peppers are usually tough and hardy when they are raw, they turn wonderfully tender and slightly crunchy once pan-fried and cooked through. Chicken and peppers are coated in an amazing coconut aminos sauce, and it's wonderful over cauliflower rice. Check out this recipe

Moroccan Meatballs with Creamy Dipping Sauce These Moroccan meatballs are packed with amazing spices like garlic, cumin, coriander, chili powder, and cinnamon, baked to perfection, and then served drizzled with the most addicting creamy dipping sauce. The dipping sauce is not necessary, but I highly recommend it! Check out this recipe

Creamy Carrot Soup with Bacon I love making this creamy carrot soup with bone broth for extra nutrients. The bacon gives an amazing crunchy texture alongside the creamy smoothness of the soup. I've even made a huge batch of this soup to enjoy for breakfast for a week because it's filling and so delicious! The leftovers reheat beautifully too. Check out this recipe

The Best Whole30 Diet Recipes!

