41 Recipes We Learned from Our Mother-in-Law (2024)

Home Recipes Cooking Style Comfort Food
Emily Racette ParulskiUpdated: Jan. 31, 2022
She knew her way around the kitchen and we couldn’t be happier she shared her recipes with us.
1/41
Slow-Simmered Burgundy Beef Stew
My mother-in-law shared this recipe with me many years ago. Ever since then, it’s been a go-to whenever I need good food without a lot of fussing. —Mary Lou Timpson, Colorado City, Arizona
Go to Recipe
2/41
Old-World Puff Pancake
My mom told me her mother-in-law showed her how to make this dish, which became popular during the Depression, on their "get acquainted" visit in 1927. At that time, cooks measured ingredients in pinches, dashes and dibs. But through the years, accurate amounts were noted. My wife and I continue to enjoy this dish today, particularly for brunch. —Auton Miller, Piney Flats, Tennessee
Go to Recipe
3/41
Southwestern Sauteed Corn
My mother-in-law came up with this corn skillet dish one night for dinner. Everyone who tries it absolutely loves it! —Chandy Ward, Aumsville, Oregon
Go to Recipe
4/41
Blueberry-Lemon Upside-Down Cake
I was young when I married, so I watched my mother-in-law to learn baking. This cake with fresh blueberries is one of her beauties. —Bonnie Roberts, Newaygo, Michigan
Go to Recipe
5/41
Beef Tenderloin in Mushroom Sauce
When our kids are visiting Grandma, I make this recipe for just my husband and myself. It's a recipe my mother-in-law has been using for more than 30 years. I especially look forward to preparing it as part of a special Valentine's Day menu. —Denise McNab, Warminster, Pennsylvania
Go to Recipe
6/41
Chocolate Angel Cake
When I was married in 1944, I could barely boil water. My dear mother-in-law taught me her specialty—making the lightest angel food cakes ever. This chocolate version is an easy, impressive treat. —Joyce Shiffler, Colorado Springs, Colorado
Go to Recipe
7/41
Big Batch Cheeseburger Soup
When my mother-in-law gave me her recipe for cheeseburger soup, I changed it a little to make it my own. It's the perfect comfort food to enjoy on a cold winter evening. —Christina Addison, Blanchester, Ohio
Go to Recipe
8/41
Pumpkin Charlotte
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe a while back and I just love it! I make it for my husband and his friends during hunting season and it's a big hit. —Lorelle Edgcomb, Granville, Illinois
Go to Recipe
9/41
Tomato Juice co*cktail
This recipe came from my mother-in-law and many say it’s the best tomato juice they’ve ever tasted. It has a little eye-opening kick to it that’s wonderful! —Beverly Cottrell, Ipswich, Maine
Go to Recipe
10/41
Shortcake with Fresh Rhubarb Sauce
Every spring when her rhubarb was ready, my mother-in-law chopped it up for this moist cake. If your rhubarb is too tart for the sauce, just add in some strawberries. —Rena McCalment, Sharpsville, Indiana
Go to Recipe
11/41
Sweet and Golden Easter Bread
It is an Italian tradition to make this sweet, golden braid at Easter. This family heirloom recipe came from my mother-in-law and was passed down to her from her mother. If you're not a fan of raisins, the bread is just as wonderful without them. —Kathi West, Canton, Michigan
Go to Recipe
12/41
Mama's Million-Dollar Fudge
No other fudge I've tasted comes close to the smooth, chocolate taste of this million-dollar fudge recipe, which my mother-in-law introduced me to one Christmas (I've never been able to make it as good as she does, though). Since it makes such a large batch, I always save some for last-minute gifts. —Gloria Heidner, Elk River, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
13/41
Mexican Lasagna
I collect cookbooks and recipes (this one is from my son's mother-in-law). My husband teases me that I won't live long enough to try half of the recipes in my files! He loves this easy Mexican lasagna. —Rose Ann Buhle, Minooka, Illinois
Go to Recipe
14/41
White Texas Sheet Cake
This cake gets better the longer it sits, so I try to make it a day ahead. My mother-in-law introduced this deliciously rich sheet cake to me. With its creamy frosting and light almond flavor, no one can stop at just one piece! —Joanie Ward, Brownsburg, Indiana
Go to Recipe
15/41
Freezer Sweet Corn
People ask me how to freeze corn on the cob because my frozen corn tastes as good as fresh! This way it stays crisp-tender and now I can have "fresh" corn any time of the year. —Judy Oudekerk, St. Michael, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
16/41
Spinach Turkey Meatballs
Our children call these "Gramby Meatballs" because the recipe came from my dear mother-in-law. It's a great way to make spinach palatable. I usually make a triple batch, bake them all and freeze the extras for a quick meal later. —Mimi Blanco, Bronxville, New York
Go to Recipe
17/41
Bohemian Kolaches
This kolache recipe was given to me by my mother-in-law, who received it from her mother! It was a standard treat in their family, made nearly every week. Now I make these kolaches for my own family for special occasions. —Maxine Hron, Quincy, Illinois
Go to Recipe
18/41
Iced Cinnamon Potato Rolls
This recipe comes from my mother-in-law, who remembers making these rolls often. Now I make them often. Maybe they'll be a hit with your family, too! —Jonas Schwartz, Berne, Indiana
Go to Recipe
19/41
My Italian mother-in-law taught me to make this omelet years ago—she would make it for breakfast, lunch or dinner and eat it on Italian bread. This is one of my favorite ways to use up leftover broccoli. —Mary Licata, Pembroke Pines, Florida
Go to Recipe
20/41
Pork Medallions with Brandy Cream Sauce
I adapted this easy, elegant main dish from a recipe my mother-in-law cooked for our family. Cayenne lends a bit of heat to its rich, creamy sauce. —Judy Armstrong, Prairieville, Louisiana
Go to Recipe
21/41
Gingerbread Cookies with Buttercream Icing
When it’s time to start the cookie-baking season, this recipe always kicks off the festivities. My mother-in-law first shared it with me, but it’s too good to keep to myself! You can tint the buttery gingerbread cookie icing a cheery pink or green and pipe it on with a decorating tip. —Ann Scherzer, Anacortes, Washington
Go to Recipe
22/41
Blueberry Slump
My mother-in-law used to make slump with wild blueberries and serve it warm with a pitcher of farm cream on the table. My husband and I have been eating it for 58 years, but the recipe is even older! —Eleanore Ebeling, Brewster, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
23/41
Gran's Granola Parfaits
When my mother-in-law (Gran to our kids) had us over for brunch, I especially enjoyed her yogurt parfaits. They were refreshing, light and wholesome. I made a few changes to her recipe and came up with this sweet, crunchy and nutty variation. Yum! —Angela Keller, Newburgh, Indiana
Go to Recipe
24/41
My mother-in-law gave me this recipe years ago, and I have used it ever since. My family loves the sweetness with a little kick.—Hilary Rigo, Wickenburg, Arizona
Go to Recipe
25/41
Cinnamon-Pear Rustic Tart
I was lucky enough to spend the holidays with my husband's family in Montana. I loved the rustic simplicity of each dish we tasted, especially this rustic pear tart my mother-in-law made. —Leah Waldo, Jamaica Plain, Massachusetts
Go to Recipe
26/41
Christmas Sandwich Cookies
My mother-in-law gave me the recipe for these lovely melt-in-your-mouth cookies. They're a Christmas tradition at our house. —Elizabeth Klager, St. Catharines, Ontario
Go to Recipe
27/41
Zucchini Crust Pizza
My mother-in-law shared the recipe for this unique pizza with me. It's just right for brunch, lunch or a light supper. Loosen the nutritious zucchini crust from the pan with a metal spatula. —Ruth Denomme, Englehart, Ontario
Go to Recipe
28/41
Raspberry Swirls
My mother-in-law shared the recipe for these old-fashioned cookies. Swirls of raspberry jam give them a yummy Yuletide twist. —Marcia Hostetter, Canton, New York
Go to Recipe
29/41
Gingered Pepper Steak
This wonderfully tender steak is a treat even for folks not watching their diet. When my mother-in-law shared the recipe, she said it cooks up in no time—and she was right! —Susan Adair, Somerset, Kentucky
Go to Recipe
30/41
Heavenly Surprise Cupcakes
The recipe for these filled and frosted cupcakes was handed down by my mother-in-law, who taught this fledgling cook what to do in the kitchen. She's no longer with us, but baking these treats reminds me of our good times together. —Judie Heiderscheit, Holy Cross, Iowa
Go to Recipe
31/41
Gnocchi with Meat Sauce
This dish from my mother-in-law is the Italian version of a meat-and-potatoes meal. I recently served it to friends who immediately wanted the recipe. —Karin Nolton, Ortonville, Michigan
Go to Recipe
32/41
Baked Elephant Ears
My mother-in-law handed down this recipe from her mother. These are a special treat—even better, I think, than those at a carnival or festival. —Delores Baeten, Downers Grove, Illinois
Go to Recipe
33/41
Cheesecake Pumpkin Muffins
My mother-in-law came up with these tender treats by combining a few of her favorite muffin recipes. Chock-full of pumpkin, they feature both a sweet cream cheese filling and crunchy praline topping. —Lisa Powelson, Scott City, Kansas
Go to Recipe
34/41
35/41
Contest-Winning Gingerbread with Lemon Sauce
I asked my mother-in-law for this recipe once I learned it's my husband's favorite. Now I bake it whenever he needs an extra-special treat. Spice cake topped with lemony sauce makes us both smile. —Kristen Oak, Pocatello, Idaho
Go to Recipe
36/41
Nana's Rocky Road Fudge
We make rocky road-style fudge every Christmas, but why wait until the holidays for a recipe this good? —Ashley Berry, Montgomery Village, Maryland
Go to Recipe
37/41
Turkey Enchilada Stack
As a child, my husband was one of the pickiest kids around, but my mother-in-law could always get him to dig in to this enchilada dish. —Ashley Wolf, Alabaster, Alabama
Go to Recipe
38/41
Brownie Torte
My mother-in-law first shared this recipe, and now it's often requested for birthdays and other special occasions. I like to serve it at Christmastime on an antique platter surrounded by ornaments for decoration. —Candace McClure, Brookville, Indiana
Go to Recipe
39/41
Skillet Blueberry Slump
My mother-in-law made a slump of wild blueberries with dumplings and served it warm with a pitcher of farm cream. We’ve been enjoying slump desserts for 60 years. —Eleanore Ebeling, Brewster, Minnesota
Go to Recipe
40/41
Grilled Honey-Balsamic Glazed Fruit
One summer my mother-in-law made us grilled peaches basted with a sweet and tangy sauce. These are so good I'm always tempted to eat the whole batch. —Kristin Van Dyken, West Richland, Washington
Go to Recipe
41/41
Double-Chocolate Toffee Icebox Cake
My mother-in-law taught me that anything tastes good if you use enough chocolate or cream. This no-bake dessert proves she was right. Sometimes I use chocolate graham crackers and stack up the layers in a 9-inch square pan. —Bee Engelhart, Bloomfield Township, Michigan
Go to Recipe
Originally Published: June 19, 2019
Emily Racette Parulski
Emily has spent the last decade writing and editing food and lifestyle content. As a senior editor at Taste of Home, she leads the newsletter team sharing delicious recipes and helpful cooking tips to more than 2 million loyal email subscribers. Since joining TMB seven years ago as an associate editor, she has worked on special interest publications, launched TMB’s first cross-branded newsletter, supported the launch of the brand's affiliate strategy, orchestrated holiday countdowns, participated in taste tests and was selected for a task force to enhance the Taste of Home community. Emily was first mentioned by name in Taste of Home magazine in 1994, when her mother won a contest.When she’s not editing, Emily can be found in her kitchen baking something sweet, taking a wine class with her husband, or making lasagnas for neighbors through Lasagna Love.