41 Recipes We Learned from Our Mother-in-Law (2024)

21/41 Taste of Home Gingerbread Cookies with Buttercream Icing When it’s time to start the cookie-baking season, this recipe always kicks off the festivities. My mother-in-law first shared it with me, but it’s too good to keep to myself! You can tint the buttery gingerbread cookie icing a cheery pink or green and pipe it on with a decorating tip. —Ann Scherzer, Anacortes, Washington Go to Recipe

22/41 Taste of Home Blueberry Slump My mother-in-law used to make slump with wild blueberries and serve it warm with a pitcher of farm cream on the table. My husband and I have been eating it for 58 years, but the recipe is even older! —Eleanore Ebeling, Brewster, Minnesota Go to Recipe