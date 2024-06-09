42 Brussels Sprouts Recipes Even Haters Will Love (2024)

Even picky eaters can't say no to Parmesan-crusted Brussels sprouts. 😉
There's one thing that really unites us all: plenty of bad childhood memories with Brussels sprouts. But we’re here to tell you, they’ve got the potential to be SO much better than you remember. Trust us, like other unfairly maligned veggies (mushrooms, beets, radishes...), it’s all in the way you cook them. They’re glorious as a side dish, of course, but we’re also snacking on them and pairing them with our mains too. Check out our 42 best Brussels sprouts recipes for ideas—you might just change your mind on these tiny cruciferous veggies.
Let’s start with the basics. Brussels often get a bad rap, and we think it’s because people don’t know how to properly cook them. Due to their chemical make-up, they (along with other members of the brassica family, like broccoli, cauliflower, and kale) can taste a little bitter or sulfur-y (read: farty) to some people. If you just steam or boil them, you’re pretty much just locking that flavor in, and no one wants that. Instead, try roasting them, sautéing them, grilling them, smashing them like potatoes, or making them in your air fryer—trust us, they’re wildly improved with a little added crisp to their edges.
Once you’ve got that down, you can get creative and add any flavors you like. Try our bang bang Brussels sprouts, our Kung Pao Brussels sprouts, or our BBQ lime Brussels sprouts for ideas, but really, the sky’s the limit. Enjoy these as sides or in your main dishes too. Check out our Brussels sprouts hash (great for breakfast!), our bacon harvest chicken skillet, or our for ways you can incorporate them into meals you’ll come back to again and again.
You can also enjoy them just as a snack or appetizer, like in our Parmesan crusted Brussels sprouts, our bacon ranch Brussels, or our candied walnut Brussels sprouts bites. Bust these out at your next party, and be prepared to share the recipes!
Want more seasonal produce inspiration? Check out our top apple recipes, our favorite butternut squash recipes, and our best beet recipes too.
Parmesan Crusted Brussels Sprouts
Whether you’re a die-hard Brussels sprouts lover or a hater, it’s hard not to see the appeal of these irresistible crispy, cheesy bites. We coat them in a cheesy, garlicky mixture before baking on a high heat, giving them an ultra-crispy crust perfect for dunking in homemade Caesar dressing.
Get the Parmesan Crusted Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Honey Mustard Chicken
Chicken thighs are certainly the juiciest and most flavorful part of the chicken, but they also take the longest to cook. Here we trim them and sear the skin before roasting to help speed up the cooking, meaning you can have this one-skillet meal featuring Brussels and sweet potatoes on the dinner table in no time.
Get the Honey Mustard Chicken recipe.
Shredded Brussels Sprouts
We love classic sautéed Brussels sprouts, but sometimes we crave something with a bit more kick. These slightly spicy salty-sweet sprouts make for a unique and easy fall side dish.
Get the Shredded Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts
Inspired by the popular Chinese takeout dish Kung Pao chicken, these saucy Brussels sprouts are dangerously delicious. If you want to up the spice level, feel free to add red chiles with the garlic.
Get the Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts
Crispy, tender Brussels are possible in only 18 minutes thanks to your air fryer. The quick dressing makes them a little more vibrant and brightens the veggie up—skip or replace the honey with agave or maple if you don't eat it.
Get the Air-Fryer Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Cheesy Brussels Sprout Bake
This is one side dish that will everyone freak out about (and run for seconds). If you have vegetarian guests, feel free to skip the bacon! We're usually all about the smoky flavor, but for this dish, it's all about the CHEESE.
Get the Cheesy Brussels Sprout Bake recipe.
Crispy Cheddar Pork Chops With Brussels Sprouts & Apples
It’s time for some next-level shake and bake with these crispy, cheddary pork chops served with an easy Brussels sprouts and apples side. Both the panko and the cheddar crisp up on the outside of the chops to form a tasty spiced crust that keeps the pork super-juicy and tender. Try this method with any variety of spices to change things up all fall long.
Get the .
Grilled Brussels Sprouts
Brussels sprouts aren't a particularly dirty vegetable (*cough* leeks), but it's still good to give them a good rinse to remove any debris. Trim the ends of the sprouts and discard any leaves that fall off in the process. Place trimmed sprouts in a large bowl and cover with cold water. Drain in a colander, pat dry, and continue with your recipe!
Get the Grilled Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Autumn Kielbasa Sheet Pan Bake With Creamy Curry Dijon Sauce
The idea of combining curry powder with sausage comes from a German fast food dish called currywurst (sausage with French fries and curry ketchup), and it's equally delightful in this ketchup-free, creamy rendition. It adds a hit of flavor to the freshly roasted kielbasa, Brussels sprouts, sweet potatoes, and grapes.
Get the Autumn Kielbasa Sheet Pan Bake With Creamy Curry Dijon Sauce recipe.
Honey Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts
The hardest part of making these Brussels sprouts is leaving them alone. They're cooked until perfectly tender and golden brown, then glazed with a balsamic glaze that will change your life. If you're anything like us, you're going to be popping these in your mouth like they're popcorn.
Get the Honey Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Creamed Brussels Sprouts
These are a holiday party MUST—even Brussels haters will love it. Not a fan of Fontina? Gruyère or white cheddar would also be delicious here!
Get the Creamed Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Brussels Sprouts Hash
Brussels sprouts are the perfect vegetable. They're amazing roasted, go great with , and now they make up the best low-carb hash that you can serve for breakfast or as a side. We keep falling more and more in love.
Get the Brussels Sprouts Hash recipe.
Holiday Roasted Vegetables
The dried cranberries and balsamic vinegar add some sweetness and tartness while the pecans provide an extra crunch to these holiday-worthy vegetables. We use Brussels sprouts and carrots, but feel free to use up extra vegetables or swap in some of your favorites.
Get the Holiday Roasted Vegetables recipe.
Smashed Brussels Sprouts
In order to smash the Brussels sprouts, you need to boil them first. (Just like smashed potatoes!) Make sure to pat them realllll dry, even after you smashed them, so that they crisp up in the oven. And don't skimp on the cheese!
Get the Smashed Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Brussels Sprout Chips
Not only are are Brussels our favorite veggie side, they're now our favorite salty, crunchy snack! We love this garlic-Parm variety dipped in Caesar dressing, but ranch wouldn't be a bad idea either.
Get the Brussels Sprout Chips recipe.
Bacon Harvest Chicken Skillet
This easy chicken thigh recipe with bacon and Brussels sprouts comes together in one skillet. It's the perfect cozy dinner to make during fall and winter. Don't forget to toast a few good slices of bread to sop up all the delicious juices!
Get the Bacon Harvest Chicken Skillet recipe.
Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Salad
Making this salad might seem intimidating, but it doesn't actually require much prep. Tossed with a combo of toasted almonds, shaved Parmesan, and pomegranate seeds, Brussels make a great side for any fall get-together.
Get the Parmesan Brussels Sprouts Salad recipe.
Sautéed Brussels Sprouts
As much as we love roasted Brussels sprouts, the speed and ease of sautéed sprouts can't be beat. These little guys are endlessly riffable, so throw in red pepper flakes, cumin seeds, fresh oregano, or any other flavors you love.
Get the Sautéed Brussels Sprouts recipe.
Harvest Chicken Casserole
This satisfying casserole has ALL of your fall favorites—Brussels sprouts, butternut squash, cranberries... Make it for a big crowd, or pack it up and eat the leftovers for lunch. It's a meal prep DREAM.
Get the Harvest Chicken Casserole recipe.
Crispy Balsamic Chicken
Simple, healthy weeknight dinners are a must during the fall, and this one-pan dinner is a favorite of ours. Crispy chicken thighs are surrounded by Brussels sprouts and a tangy balsamic sauce. It's quick and easy and might inspire you to want to cook a homemade dinner every night of the week.
Get the Crispy Balsamic Chicken recipe.
