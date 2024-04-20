42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (2024)

ByKarissa

Do you have an abundance of canned goods in your pantry collecting dust that need to be used up? Or perhaps there is an emergency and you need to know what on earth you can make with the ingredients you already have on hand.

Often, we take advantage of our access to fresh ingredients. However, when certain circ*mstances occur – like a hurricane, snowstorm, pandemic, or flooding – we have to rely on what’s in the pantry for meals.

To be prepared, I try to always have some vegan canned food and pantry ingredients stocked up.

This is what I typically have on hand for those just in case moments:

Canned Food Staples

  • Corn
  • Green beans
  • Peas
  • Potatoes
  • Black beans
  • Pinto beans
  • Kidney beans
  • Chickpeas
  • Green chiles
  • Diced tomatoes
  • Tomato paste
  • Tomato sauce
  • Marinara sauce
  • Curry paste

Pantry Staples

  • Pasta
  • Rice
  • Potatoes
  • Tortillas
  • Tortilla chips
  • Crackers
  • Pretzels
  • Soy sauce
  • Vinegar
  • Quinoa
  • Lentils
  • Split peas
  • Peanut butter
  • Nuts
  • Oil
  • Bouillon
  • Seasonings (garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili powder, salt, pepper, etc.)
  • Baking ingredients (flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, etc.)

Check out my for a more detailed list.

There are SO MANY tasty vegan recipes you can make with mostly canned food and other pantry staples! Sometimes it is as simple as substituting fresh vegetables or dried beans with their canned counterparts.

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (1)

Recipes

Have a lack of fresh ingredients? Not sure what you can cook? These vegan recipes are made with mostly canned food and other common pantry ingredients, like beans, potatoes, rice, and vegetables.

Veggie Pot Pie Soup

5 from 9 votes

This vegan pot pie soup can easily be made with canned veggies in place of fresh. You can also add some white beans or chickpeas for added protein.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (2)

Oil-Free Hummus

4.66 from 20 votes

I always have a can (or 6) of chickpeas in my pantry. Perfect for hummus-making!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (3)

Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos

4.91 from 10 votes

Nachos, baby! This recipe uses canned black beans and canned corn. You can also use canned tomatoes and pickled jalapeños as toppings.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (4)

Healthy Mac and Cheese

This vegan mac & cheese is made with super simple ingredients! Use canned carrots as a substitute for fresh. (veggielexi.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (5)

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus

4.85 from 13 votes

If you have a can of hummus & a jar of roasted red peppers, you have the essential ingredients for this recipe!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (6)

Chickpea Noodle Soup

4.67 from 15 votes

Soups are the best for using up pantry ingredients. This soup calls for noodles, chickpeas, and veggies (use canned if needed!)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (7)

Chickpea Teriyaki in Pineapple Bowls

5 from 1 vote

Although this recipe calls for being served in fresh pineapples, you can just serve in a bowl to make it easier. Either way, it's delicious and full of flavor!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (8)

Easy Vegan Chili

5 from 48 votes

3-bean chili using kidney beans, black beans, and pinto beans! This recipe also calls for tomato paste, and you can substitute the frozen corn for canned if needed.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (9)

Vegan Swedish Meatballs

4.65 from 95 votes

These meatballs are lentil-based, which is one of my essential pantry ingredients! It also calls for mushrooms, so you can used canned mushrooms.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (10)

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich

4.48 from 44 votes

This buffalo chickpea salad is satisfying and spicy!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (11)

Pumpkin Curry Soup

Potatoes and chickpeas are truly a match made in heaven. This recipe also calls for canned pumpkin and curry paste for a simple meal. (frieddandelions.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (12)

Italian White Bean Soup

Simple but flavorful soup using canned white beans and potatoes. (theclevermeal.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (13)

Pumpkin Black Bean Soup

This vegan soup recipe uses almost exclusively canned foods! You can substitute the fresh onion for onion powder if needed. (veggiefunkitchen.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (14)

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

5 from 15 votes

This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (15)

One-Pot Vegan Chickpea and Potato Curry

4.39 from 39 votes

I LOVE making curry with rice, chickpeas, potatoes and fresh or canned veggies! I always have a couple of jars of curry paste for when the craving hits.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (16)

Vegan Oil-Free Mayo Using White Beans

4.74 from 124 votes

This low-fat vegan mayo made is made with -drumroll please- white beans!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (17)

Easy Chana Masala

Got chickpeas, tomato puree, and classic Indian spices? Then you can make this easy dinner! Serve with rice or naan for a filling meal. (veganhuggs.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (18)

Vegan Fried Rice

4.81 from 41 votes

Fried rice is one of my favorite dishes to make if I'm low on fridge ingredients. You can use any canned vegetables!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (19)

7-Minute Soup

4.96 from 48 votes

If you find yourself needing to make a quick and simple soup, might I suggest my "Sick Day Soup". It calls for pasta and beans, and you can add in any veggies you please.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (20)

Vegan Baked Taquitos

Got a can of jackfruit? Try these tasty taquitos! (veganhuggs.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (21)

Baked Falafel

Falafel is traditionally made with dried chickpeas that have been soaked, but if all you have on hand is canned chickpeas…never fear! You can still make tasty falafel with this recipe! (nutriplanet.org)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (22)

Turmeric Chickpea Salad

4.84 from 61 votes

Kick up the flavor of classic chickpea salad with turmeric!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (23)

Instant Pot Corn Chowder

4.54 from 26 votes

You can make this IP corn chowder with canned corn instead of frozen.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (24)

Lentil Tacos

4.88 from 8 votes

You can use dried or canned lentils to make these delicious vegan tacos!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (25)

Jackfruit Enchilada Bowls

4.67 from 9 votes

Got cans of jackfruit, corn, and black beans? You can make these delicious vegan jackfruit enchilada bowls!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (26)

Slow Cooker Lentil Sweet Potato Chili

This sweet potato chili is made with sweet potatoes and vegan canned foods. You can substitute the onion and garlic for their powdered versions if needed! (delightfuladventures.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (27)

Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties

4.26 from 86 votes

Turn pinto beans into tasty breakfast sausage patties!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (28)

Easy Vegan Meatball Recipe with Chickpeas

4.66 from 142 votes

These simple vegan meatballs call for chickpeas, breadcrumbs, and seasonings. Perfect to serve with a box of pasta and a jar of marinara sauce!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (29)

Vegan Green Bean Salad

Got a can of green beans? Try this flavorful salad! (veeatcookbake.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (30)

5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup

4.87 from 44 votes

This delicious tomato soup is made easy using tomato paste!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (31)

Vegan Black Bean Quinoa Burger

These veggie burgers are SO simple to make with minimal ingredients. (shortgirltallorder.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (32)

Vegan Bean and Bacon Soup

5 from 12 votes

Smoky vegan bean and bacon soup made easy on the stovetop.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (33)

Black Bean Hummus Dip

Want hummus…but ran out of chickpeas? Try this black bean hummus for a filling snack! (breesveganlife.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (34)

Spanish Beans with Tomatoes

Beans get a totally bad rap for being blah, you know? Not with this super flavorful Spanish beans dish! You can substitute the fresh spinach with the canned version if needed. (veggiedesserts.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (35)

15 Minute Cowboy Caviar (AKA Texas Caviar)

This salsa/bean-salad fusion is made with mostly canned vegan foods, with some fresh ingredients than can be omitted if needed. (thecheekychickpea.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (36)

Riso e Lenticchie (Rice and lentil Soup)

Made with mainly simple pantry ingredients, this soup is super cozy. (sugarlovespices.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (37)

Vegan Instant Pot Tex-Mex Rice

This is a wonderful vegan dinner recipe that incorporates many canned ingredients – black beans, corn, and tomatoes – alongside rice and Tex-Mex spices. (makeitdairyfree.com)

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (38)

Vegan Bean Dip

5 from 14 votes

Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack!

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (39)

Black Bean Tacos

5 from 6 votes

Black bean tacos make for an easy meatless dinner.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (40)

Vegan Taco Salad

4.43 from 7 votes

This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (41)

Creamy Pumpkin Sage Pasta

4.90 from 28 votes

This fun-but-fancy pasta recipe is made with pumpkin, coconut milk, and savory seasonings.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (42)

Vegan Queso

4.77 from 21 votes

Creamy and spicy white vegan queso made with cashews and green chilis in just five minutes in your blender.

Get the Recipe

42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (43)

