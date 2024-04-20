42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (2024)

Do you have an abundance of canned goods in your pantry collecting dust that need to be used up? Or perhaps there is an emergency and you need to know what on earth you can make with the ingredients you already have on hand.

Often, we take advantage of our access to fresh ingredients. However, when certain circ*mstances occur – like a hurricane, snowstorm, pandemic, or flooding – we have to rely on what’s in the pantry for meals.

To be prepared, I try to always have some vegan canned food and pantry ingredients stocked up.

This is what I typically have on hand for those just in case moments:

Canned Food Staples

Corn

Green beans

Peas

Potatoes

Black beans

Pinto beans

Kidney beans

Chickpeas

Green chiles

Diced tomatoes

Tomato paste

Tomato sauce

Marinara sauce

Curry paste

Pantry Staples

Pasta

Rice

Potatoes

Tortillas

Tortilla chips

Crackers

Pretzels

Soy sauce

Vinegar

Quinoa

Lentils

Split peas

Peanut butter

Nuts

Oil

Bouillon

Seasonings (garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili powder, salt, pepper, etc.)

Baking ingredients (flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, etc.)

Check out my for a more detailed list.

There are SO MANY tasty vegan recipes you can make with mostly canned food and other pantry staples! Sometimes it is as simple as substituting fresh vegetables or dried beans with their canned counterparts.

Recipes

Have a lack of fresh ingredients? Not sure what you can cook? These vegan recipes are made with mostly canned food and other common pantry ingredients, like beans, potatoes, rice, and vegetables.

Veggie Pot Pie Soup 5 from 9 votes This vegan pot pie soup can easily be made with canned veggies in place of fresh. You can also add some white beans or chickpeas for added protein. Get the Recipe

Oil-Free Hummus 4.66 from 20 votes I always have a can (or 6) of chickpeas in my pantry. Perfect for hummus-making! Get the Recipe

Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos 4.91 from 10 votes Nachos, baby! This recipe uses canned black beans and canned corn. You can also use canned tomatoes and pickled jalapeños as toppings. Get the Recipe

Healthy Mac and Cheese This vegan mac & cheese is made with super simple ingredients! Use canned carrots as a substitute for fresh. (veggielexi.com) Get the Recipe

Roasted Red Pepper Hummus 4.85 from 13 votes If you have a can of hummus & a jar of roasted red peppers, you have the essential ingredients for this recipe! Get the Recipe

Chickpea Noodle Soup 4.67 from 15 votes Soups are the best for using up pantry ingredients. This soup calls for noodles, chickpeas, and veggies (use canned if needed!) Get the Recipe

Chickpea Teriyaki in Pineapple Bowls 5 from 1 vote Although this recipe calls for being served in fresh pineapples, you can just serve in a bowl to make it easier. Either way, it's delicious and full of flavor! Get the Recipe

Vegan Swedish Meatballs 4.65 from 95 votes These meatballs are lentil-based, which is one of my essential pantry ingredients! It also calls for mushrooms, so you can used canned mushrooms. Get the Recipe

Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich 4.48 from 44 votes This buffalo chickpea salad is satisfying and spicy! Get the Recipe

Pumpkin Curry Soup Potatoes and chickpeas are truly a match made in heaven. This recipe also calls for canned pumpkin and curry paste for a simple meal. (frieddandelions.com) Get the Recipe

Italian White Bean Soup Simple but flavorful soup using canned white beans and potatoes. (theclevermeal.com) Get the Recipe

Pumpkin Black Bean Soup This vegan soup recipe uses almost exclusively canned foods! You can substitute the fresh onion for onion powder if needed. (veggiefunkitchen.com) Get the Recipe

Chickpea Salad Sandwich 5 from 15 votes This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch. Get the Recipe

One-Pot Vegan Chickpea and Potato Curry 4.39 from 39 votes I LOVE making curry with rice, chickpeas, potatoes and fresh or canned veggies! I always have a couple of jars of curry paste for when the craving hits. Get the Recipe

Vegan Oil-Free Mayo Using White Beans 4.74 from 124 votes This low-fat vegan mayo made is made with -drumroll please- white beans! Get the Recipe

Easy Chana Masala Got chickpeas, tomato puree, and classic Indian spices? Then you can make this easy dinner! Serve with rice or naan for a filling meal. (veganhuggs.com) Get the Recipe

Vegan Fried Rice 4.81 from 41 votes Fried rice is one of my favorite dishes to make if I'm low on fridge ingredients. You can use any canned vegetables! Get the Recipe

7-Minute Soup 4.96 from 48 votes If you find yourself needing to make a quick and simple soup, might I suggest my "Sick Day Soup". It calls for pasta and beans, and you can add in any veggies you please. Get the Recipe See Also 12+ Incredibly Healthy Recipes Using Miso Paste... Including Dessert!

Vegan Baked Taquitos Got a can of jackfruit? Try these tasty taquitos! (veganhuggs.com) Get the Recipe

Baked Falafel Falafel is traditionally made with dried chickpeas that have been soaked, but if all you have on hand is canned chickpeas…never fear! You can still make tasty falafel with this recipe! (nutriplanet.org) Get the Recipe

Turmeric Chickpea Salad 4.84 from 61 votes Kick up the flavor of classic chickpea salad with turmeric! Get the Recipe

Instant Pot Corn Chowder 4.54 from 26 votes You can make this IP corn chowder with canned corn instead of frozen. Get the Recipe

Lentil Tacos 4.88 from 8 votes You can use dried or canned lentils to make these delicious vegan tacos! Get the Recipe

Jackfruit Enchilada Bowls 4.67 from 9 votes Got cans of jackfruit, corn, and black beans? You can make these delicious vegan jackfruit enchilada bowls! Get the Recipe

Slow Cooker Lentil Sweet Potato Chili This sweet potato chili is made with sweet potatoes and vegan canned foods. You can substitute the onion and garlic for their powdered versions if needed! (delightfuladventures.com) Get the Recipe

Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties 4.26 from 86 votes Turn pinto beans into tasty breakfast sausage patties! Get the Recipe

Easy Vegan Meatball Recipe with Chickpeas 4.66 from 142 votes These simple vegan meatballs call for chickpeas, breadcrumbs, and seasonings. Perfect to serve with a box of pasta and a jar of marinara sauce! Get the Recipe

Vegan Green Bean Salad Got a can of green beans? Try this flavorful salad! (veeatcookbake.com) Get the Recipe

5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup 4.87 from 44 votes This delicious tomato soup is made easy using tomato paste! Get the Recipe

Vegan Black Bean Quinoa Burger These veggie burgers are SO simple to make with minimal ingredients. (shortgirltallorder.com) Get the Recipe

Vegan Bean and Bacon Soup 5 from 12 votes Smoky vegan bean and bacon soup made easy on the stovetop. Get the Recipe

Black Bean Hummus Dip Want hummus…but ran out of chickpeas? Try this black bean hummus for a filling snack! (breesveganlife.com) Get the Recipe

Spanish Beans with Tomatoes Beans get a totally bad rap for being blah, you know? Not with this super flavorful Spanish beans dish! You can substitute the fresh spinach with the canned version if needed. (veggiedesserts.com) Get the Recipe

15 Minute Cowboy Caviar (AKA Texas Caviar) This salsa/bean-salad fusion is made with mostly canned vegan foods, with some fresh ingredients than can be omitted if needed. (thecheekychickpea.com) Get the Recipe

Riso e Lenticchie (Rice and lentil Soup) Made with mainly simple pantry ingredients, this soup is super cozy. (sugarlovespices.com) Get the Recipe

Vegan Instant Pot Tex-Mex Rice This is a wonderful vegan dinner recipe that incorporates many canned ingredients – black beans, corn, and tomatoes – alongside rice and Tex-Mex spices. (makeitdairyfree.com) Get the Recipe

Vegan Bean Dip 5 from 14 votes Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack! Get the Recipe

Black Bean Tacos 5 from 6 votes Black bean tacos make for an easy meatless dinner. Get the Recipe

Vegan Taco Salad 4.43 from 7 votes This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds. Get the Recipe

Creamy Pumpkin Sage Pasta 4.90 from 28 votes This fun-but-fancy pasta recipe is made with pumpkin, coconut milk, and savory seasonings. Get the Recipe