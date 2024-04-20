42 Vegan Canned Food Recipes (2024)

| Vegan Recipes
Do you have an abundance of canned goods in your pantry collecting dust that need to be used up? Or perhaps there is an emergency and you need to know what on earth you can make with the ingredients you already have on hand.
Often, we take advantage of our access to fresh ingredients. However, when certain circ*mstances occur – like a hurricane, snowstorm, pandemic, or flooding – we have to rely on what’s in the pantry for meals.
To be prepared, I try to always have some vegan canned food and pantry ingredients stocked up.
This is what I typically have on hand for those just in case moments:
Canned Food Staples
- Corn
- Green beans
- Peas
- Potatoes
- Black beans
- Pinto beans
- Kidney beans
- Chickpeas
- Green chiles
- Diced tomatoes
- Tomato paste
- Tomato sauce
- Marinara sauce
- Curry paste
Pantry Staples
- Pasta
- Rice
- Potatoes
- Tortillas
- Tortilla chips
- Crackers
- Pretzels
- Soy sauce
- Vinegar
- Quinoa
- Lentils
- Split peas
- Peanut butter
- Nuts
- Oil
- Bouillon
- Seasonings (garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, chili powder, salt, pepper, etc.)
- Baking ingredients (flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, etc.)
Check out my for a more detailed list.
There are SO MANY tasty vegan recipes you can make with mostly canned food and other pantry staples! Sometimes it is as simple as substituting fresh vegetables or dried beans with their canned counterparts.
Recipes
Have a lack of fresh ingredients? Not sure what you can cook? These vegan recipes are made with mostly canned food and other common pantry ingredients, like beans, potatoes, rice, and vegetables.
Veggie Pot Pie Soup
This vegan pot pie soup can easily be made with canned veggies in place of fresh. You can also add some white beans or chickpeas for added protein.
Oil-Free Hummus
I always have a can (or 6) of chickpeas in my pantry. Perfect for hummus-making!
Vegan Sheet Pan Nachos
Nachos, baby! This recipe uses canned black beans and canned corn. You can also use canned tomatoes and pickled jalapeños as toppings.
Healthy Mac and Cheese
This vegan mac & cheese is made with super simple ingredients! Use canned carrots as a substitute for fresh. (veggielexi.com)
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
If you have a can of hummus & a jar of roasted red peppers, you have the essential ingredients for this recipe!
Chickpea Noodle Soup
Soups are the best for using up pantry ingredients. This soup calls for noodles, chickpeas, and veggies (use canned if needed!)
Chickpea Teriyaki in Pineapple Bowls
Although this recipe calls for being served in fresh pineapples, you can just serve in a bowl to make it easier. Either way, it's delicious and full of flavor!
Easy Vegan Chili
3-bean chili using kidney beans, black beans, and pinto beans! This recipe also calls for tomato paste, and you can substitute the frozen corn for canned if needed.
Vegan Swedish Meatballs
These meatballs are lentil-based, which is one of my essential pantry ingredients! It also calls for mushrooms, so you can used canned mushrooms.
Buffalo Chickpea Salad Sandwich
This buffalo chickpea salad is satisfying and spicy!
Pumpkin Curry Soup
Potatoes and chickpeas are truly a match made in heaven. This recipe also calls for canned pumpkin and curry paste for a simple meal. (frieddandelions.com)
Italian White Bean Soup
Simple but flavorful soup using canned white beans and potatoes. (theclevermeal.com)
Pumpkin Black Bean Soup
This vegan soup recipe uses almost exclusively canned foods! You can substitute the fresh onion for onion powder if needed. (veggiefunkitchen.com)
Chickpea Salad Sandwich
This delicious chickpea salad recipe is full of flavor, vegan, and packed with protein. It makes for a very satisfying and healthy lunch.
One-Pot Vegan Chickpea and Potato Curry
I LOVE making curry with rice, chickpeas, potatoes and fresh or canned veggies! I always have a couple of jars of curry paste for when the craving hits.
Vegan Oil-Free Mayo Using White Beans
This low-fat vegan mayo made is made with -drumroll please- white beans!
Easy Chana Masala
Got chickpeas, tomato puree, and classic Indian spices? Then you can make this easy dinner! Serve with rice or naan for a filling meal. (veganhuggs.com)
Vegan Fried Rice
Fried rice is one of my favorite dishes to make if I'm low on fridge ingredients. You can use any canned vegetables!
7-Minute Soup
If you find yourself needing to make a quick and simple soup, might I suggest my "Sick Day Soup". It calls for pasta and beans, and you can add in any veggies you please.
Vegan Baked Taquitos
Got a can of jackfruit? Try these tasty taquitos! (veganhuggs.com)
Baked Falafel
Falafel is traditionally made with dried chickpeas that have been soaked, but if all you have on hand is canned chickpeas…never fear! You can still make tasty falafel with this recipe! (nutriplanet.org)
Turmeric Chickpea Salad
Kick up the flavor of classic chickpea salad with turmeric!
Instant Pot Corn Chowder
You can make this IP corn chowder with canned corn instead of frozen.
Lentil Tacos
You can use dried or canned lentils to make these delicious vegan tacos!
Jackfruit Enchilada Bowls
Got cans of jackfruit, corn, and black beans? You can make these delicious vegan jackfruit enchilada bowls!
Slow Cooker Lentil Sweet Potato Chili
This sweet potato chili is made with sweet potatoes and vegan canned foods. You can substitute the onion and garlic for their powdered versions if needed! (delightfuladventures.com)
Vegan Breakfast Sausage Patties
Turn pinto beans into tasty breakfast sausage patties!
Easy Vegan Meatball Recipe with Chickpeas
These simple vegan meatballs call for chickpeas, breadcrumbs, and seasonings. Perfect to serve with a box of pasta and a jar of marinara sauce!
Vegan Green Bean Salad
Got a can of green beans? Try this flavorful salad! (veeatcookbake.com)
5-Minute Creamy Vegan Tomato Soup
This delicious tomato soup is made easy using tomato paste!
Vegan Black Bean Quinoa Burger
These veggie burgers are SO simple to make with minimal ingredients. (shortgirltallorder.com)
Vegan Bean and Bacon Soup
Smoky vegan bean and bacon soup made easy on the stovetop.
Black Bean Hummus Dip
Want hummus…but ran out of chickpeas? Try this black bean hummus for a filling snack! (breesveganlife.com)
Spanish Beans with Tomatoes
Beans get a totally bad rap for being blah, you know? Not with this super flavorful Spanish beans dish! You can substitute the fresh spinach with the canned version if needed. (veggiedesserts.com)
15 Minute Cowboy Caviar (AKA Texas Caviar)
This salsa/bean-salad fusion is made with mostly canned vegan foods, with some fresh ingredients than can be omitted if needed. (thecheekychickpea.com)
Riso e Lenticchie (Rice and lentil Soup)
Made with mainly simple pantry ingredients, this soup is super cozy. (sugarlovespices.com)
Vegan Instant Pot Tex-Mex Rice
This is a wonderful vegan dinner recipe that incorporates many canned ingredients – black beans, corn, and tomatoes – alongside rice and Tex-Mex spices. (makeitdairyfree.com)
Vegan Bean Dip
Easy vegan bean dip makes a crowd-pleasing appetizer or snack!
Black Bean Tacos
Black bean tacos make for an easy meatless dinner.
Vegan Taco Salad
This vegan taco salad recipe is loaded with delicious ingredients to satisfy your hunger and delight your tastebuds.
Creamy Pumpkin Sage Pasta
This fun-but-fancy pasta recipe is made with pumpkin, coconut milk, and savory seasonings.
Vegan Queso
Creamy and spicy white vegan queso made with cashews and green chilis in just five minutes in your blender.
