44 Must-Try Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Make use of your favorite pressure cooker with our hand-selected list of the best vegan Instant Pot recipes! From savory bean soup to spicy Indian dishes, quick breakfast ideas and even desserts, these recipes are sure to turn into family favorites.
From saving you time, money, and sanity thanks to its hands-off cooking function, timer, and large volume to reducing waste and so much more, the Instant Pot is loved by many — for good reason.
Make use of your dried goods and fresh veggies by choosing from our selection of vegan Instant Pot recipes for the whole family!
For more delicious vegan dinner ideas check out our plant-based soups, vegan casseroles, and one-pot meals.
Best Vegan Instant Pot Recipes
1
Vegan Instant Pot Pasta Marinara
Pasta dishes are just everyone’s favorites, right? And if you’re looking for a delicious way to sneak more veggies onto your and your family’s plates, you need to try this colorful pasta marinara.
Feel free to use the veggies you have on hand and replace any of those that you don’t like so much.
2
Easy Vegan Instant Pot Stew
Photo Credit:forkfulofplants.com
Soups and stews are among the most common meals that you can make in your pressure cooker, and this delicious veggie stew is the perfect example!
Easy to put together with just 6 simple ingredients, this recipe results in a tomatoey and light plant-based dinner idea for busy weeknights.
3
Vegan Quinoa Bean Chili
Made with sweet potatoes, black beans, quinoa and colorful vegetables, this chili is ideal for a healthy plant-based meal the whole family will love!
Really flavorful and high in protein, it’s great for meal prep and health-conscious folk.
4
Plant-Based Mac’n’Cheese
Photo Credit:happyfoodhealthylife.com
This scrumptious plant-based Instant Pot recipe is sure to make your whole family really happy: Mac and Cheese!
But unlike the traditional version, it’s free from all animal products and even features some hidden veggies. Try this undetectably vegan and creamy pasta dish!
5
Smoky Tofu Quinoa Biryani
Photo Credit:fullofplants.com
If you’re looking for a flavorful Indian dinner but cannot be bothered to go out, this is for you. Restaurant-style, irresistible, healthified and way less complicated than it sounds.
For simplicity or depending on taste preferences, you could even skip the marinated tofu! The quinoa biryani with caramelized onions on its own tastes fantastic, especially with a nice dollop of plant-based yogurt to temper the Indian spices.
6
Vegan Congee
Photo Credit:evergreenkitchen.ca
Chinese rice porridge (aka congee) requires simple ingredients to make and is such a comforting dish! Flavor it with ingredients cooked inside and garnish it to your liking. Find delicious topping ideas inside the recipe!
7
Instant Pot Pasta e fa*gioli
Photo Credit:sweetsimplevegan.com
Only 10 simple staple ingredients are needed for this delicious and authentic pasta e fa*gioli! Get dinner on the table with little hands-on time in under and hour and add this delicious vegan Instant Pot recipe to your weekly rotation.
8
Vegan Mushroom Wild Rice Soup
Photo Credit:shortgirltallorder.com
Ridiculously creamy and bursting with flavor, nobody would guess this mushroom wild rice soup is completely vegan! If you're looking for a delicious dinner idea that is actually filling and can be prepared in bulk, you need to try this hearty and gluten-free recipe.
9
Instant Pot Lentil Sloppy Joes
Photo Credit:showmetheyummy.com
Meatless Mondays are made even better with this Instant Pot Sloppy Joe recipe! Only 12 minutes of pressure cooking and simple ingredients like tomato paste, vinegar, mustard, garlic powder, and Worcestershire sauce are needed to flavor your lentils. Totally family-approved!
10
Spring Vegetable Potato Chaat
Photo Credit:healthyslowcooking.com
We love all things potato! Especially when baked. The plant-based vegetable curry that serves as a filling for the potato skins is made in just 5 minutes, using the Instant Pot.
Serve with a dollop of soy yogurt and don’t miss out on the comforting mix of spices from garam masala and cumin seeds to turmeric, mustard powder and cinnamon!
11
Instant Pot Quinoa Breakfast Bowls
Photo Credit:detoxinista.com
If you’re ever over oats for breakfast (we’re still not after many years!), a creamy quinoa porridge might call your name. This plant-based recipe is made with a can of coconut milk which you can swap for any plant-based milk if you’d like a lighter version.
Super customizable as you can add whatever toppings you have on hand after cooking it — think fruit, nuts, seeds, cacao nibs, or granola.
12
Instant Pot Wild Rice Soup
Photo Credit:choosingchia.com
This tasty soup is fully plant-based, gluten-free and couldn’t be easier to make! Perfect for a creamy hearty meal during the week, it tastes fantastic and is rich in nutrients. Great for batch cooking and reheating!
13
Candied Chickpea Cajun Trail Mix
Photo Credit:www.cottercrunch.com
Granted, this delicious and healthy treat calls for a bit of roasting in the oven on top of using the Instant Pot – but it was just too good to not be included here.
This is how you add more whole plant-based foods like nuts, seeds and even chickpeas into your diet. Just imagine what your kitchen will smell like when preparing this delicious trail mix at home!
14
Simple Instant Pot Black Bean Soup
Photo Credit:blog.fatfreevegan.com
Made with dried black beans and just 6 ingredients total, this simple plant-based soup is bursting with flavor and essential nutrients!
No presoaking required and only 10 minutes of hands-on prep time are needed to make this Instant Pot dinner recipe. Top with avocado, salsa and soy yogurt!
15
Cauliflower Tikka Masala
Photo Credit:fullofplants.com
It’s these kinds of dishes that make you love your Instant Pot. This plant-based cauliflower recipe is super simple, wholesome and requires very little active time.
Perfectly balanced, full of veggies and bursting with delicious spices… your kitchen will smell amazing while the Instant Pot does all of your cooking.
16
Instant Pot Ramen Bowls
Photo Credit:peasandcrayons.com
This beautiful Instant Pot ramen is perfect for making in the pressure cooker instead of on the stove!
Jazz up your veggie broth with some onion, mushrooms, ginger and garlic and your delicious noodle bowl will be ready to enjoy within just 15-20 minutes of hands-off cooking.
17
Vegan Chocolate Cake
Photo Credit:rainbowplantlife.com
Wait, you can make a cake using an Instant Pot? Yes, so grab your steamer basket and springform pan and try this chocolatey plant-based treat.
It doesn’t create a super-hot kitchen during summer, you don’t need to check the oven all the time and the simple chocolate ganache just requires 2 ingredients.
18
Easy Instant Pot Oatmeal
Photo Credit:veganinthefreezer.com
This plant-based oatmeal recipe for the Instant Pot can be made with either old-fashioned oats or steel-cut oats!
Both versions are included in the post and make for comforting, healthy and quick breakfast choices. Add your favorite toppings and store any leftovers for up to 5 days!
19
Stuffed Acorn Squash with Wild Rice
Photo Credit:www.wellplated.com
Instant Pot acorn squash! Don’t think this is possible? Turns out similar to when you bake it but all that is required is 4 minutes of pressure cooking.
This recipe shows why it’s great to have 2 inner pots. Use one for the filling (rice and/or beans), take it out, then prepare the squash in the other one.
Even though it’s kind of an end-of-the-year holiday meal, you could play around with the ingredients to make it occasion-appropriate for you.
20
Easy Vegan Chili Mac
Photo Credit:myquietkitchen.com
If there’s a hit list of the most crowd-pleasing plant-based dinners, then chili mac will definitely be in the top three!
You can choose between an extra rich, omnivore-friendly version using store-bought vegan "beef" or lighten it up with crumbled tofu for a whole-food version. Everyone will love this savory, flavorful dish topped with some vegan cheese!
21
Lentil-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes
Photo Credit:delightfuladventures.com
You’ve probably had traditional sloppy joes before — how about putting a plant-based Instant Pot version not on rolls but on sweet potatoes instead?
We love this delicious and creative combination and the sweet potatoes can even be cooked in the Instant Pot as well (instructions can be found in the recipe).
22
Superfood Instant Pot Oatmeal
Photo Credit:www.cottercrunch.com
This kind of breakfast really sets the tone for the whole day! It’s fully plant-based, nutrient-dense, naturally gluten-free and refined sugar-free.
Instant Pot oatmeal works really well for meal prep and is a delicious breakfast-to-go! Made with creamy coconut milk, fresh fruit, walnuts and flaxseed.
23
Hearty Lentil Soup
Looking for a delicious bowl of comfort? This Instant Pot lentil soup is made with tons of different vegetables, spices, green lentils and crushed tomatoes — perfect to warm you up on a cold day!
Super high in nutrients and satiating, it’s great for batch cooking and tastes wonderful with a slice of crusty bread.
24
Instant Pot Quinoa Enchiladas
Photo Credit:www.delishknowledge.com
It’s got the flavor of enchiladas, but it’s also not enchiladas – still, a quick and comforting version that’s ready in just 25 minutes. Top with some chopped corn tortillas and a few shreds of vegan cheese if you like.
25
Instant Pot Burritos
Photo Credit:www.noracooks.com
If you know us, you’ll be aware of how much we love burritos! That’s why we appreciate our Instant Pot so much: it helps us make more burritos.
They suddenly become an easy weeknight dinner, letting the kitchen gadget cook the filling for 27 minutes (no monitoring required). Chop up some greens and avocado in the meantime, assemble, done!
26
Flavorful Pumpkin Curry
Photo Credit:littlesunnykitchen.com
This Instant Pot pumpkin curry is so rich and warming! Easy to make and family-friendly, we personally make curries a weekly dinner staple using different veggies and legumes.
Try this combination of pumpkin, sweet potato, coconut milk and tomato paste!
27
Cilantro Lime Rice
Photo Credit:nourishplate.com
Do you like the cilantro lime rice at Chipotle? This copycat version is a plant-based Instant Pot recipe that turns out light and fluffy every single time!
Serve with any vegan Mexican dish you like, such as burritos bowls, tacos or quesadillas.
28
Vegan Split Pea Soup
Photo Credit:www.veggieinspired.com
This vegan split pea soup is so hearty and flavorful! Served with smoky tempeh crumbles and a slice of crusty bread, it has some serious comfort food potential that the whole family will appreciate.
29
Instant Pot Carrot Ginger Soup
Photo Credit:flavorthemoments.com
Healthy, creamy and topped with crispy curry chickpeas: this Instant Pot carrot ginger soup is a must-try!
Made with fresh ginger, turmeric, onion and coconut milk, it’s a simple and delicious plant-based dinner idea that everyone is sure to request time and again.
30
Easy Vegan Unstuffed Peppers
Photo Credit:thishealthykitchen.com
Would you be up for an easier version of stuffed peppers? Try Instant Pot unstuffed peppers! All the great flavors but in a hearty, comforting and lazy dinner recipe.
Using any rice of your choice, you can create a scrumptious filling that includes sliced bell peppers instead of baking them in a more traditional way.
31
Deconstructed Lasagna Soup
Photo Credit:www.veganricha.com
This delicious vegan lasagna soup is made with red lentils, lasagna noodles, lots of veggies and basil. It’s a one-pot weekday meal that can even be made gluten-free and is sure to be a true hit with the whole family!
32
Quinoa Burrito Bowls
Photo Credit:detoxinista.com
Calling all simple meal lovers! This quinoa burrito bowl only requires 8 basic staple ingredients and can be thrown together in just 5 minutes (plus the 20 minutes of hands-off cooking by your Instant Pot).
It’s loaded with fiber and protein, perfect for meal prepping as it can be prepared in larger quantities and enjoyed cold for your next lunches!
33
Instant Pot Vegan Sloppy Joes
Photo Credit:passtheplants.com
This traditional American meal can so easily be made plant-based, it’s ridiculous.
The perfect dish to serve to meat-lovers thanks to lots of savory flavors and chewy protein-packed lentils if you want to cook for both vegans and non-vegans! We love that these sloppy joes are mainly just made from everyday pantry staples.
34
Plant-Based Beef Stew
Photo Credit:www.rescuedogkitchen.com
Using both Gardein beef tips and vegan no beef bouillon, this hearty stew tastes just like the familiar comfort meal!
Ready to enjoy in just 25 minutes total, this hearty plant-based Instant Pot dinner is perfect to make during a weeknight for the whole family.
35
Creamy Cauliflower Soup
Photo Credit:thebustedoven.com
This creamy cauliflower soup is thickened with potatoes and flavored with thyme and lemon. It’s an easy plant-based Instant Pot recipe perfect for a 30-minute weeknight meal and totally freezable.
Serve garnished with some croutons and fresh herbs!
36
Instant Pot Apple Butter
Photo Credit:www.breesveganlife.com
Ready for some delicious sugar-free apple butter made in the Instant Pot? Perfect to spread on toast, pancakes and more, this apple butter is thick and naturally sweet — plus, it pairs super well with peanut butter.
37
Instant Pot Vegetable Korma
Photo Credit:pipingpotcurry.com
This restaurant-style creamy vegetable korma curry features the perfect blend of vegetables smothered in a coconut-based sauce.
Made with cauliflower, potatoes, carrots, green beans and peas, this dinner is cooked in lots of spices, tomato puree and lime juice. Try it with some vegan naan or rice!
38
Pumpkin Walnut Chili
Photo Credit:pinchofyum.com
Yes, you read that right! Walnut and pumpkin in a delicious, comforting and nutrient-dense chili.
The goodness doesn’t stop here: red lentils, black beans, bulgur and bell peppers, topped with avocado… running to the kitchen yet? This is going to taste so hearty and meaty, the whole family will be on board.
39
Vegan Mashed Potatoes
Photo Credit:nourishplate.com
Who doesn’t like potatoes? I mean, seriously. Mashed potatoes are loved by pretty much everyone — especially with some gravy on the side.
This easy Instant Pot version takes only 20 minutes to make and tastes even better when topped with some herbs or nutritional yeast!
40
Vegan Pasta Alfredo
Photo Credit:www.noracooks.com
This creamy goodness isn’t just 100% plant-based but also done in 20 minutes or less. Say what? The alfredo sauce even features some super healthy cauliflower and a whole lot of garlic for the “yum” factor.
Instead of the buttery, rich animal-based version you might be used to, this is a delightful dinner option that doesn’t weigh you down. Serve over fettuccine and be sure not to lick the whole blender jar empty before mealtime.
41
Vegan Instant Pot Yogurt
Photo Credit:avirtualvegan.com
Have you ever tried making your own dairy-free yogurt? Here’s a recipe for a nice and smooth, tangy and creamy yogurt made in the Instant Pot!
You do need the version of this pressure cooker with a designated yogurt button to provide the perfect environment for making this vegan yogurt, though.
42
Plant-Based Mushroom Risotto
Photo Credit:veggiechick.com
Risotto doesn’t have to take forever! This creamy plant-based Instant Pot version perfectly exemplifies that: loaded with mushrooms and flavored with a creamy white wine sauce, you just need to sautée some of the ingredients for a few minutes before adding the rest and pressure cooking your risotto for 6 minutes.
43
Instant Pot Red Lentil Dal
Photo Credit:aplantifulpath.com
Indian recipes are just perfect for making use of your Instant Pot! This creamy and hearty red lentil dal is a perfect comfort food meal with lots of protein, fiber and essential nutrients.
Serve it over rice for a filling and healthy plant-based dinner and store any leftovers in the fridge or freezer for later!
44
Pumpkin Coffeecake Steel-Cut Oatmeal
Photo Credit:healthyslowcooking.com
Hasn’t the title convinced you, yet? This epic breakfast option makes a large pot of pumpkin oats which is perfect for weekly meal prep or even freezing for the next months!
The recipe just takes 3 minutes of pressurizing in the Instant Pot and makes around 6 servings. We love the spices used here, definitely different from your usual oats!
Super Easy Vegan Instant Pot Recipes
Yield: 3 recipes
Prep Time: 10 minutes
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 25 minutes
Make use of your favorite pressure cooker with our hand-selected list of the best vegan Instant Pot recipes! From savory bean soup to spicy Indian dishes, quick breakfast ideas and even desserts, these recipes are sure to turn into family favorites.
Ingredients
Steel-cut oatmeal
- 1 cup steel-cut oats (160 g)
- 3 cups water (710 ml)
- Banana
- Berries
- Nut butter
Mexican rice bowl
- 2 cups brown rice, dry (370 g)
- 2.5 cups water (600 ml)
- Black beans, cooked
- Salsa
- Avocado, sliced
Asian veggie noodle bowl
- Broccoli
- Carrots
- Bell pepper
- Zucchini
- Noodles, cooked
- Peanut butter sauce
Instructions
Steel-cut oatmeal
- Put steel-cut oats with water in your Instant Pot and manually choose a 3-minute cooking time.
- While your oats are cooking, wash and chop any fruit you want to top them with, like banana and berries.
- Once the cooking time is up, let the pressure release naturally before removing the lid. Divide between serving bowls, top with fruit and nut butter.
Mexican rice bowl
- Put rice and water in your Instant Pot and manually choose a cooking time between 15-20 minutes (depending on how soft you want your rice to be).
- Once the time has elapsed, let the rice sit for around 5 minutes, then release any remaining pressure manually.
- Divide rice between serving bowls, top with rinsed beans, sliced avocado and salsa. Season with salt, pepper and lemon juice if wanted.
Asian veggie noodle bowl
- If you don’t have any pre-cooked noodles on hand, cook them on the stove according to package instructions.
- Wash and chop any veggies of your choice, making sure they are somewhat equal-sized. Place them into your steamer basket or trivet and pour 1-1.5 cups of water into the Instant Pot.
- Close the lid and manually choose 1 minute of cooking time. Once this time is up, quickly release the pressure manually.
- Serve veggies with noodles (alternatively: cooked rice) and spicy peanut butter sauce!
Notes
- You can even cook your own beans from scratch within around 20-30 minutes in the Instant Pot (depending on how large the beans are) instead of using canned beans.
- If you get two inner pots and seals, you can store leftovers in one of the pots in your fridge and have another one for cooking!
- Cooking times can vary, so take note if your food turns out too soft or undercooked and adjust accordingly the next time you make that meal.
- Find 40+ delicious vegan Instant Pot recipe ideas in the article above!