44 Must-Try Vegan Instant Pot Recipes (2024)

Make use of your favorite pressure cooker with our hand-selected list of the best vegan Instant Pot recipes! From savory bean soup to spicy Indian dishes, quick breakfast ideas and even desserts, these recipes are sure to turn into family favorites.

From saving you time, money, and sanity thanks to its hands-off cooking function, timer, and large volume to reducing waste and so much more, the Instant Pot is loved by many — for good reason.

Make use of your dried goods and fresh veggies by choosing from our selection of vegan Instant Pot recipes for the whole family!

For more delicious vegan dinner ideas check out our plant-based soups, vegan casseroles, and one-pot meals.

Best Vegan Instant Pot Recipes

