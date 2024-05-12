45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (2024)

SomethingSwanky is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.
45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes means you always have options for a sweet treat whenever the craving strikes!
I don’t personally have any experience with food allergies in my own home, but we know lots of people who do. And even more people who are trying to better their health by eliminating certain foods from their diets! I can’t imagine life without sweets and treats, so I compiled 45 Allergy-Friendly Dessert Recipes for those of you living with a restricted diet.
You’ll find a variety of recipes tailored to different dietary needs. Many of them are free of the Top 8 food allergens, and some of them are simply gluten-free or dairy-free. But I found that almost all of them appear to be easy to adjust to your specific dietary needs,and nearly all of the recipes exclusively use ingredients that are easily found in most grocery stores. Enjoy!
Q&A: Allergy-Friendly Desserts
What desserts are naturally gluten free?
Here are 5 of my favorite gluten-free desserts that don’t require any “extra” gluten free ingredients:
- Almond Joy Granola Bites
- Brazilian Grilled Pineapple
- Grandma’s Monster Cookies
- No Churn Ice Cream
- Classic No Bake Cookies
What are the 10 most common types of food allergies?
- Eggs
- Milk
- Peanuts
- Soy
- Wheat
- Tree Nuts
- Shellfish
- Fish
- Some raw fruits and vegetables
- Sesame Seeds
What can I eat with multiple food allergies?
Anytime I meet someone with food allergies looking for great recipes, I send them to my good friend Megan at Allergy Awesomeness. Her repository ofactually-tastes-good Top 8-Free recipes is unparalleled in the online recipe universe. Definitely bookmark her site if you’re in need of some great allergy-friendly recipes!
But I know sometimes you just need some great grab-and-go options that don’t require any time in the kitchen. So, in addition to the 45 recipes below, I’ve also compiled a handful of Top 8 Allergen Friendly snacks and treats that you can buy on Amazon.
Top 8 Allergen Friendly Snacks and Treats on Amazon
Allergy-Friendly Cookbooks
Instant Loss: Eat Real Lose Weight
Buy on Amazon
Against All Grain: Meals Made Simple
Buy on Amazon
An Allergy Mom’s Lifesaving Instant Pot Cookbook
Buy on Amazon
45 Allergy-Friendly Dessert Recipes
Brown Sugar Blondies (Vegan + Gluten-free) · Allergylicious
Vegan Double Chocolate Muffins
Single Serve Cookie Recipes Vegan
Salted Caramel Cupcakes {Vegan, Allergy-friendly} · Allergylicious
Ina Garten's French Apple Tart Made Gluten-free & Vegan (Top 8 free too!)
Monkey Bread {Vegan & DF,EF,NF}
Healthy Edible Cookie Dough
German Chocolate Cake · Allergylicious
Gluten-free Vegan Double Chocolate Banana Bread
Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie · Allergylicious
1 Ingredient Nut-free Vegan Caramel Sauce (Top 8 free too!)
Gluten Free Vegan Skillet Cookie (Nut Free Too!)
Chewy Chocolate Granola Bars
Gluten Free Dairy Free Seven Layer Bars
Mom's All-Time Favorite Peanut Butter Cheerios Bars
Lemon Bread with Lemon Glaze (Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut & tree nut free; top 8 free; vegan)
Chocolate Caramel Slice – Vegan
Vegan S’mores Tartlets
Gluten-free Vegan Sugar Cookie Bars (No roll, one bowl!)
Chocolate Chip Brownie Waffles
Healthy Chocolate Granola | Gluten Free and Vegan
Black & White Cookies (Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut and tree nut free; top 8 free; vegan)
Moon Cake | Gluten Free, Vegan, Top 8 Free
Streusel Stuffed Peaches (Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut & tree nut free; top 8 free; vegan)
Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream
1 Bowl Vegan Carrot Cupcakes (gluten free, nut free) · Allergylicious
Gluten-free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownies (AKA Brookies)
Vegan Blueberry Muffins
How to Make Popsicles Out of Gummy Bears
Gluten, Dairy, Egg & Nut-free S'mores Cookies
Cherry Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies (GF, DF, Egg, Soy, Peanut, Tree nut Free, Top 8 Free, Vegan)
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Blossoms
Blender Buckwheat SunButter & Banana Waffles
Vegan Berry Pop Tart (Gluten-free & Allergy-friendly) · Allergylicious
White Chocolate Churro Chex Mix Recipe
Small Batch Vegan Brownies
Amazing Vegan Vanilla Cake (gluten free option) · Allergylicious
Homemade Vegan Condensed Milk
Allergy-friendly No Bake Strawberry Jello Pie
Double Choco Chip Cookies (Vegan, GF, Top 8 Free) |
Gluten-free & Vegan Double Chocolate Baked Donuts (Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut & tree nut free; top 8 free)
Salted Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie {V,GF,NF} · Allergylicious
