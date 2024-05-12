45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (2024)

SomethingSwanky is reader-supported. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission at no extra cost to you.

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes means you always have options for a sweet treat whenever the craving strikes!

I don’t personally have any experience with food allergies in my own home, but we know lots of people who do. And even more people who are trying to better their health by eliminating certain foods from their diets! I can’t imagine life without sweets and treats, so I compiled 45 Allergy-Friendly Dessert Recipes for those of you living with a restricted diet.

You’ll find a variety of recipes tailored to different dietary needs. Many of them are free of the Top 8 food allergens, and some of them are simply gluten-free or dairy-free. But I found that almost all of them appear to be easy to adjust to your specific dietary needs,and nearly all of the recipes exclusively use ingredients that are easily found in most grocery stores. Enjoy!

Related Recipes:

Churro Chex Mix (Top 8 Free)

Peanut Butter Cheerio Bars (GF, DF)

Seven-Layer Bars (GF, DF)

Q&A: Allergy-Friendly Desserts

What desserts are naturally gluten free?

Here are 5 of my favorite gluten-free desserts that don’t require any “extra” gluten free ingredients:

Almond Joy Granola Bites

Brazilian Grilled Pineapple

Grandma’s Monster Cookies

No Churn Ice Cream

Classic No Bake Cookies

What are the 10 most common types of food allergies?

Eggs

Milk

Peanuts

Soy

Wheat

Tree Nuts

Shellfish

Fish

Some raw fruits and vegetables

Sesame Seeds

What can I eat with multiple food allergies?

Anytime I meet someone with food allergies looking for great recipes, I send them to my good friend Megan at Allergy Awesomeness. Her repository ofactually-tastes-good Top 8-Free recipes is unparalleled in the online recipe universe. Definitely bookmark her site if you’re in need of some great allergy-friendly recipes!

But I know sometimes you just need some great grab-and-go options that don’t require any time in the kitchen. So, in addition to the 45 recipes below, I’ve also compiled a handful of Top 8 Allergen Friendly snacks and treats that you can buy on Amazon.

Top 8 Allergen Friendly Snacks and Treats on Amazon

Allergy-Friendly Cookbooks

45 Allergy-Friendly Dessert Recipes

Brown Sugar Blondies (Vegan + Gluten-free) · Allergylicious Photo Credit:allergylicious.com Vegan Double Chocolate Muffins Photo Credit:beplantwell.com Single Serve Cookie Recipes Vegan Photo Credit:peanutbutterpluschocolate.com Salted Caramel Cupcakes {Vegan, Allergy-friendly} · Allergylicious Photo Credit:allergylicious.com Ina Garten's French Apple Tart Made Gluten-free & Vegan (Top 8 free too!) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Monkey Bread {Vegan & DF,EF,NF} Photo Credit:allergylicious.com Healthy Edible Cookie Dough Photo Credit:splurgewithella.com See Also 23 Holiday Cookie Recipes to Make This Season16 Luscious Recipes Featuring Milk Chocolate28 Epic Dessert Mashup Recipes to Satisfy ALL of Your Cravings25 Scrumptious Snickerdoodle Shakeology Recipes German Chocolate Cake · Allergylicious Photo Credit:allergylicious.com Gluten-free Vegan Double Chocolate Banana Bread Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie · Allergylicious Photo Credit:allergylicious.com 1 Ingredient Nut-free Vegan Caramel Sauce (Top 8 free too!) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Gluten Free Vegan Skillet Cookie (Nut Free Too!) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Chewy Chocolate Granola Bars Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Gluten Free Dairy Free Seven Layer Bars Photo Credit:www.keatseats.com Mom's All-Time Favorite Peanut Butter Cheerios Bars Photo Credit:somethingswanky.com Lemon Bread with Lemon Glaze (Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut & tree nut free; top 8 free; vegan) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Chocolate Caramel Slice – Vegan Photo Credit:wellnesswithtaryn.com Vegan S’mores Tartlets Photo Credit:foodbyayaka.com Gluten-free Vegan Sugar Cookie Bars (No roll, one bowl!) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Chocolate Chip Brownie Waffles Photo Credit:allergylicious.com Healthy Chocolate Granola | Gluten Free and Vegan Photo Credit:peanutbutterpluschocolate.com Black & White Cookies (Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut and tree nut free; top 8 free; vegan) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com See Also Chocolate Coconut Milk Ice Cream (easy 5-ingredient recipe that's dairy-free and naturally sweetened) Moon Cake | Gluten Free, Vegan, Top 8 Free Photo Credit:foodallergypi.com Streusel Stuffed Peaches (Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut & tree nut free; top 8 free; vegan) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream Photo Credit:www.theendlessmeal.com 1 Bowl Vegan Carrot Cupcakes (gluten free, nut free) · Allergylicious Photo Credit:allergylicious.com Gluten-free Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie Brownies (AKA Brookies) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Vegan Blueberry Muffins Photo Credit:domesticgothess.com How to Make Popsicles Out of Gummy Bears Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Gluten, Dairy, Egg & Nut-free S'mores Cookies Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Cherry Chocolate Thumbprint Cookies (GF, DF, Egg, Soy, Peanut, Tree nut Free, Top 8 Free, Vegan) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Gluten Free Peanut Butter Blossoms Photo Credit:www.keatseats.com Blender Buckwheat SunButter & Banana Waffles Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Vegan Berry Pop Tart (Gluten-free & Allergy-friendly) · Allergylicious Photo Credit:allergylicious.com White Chocolate Churro Chex Mix Recipe Small Batch Vegan Brownies Photo Credit:domesticgothess.com Amazing Vegan Vanilla Cake (gluten free option) · Allergylicious Photo Credit:allergylicious.com Homemade Vegan Condensed Milk Photo Credit:www.slavicvegan.com Allergy-friendly No Bake Strawberry Jello Pie Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Double Choco Chip Cookies (Vegan, GF, Top 8 Free) | Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Gluten-free & Vegan Double Chocolate Baked Donuts (Gluten, dairy, egg, soy, peanut & tree nut free; top 8 free) Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com Salted Chocolate Chip Skillet Cookie {V,GF,NF} · Allergylicious Photo Credit:allergylicious.com