45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (2024)

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes means you always have options for a sweet treat whenever the craving strikes!

I don’t personally have any experience with food allergies in my own home, but we know lots of people who do. And even more people who are trying to better their health by eliminating certain foods from their diets! I can’t imagine life without sweets and treats, so I compiled 45 Allergy-Friendly Dessert Recipes for those of you living with a restricted diet.

You’ll find a variety of recipes tailored to different dietary needs. Many of them are free of the Top 8 food allergens, and some of them are simply gluten-free or dairy-free. But I found that almost all of them appear to be easy to adjust to your specific dietary needs,and nearly all of the recipes exclusively use ingredients that are easily found in most grocery stores. Enjoy!

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (1)

Q&A: Allergy-Friendly Desserts

What desserts are naturally gluten free?

Here are 5 of my favorite gluten-free desserts that don’t require any “extra” gluten free ingredients:

  • Almond Joy Granola Bites
  • Brazilian Grilled Pineapple
  • Grandma’s Monster Cookies
  • No Churn Ice Cream
  • Classic No Bake Cookies

What are the 10 most common types of food allergies?

  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Peanuts
  • Soy
  • Wheat
  • Tree Nuts
  • Shellfish
  • Fish
  • Some raw fruits and vegetables
  • Sesame Seeds

What can I eat with multiple food allergies?

Anytime I meet someone with food allergies looking for great recipes, I send them to my good friend Megan at Allergy Awesomeness. Her repository ofactually-tastes-good Top 8-Free recipes is unparalleled in the online recipe universe. Definitely bookmark her site if you’re in need of some great allergy-friendly recipes!

But I know sometimes you just need some great grab-and-go options that don’t require any time in the kitchen. So, in addition to the 45 recipes below, I’ve also compiled a handful of Top 8 Allergen Friendly snacks and treats that you can buy on Amazon.

Top 8 Allergen Friendly Snacks and Treats on Amazon

Allergy-Friendly Cookbooks

45 Allergy-Friendly Dessert Recipes

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (6)

Vegan Double Chocolate Muffins

Photo Credit:beplantwell.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (7)

Single Serve Cookie Recipes Vegan

Photo Credit:peanutbutterpluschocolate.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (10)

Monkey Bread {Vegan & DF,EF,NF}

Photo Credit:allergylicious.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (11)

Healthy Edible Cookie Dough

Photo Credit:splurgewithella.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (13)

Gluten-free Vegan Double Chocolate Banana Bread

Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (14)

Vegan Chocolate Cream Pie · Allergylicious

Photo Credit:allergylicious.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (16)

Gluten Free Vegan Skillet Cookie (Nut Free Too!)

Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (17)

Chewy Chocolate Granola Bars

Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (18)

Gluten Free Dairy Free Seven Layer Bars

Photo Credit:www.keatseats.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (19)

Mom's All-Time Favorite Peanut Butter Cheerios Bars

Photo Credit:somethingswanky.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (21)

Chocolate Caramel Slice – Vegan

Photo Credit:wellnesswithtaryn.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (22)

Vegan S’mores Tartlets

Photo Credit:foodbyayaka.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (24)

Chocolate Chip Brownie Waffles

Photo Credit:allergylicious.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (25)

Healthy Chocolate Granola | Gluten Free and Vegan

Photo Credit:peanutbutterpluschocolate.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (27)

Moon Cake | Gluten Free, Vegan, Top 8 Free

Photo Credit:foodallergypi.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (29)

Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Photo Credit:www.theendlessmeal.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (32)

Vegan Blueberry Muffins

Photo Credit:domesticgothess.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (33)

How to Make Popsicles Out of Gummy Bears

Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (34)

Gluten, Dairy, Egg & Nut-free S'mores Cookies

Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (36)

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Blossoms

Photo Credit:www.keatseats.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (37)

Blender Buckwheat SunButter & Banana Waffles

Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (39)

White Chocolate Churro Chex Mix Recipe

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (40)

Small Batch Vegan Brownies

Photo Credit:domesticgothess.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (42)

Homemade Vegan Condensed Milk

Photo Credit:www.slavicvegan.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (43)

Allergy-friendly No Bake Strawberry Jello Pie

Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com

45 Allergy Friendly Dessert Recipes (44)

Double Choco Chip Cookies (Vegan, GF, Top 8 Free) |

Photo Credit:allergyawesomeness.com

