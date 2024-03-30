45 Fresh & Tasty Mexican Recipes! (2024)

Whether you are celebrating Cinco De Mayo or are having a simple family gathering at home, here are 45 Best Mexican Recipes to create the perfect Mexican Feast. Packed full of healthy veggies with authentic flavors, pick out a few to try this week!

We have so much love and gratitude for our neighboring country- for its people, culture and its cuisine. Have you ever thought about how boring our food would be without this colorful infusion of flavor?

One of my favorite cooking experiences ever was taking a cooking class down in Oaxaca, Mexico and learning some of the old traditional techniques and flavors. It gave us such an appreciation of Mexico’s rich culture and history. I highly recommend this class (it is in Spanish, but we found it not to be an issue at all) and most of the proceeds go towards helping women from smaller surrounding villages learn trades and become more self-reliant.

Our Best Mexican Recipes for Cinco De Mayo!

Without further ado, here are our favorite Mexican Recipes for Cinco De Mayo.For the whole list of Mexican-inspired recipes on the blog (and wow, there are a LOT !) visit the Mexican Recipes Page.

RAJAS TACOS

Rajas Tacos are made with strips of poblano peppers, onions and corn, with a hint of Mexican Crema served with cilantro and lime. Vegan-adaptable.

Pozole Verde

A delicious recipe for Pozole Verde- a flavorful Mexican stew made with tomatillos, green chilies, chicken and hominy, topped with cilantro, avocado and red onions.

Mexican Papaya Salad

A simple Mexican-inspired Papaya Salad made with ripe papaya, with cucumber, red onions, jalapeño over greens with a Cilantro Lime Dressing.

Chicken Mole

A flavorful recipe for Chicken Mole is made with a Black Mole Sauce- smoky, spicy and nutty with dried chilies, and a hint of chocolate. A flavorful Oaxacan-inspired meal. You could also make this vegan and sub tofu.

SHEET PAN FAJITAS

Perfect for an easy weeknight dinner these Sheet Pan Chicken Fajitas are simple and quick. Chicken strips are rubbed in a flavorful marinade then roasted in the oven with peppers and onions until juicy and lightly charred. Serve with toasted tortillas.

Our BEST Ceviche!

What Mexican Feast would be complete without Ceviche? Here’s a simple and easy Ceviche Recipe– delicious and light, serve it up with chips or spoon it lettuce cups or even in an avocado! This authentic Mexican recipe is made with everyday ingredients! You will love it!

Elotes

Cauliflower Tacos

Roasted Cauliflower Tacos with the most delicious Mole sauce! These healthy vegan tacos are loaded up with so much flavor and goodness- cabbage, avocado, radishes and cilantro and full of satisfying flavor and fresh crunchy ingredients.

Pico De Gallo

What Mexican feast is complete without our favorite salsa?Pico De Gallo is a classic Mexican Salsa made w/fresh tomatoes, onions, jalapeño & cilantro. Easy to make with just a few ingredients!

Fish Tacos with Cilantro Cabbage Slaw

One of my favorite recipes on the blog, these are topped with Cilantro Lime Cabbage Slaw can be made using a grill, stovetop or oven! Vegan & gluten-free adaptable! A fast and healthy dinner that comes together in under 30 minutes.

Our BEST Guacamole

Guacamole- 3 ways! A simple easy recipe for three different types of Guacamole. A flavorful Mexican appetizer that is vegan, gluten-free and healthy.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles! A classic Mexican dish made with stewed corn tortillas (or chips) that can be served as breakfast, lunch or dinner. The best part? This highly adaptable meal can be made in under 20 minutes, perfect for busy weeknights!

Mole Black Beans

Savory Mole Black Beans baked in a quick and easy Mexican Mole Sauce topped with queso fresco cheese (optional)- serve this as a delicious side dish for your Mexican Fiesta or as a flavorful base for healthy bowls.

Mexican Corn (Esquites)



How to make Mexican Corn (Esquites) with fresh corn, chilies, cilantro, lime and optional cotija cheese. Serve it as an appetizer with tortilla chips or a delicious side salad. This lighter version can be grilled or sautéed and is vegan-adaptable!

VEGAN POZOLE

Bursting with flavor, this Vegan Pozole with black beans and hominy is richly spiced with deep complex flavors. Quick and easy to make!

Mexican Pinto Beans

How to cook flavorful, healthy vegan Mexican Pinto Beans on the stovetop or in Instant Pot. A simple easy recipe!

Cilantro Lime Rice

An easy healthy recipe for Cilantro Lime Rice that is made on the stovetop. Make this with brown or white basmati rice!

Birria Tacos!

An authentic recipe for Birria Tacos- a flavorful Mexican Stew made with beef, lamb or goat that can be made in an Instant Pot, Dutch Oven or Slow Cooker. Serve this in a big bowl or make Birria Tacos – the best!

Vegan Nachos with Walnut Chorizo

Nachos Supreme! These loaded vegetarian nachos are made with flavorful “walnut chorizo”! A healthy, delicious nacho recipe that is baked in the oven. Vegan-adaptable and Gluten-free!

Oaxacan Bowl

Vegan Oaxacan Bowl with roasted chipotle sweet potatoes and roasted peppers over a bed of warm seasoned black beans. It’s topped with crunchy cabbage slaw, avocado and my favorite thing ever, toasted Chipotle Maple Pecans. Vegan and grain-free, hands down, this bowl is my new favorite Mexican recipe!

Mexican Corn Fritters

Spicy Mexican Corn Fritters with jalapeno, lime zest and coriander served with a Cilantro Crema – an easy delicious recipe made with fresh sweet corn (or use frozen!) that works as an appetizer or vegetarian main!

Pumpkin Seed Salsa

This flavorful Poblano Pumpkin Seed Sauce is made with roasted poblano peppers and pumpkin seeds– a tasty addition to tacos, enchiladas, or burrito bowls!

Roasted Chile Rellenos

A vegan-adaptable,RoastedChile Rellenos Recipe – lightened up with the addition ofblack beans … and the chilies are roasted instead of fried! Delicious and healthy! If you haven’t made this yet- put it on the list of Mexican recipes to try now! So flavorful!

Paloma Cocktail

This Paloma cocktail features fresh grapefruit juice and lime juice, tequila blanco and honey simple syrup with a splash of sparkling water. Light and refreshing, it goes down easy.

Jackfruit Tacos

Crispy Jackfruit Tacos made on a sheet pan with pickled red onions, cilantro cabbage slaw and tomatillo salsa! A fast, easy, VEGAN weeknight dinner!

Vegetarian Enchiladas

Vegetarian Enchiladas– with black beans and your choice of veggies (like red bell pepper, zucchini and corn)and Homemade 5 Minute Enchilada Sauce! Easy, Healthy and full of delicious Mexican Flavor!Vegan and Gluten-free adaptable!

Aguachili!

An authentic Mexican recipe for Aguachile with Shrimp! Similar to ceviche, shrimp is sliced in half, and cooked in a mixture of lime juice, chiles and cilantro. Flavorful, simple and sooooo delicious!

Homemade Refried Beans

How to make Homemade Refried Beans from scratch- a simple delicious recipe that is vegan and gluten-free!

Chipotle Portobello Tacos

Sheet-Pan, Chipotle Portobello Tacos – smoky, spicy and “meaty” – these VEGAN tacos are sure to satisfy even the most diehard meat-lovers! Make them in 30 minutes!

Enchiladas Verde

Corn and Poblano Enchiladas Verde with flavorful Roasted Poblano Sauce. A simple healthy and adaptable, Mexican-inspired dinner recipe that is easy and flavorful! Make this with simple baked chicken or black beans!

Fresh Tomatilla Salsa

Add an element of freshness to your Mexican Feast with thisFresh Tomatillo Salsa Recipe! (aka Salsa Verde) A FRESH vibrant recipe for Tomatillo Salsa using *uncooked* tomatillos, resulting in the most amazing flavors. Serve this with chips, Baja Tacos, quesadillas or as a sauce for enchiladas! Trust me and make this.

Tlayludas

Vegan Tlayludas! Originating from Oaxaca, Tlayludas are like Mexican Pizza. We discovered this healthier version in a little Oaxacan cafe, and love how it is loaded up with healthy veggies…. one of my all-time favorites. Honestly, I could eat this every day. Feel free to “beef these up” with chorizo and Mexican string cheese for a more authentic vibe.

See Also The Best Clean Eating Recipes From My Natural Family

Mezcal Margaritas

A refreshing “healthier” ( if that is possible!) recipe for Mezcal Margaritas– with fresh limes, jalapeno, cilantro and a hint of maple syrup…smoky, spicy and oh so refreshing! Designed for the “grown-up” palate. If you like Scotch, you’ll love this.

Mexican Slaw

Our go-to side dish, this Mexican Slaw with jalapeño and lime– is perfect for loading onto tacos or serve a vegan side to your Mexican Feast. Fast and easy and Vegan!

Shrimp Tacos

These delicious Shrimp Tacos are topped with a refreshing Mango Cabbage Slaw and served with seasoned black beans for some good healthy fiber.

Chicken Carnitas

A great recipe to batch-cook for the week. These simple Chicken Carnitas can be made in an Instant Pot, on the stovetop or in the oven, and can be used in enchiladas, tacos, burrito bowls during the week. Easy and delicious!

Hibiscus QuesAdillas

Looking for something a little different? These Hibiscus Quesadillas are made with rehydrated hibiscus flowers sauteed with onions and spices, rendering them “meaty” and delicious; this recipe came from a cafe in Sayulita, Mexico.

Salsa Macha

We fell in love with Salsa Macha ( an incredibly flavorful sauce made with dried chilies) down in San Pancho, Mexico and this recipe is divine! Create a Salsa Macha Bowl – a sheet-pan dinner made with Tofu or Chicken (or both), with roasted yams and peppers, avocado. Vegan adaptable.

Hibiscus Margaritas

Hibiscus Margaritas –infused with ginger and a whisper of clove. Beautiful, delicious and refreshing! Perfect for your Mexican Feast.

Chipotle Grilled Chicken Salad

Healthy, Easy, Chipotle Grilled Chicken Salad with Grilled Corn, Peppers and Arugula, over a bed of optional quinoa with grilled scallions, avocado and a simple Chipotle Lime Dressing. Sub MEXICAN BAKED TOFU for the Chicken for a vegan version!

Fresh Strawberry Margaritas

Because everything is better with fresh organic strawberries! A throwback to my 20s when blended strawberry margaritas were the best thing ever. Turns out they still are. Naturally sweetened, these are a treat! They make you feel like young and free. JUST DO IT.

The Best Grilled Steak Tacos with Chimichurri Sauce!

One of the most popular recipes on the blog to date…. Grilled Steak Tacos with Cilantro Chimichurri Sauceplus authentic Pico de Gallo and Pickled onions! Perfect for entertaining and outdoor gatherings. Fire up the grill!

Vegan Ceviche

This Vegan Ceviche will transport you to Mexico. Made with hearts of palm and avocado, this easy recipe can be served on tostadas, with chips or in lettuce cups!

Easy Chicken Enchiladas

A delicious chicken enchilada recipe for those who like them plain and simple, yet full of flavor!

Chipotle Mayo

Vegan adaptable Chipotle Mayo– (aka Mexican Secret Sauce!!!) A simple, 5-minute sauce that will elevate what you are already making, and add a burst of flavor to most any meal. Vegan adaptable and GF

Homemade Tortillas

How to make Homemade Tortillas from scratch using masa harina, flour, or a blend of both. You don’t need a tortilla press for this recipe!

Chipotle Pineapple Salsa

Made with a few simple ingredients, this freshPineapple Salsais perfectly balanced and bursting with juicy delicious flavor! A delicious complement to tacos and tostadas and burgers, or serve as a refreshing appetizer with tortilla chips. Vegan.

Fermented Hot Sauce

A simple delicious recipe for Fermented Hot Sauce using fresh chilies, with no special equipment and only 20 minutes of hands-on time! It is easier than you think, and full of healthy probiotics. Once you try this, you’ll never go back. I’m certain!

Tips for Hosting a Cinco De Mayo Party

Keep it simple and only pick out a few things! You don’t want to be so exhausted with cooking that you don’t enjoy the party! Make whatever you can ahead! Enlist friends to make or bring some of the sides. Remember to add flavorful condiments and sauces ( most can be made ahead). Batch-make the margaritas ahead (without ice). Plan to be done cooking one hour before your party and make yourself a drink. Take a breath and relax. An old catering/ restaurant trick: If your legs are tired from all the standing, cooking and cleaning, lay on the floor on your back, with your legs up the wall for 10 minutes before the party. It will totally revive you! One of the easiest things to make is a Taco Bar! Many things can be prepped ahead. Grill meat or fish the day of. Guests can make tacos or bowls that they can assemble themselves. Sometimes I’ll even ask my friends to each bring one item! Fun and easy.

More Delicious Taco Recipes:

Greek Lamb Tacos with Minted Yogurt Sauce

Birria Tacos

Healthy Delicious Breakfast Tacos!

Pulled Pork Tacos with Five spice

Grilled Chipotle Fish Tacos with Peach Salsa

Mexican Short Rib Tacos

The Ultimate Vegan Breakfast Tacos

Happy weekend friends… Salud!

xoxo

Sylvia

⭐️ For many more healthy, Mexican-inspired meals make sure to check out our Mexican Recipes Page !

Print